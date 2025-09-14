ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Bank of America leads US banks' expansion into UK, adds 1,000 new jobs
The Bank of America will establish a Belfast facility, hoping to recruit at least 1000 workers.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 21:45
An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 4 of 7)
The post An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 4 of 7) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Sep 14, 2025 05:31 In the interview notes of journalist Faye Xiaofei, Professor Han Feng, in an age of global upheaval, raised his gaze to the stars to discern the tides of history and lowered his eyes to the data to parse their logic, pursuing a question that cuts to the root of civilization itself: When the old gravitational anchors collapse, where should humanity’s wealth be moored? Faye’s Lens: From a New York Winter to a Nashville Summer Faye recalled how Professor Han described two sharply contrasting scenes: New York, December 2017. In the bitter cold, at a breakfast with Donald Trump, he handed over his book Quantum Wealth View—a seed of the new world, perhaps ignored. Nashville, Summer 2024. On stage at the Global Bitcoin Conference, Trump’s booming voice shook the hall: “America will become the superpower of Bitcoin.“ 4. Paradigm Shift: A Power Holder of the Old World Turns Between 2015 and 2017, through early-stage investments in Ethereum and NEO, Han unexpectedly accumulated some Bitcoin. This sudden wealth inspired a simple thought: to use resources from the new world to contribute to the new world. At that time, in December 2017, Dr. Xue of Harvard Kennedy School returned from the U.S. with news: then-President Donald Trump planned a breakfast event, and Xue had connections through Trump’s former Chinese-American chief of staff—there was a chance to meet the President in person and present a book. Han’s first reaction was immediate: he had just co-edited and published China’s first book on Bitcoin and blockchain, Quantum Wealth View. This was the opportunity—a chance to plant the seed of the new world’s information directly into the core of old-world power. Even if Trump never read it, the act itself was symbolic. His…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:43
SOL Strategies CEO: Being undervalued is an advantage, holding over 435,000 SOLs on the balance sheet
PANews reported on September 14 that according to Decrypt, Leah Wald, CEO of Solana treasury company SOL Strategies, said that the company is still at a disadvantage in the increasingly crowded encryption and digital asset treasury market, but being undervalued is definitely an advantage because being undervalued usually means that you are doing the right thing. In the long run, the market values substance rather than hype. It is reported that SOL Strategies holds more than 435,000 SOL on its balance sheet. In addition, it has entrusted approximately 3.6 million SOL to validators to date, with a entrusted asset size of more than US$820 million. This means that regardless of whether the SOL price rises or falls, it can earn a certain percentage of profits from the assets entrusted to validators.
PANews
2025/09/14 21:40
The Much-Anticipated Major Update and New Features for Ethereum (ETH) Have Been Announced
The post The Much-Anticipated Major Update and New Features for Ethereum (ETH) Have Been Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has released a comprehensive roadmap aimed at bringing end-to-end privacy to the world’s second-largest blockchain. The foundation’s privacy-focused team will now operate as Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE). The published roadmap was compiled by team member Sam Richards. Richards said, “Ethereum is on its way to becoming the world’s consensus layer. But without strong privacy, it risks becoming the backbone of global surveillance, not global freedom. If Ethereum doesn’t build privacy, it can’t protect the people who rely on it.” The new roadmap focuses on three main topics: Private writes: Making private on-chain transactions as cheap and seamless as public transactions. Private reads: Providing the ability to read data from the blockchain without revealing identity or intent. Private proving: Making evidence generation and verification fast, private, and accessible. The PSE team is working on an experimental Layer-2 design called PlasmaFold, part of a custom script. This design aims to add confidential transfer capabilities. The first prototype of the feature is scheduled to be unveiled at Devconnect, the ETH developer conference that begins in Argentina on November 17. The team also aims to publish the “Private Voting 2025” report and work on confidential DeFi solutions that will enhance privacy while maintaining corporate compliance standards. Privacy-focused RPC services are being developed for private reading. PSE, noting that standard RPC calls can leak personal data such as IP addresses or user account details, has formed a working group to address this issue. The “prove anywhere” initiative stands out in the context of private proofs. Its goal is to make zero-knowledge proofs (ZK proofs) easier and more cost-effective to produce on everyday devices. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-much-anticipated-major-update-and-new-features-for-ethereum-eth-have-been-announced/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:37
Monero’s Chain Reorg Reportedly Erases 118 Transactions
The post Monero’s Chain Reorg Reportedly Erases 118 Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monero, the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency, is once again under pressure after suffering its largest chain reorganization to date. On September 14, network monitors reported an 18-block reorganization that effectively erased 118 transactions. Independent analyst Xenu described the event as the largest reorg in Monero’s history, amplifying concerns about the network’s resilience. Monero’s Record Reorg Shifts Focus to Qubic’s Influence A blockchain reorganization occurs when miners disagree on which version of the ledger represents the valid chain. Sponsored Sponsored This can happen when blocks are produced almost simultaneously or when software glitches disrupt validation. It can also occur if attackers push the network into competing forks. When this happens, the consensus rules select the longest valid chain, which discards shorter forks and erases their transactions—leaving users with invalidated transfers. In Monero’s case, miners were forced to choose between competing forks before aligning on a dominant chain. The fallout invalidated transactions that had already appeared confirmed, reviving long-standing concerns about Monero’s vulnerability to majority hash power concentration. ⚠️The attack against Monero is back. Hours ago XMR experienced a 18 block reorg If you accept XMR make sure to wait for more than the usual 10 confs pic.twitter.com/793j5WWXgZ — OrangeFren.com (@OrangeFren) September 14, 2025 This development quickly shifted attention to Qubic, a rival blockchain project with a controversial presence in Monero’s mining landscape. Earlier this year, critics accused the network of attempting a 51% attack on the larger privacy-focused blockchain. Mining Pool Stats data shows Qubic currently accounts for 2.11 GH/s of Monero’s 6.00 GH/s network hashrate, making it the single largest participant. Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo added fuel to speculation with a cryptic post on X, claiming Monero “will stay because Qubic wanted it to stay.” Analysts interpreted the remark as signaling that the network disruption aimed to demonstrate power rather than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:35
Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala
De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:35
Is Dogecoin Ready to Explode? Analyst Sees $0.45 Ahead
Dogecoin eyes $0.45 as analyst sees over 100% upside. Volume grows, ETF delayed, and CleanCore buys 500M DOGE.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/14 21:33
A certain smart money is suspected to have reduced its holdings by 11,986 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth $55.59 million
PANews reported on September 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684 xtpa), smart money that established a position of 35,575 ETH at an average price of US$2,022 seven months ago has allegedly reduced its position by 11,986 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth US$55.59 million. From March 3 to April 8, 2025, he accumulated ETH on the blockchain. If he sells it this time, he will make a profit of $31.35 million, with a return rate of 129.4%. Currently, his remaining 26,912 ETH are scattered among more than a dozen addresses, with a total value of $124 million.
PANews
2025/09/14 21:32
Ethereum’da (ETH) Çok Kişinin Beklediği Büyük Güncelleme ve Yeni Özellik Tanıtıldı!
Ethereum Vakfı, dünyanın en büyük ikinci blockchain’ine uçtan uca gizlilik kazandırmayı hedefleyen kapsamlı bir yol haritası yayımladı. Vakfın gizlilik odaklı ekibi, artık Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) adıyla faaliyet gösterecek. Yayımlanan yol haritası, ekip üyesi Sam Richards tarafından derlendi. Richards, “Ethereum, dünyanın konsensüs katmanı olma yolunda ilerliyor. Ancak güçlü bir gizlilik olmadan, küresel özgürlüğün değil […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:32
XRP Supply's Fall on Coinbase Extends to 90%, New Data Confirms
Major US exchange Coinbase loses 90% of all XRP supply, but what's really going on?
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:26
