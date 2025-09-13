ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies 15% to $0.25, But Is It the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now?
The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies 15% to $0.25, But Is It the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently pumped 15% to $0.25, raising debate on whether meme coins can sustain momentum in today’s crypto market. While traders were jubilant over the move, attention is quickly shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi protocol that is positioning itself at the intersection of yield generation and decentralized credit markets. Price per MUTM remains at $0.035. Investors will be seeing price appreciation by 14.3% in the next phase. Over 16 thousand investors are queued to get their tokens on the launch date after making an early buy. Mutuum Finance is drawing investors willing to look beyond short-term speculation and into blockchain ventures with real-world use and long-term growth potential. Dogecoin Rallies 15% Toward $0.25 Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at around $0.2526, with the day’s range of $0.2394 and $0.2530. The token has gained around 15% in the recent past, pushing it past to the $0.25 mark. The latter is now appearing to be acting as a resistance test. As per analysts, if DOGE is able to close strongly above $0.25 on high volume, then it may further rise towards $0.30 in the near term. On the other hand, weak follow-through could see it retreat to support at the $0.22-$0.23 region. Meanwhile, as DOGE’s pump takes the spotlight, newer DeFi-centric projects like Mutuum Finance are also beginning to take an interest from investors seeking diversified exposure. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6 presale and is offering tokens at $0.035. The sale has been very rapid, and investors have already poured in more than $15.63 million. The project will also launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain that will be utilized to carry out hassle-free transactions and as a long-term store of value asset. Mutuum Finance offers a dual-lending, multi-purpose…
NEAR
$2.723
-2.75%
REAL
$0.06395
-0.40%
RISE
$0.012154
+1.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:33
Polygon Deploys' Rio' Upgrade on Testnet
The post Polygon Deploys’ Rio’ Upgrade on Testnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Rio upgrade was deployed to Polygon’s Amoy testnet on September 11, with a mainnet launch planned for October. The upgrade aims to scale the network to handle approximately 5,000 transactions per second (TPS). Key changes include a new block production model and stateless block verification to lower validator costs. The Polygon POL $0.28 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $2.99 B Vol. 24h: $172.14 M network, which recently completed its migration to the POL token, has deployed its major “Rio” upgrade to the Amoy testnet. The update went live on Sept. 11 and is scheduled for a mainnet release in October, marking a significant step in the chain’s scaling efforts. This development is a component of Polygon’s broader ‘GigaGas roadmap’, an initiative designed to enhance the network’s architecture for high-demand applications like global payments and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). According to an announcement from Polygon, the upgrade will eventually prepare the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network to handle up to 5,000 transactions per second. Key Technical Changes in the Polygon Rio Upgrade The Rio upgrade introduces several technical proposals aimed at achieving this goal. A central element is PIP-64, which establishes a “Validator-Elected Block Producer” (VEBloP). This model fundamentally changes how blocks are created by separating the role of block production from block validation. Under the VEBloP system, a single, elected entity produces blocks for a specific period. This method is designed to increase network throughput, reduce transaction confirmation times, and eliminate chain reorganizations, which can create uncertainty for users and applications. Another significant change comes from PIP-72, which introduces “Witness-Based Stateless Verification”. This feature enables validator nodes to confirm blocks without storing the entire blockchain’s state history on their hardware. By reducing storage bloat and sync times, stateless verification lowers the hardware costs of running a validator node, making…
B
$0.53784
+1.39%
M
$2.5742
+7.04%
REAL
$0.06395
-0.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:32
Polygon Deploys 'Rio' Upgrade on Testnet
Polygon's 'Rio' upgrade is now live on the Amoy testnet, introducing key changes to help the PoS network eventually reach 5,000 TPS. The post Polygon Deploys ‘Rio’ Upgrade on Testnet appeared first on Coinspeaker.
LIVE
$0.02157
+17.54%
RIO
$0.2895
-8.32%
NOW
$0.00579
-1.69%
Coinspeaker
2025/09/13 23:30
How To Watch The 2025 Emmy Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free
The post How To Watch The 2025 Emmy Awards On Cable, Streaming And For Free appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White at The Walt Disney Company’s Emmy Awards Party held at Otium on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images The 2025 Emmy Awards are finally here to celebrate this year’s greatest achievements in television. If you’re planning to watch the star-studded show live, keep reading to learn all the ways to view the 77th annual ceremony on cable, streaming services and for free. Comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting the star-studded ceremony, which will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Bargatze told CBS News that he’s honored and excited to host the awards show, saying “you kind of dream of like hosting some kind of award show… it’s very flattering to even get asked to do it.” He continued, “I’m used to performing in front of live people, not an audience like this of all the people that you know. So, it will be fun to get in there, get on stage, get that first joke, hear that first laugh and then just get running and just really make your own of it.” The 77th Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 14. Apple TV+’s Severance topped the list with 27 nominations, while The Penguin followed close behind at 24. Apple TV+’s The Studio and HBO’s The White Lotus tied with 23 nominations each. ForbesEmmys 2025 Nominations: See The Full List Of This Year’s ContendersBy Monica Mercuri The Studio also tied the record (with The Bear in 2024) for the most nominations in a single year for a comedy series. The Apple TV+ hit is up for Best Comedy Series against Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in…
M
$2.5742
+7.04%
WHITE
$0.0004123
-1.26%
FUN
$0.009585
+4.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:30
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$436 million, mainly due to the long position
PANews reported on September 13th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $436 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $323 million in long positions and $114 million in short positions. The total amount of liquidated BTC positions was $53.9624 million, and the total amount of liquidated ETH positions was $141 million.
BTC
$115,583.14
+0.08%
ETH
$4,616.5
-0.26%
PANews
2025/09/13 23:30
Bitcoin Breaks $115K After Fidelity Buys $315M and ETFs Surge
Bitcoin is increasingly gaining worldwide acceptance after the surge beyond $115,000 following rising institutional demand and healthy spot Bitcoin ETF inflows. This shows major financial institutions and new investors keep making increasingly bigger bets in the world’s top cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $115,950 with a 24-hour trading volume of […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.1663
-1.80%
Tronweekly
2025/09/13 23:30
Deposit ADA（Cardano）, XRP, DOGE, And Other Crypto Via Coinbase To Find Mining And Earn $8,000 Daily Passive Income.
Find Mining promotes cloud mining with ADA, XRP, DOGE, and more via Coinbase, claiming up to $8K daily passive income through secure, automated mining contracts.
MORE
$0.09661
+1.35%
XRP
$3.054
-1.81%
CLOUD
$0.12199
+15.21%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 23:30
GBP/USD eases after a daily high, as the US Dollar recovers
The post GBP/USD eases after a daily high, as the US Dollar recovers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD slips as US Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, BoE meetings The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats during the North American session on Friday by a modest 0.10% as the US Dollar (USD) recovers some ground, after a week that witnessed US inflation remaining steady above the Fed’s 2% goal but controlled. GBP/USD trades at 1.3556 after hitting a daily high of 1.3580. The latest consumer and producer price inflation in the US provided a green light to the Fed to resume its easing cycle, as prices, although they remain high, stay below the 3% threshold. Next week, the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce rates by 25 basis points, and the likelihood of providing forward guidance about policy will be clarified by the latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Read more… United Kingdom FX Today: British Pound awaits next labour market test The British Pound (GBP) retreated slightly against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, with the GBP/USD pair trading around 1.3555, down 0.1% on the day, correcting after the previous day’s rebound. The GBP remains under pressure in the forex market, however, held back by persistent concerns over the health of the UK labour market ahead of next Tuesday’s release of key employment statistics. Read more… Pound Sterling drops as UK GDP growth remains stagnant in August The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure against its major currency peers on Friday after the release of the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and factory data for July. The United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the economy remained stagnant in July, as expected, after rising by 0.4% in June. Growing UK economic concerns are likely to force traders to raise bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the remainder of the…
MORE
$0.09661
+1.35%
COM
$0.017626
--%
LIGHT
$0.02664
-3.93%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:27
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Major UK Investment Deal with OpenAI Drives Analyst Upgrade
TLDR Nvidia and OpenAI are discussing a major investment deal to develop AI data centers in the UK, potentially worth billions of dollars The investment announcement is expected during President Trump’s state visit to the UK next week D.A. Davidson analyst upgraded Nvidia stock from Neutral to Buy with a $210 price target, expecting 18.5% [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Major UK Investment Deal with OpenAI Drives Analyst Upgrade appeared first on CoinCentral.
D
$0.03613
-0.65%
TRUMP
$8.772
-4.19%
AI
$0.1446
-1.29%
Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:26
LetsBonk Runs Out Of Steam As Smart Money Pours Into New Banking Crypto
The memecoin craze is cooling off, and investors are already leaving LetsBonk (LETSBONK). This shift has led them to pour funds into a new banking cryptocurrency called DigiTap ($TAP). With its fast-selling presale, quick processing speed, and strong security, DigiTap is proving to be a more attractive investment in 2025. Visit Digitap Presale Investors looking
MORE
$0.09661
+1.35%
TAP
$0.373
+0.53%
MEMECOIN
$0.002332
-22.05%
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:24
