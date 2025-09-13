2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
BlockDAG Turns Heads With Miner Reviews Flooding in and $405M Raised: Why This Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

BlockDAG Turns Heads With Miner Reviews Flooding in and $405M Raised: Why This Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Real reviews of BlockDAG’s X10 miners and a $405M presale prove it’s more than hype. With 3M+ mobile users and 312K holders, BlockDAG is crypto’s fastest-growing project.
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.39-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09652+1.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar toward record highs

Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar toward record highs

Linea jumped to $0.027, up by 30% from its lowest level this week. This jump brought its market capitalization to over $418 million.
LINEA
LINEA$0.03029+14.82%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00306+12.50%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news2025/09/14 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Wall Street is booming, but most Americans still feel like the economy is in a recession

Wall Street is booming, but most Americans still feel like the economy is in a recession

Wall Street just wrapped a record-smashing week. Stocks are riding high, and corporate earnings are beating expectations. Every company tied to anything remotely related to AI is swimming in cash. Analysts are hiking price targets almost every other day. Interest rates, while still high, are easing. But if you talk to anyone on Main Street, […]
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5598-1.06%
Wink
LIKE$0.010551-3.45%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1446-1.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 23:59
ແບ່ງປັນ
GBC Mining Cloud Platform Enables DOGE Investors to Earn Up to $195 Daily Profits Without Hardware Investment

GBC Mining Cloud Platform Enables DOGE Investors to Earn Up to $195 Daily Profits Without Hardware Investment

GBC Mining offers DOGE holders cloud mining contracts with no hardware required, up to $195 daily profits, instant $20 signup bonus, and nine flexible investment tiers.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12199+15.20%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27811-2.80%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/13 23:58
ແບ່ງປັນ
Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet

The post Why BlockchainFX Outshines BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 18:10 The market has entered a new era where the gap between hype and utility determines survival. In 2025, four projects are commanding headlines: BlockchainFX ($BFX), BlockDag, Little Pepe, and Best Wallet. Each brings something unique, but only one has the momentum, mechanics, and real-world integration to deliver life-changing returns. History has shown that those who moved early on Bitcoin, Ethereum, or even Dogecoin walked away with generational wealth. With presales heating up, investors are staring at the same kind of turning point. The challenge is identifying which project is the next true 1000x play — and the answer lies in BlockchainFX. 1. BlockchainFX: The Trading Super App With 1000x Potential BlockchainFX is building what competitors can’t: a crypto trading super app that merges 500+ assets into one seamless platform. Unlike exchanges that only offer crypto pairs, BlockchainFX lets users move from Bitcoin to gold, from meme coins to stocks, in seconds. The app already has thousands of daily users, millions in trading volume, and security audits to back its claims. The presale is nearing its climax. More than $7.2 million has been raised and nearly nine thousand investors have joined at $0.023 per token, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. That’s a built-in 117% return before trading even begins. Add the BLOCK30 bonus code, which gifts 30% extra tokens to early buyers, and the deal becomes impossible to ignore. BlockchainFX rewards don’t end with the presale. Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed daily to the community in $BFX and USDT. That means your tokens are not just sitting in a wallet — they’re working, compounding, and creating passive income streams that can scale into tens of thousands of dollars annually. Consider the numbers. A $5,000 investment at presale with the…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.32%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.39-1.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:57
ແບ່ງປັນ
Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now? Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash Or Remittix?

Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now? Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash Or Remittix?

If you’re asking which is the best crypto to buy now, you’re not alone. The market is shifting fast. Giants like Polkadot and Bitcoin Cash still have their loyal backers, but their growth has slowed to a crawl. The real question isn’t which old name might move next; it’s which new contender is about to explode.
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291-0.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/13 23:56
ແບ່ງປັນ
PancakeSwap Adds Gamified Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions on BNB Chain

PancakeSwap Adds Gamified Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions on BNB Chain

The post PancakeSwap Adds Gamified Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions on BNB Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes PancakeSwap’s prediction market now supports Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside BNB. The feature allows users to predict “UP” or “DOWN” price moves in 5-minute rounds. This model offers a gamified, high-engagement experience distinct from traditional prediction markets. PancakeSwap, a leading decentralized exchange, has expanded its prediction market feature to include Bitcoin BTC $115 811 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.31 T Vol. 24h: $40.72 B and Ethereum ETH $4 655 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $561.84 B Vol. 24h: $38.86 B . As one of the most popular applications in DeFi, the platform allows users to forecast price movements in rapid, five-minute rounds, adding two of the largest digital assets to the existing market for BNB. The feature operates on the BNB Chain and is designed for fast-paced engagement. According to an official blog post from Sept. 12, users can bet on whether an asset’s price will rise or fall within the five-minute window. How the Predictions Work To participate, users navigate to the “Prediction” section and select an asset. They then decide if the price will finish higher (“UP”) or lower (“DOWN”) than the starting price when the round ends. All predictions are placed using BNB, with a minimum of 0.001 BNB required per entry. The total prize pool for each round grows in real-time as more users place their predictions. The potential reward multiplier shifts based on the volume of bets for “UP” versus “DOWN,” creating a dynamic payout system for each five-minute session. After a round concludes, winners can immediately claim their rewards. A dedicated history tab on the platform also allows users to view and collect winnings from all previous rounds at any time. A 3% fee on all winning bets contributes to the weekly CAKE token burn, integrating the feature into the platform’s tokenomics.…
B
B$0.538+1.40%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.17%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.18-0.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:56
ແບ່ງປັນ
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway

TLDR Super Micro Computer stock rose 12.39% over the past week following AI system announcements Company began volume shipments of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems and GB300 NVL72 to global customers Loop Capital Markets analyst Ananda Baruah endorsed the stock with strong track record Stock maintains Hold consensus rating despite recent gains and positive momentum Company [...] The post Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock: Soars as NVIDIA Blackwell Shipments Get Underway appeared first on CoinCentral.
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.00089-0.11%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1446-1.36%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/13 23:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count climbed from previous 414 to 416

United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count climbed from previous 414 to 416

The post United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count climbed from previous 414 to 416 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017634+0.02%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001463-34.80%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000246-0.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
What the Crypto Community Must Learn and How to Spot Rugs

What the Crypto Community Must Learn and How to Spot Rugs

The post What the Crypto Community Must Learn and How to Spot Rugs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The year 2025 has been a brutal teacher for retail traders chasing quick gains in the meme coin and celebrity-token craze. Some coins soared briefly, but most crashed just as quickly, wiping out millions and leaving thousands with heavy losses. According to DappRadar and on-chain sleuths, rug pulls are becoming less frequent than in the bull runs of 2021–2022. Notably, there’s a 66% year-on-year decrease in rug pull. However, the ones that do happen are far more damaging, often tied to celebrity hype and political endorsements. For context, over $6 billion has been lost to rug pull this year alone.  From Kanye West’s YZY token to Argentina’s LIBRA coin, these crashes show common problems: huge insider holdings, unclear teams, and poor liquidity protections. For the crypto community, the lesson is simple: hype doesn’t mean a project will last. Case Studies: 2025’s Biggest Rugs and Fast Crashes YZY (Kanye West/ Ye) Launched on August 21, Kanye West’s YZY coin is the latest in the series of celebrity coins in 2025.  The Solana-based coin tied to Ye’s Yeezy brand soared nearly 1,400% in its first hour. It hit $3.16. Within 24 hours, it crashed below $0.83, later touching $0.44, erasing up to 90% from its peak value.  Over 51,000 traders reportedly lost $75 million, while a handful of wallets captured outsized insider gains. On-chain data revealed wallet clustering and concentrated insider exits. The hype of a Yeezy-linked token lasted hours before unraveling into one of Solana’s fastest crashes.  TRUMP (Donald Trump) Backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the TRUMP meme coin launched on January 18, 2025. It launched with a $1.2 price on the eve of the presidential inauguration. It peaked at an all-time high of $75 on January 19.  By April, its price had sunk to $7, down by approximately 90%…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.17%
Union
U$0.015048+44.83%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.774-4.17%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/13 23:44
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position