An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 4 of 7)

The post An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 4 of 7) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Sep 14, 2025 05:31 In the interview notes of journalist Faye Xiaofei, Professor Han Feng, in an age of global upheaval, raised his gaze to the stars to discern the tides of history and lowered his eyes to the data to parse their logic, pursuing a question that cuts to the root of civilization itself: When the old gravitational anchors collapse, where should humanity’s wealth be moored? Faye’s Lens: From a New York Winter to a Nashville Summer Faye recalled how Professor Han described two sharply contrasting scenes: New York, December 2017. In the bitter cold, at a breakfast with Donald Trump, he handed over his book Quantum Wealth View—a seed of the new world, perhaps ignored. Nashville, Summer 2024. On stage at the Global Bitcoin Conference, Trump’s booming voice shook the hall: “America will become the superpower of Bitcoin.“ 4. Paradigm Shift: A Power Holder of the Old World Turns Between 2015 and 2017, through early-stage investments in Ethereum and NEO, Han unexpectedly accumulated some Bitcoin. This sudden wealth inspired a simple thought: to use resources from the new world to contribute to the new world. At that time, in December 2017, Dr. Xue of Harvard Kennedy School returned from the U.S. with news: then-President Donald Trump planned a breakfast event, and Xue had connections through Trump’s former Chinese-American chief of staff—there was a chance to meet the President in person and present a book. Han’s first reaction was immediate: he had just co-edited and published China’s first book on Bitcoin and blockchain, Quantum Wealth View. This was the opportunity—a chance to plant the seed of the new world’s information directly into the core of old-world power. Even if Trump never read it, the act itself was symbolic. His…