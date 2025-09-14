ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Someone Bought $1M of Shiba Inu’s BONE Token in One Transaction as Prices Rally 40%
A remarkable transaction coincided with the Bone ShibaSwap rally, with an unknown user buying $1.3 million worth of the token. Notably, SHIBMAXXI took to X (formerly Twitter) to call attention to this transaction.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/14 00:29
Web3 White Hats Earning Millions, Outperforming $300K Cybersecurity Roles
In an intriguing development within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, a growing number of Web3 security specialists, known as white hats, are surpassing traditional cybersecurity professionals in earning potential. These blockchain-savvy hackers are leveraging their skills to identify vulnerabilities in decentralized applications, earning significant rewards and millions in the process. This trend highlights an evolving landscape where [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/14 00:29
Solana (SOL) Steady as It Aims for $230, As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 35x Gain
The post Solana (SOL) Steady as It Aims for $230, As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 35x Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Solana (SOL) remains steady on its course with the $230 target in its sights, investor attention is also being attracted towards new entrant Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token that has been turning heads with its potential for growth. With 35x ROI projections, Mutuum Finance is gaining traction in decentralized lending and reward programs, disrupting the crypto space. Good assets like Solana are firm, but Mutuum Finance is ushering in the future of DeFi in the market. Solana Holds Steady in Face of $230 Test Solana (SOL) sits at $224.00, holding tight to market tension with sentiment among the large cap cryptos increasing. The $230 level is gaining prominence as a psychological level, and the analysts are watching closely whether SOL can breakout above it in the short term. If the short-term breakout above works, the doors will open to the $250 level, and any inability to sustain momentum will see the token fall to support levels of $210. Solana’s durability is heavily boosted by heavy network utilization and continuous adoption in applications like NFTs and decentralized apps that drive it to be one of the leading blockchains for scalability and speed. While Solana holds on, attention is being redirected towards newer decentralized finance initiatives like Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6 presale and tokens are valued at $0.035. There have been over 16,240 investors who have taken part in presale and raised over $15.63 million, which are a demonstration of faith in the future and long-term vision in the DeFi market. Having a Strong and Secure Foundation The project will launch a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The stablecoin will be an overcollateralized non-algorithmic stablecoin in such a way that it is secure and stable on crash days. When…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:27
OpenAI And Microsoft Reach Restructuring Agreement Over For-Profit Arm
The post OpenAI And Microsoft Reach Restructuring Agreement Over For-Profit Arm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with its largest investor, Microsoft, to restructure its business. In a Thursday notice, OpenAI said the move, first proposed in May, would allow its for-profit arm to transition to a public benefit corporation, while the nonprofit would maintain control of the company. Under the deal, the nonprofit arm will have a stake worth more than $100 billion in the public benefit corporation. “OpenAI was founded as a nonprofit, is today a nonprofit that oversees and controls the for-profit, and going forward will remain a nonprofit that oversees and controls the for-profit,” said CEO Sam Altman in May. “That will not change.” The company said it would “continue to work with the California and Delaware Attorneys General” as part of the restructuring plan, signaling the need to work with local policymakers. OpenAI’s physical headquarters is in San Francisco, but the company is legally incorporated in Delaware. Related: Alarm bells ring in US over OpenAI’s crypto project World Shakeup in leadership Founded in 2015 by tech figures including Elon Musk and Sam Altman, OpenAI launched as a nonprofit research lab focused on artificial intelligence. The company was responsible for the development of ChatGPT, one of the most significant large language models to arise in the last decade. OpenAI was the target of heavy criticism in 2023 when its board of directors pushed out Altman as CEO for allegedly being “not consistently candid in his communications.” He was reinstated in a matter of days after pushback from staff and many in the public. The restructuring notice came about a month after OpenAI said it had raised $8.3 billion to reach a $300 billion valuation. The company is reportedly expected to generate $12.7 billion in total revenue in 2025. Magazine: Growing numbers of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:25
United States CFTC Gold NC Net Positions rose from previous $249.5K to $261.7K
The post United States CFTC Gold NC Net Positions rose from previous $249.5K to $261.7K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:24
Traders Pass on Solana Long Trigger To Load Up On ETH L2 Layer Brett Before Possible 15,000% Gains
The Solana (SOL) long trigger has caught the eye of technical analysts, but retail traders seem less interested. Instead of waiting for another 20% move on SOL, many are shifting focus to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin tipped for up to 15,000% returns. The move highlights a broader rotation in [...] The post Traders Pass on Solana Long Trigger To Load Up On ETH L2 Layer Brett Before Possible 15,000% Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/14 00:23
Solana Breakout Sparks Altcoin Frenzy – Why Snorter Token Could Be the Next Big Presale
Solana is back in the headlines, and for good reason. The price has surged 19.4% in a week, hitting $244 […] The post Solana Breakout Sparks Altcoin Frenzy – Why Snorter Token Could Be the Next Big Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/14 00:22
Tesla sees 18% jump this month following a proposed $1 trillion pay package for Elon Musk
Tesla and Micron are running hot as the S&P 500 locks in another record, ending the week at 6,600.21. That move followed higher unemployment claims and a drop in wholesale prices, pushing traders to fully expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points next week. The index rose 1.6% this week. […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 00:22
BONE Price Surges 40% After Shibarium Flash Loan Exploit
The post BONE Price Surges 40% After Shibarium Flash Loan Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network, Shibarium, was hit by a coordinated exploit that saw an attacker use a flash loan to gain control over a validator, drain assets from its bridge and trigger a temporary shutdown of staking operations. The attacker, according to Shibarium developer Kaal Dhariya, bought 4.6 million BONE, the governance token of Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network, using a flash loan. The attacker then gained access to validator signing keys to achieve the majority validator power. With that power, the attacker signed a fraudulent network state and siphoned assets from the Shibarium bridge, which connects it to the Ethereum network. Since the BONE is still staked and subject to an unstaking delay, the funds remain locked, giving developers a narrow window to respond and freeze the funds, Dhariya said. The Shibarium team has now paused all stake and unstake functionality, moved remaining funds into a hardware wallet protected by a 6-of-9 multisig setup and launched an internal investigation. It’s still unclear whether the breach stemmed from a compromised server or a developer machine. While total losses haven’t been advanced, transaction data suggests they’re near $3 million. The team is working with security firms Hexens, Seal 911 and PeckShield, and has alerted law enforcement. But developers also extended a peace offering to the attacker. “Authorities have been contacted. However, we are open to negotiating in good faith with the attacker: if the funds are returned, we will not press any charges and are willing to consider a small bounty,” Dhariya wrote on X. The price of BONE jumped immediately after the attack and at one point saw its value more than double, before a correction saw it move to a gain of around 40% since the exploit. SHIB is up more than 8%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/13/bone-price-surges-40-after-shibarium-flash-loan-exploit
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:22
Kalshi Faces Legal Challenge in Massachusetts Over Sports Prediction Markets
TLDR Massachusetts claims Kalshi’s event contracts are similar to illegal sports betting. Kalshi argues it operates under federal oversight by the CFTC. The lawsuit seeks to prevent Kalshi from offering sports events in Massachusetts. Kalshi faces growing legal challenges across multiple states over prediction markets. Kalshi, the prediction market platform, is facing a lawsuit filed [...] The post Kalshi Faces Legal Challenge in Massachusetts Over Sports Prediction Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/14 00:19
