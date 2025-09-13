XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon’s Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest

The post XRP Prints Golden Cross at Last, John Lennon’s Son Bets on Bitcoin (BTC), $1.2 Billion in Solana (SOL) Moved in Minutes — Crypto News Digest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP golden cross signals potential breakout above $3 XRP traders eye big breakout as golden cross sparks bull run hopes. Technical trigger. On the 8-hour chart, XRP’s 23-day moving average just crossed above the 50-day, forming a golden cross. If you look at XRP’s eight-hour chart, you will see something you do not get to see every week: the 23-day moving average has just climbed over the 50-day. That is a golden cross, and whether you care about textbook definitions or not, the fact is that XRP has not had this structure in a while. The last time it did, the price did not stay quiet for long. For most of August and the start of September, XRP was stuck in the $2.70-$3.07 range. Every bounce failed, every dip was bought and the whole set-up looked like a market waiting for a trigger. Key support. The $2.70 level, aligned with the 200-day MA, has been defended multiple times. The lower area at $2.70 lined up with the 200-day moving average, and XRP held it more than once, even while Bitcoin was reacting violently to U.S. data releases. That defense is why XRP is still in a position to make this golden cross matter. So, the order block that has just appeared right above $3 is where things really heat up. If XRP can actually break through that pocket, then the next visible zones are $3.30 and $3.40. After that, the chart starts looking much cleaner than the mess it has been stuck in. You Might Also Like Sean Ono Lennon criticizes U.S. monetary policy, praises Bitcoin Sean Ono Lennon has issued tweet that praises Bitcoin and slams money printing policy. Runaway money printing. Sean Ono Lennon took to X to slam U.S. monetary policy. John Lennon’s younger son, Sean Ono Lennon,…