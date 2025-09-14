2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
OpenAI plans to spend $300 billion on cloud computing starting 2027

OpenAI plans to spend $300 billion on cloud computing starting 2027

Oracle’s stock exploded this week because OpenAI is throwing down billions like it’s nothing. The artificial intelligence company, which has been reshaping the tech scene since 2022, is the reason Oracle just had its biggest single-day jump in over three decades, as Cryptopolitan previously reported. The company revealed that it locked in four multibillion-dollar contracts this quarter, and one of them is with OpenAI, which plans to build 4.5 gigawatts of U.S. data center capacity using Oracle’s cloud. That’s enough juice to power a small country. OpenAI is planning to dump $300 billion into computing power starting in 2027, over a five-year span. That number was confirmed just days after Oracle filed with the SEC about a $30 billion cloud deal set to kick off in two years. Oracle gets a boost, Microsoft and Broadcom cash in too A week before Oracle’s earnings came out, Broadcom’s stock jumped 10 percent. Why? It signed a $10 billion chip deal with a customer analysts said was OpenAI. No surprise there. Microsoft, meanwhile, has been tied to OpenAI for six years, ever since it pumped $13 billion into the company. It still runs most of OpenAI’s workloads on Azure. Then there’s Nvidia. The entire reason it’s now the most valuable company on the planet is because its chips run OpenAI’s large language models. That’s where all the AI magic happens. These four companies (Oracle, Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia) have added over $4.5 trillion to their market value since OpenAI dropped ChatGPT in late 2022. That’s why the Nasdaq and S&P 500 just closed out at record highs. But not everyone’s thrilled. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson told CNBC, “While we love ChatGPT, OpenAI is still a not-for-profit limited in its ability to raise capital.” Gil isn’t just guessing. He was deep into Oracle’s numbers when the stock popped 36 percent on Wednesday. That was the company’s biggest gain since 1992. But it didn’t last. The stock dropped 6 percent the next day and 5 percent more on Friday. Oracle’s backlog, which is money it hasn’t collected yet, jumped 359 percent year-over-year to $455 billion. Gil pointed out that more than 90 percent of that number came from one customer — OpenAI. He said that kind of concentration “significantly reduces” excitement. Altman signs checks, investors start asking questions Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, isn’t slowing down. He’s spending billions across the board. Besides Oracle, OpenAI also signed big cloud deals with Google and CoreWeave. And it plans to invest $19 billion into Stargate, a U.S. infrastructure project backed by the Trump administration. Stargate is a partnership between OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank. On top of that, SoftBank is leading a $40 billion funding round for OpenAI. “Sam Altman has the gumption to sign very large checks without needing to worry about whether those can ever be cashed,” Gil said. The spending is huge, but OpenAI isn’t making a profit. Not even close. Still, revenue is climbing fast. OpenAI hit $10 billion in annual recurring revenue in June. CNBC says that number could hit $125 billion by 2029. The company is also restructuring. This week, it said it’s moving toward becoming a public benefit corporation. Its nonprofit parent will still oversee things and hold more than $100 billion in equity. The goal is to finish the restructure by the end of the year so OpenAI can lock in the full $40 billion from the latest round. Oracle nearly joined the trillion-dollar club because of all this. Its market cap hit $930 billion on Wednesday but fell back to $830 billion by Friday. Byron Deeter from Bessemer Venture Partners is still not sold. He told CNBC’s Money Movers, “Two days ago, we all thought Oracle was essentially nowhere in AI. They announce this mega-deal, people think they’re the next great hyperscaler, and I don’t buy that part.” Byron said Oracle is still behind Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in cloud. He called them a “B-level hyperscaler” and said they don’t have strong positions in chips or software. Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
B
B$0.538+1.40%
DAR Open Network
D$0.0361-0.82%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.17%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 00:09
ແບ່ງປັນ
Will HBAR Experience a Major Upswing?

Will HBAR Experience a Major Upswing?

Recent forecasts for Hedera’s cryptocurrency, HBAR, suggest a solid potential for price escalation, hinging on favorable technical indicators. This optimism is tied to its crypto ETF being slated for listing on the DTCC platform, alongside ETFs for XRP by Canary and Solana by Fidelity.Continue Reading:Will HBAR Experience a Major Upswing?
XRP
XRP$3.0546-1.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.16634-2.21%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24149-1.78%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 00:08
ແບ່ງປັນ
Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar

Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar

The post Linea surges as investors buy dip, ecosystem metrics soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linea’s price surged over 20% on Saturday as investors capitalized on its post-airdrop dip, pushing its market cap above $418 million. The rebound comes amid a dramatic rise in ecosystem metrics, with total value locked (TVL) hitting a record high of $1.94 billion, driven by key dApps like Aave. Linea (LINEA) is positioning itself to become a dominant force in DeFi, with stablecoin inflows and decentralized exchange volume both showing impressive growth. The Consensys-created layer-2 network could be entering the markup phase of the Wyckoff Theory, signaling further potential gains. Summary Linea price jumped as the total value locked in the network jumped to $1.94 billion. The DEX volume has jumped to $1.97 billion this month so far. Data shows that the amount of stablecoins in the network jumped to a record high. Can Linea position itself as the leading L2 by TVL? Linea jumped to $0.027, up by 30% from its lowest level this week. This jump brought its market capitalization to over $418 million.  Linea price rose as key metrics on its ecosystem jumped to a record high, a sign of its improving ecosystem. Its total value locked jumped to over $1.94 billion, much higher than the year-to-date low of $147 million.  Aave (AAVE), the biggest player in decentralized finance, has led this growth. Its TVL soared to over $1.1 billion, while its 24-hour fees in the network jumped to over $90,000. The other top dApps in the network are Renzo, Etherex, and Euler. This growth aligns with Linea’s goal of becoming the biggest layer-2 in terms of DeFi TVL. To achieve that goal, it will need to pass Base and Arbitrum, which have $7 billion and $4 billion in assets.  2026 Goal: Linea positions itself as the leading L2 by TVL and as the premier destination for…
LINEA
LINEA$0.03034+15.01%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+1.18%
Capverse
CAP$0.1537+3.70%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
Julien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top Times

Julien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top Times

The post Julien Alfred And Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Win 100-Meter Heats With Top Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Maboundou Kone of Team Cote d’Ivoire, Julien Alfred of Team Saint Lucia and Audrey Leduc of Team Canada compete during the Women’s 100 Metres Heats on day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Getty Images Julien Alfred continues to maintain her dominance at Tokyo’s National Stadium. The reigning Olympic Champion cruised through the fourth round of the women’s 100-meter heats with ease, clocking the fastest time of the day. Alfred, eyeing her first 100-meter world title, posted a time of 10.93, followed by Great Britain’s Daryll Neita with one-tenth of a second difference, running the second fastest time in 10.94 World leader Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the United States, aiming to maintain her unbeaten 100-meter streak, secured a comfortable win as well with a sub-11 performance in the first round of heats in 10.99. The current world champion, Sha’Carri Richardson, qualified for the next round as the fifth-fastest qualifier in 11.03 seconds. Richardson’s time helped her register her fastest time of the season, but she is expected to cut more than two-tenths of her season’s best to defend her title on Sunday evening. Overall, the U.S. team will bring tough competition to the blocks, with four sprinters advancing to the semi-finals, including world champion Twanisha Terry, who posted the 8th overall ranking in 11.06, and 28-year-old Kayla White. ForbesShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce To Headline 2025 Track And Field World ChampionshipsBy Katelyn Hutchison Notably, Tina Clayton emerged as the fastest Jamaican in 11.01, followed by her teammate Shericka Jackson, who posted a time of 11.04. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will look forward to one more podium finish before retirement, running a time of 11.09 to advance to the semi-finals. So far, the 2025 season…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0361-0.82%
Union
U$0.015048+44.83%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000413-1.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:03
ແບ່ງປັນ
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change (9/13/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change (9/13/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 13, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Osborne Computer Corp. Declares Bankruptcy in 1983 , New York Chosen as US Capital in 1788 , Super Mario Bros. Game Released in 1985 , and we present you with these top quality stories. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13312+0.82%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199005-0.18%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon2025/09/14 00:02
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ozak AI’s AI Tools Could Help Traders Capture Gains of 900% as Market Giants Face Slowdowns

Ozak AI’s AI Tools Could Help Traders Capture Gains of 900% as Market Giants Face Slowdowns

With the indications of slowdown in traditional market giants, traders are more and more considering the use of cutting-edge technology to offer improved decision-making tools. Next, there is the project Enter Ozak AI, which is a blockchain-based application that effectively combines artificial intelligence with decentralization of infrastructure to offer real-time market predictions and insights. With [...] The post Ozak AI’s AI Tools Could Help Traders Capture Gains of 900% as Market Giants Face Slowdowns appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.06395-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09652+1.42%
Edge
EDGE$0.37674-4.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/14 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
US Authorities Seize $600K USDT From Iranian Drone Program Operator – Details

US Authorities Seize $600K USDT From Iranian Drone Program Operator – Details

The Attorney’s Office of the District of Massachusetts has announced the confiscation of nearly $600,000 in USDT from Iranian national Mohammad Abedini. Concurrently, US authorities are also seeking the civil forfeiture of the seized crypto assets. Related Reading: A ‘Violation Of Public Trust’: Coinbase Demands Sanctions Over SEC’s Missing Texts Episode Abedini Faces US Case […]
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005808+6.70%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06239-4.90%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoinist2025/09/14 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
3 Cybersecurity Challenges to Solve Before Drone Delivery

3 Cybersecurity Challenges to Solve Before Drone Delivery

Whether you're excited for delivery drones or think they're dystopian, companies like Amazon continue experimenting with them. Before they can be widely used, however, they must solve cybersecurity issues, including challenges in attack detection, insufficient security, and long cybersecurity processes.
Wink
LIKE$0.010544-3.52%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01232-5.88%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hackernoon2025/09/14 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Old Guard Stalls in SEC Limbo; Digitap Crypto Bank Soars Past $150K

Old Guard Stalls in SEC Limbo; Digitap Crypto Bank Soars Past $150K

XRP, SOL, and ETH ETFs, for instance, have been stalled by the SEC, leading to much confusion in a market […] The post Old Guard Stalls in SEC Limbo; Digitap Crypto Bank Soars Past $150K appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$247.27+4.19%
XRP
XRP$3.0546-1.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,615.1-0.23%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/14 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook

Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook

The post Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold rebounds after weak UoM sentiment and soft jobs data boost rate cut bets. Payroll revision and rising Jobless Claims outweigh steady inflation prints earlier in the week. Geopolitical tensions and looming 25 bps Fed cut keep safe-haven demand strong ahead of September SEP. Gold prices rise over 0.44% during Friday’s North American session as weaker than expected jobs market data increased the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates next week. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,649 after hitting a daily low of $3,630. Bullion rises on weak Consumer Sentiment, Jobless Claims boost Fed easing bets The week ended with a softer than expected University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment for September, while 5-Year inflation expectations surged. Friday’s data along with Tuesday’s -911K payroll revision, and an increase in people filing for unemployment benefits in the US, outweighed inflation data released during the week. The data has cemented the case for the first rate cut to come next week at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on September 17. Three weeks ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech opened the door for interest rate adjustments while acknowledging that the labor market was cooling faster than expected. Next week, the Fed is likely to cut rates by 25 basis points and clarify future policy through the latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). Geopolitical tensions are supporting higher Gold prices. US President Donald Trump said that he is running out of patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin and threatened to impose “very hard” sanctions on the country. Daily market movers: Gold remains underpinned despite rising US yields The UoM Consumer Sentiment poll showed that Americans are growing less optimistic about the economy, as the Consumer Sentiment Index dipped from 58.2 to 55.4. Inflation…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.772-4.19%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+1.18%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.219-0.48%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:00
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position