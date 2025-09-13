2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Aims for $60–80, But Traders Favor Layer Brett’s 2,500% Setup

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Aims for $60–80, But Traders Favor Layer Brett’s 2,500% Setup

The latest Chainlink price prediction has analysts targeting $60 to $80 in the next bull market, which would mark a major move for one of crypto’s most established utility tokens. But while LINK holders wait for that breakout, traders chasing faster returns are turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin [...] The post Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Aims for $60–80, But Traders Favor Layer Brett’s 2,500% Setup appeared first on Blockonomi.
Movement
MOVE$0.1292-0.84%
Chainlink
LINK$24.22-1.82%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00325-1.90%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/13 23:22
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin prices stall – But THESE signals say BTC rally isn’t over!

Bitcoin prices stall – But THESE signals say BTC rally isn’t over!

The post Bitcoin prices stall – But THESE signals say BTC rally isn’t over! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 13, 2025 Key takeaways Bitcoin is stuck in a choppy range as whales step back, and retail traders take control, while ETF flows and short-term holder behavior indicate reversal. Bitcoin [BTC] feels stuck in neutral. Big whales (who drove most of the action earlier this year) have stepped back, leaving retail traders to call the shots. Exchange outflows look dramatic, but most of those coins are just shifting into ETF custodians. At the same time, STHs are starting to look shaky, showing some doubt at current prices. Even so, the larger bull cycle still has strength left. Whales step back, leaving retail to drive the chop One key reason Bitcoin is drifting sideways comes down to who’s in charge of the chart. Between early April and late May, both big and small whales finished their heavy moves, unloading or repositioning while volumes were high. Since then, the market has been left mostly to retail traders, and the result is predictable. Sideways, choppy price action filled with squeezes and fakeouts. Source: CryptoQuant This isn’t unusual. Whales tend to reappear at strong support zones or when a new trend is about to take shape. Until then, retail activity will keep BTC range-bound, but once whales step back in, the next big move could come fast. Supply crunch? Not quite. That’s not all that’s had people talking lately. There’s been a drop in exchange reserves; one that looks like a supply shock in the making. But there’s more. A big portion of those coins are simply moving from CEXs into ETF custodians. When you add ETF holdings back into the picture, the total stash hasn’t changed much. Source: Cryptoquant So, it’s not scarcity driving things here, just coins switching hands. Until ETFs start pulling in fresh inflows at scale, the…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.11%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015255+3.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,583.14+0.08%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:16
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan’s ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Date

Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan’s ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Date

The post Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan’s ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Karate Kid: Legends” poster image featuring Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Ralph Macchio. Sony Pictures Entertainment Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Ming-Na Wen, is coming soon to streaming on Netflix. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends opened in theaters on May 30 and debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 8. ForbesWhen Is Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. “Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.” Forbes‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature?By Tim Lammers According to a new listing on Netflix, Karate Kid: Legends will arrive on the streaming service on Saturday, Sept. 27. Netflix has three streaming options. The platform’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while an ad-free package costs $17.99 per month for two supported devices. ForbesRob Reiner On Getting The Band Back Together For ‘Spinal Tap II’By Tim Lammers Additionally, Netflix has an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Ben Wang Says Ralph Macchio Helped Calm His Nerves Before Filming Started The Karate Kid franchise,…
KARATE
KARATE$0.0001-16.66%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0745+0.08%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.1672+0.72%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Market Continues Upswing Driven by Altcoins

Crypto Market Continues Upswing Driven by Altcoins

Crypto market surges led by altcoins as Ethereum ($ETH) rallies, as well as DeFi and NFTs grow, while Chainlink TVS has exceeded $100B milestone.
Triathon
GROW$0.025-3.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001758-1.06%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001463-34.80%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 23:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Explodes as Former Shopify Executive Named as New CEO

Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Explodes as Former Shopify Executive Named as New CEO

TLDR Opendoor Technologies stock jumped 78% after appointing former Shopify executive Kaz Nejatian as CEO Co-founder Keith Rabois returns as chairman following investor pressure campaign led by Eric Jackson Stock hits 52-week high with over 500% year-to-date gains despite challenging housing market Company adopts “founder mode” strategy with original leadership team returning to guide operations [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Explodes as Former Shopify Executive Named as New CEO appeared first on CoinCentral.
Mode Network
MODE$0.001731-0.34%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02527-5.81%
OpenLedger
OPEN$1.0033+5.98%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/13 23:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why Wall Street is ‘out of step’ with the real economy

Why Wall Street is ‘out of step’ with the real economy

The post Why Wall Street is ‘out of step’ with the real economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial markets keep rallying, but a look beneath the surface paints a much riskier picture for the months ahead. Many investors now warn that Wall Street is ignoring growing cracks in the U.S. job market and real economy, a disconnect that has led to major trouble before. Why Wall Street is so out of step History shows a persistent pattern. As EndGame Macro pointed out, when job openings decline and unemployment ticks up, the stock market often keeps climbing, until reality hits. In 2001, 2008, and again in 2020, stocks stayed buoyant on hopes of a Fed rescue or “new era” narratives, only to drop hard when weaker jobs data started to hit company earnings. Typically, this “catch-down” arrived within 6-12 months and: “It wasn’t gentle; it came with a sharp drop and a recession.” We’re seeing the same setup today. August’s jobs data was much softer than expected, with only 22,000 new jobs added and the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 remains near record highs. Wall Street optimism is built on expectations of imminent Fed rate cuts, easy liquidity, and relentless momentum from tech stocks. Markets are “buying time” on the belief that central bankers will solve everything, but the labor market is already losing ground. Companies are slowing hiring, and long-term unemployment is rising. Once weaker labor figures hit corporate earnings, Wall Street typically adjusts quickly, and that adjustment tends to be sharp. This gap between Wall Street optimism and Main Street reality isn’t sustainable. When Fed rate cuts arrive, they might cushion the landing or even spark short-lived rallies. Yet history shows that deteriorating jobs data wins out before long, dragging stock prices lower as analysts slash profit forecasts. The risk: a sudden correction Wall Street’s current rally is fueled by liquidity expectations,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.723-2.75%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.11%
Union
U$0.014959+43.56%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:14
ແບ່ງປັນ
Galaxy Digital Head Believes US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes in 2025, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper

Galaxy Digital Head Believes US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes in 2025, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper

The post Galaxy Digital Head Believes US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes in 2025, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy Digital Head Believes US’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Comes in 2025, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/us-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-comes-in-2025-bitcoin-hyper-gains/
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32703-2.66%
READY
READY$0.01476+13.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017626--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:13
ແບ່ງປັນ
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1720 as US Dollar eases after UoM survey

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1720 as US Dollar eases after UoM survey

The post EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1720 as US Dollar eases after UoM survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD rebounds from intraday lows near 1.1700 but remains under pressure. UoM Consumer Sentiment drops to 55.4, missing estimates and marking a four-month low. Russia and Belarus launched the Zapad-2025 military drills on Friday, prompting Poland to close border crossings with Belarus. The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with EUR/USD hovering around 1.1720, stabilizing after dipping to intraday lows near 1.1700. The mild recovery comes as the Greenback eases from session highs after the University of Michigan’s preliminary September survey revealed weakening consumer confidence alongside sticky inflation expectations. The headline Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 55.4 in September, down from 58.2 in August and missing the market forecast of 58, marking the weakest reading since May. The Consumer Expectations Index slipped to 51.8 from 55.9, undershooting expectations of 54.9, while the Current Conditions gauge eased to 61.2 from 61.7. On the inflation front, the one-year outlook remained unchanged at 4.8%, but the five-year measure climbed to 3.9% from 3.5%, highlighting persistent long-term price concerns. The data reinforced the view that US households are increasingly worried about the economic outlook, even as inflation expectations stay uncomfortably high. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, trades near 97.67, retreating from an intraday high of 97.86. While off its peak, the index remains broadly firm, keeping the Euro’s recovery attempts limited. Across the Atlantic, the Euro faces its own set of challenges. The European Central Bank (ECB) left rates unchanged on Thursday, with policymakers striking a cautious tone amid stagnant growth and softening inflation. At the same time, the security environment in Eastern Europe has deteriorated after around 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace earlier in the week, while on Friday, Moscow and Minsk launched…
NEAR
NEAR$2.723-2.75%
SIX
SIX$0.02187+0.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.219-0.32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:12
ແບ່ງປັນ
Japan’s SBI Shinsei Joins JPMorgan Network to Issue Token Deposits

Japan’s SBI Shinsei Joins JPMorgan Network to Issue Token Deposits

The post Japan’s SBI Shinsei Joins JPMorgan Network to Issue Token Deposits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Shinsei Bank will issue a digital currency for corporate clients in fiscal 2026, becoming the first Japanese bank to join JPMorgan Chase’s blockchain-based Partior network. Nikkei reported that the move aims to deliver near-instant international transfers at significantly lower cost than today’s systems. DCJPY Aims to Cut Fees and Speed Transfers Last year, the Financial Stability Board said that sending $200 abroad carried an average global fee of 6.4 percent. Current cross-border payments can take days to settle and involve multiple correspondent banks. By contrast, Partior completed a US-Singapore dollar interbank transfer in two minutes. SBI Shinsei’s participation will allow Japanese companies to access faster and cheaper international transactions around the clock. Sponsored Sponsored The bank will issue DCJPY, a digital yen developed by DeCurret DCP under the Internet Initiative Japan group. Clients can convert deposits into DCJPY at a one-to-one rate with the yen and redeem balances back into cash through linked accounts. Unlike stablecoins, which can fluctuate slightly in value, tokenized deposits remain fixed at 1 yen. The Financial Services Agency clarified under the revised Payment Services Act that only licensed banks may issue deposit tokens on permissioned blockchains. This ensures regulatory oversight while simplifying corporate accounting and settlements. Japan Post Bank, the country’s largest deposit holder, has also announced plans to adopt DCJPY in 2026 for securities settlement. With 120 million accounts and more than $1.3 trillion in deposits, its adoption could greatly expand the digital yen ecosystem. The Bank of Japan’s Digital Money Forum noted that deposit tokens like DCJPY may complement stablecoins and central bank digital currencies. According to Nikkei, SBI executives said DCJPY would allow the bank to provide corporate clients with “faster and cheaper international transfers,” enhancing competitiveness in cross-border settlement. SBI Expands Its Tokenization Strategy Beyond Shinsei Bank’s initiative, SBI Holdings is pursuing…
NEAR
NEAR$2.723-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09661+1.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.1292-0.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:11
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presales to Join in 2025: Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003679-0.29%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/13 23:10
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position