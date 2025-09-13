ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Market Bull Eye Immediate Target At $0.34
The post Market Bull Eye Immediate Target At $0.34 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:43
Palantir (PLTR) Stock: Gains 10% as Oracle Partnership Fuels AI Growth
TLDR Oracle’s CEO Safra Catz announced $455 billion in contracted sales, with forecasts showing cloud revenue growing from $18B to $144B by fiscal 2029 Palantir stock rose 9.82% this week driven by AI sector optimism and Oracle’s partnership benefits Oracle signed four multibillion-dollar contracts in Q1, with several more expected as AI demand surges Palantir’s [...] The post Palantir (PLTR) Stock: Gains 10% as Oracle Partnership Fuels AI Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:43
It’s Aaron Judge Vs. Cal Raleigh For The American League MVP Award
The post It’s Aaron Judge Vs. Cal Raleigh For The American League MVP Award appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The American League MVP race is a battle between two sluggers. Aaron Judge has been the most productive overall hitter in the game, but Cal Raleigh is putting up unprecedented numbers for a catcher. How they finish the final two weeks of the season could determine who takes home the award. Here’s where they stand as they round the final turn of the 2025 campaign. Aaron Judge Judge spent the last week rearranging the New York Yankees franchise leaderboard for career home runs. He passed Yogi Berra (358) and Joe DiMaggio (361) to move into third place behind only Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Lou Gehrig—impressive company indeed. Berra, DiMaggio, and Mantle won three MVPs each, and Judge can match them by earning the honor this season. He previously won it in 2022 and 2024. By nearly any measure, he has been the best hitter in baseball this year once again. He leads MLB in all three triple-slash categories with a .323/.444/.673 batting line, as well 7.9 WAR (Baseball-Reference version). He also paces the AL in walks (106) and runs scored (120). As great as he has been, there are more nits to pick than there were when he won his previous two MVPs. While he has hit better than anyone else in the game, he’s slightly down from his previous peaks. His ridiculous 205 OPS+ indicates his overall offense has been 105% better than the league average, but he posted a 225 OPS+ last season. With 47 home runs and 15 games to play, he won’t reach the 62…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:42
Adobe stock whipsaws despite initial earnings rally
The post Adobe stock whipsaws despite initial earnings rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adobe stock fails to hold on to gains from initial earnings rally. Markets mixed as poor economic data from the University of Michigan makes rounds. Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Consumer Expectations for September miss consensus. AI-inflected revenue at Adobe reaches $5 billion ARR during Q3. Adobe (ADBE) sank 1% lower on Friday morning despite rallying 3.5% higher in the premarket following Thursday’s post-market earnings release. Then Adobe stock recovered to even just before lunchtime in New York, and uncertainty seems to be the vibe at the end of the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is trading down 0.4% on Friday after triumphing over other indices to rise 1.4% on Thursday to all-time highs. In a mirror image, the NASDAQ Composite has gained 0.4% midway through Friday’s session. The market is somewhat ruffled by poor US economic data out on Friday. Preliminary Michigan Consumer Expectations and Consumer Sentiment indices both missed the consensus market for September, and the preliminary September University of Michigan 5-Year Consumer Inflation Expectation rose from 3.5% to 3.9%. FXStreet Economic Calendar / September 12, 2025 Adobe stock news The graphic design software company is not showing any wear from artificial intelligence or worrisome competition from newly public Figma (FIG), a company it tried and failed to buy for $20 billion back in late 2022. Adobe earned $5.31 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter on $5.99 billion in revenue. The EPS figure beat the Wall Street consensus by $0.13 or 2.5%. Revenue rose nearly 11% YoY, beating the consensus by $80 million. Management pushed up full-year 2025 revenue guidance midpoint by $110 million to $23.68 million. Full-year guidance for adjusted EPS of $20.83 was also $0.25 above the consensus. The market initially appeared to rise due to Adobe touting that the quarter…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:39
Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett
Layer Brett, priced at $0.0055 in presale, fuses meme culture with tangible blockchain utility. This ERC-20 token aims to disrupt […] The post Solana Update, XRP Forecast, And Growing Talk Of The Next Shiba Inu In Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/13 23:37
On-Chain Capital Markets and Agentic Finance Are Coming
The post On-Chain Capital Markets and Agentic Finance Are Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said crypto’s time has come, pledging to modernize the U.S. securities rulebook and expand “Project Crypto” to bring markets on-chain. Speaking in Paris on Sept. 10 at the OECD’s inaugural Roundtable on Global Financial Markets, Atkins said the SEC is shifting away from enforcement-driven policymaking and will provide clear rules for tokens, custody, and trading platforms. “Policy will no longer be set by ad hoc enforcement actions,” he said, calling the new approach “a golden age of financial innovation on U.S. soil.” Atkins said most tokens are not securities and promised bright-line rules for determining when crypto assets fall under SEC oversight. He said entrepreneurs must be able to raise capital on-chain without “endless legal uncertainty” and pledged a framework for platforms that integrate trading, lending, and staking under one license. Custody rules will also be updated to allow investors and intermediaries multiple options. The SEC chair said Project Crypto would clear the way for tokenized securities, new on-chain asset classes, and decentralized finance software, while ensuring investor protections. He also highlighted the potential for “super-app” trading platforms and stressed the importance of keeping innovation in the United States. Atkins first unveiled Project Crypto on July 31, 2025, in Washington, framing it as the SEC’s “north star” in supporting President Trump’s goal of making the U.S. the world’s crypto hub. His Paris remarks expanded on that agenda, outlining more details on custody, capital formation, and platform rules. Atkins’ remarks came two days after Nasdaq President Tal Cohen posted on LinkedIn that tokenization is an “extraordinary opportunity” for global markets. Cohen said Nasdaq had filed with the SEC to enable trading of tokenized securities, underscoring how major institutions are moving toward blockchain adoption. Beyond crypto, Atkins addressed foreign company listings, accounting standards, and European regulation. He…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:37
Pepe Coin Price Prediction as the Token Jumps Nearly 20% – Will Whale Accumulation Take it to $0.00003?
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:35
Vitalik waarschuwt: naïeve AI systemen kunnen worden misbruikt
Vitalik Buterin, mede oprichter van Ethereum, heeft stevige kritiek geuit op het idee van simpele AI gestuurde governance. Volgens hem is het naïef om kunstmatige intelligentie zelfstandig beslissingen te laten nemen over fondsenverdeling, zeker als er geen menselijke controle is ingebouwd. Hij waarschuwt dat dit systeem gemakkelijk te misbruiken is... Het bericht Vitalik waarschuwt: naïeve AI systemen kunnen worden misbruikt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/13 23:35
Oracle (ORCL) Stock Explodes 35% as Cloud Business Delivers Massive Quarter
TLDR Oracle stock surged 35% this week after reporting first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations The company reported $455 billion in remaining performance obligations, up 359% year over year Oracle projects cloud infrastructure revenue to grow from $10 billion in fiscal 2025 to $18 billion in fiscal 2026 Management forecasts cloud [...] The post Oracle (ORCL) Stock Explodes 35% as Cloud Business Delivers Massive Quarter appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/13 23:34
XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon’s Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest
The post XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon’s Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP golden cross signals potential breakout above $3 XRP traders eye big breakout as golden cross sparks bull run hopes. Technical trigger. On the 8-hour chart, XRP’s 23-day moving average just crossed above the 50-day, forming a golden cross. If you look at XRP’s eight-hour chart, you will see something you do not get to see every week: the 23-day moving average has just climbed over the 50-day. That is a golden cross, and whether you care about textbook definitions or not, the fact is that XRP has not had this structure in a while. The last time it did, the price did not stay quiet for long. For most of August and the start of September, XRP was stuck in the $2.70-$3.07 range. Every bounce failed, every dip was bought and the whole set-up looked like a market waiting for a trigger. Key support. The $2.70 level, aligned with the 200-day MA, has been defended multiple times. The lower area at $2.70 lined up with the 200-day moving average, and XRP held it more than once, even while Bitcoin was reacting violently to U.S. data releases. That defense is why XRP is still in a position to make this golden cross matter. So, the order block that has just appeared right above $3 is where things really heat up. If XRP can actually break through that pocket, then the next visible zones are $3.30 and $3.40. After that, the chart starts looking much cleaner than the mess it has been stuck in. You Might Also Like Sean Ono Lennon criticizes U.S. monetary policy, praises Bitcoin Sean Ono Lennon has issued tweet that praises Bitcoin and slams money printing policy. Runaway money printing. Sean Ono Lennon took to X to slam U.S. monetary policy. John Lennon’s younger son, Sean Ono Lennon,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:34
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position