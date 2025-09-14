2025-09-15 Monday

Main Street still feels like a recession even as Wall Street breaks records

Main Street still feels like a recession even as Wall Street breaks records

The post Main Street still feels like a recession even as Wall Street breaks records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street just wrapped a record-smashing week. Stocks are riding high, and corporate earnings are beating expectations. Every company tied to anything remotely related to AI is swimming in cash. Analysts are hiking price targets almost every other day. Interest rates, while still high, are easing. But if you talk to anyone on Main Street, it doesn’t feel like a recovery, it feels like a recession. According to Semafor, Liz Hoffman called it a “vibe-spansion.” She said during Joe Biden’s presidency, people felt worse than the numbers showed a “vibecession.” Now, under Donald Trump, businesses are charging forward with confidence while households are dragging behind. Investors are optimistic. Consumers are drained. The job market is starting to weaken, inflation is stuck, and purchasing power hasn’t caught up. Trump pushes tariffs while sentiment tanks The market exploded after Trump returned to office last November. The rally was fueled by hope, especially from voters who believed he could steer the economy. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index shot up with the S&P. But then February came. Trump began pushing his “Liberation Day” tariff plans again, and sentiment collapsed. By April and May, that same index dropped to 52.2, a number not seen since inflation peaked in 2022. By Friday, sentiment was back at that low point. Americans aren’t buying into the optimism on TV. Yahoo Finance’s Emma Ockerman reported that 65% of Americans now think unemployment will rise in the next 12 months. The last time that many people felt this uncertain was during the Great Recession. A separate study said most people don’t think they’ll be able to get another job if they lose the one they have. Trump’s trade policies are still on everyone’s mind. Joanne Hsu from the University of Michigan said 60% of those interviewed mentioned tariffs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:18
A Circular Economy And The Four Archetypes Of Bitcoiners

A Circular Economy And The Four Archetypes Of Bitcoiners

The post A Circular Economy And The Four Archetypes Of Bitcoiners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A few years ago, I made an unlikely bet: to build a Bitcoin circular economy in the heart of a fishing village in Brazil’s Northeast. No venture capitalists, no “crypto,” no empty promises. Only nodes, satoshis, in‑person education and plenty of sidewalk conversations.  That is how Praia Bitcoin Jericoacoara was born: a radical experiment in financial sovereignty built with open source tools and feet in the sand. In four years at Praia Bitcoin Jericoacoara, we turned a beach town into a living Bitcoin classroom: We onboarded families, shopkeepers and street vendors; taught self‑custody in small groups; installed reliable Lightning routes and point‑of‑sale tools; ran social programs paid in sats; and hosted meetups that made Bitcoin part of daily life. Living on the Bitcoin standard, I began to see what is really happening at the technological edge.  In August 2025, I published four short articles on X. Different in form and tone, they converged on the same question: What role should Bitcoin play, and what role should we play in building it? They came in fours: a field report on our work with the Bitcoin Community Bank in Jericoacoara a critique of bitcoin maximalism’s rigidity a diplomatic letter inviting Bhutan’s prime minister to consider the satoshi as a unit of account, and a public appeal to keep Bitcoin a peer‑to‑peer cash system.  What they share is the desire to align practice, theory, and a future‑facing vision. In the first piece, I shared the challenges and lessons from a real experiment: building a Bitcoin‑based circular economy in Northeast Brazil. Inspired by Bitcoin Beach in El Salvador, we rooted the Jericoacoara project in education, inclusion and local infrastructure. We installed servers, onboarded merchants and neighbors, created social programs and sought institutional recognition as a Community Bitcoin Bank. We were rejected by the local…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:16
Solana (SOL) Has the Perfect Recipe for a Massive Rally, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan

Solana (SOL) Has the Perfect Recipe for a Massive Rally, Bitwise’s Matt Hougan

Just like Bitcoin and Ethereum before it, Solana's recipe of ETFs plus corporate treasuries may fuel an epic Q4 surge.
CryptoPotato2025/09/14 00:16
32x Potential: Don’t Miss 5x Tokens at $0.0012 in APC Presale Amid Ripple and Stellar Hype Among Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now

32x Potential: Don’t Miss 5x Tokens at $0.0012 in APC Presale Amid Ripple and Stellar Hype Among Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in Now

What would you do if a single move today could turn spare change into a fortune tomorrow? While Ripple (XRP) is holding strong near the $3 mark with analysts calling for a $5 Christmas run, and Stellar (XLM) is charging forward with its Protocol 23 upgrade to push toward $0.50, another name is shaking the entire […]
Coinstats2025/09/14 00:15
What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix? How To Watch

What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix? How To Watch

The post What Time Is The Canelo Vs. Crawford Fight On Netflix? How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the Canelo v Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images) TKO Worldwide LLC via Getty Images Boxing superstars Canelo Álvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford are set to face off Saturday, Sept. 13, in one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Here’s what to know about the historic matchup, including the start time and how to watch tonight. Mexican boxing legend Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, is up against undefeated Crawford, one of the most accomplished American boxers in the modern era. During yesterday’s ceremonial weigh-in, both fighters clocked in at 167.5 pounds. According to Yahoo Sports, Crawford has jumped three weight classes to compete in this super middleweight bout. Canelo holds a record of 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts. Crawford, meanwhile, has won all of his fights in each of the past five years. The two fighters are battling for all four major super middleweight world titles: WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford: Odds, Records, PredictionBy Josh Katzowitz “This fight for me is big,” Alvarez said at Thursday’s press conference. “It’s one of the biggest fights of my career for sure.” “This is a massive fight,” Crawford added. “It’s talked about all over the world right now.” In addition to the headline event between Canelo and Crawford, tonight’s main fight card is packed with heavy hitters and rising stars. Irish boxer Callum Walsh is taking on undefeated Fernando Vargas Jr. in a super welterweight bout at 154 pounds. Christian Mbilli, the current WBC interim super middleweight champion, will face Lester Martinez in a title defense at 168 pounds. In another featured bout, undefeated lightweight…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:15
Bitcoin, XRP holders earn massive returns using IOTA Miner

Bitcoin, XRP holders earn massive returns using IOTA Miner

The post Bitcoin, XRP holders earn massive returns using IOTA Miner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. IOTA Miner reports XRP and BTC users saw portfolio gains of up to 30%, boosting passive income appeal. Summary IOTA Miner users report up to 30% portfolio growth as XRP and BTC cloud mining delivers massive passive income. UK-based IOTA Miner helps 9m+ users turn crypto into steady yields with secure, green-powered cloud mining. With no hardware needed, IOTA Miner credits profits to accounts, making crypto income simple and accessible. As the crypto market gains momentum, investors are increasingly looking for reliable ways to enhance the value of their digital assets. Today, IOTA Miner, a leading UK-based cloud mining platform, announced that XRP and Bitcoin (BTC) holders using its services have seen their portfolio value rise by up to 30%. This milestone highlights IOTA Miner’s growing role as a trusted partner for both newcomers and experienced investors seeking stable passive income in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Cloud mining: Turning passive assets into active gains Traditional trading requires constant monitoring and market timing, which can be overwhelming for everyday investors. By contrast, IOTA Miner’s cloud mining system allows users to put their crypto holdings to work automatically. Without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise, investors simply rent computing power through the platform. Mining profits are generated daily and credited directly to the user’s account, creating a steady stream of passive income. Why investors choose IOTA Miner Proven Growth: XRP and BTC users report up to 30% portfolio growth through cloud mining contracts. Accessibility: Ideal for beginners with no mining experience, while offering advanced options for professionals. Sustainability: Operations are powered by renewable energy sources, reducing environmental impact. Global Trust: Founded in 2018, IOTA Miner has served over 9…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:14
xAI’s Strategic Overhaul: 500 Layoffs Mark a Pivotal Shift for Elon Musk’s AI Startup

xAI’s Strategic Overhaul: 500 Layoffs Mark a Pivotal Shift for Elon Musk’s AI Startup

BitcoinWorld xAI’s Strategic Overhaul: 500 Layoffs Mark a Pivotal Shift for Elon Musk’s AI Startup In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, where innovation often clashes with market realities, a significant development from xAI, Elon Musk‘s ambitious AI venture, has sent ripples across the tech landscape. The company, which aims to understand the true nature of the universe through AI, has reportedly initiated substantial AI layoffs, impacting a considerable portion of its data annotation team. For anyone invested in the future of AI, from cryptocurrency enthusiasts tracking blockchain-powered AI projects to industry veterans, this news signals a potentially pivotal shift in how AI models like Grok are developed and refined. What Happened at xAI? A Closer Look at the Layoffs Reports from Business Insider, citing internal messages, reveal that xAI laid off approximately 500 team members on a recent Friday night. These cuts represent about one-third of the company’s 1,500-person data annotation team. This team plays a crucial role in the AI development pipeline, responsible for labeling and preparing the vast datasets essential for training sophisticated AI models, including xAI‘s conversational chatbot, Grok. The internal communications reportedly outlined an immediate "strategic pivot" for the company. Instead of maintaining a broad focus on general AI tutor roles, xAI is now set to "accelerate the expansion and prioritization of our specialist AI tutors." Consequently, many generalist positions were deemed redundant, leading to the unfortunate conclusion of employment for those affected. This decision, while impacting a significant number of individuals, is framed by xAI as a necessary step to sharpen its focus and optimize its resources. The company, in a statement on X (the social network also owned by Elon Musk), affirmed its commitment to "immediately surge our Specialist AI tutor team by 10x," indicating an aggressive hiring push in specialized areas. This suggests a re-evaluation of the skills most critical for advancing its core AI objectives. The "Strategic Pivot": Why the Shift from Generalists to Specialists? The move from generalist to specialist AI tutors is more than just a restructuring; it’s a strategic reorientation that reflects a deeper understanding of advanced AI development needs. Generalist AI tutors often handle a wide range of tasks, from basic data labeling to simple conversational feedback. While essential in the early stages of model training, their broad skill set may become less critical as models mature and require more nuanced, domain-specific expertise. xAI‘s pivot towards "Specialist AI tutors" indicates a demand for highly skilled individuals in specific fields. The company explicitly mentioned hiring across domains such as STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), finance, medicine, and safety. This specialization is crucial for several reasons: Enhanced Accuracy: Specialists can provide higher-quality, more accurate data annotations and feedback within their domain, leading to more robust and reliable AI models. Nuanced Understanding: Complex topics require an AI to grasp subtle meanings and context. Specialists are better equipped to guide AI in these areas. Safety and Ethics: In sensitive fields like medicine or safety, expert human oversight is paramount to prevent AI from generating harmful or inaccurate information. Competitive Edge: Developing highly specialized AI capabilities could give xAI a distinct advantage over competitors who might still rely on more generalized training approaches. This shift underscores a growing trend in the AI industry: as foundational models become more capable, the focus moves to fine-tuning them for specific, high-value applications that require deep subject matter expertise. It’s about moving from broad strokes to precision engineering in AI development. Impact on Grok‘s Development: What Does This Mean for xAI‘s Chatbot? Grok, xAI‘s unique and often irreverent AI chatbot, is at the heart of the company’s ambitions. Trained on real-time data from X, Grok aims to provide a distinct perspective compared to other leading AI models. The data annotation team is fundamental to Grok‘s learning process, ensuring the AI correctly interprets and generates responses based on human feedback. The shift to specialist AI tutors is likely intended to elevate Grok‘s capabilities in specific, high-demand areas. Instead of general knowledge, Grok might be trained to become exceptionally proficient in fields like scientific research, financial analysis, or medical diagnostics. This could mean: Deeper Domain Knowledge: Grok could develop a more profound understanding and generate more authoritative responses in specialized subjects. Reduced Hallucinations: With expert-curated data, the risk of Grok generating factually incorrect or nonsensical information in critical areas might decrease. Tailored Applications: The enhanced specialization could pave the way for Grok to be deployed in specific industry applications, offering expert-level assistance. Faster Iteration on Complex Tasks: By focusing resources on specialist feedback, xAI might accelerate the development of Grok‘s ability to handle complex, multi-step reasoning in niche areas. While the immediate impact of AI layoffs can be challenging, the long-term vision appears to be about creating a more precise, powerful, and specialized version of Grok, aligning with Elon Musk‘s often ambitious and disruptive approach to technology. Elon Musk‘s Vision for AI: Beyond the Headlines Elon Musk has long been a prominent, and often controversial, figure in the AI space. His involvement with OpenAI (which he co-founded before departing) and his subsequent launch of xAI underscore his deep conviction about the transformative, and potentially perilous, nature of artificial intelligence. His stated goal for xAI is to "understand the true nature of the universe" – an aspiration far grander than simply building another chatbot. Musk’s vision for xAI is inextricably linked to his other ventures. The real-time data from X (formerly Twitter) provides Grok with a unique training dataset, reflecting current events and human discourse as they unfold. This integration is a strategic advantage, aiming to give Grok an edge in understanding contemporary human interactions and information flow. His emphasis on "specialist" AI tutors also aligns with his broader philosophy of pushing boundaries and focusing on areas where AI can achieve unprecedented breakthroughs. Whether it’s self-driving cars at Tesla or advanced robotics, Musk consistently champions specialized AI that can perform complex tasks with high precision. These AI layoffs, while difficult, can be viewed through the lens of Musk’s relentless pursuit of efficiency and focused innovation, even if it means drastic structural changes within his AI startups. A Broader Trend? AI Layoffs in the Tech Landscape While xAI‘s announcement is significant, it’s important to view these AI layoffs within the broader context of the tech industry. The past few years have seen a volatile job market, with many tech giants and AI startups undergoing restructuring. The AI sector, despite its rapid growth, is not immune to these trends. Several factors contribute to this dynamic environment: Intense Competition: The race for AI supremacy is fierce, with companies constantly vying for talent and technological advantage. This can lead to rapid shifts in strategy and resource allocation. Maturing Technology: As AI models become more sophisticated, the nature of the work required to train and maintain them evolves. Early-stage data collection and annotation might give way to more specialized fine-tuning and validation. Economic Pressures: Global economic uncertainties can lead companies, even well-funded ones like xAI, to optimize operational costs and streamline their workforce. Focus on ROI: Investors and companies are increasingly scrutinizing the return on investment for large-scale AI projects, pushing for more efficient development pipelines. The move towards specialist roles at xAI could signal a broader industry trend where the demand for generic AI labor decreases, while highly specialized AI engineering, research, and tutoring roles become even more coveted. This creates both challenges for those in generalist roles and significant opportunities for individuals with niche expertise. The Future of AI Work: Specialist Tutors and Data Annotation The restructuring at xAI highlights a fascinating evolution in the AI job market. The traditional model of large-scale data annotation teams performing repetitive labeling tasks is likely to transform. As AI itself becomes better at automating some of these basic annotation tasks, human input will shift towards more complex, interpretive, and ethical oversight roles. The "Specialist AI tutor" role, as envisioned by xAI, represents the vanguard of this new workforce. These individuals are not just labeling data; they are actively teaching and refining AI models, guiding them through complex reasoning, ethical dilemmas, and domain-specific nuances. This demands a higher level of cognitive skill, critical thinking, and subject matter expertise. For aspiring professionals in the AI field, this signals a need for continuous learning and specialization. Generic programming skills might need to be augmented with deep knowledge in areas like natural language processing ethics, advanced machine learning algorithms, or specific scientific disciplines. The future of data annotation and AI tutoring will be less about quantity and more about quality, precision, and expert guidance. Challenges and Opportunities for xAI: Navigating the Competitive Arena This strategic pivot comes with its own set of challenges and opportunities for xAI. On the one hand, reducing a significant portion of its workforce can impact morale and create short-term disruptions. Integrating a new, highly specialized team while maintaining continuity in Grok‘s development will require careful management. However, the opportunities are substantial: Enhanced Focus: By concentrating resources on specialist expertise, xAI can potentially accelerate its progress in developing highly advanced, domain-specific AI capabilities. Competitive Differentiation: A truly specialized Grok could stand out in a crowded market dominated by more general-purpose AI models. Efficiency Gains: Streamlining the workforce and focusing on high-impact roles could lead to more efficient resource allocation and faster innovation cycles. Attracting Top Talent: The promise of working on cutting-edge, specialized AI problems under the leadership of Elon Musk could attract top-tier talent to fill the new specialist roles. Ultimately, this move by xAI reflects the high-stakes nature of the AI race. Companies must constantly adapt, innovate, and make difficult strategic decisions to stay ahead. The success of this pivot will depend on xAI‘s ability to effectively integrate its new specialist team and translate their expertise into tangible improvements for Grok and its broader AI mission. Conclusion: What’s Next for xAI and the AI Sector? The reported AI layoffs at xAI mark a significant moment for Elon Musk‘s ambitious venture. This strategic pivot from generalist to specialist AI tutors underscores a maturing AI industry where precision, domain expertise, and efficiency are becoming paramount. While such changes invariably bring challenges for affected employees, xAI‘s move signals a clear intent to sharpen Grok‘s capabilities and accelerate its path toward more sophisticated, specialized AI applications. This development serves as a powerful reminder that even in the most innovative sectors like AI, adaptability and strategic foresight are crucial for long-term success, shaping the future of AI startups and the entire tech ecosystem. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models’ institutional adoption. This post xAI’s Strategic Overhaul: 500 Layoffs Mark a Pivotal Shift for Elon Musk’s AI Startup first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/14 00:10
SHIB Updates on Shibarium Bridge Exploit, Validator Key Lockdown Underway

SHIB Updates on Shibarium Bridge Exploit, Validator Key Lockdown Underway

TLDR: The Shibarium tracker used bridge funds to acquire 4.6M BONE and briefly gain validator control before chain security was locked. 224.57 ETH and 92.6B SHIB were drained but validator-held BONE remains locked and cannot be withdrawn. Ten of twelve validator keys were compromised while K9 Finance and Unification validators refused to sign malicious state. [...] The post SHIB Updates on Shibarium Bridge Exploit, Validator Key Lockdown Underway appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/14 00:09
Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich?

Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich?

But where do those returns hide in 2025? Do the legends still lead, Shiba Inu with its early rocket-ship days, […] The post Shiba Price Predction, and is PEPETO The 2025 Chance to Invest In To Get Rich? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 00:09
Momentum fades below 21-day SMA

Momentum fades below 21-day SMA

The post Momentum fades below 21-day SMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI trims intraday gains after facing resistance at the 21-day SMA. Technical resistance remains firm, with price action capped near $63.50 and momentum indicators signaling subdued trend strength. Immediate support rests at $61.50; a break lower could expose $60.50–59.50. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil reversed course during the American session on Friday, paring intraday gains after hitting a daily high of $63.69. The US benchmark faced renewed selling pressure as bears defended the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a level that has repeatedly capped upside momentum in recent days. At the time of writing, WTI is changing hands near $62.30, still up nearly 0.50% on the day. The failure to break above the 21-day SMA reflects cautious sentiment as demand signals weaken. In the US, the latest weekly data showed gasoline demand slipping while inventories held stubbornly high, underscoring softer consumption trends. At the same time, inflation readings remain sticky, raising concerns that higher fuel costs could further restrain household spending. On the supply side, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that global Oil markets could shift into surplus in the second half of 2025, driven by OPEC+ production returning to the market. This combination of fragile demand and rising supply is keeping traders reluctant to place aggressive bets. On the geopolitical front, traders continue to monitor Russian supply risks following reports of infrastructure vulnerabilities, while speculation about renewed sanctions on energy exports lingers in the background. The European Commission is preparing to present its 19th package of sanctions against Russia next Wednesday. In parallel, the United States has stepped up calls on G7 and EU partners to impose tariffs on China and India over their continued purchases of discounted Russian crude. From a technical standpoint, WTI faces stiff resistance at $63.50 resistance zone, anchored by the 21-day SMA.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 00:09
