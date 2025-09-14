2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
‘Huge Breakthrough,’ Peter Brandt Says as Dogecoin Reclaims $0.30 Ahead ETF Launch

BRC20.COM
COM$0.017625-0.02%
2025/09/14 00:37
Stablecoin Market Hits Fever Pitch With $290 Billion in Play This Week

The post Stablecoin Market Hits Fever Pitch With $290 Billion in Play This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to the latest stablecoin figures from defillama.com, the market is edging closer to the $290 billion threshold, with a current valuation of $289.40 billion. From Tether to Paypal: Stablecoins Battle for Billions This week’s snapshot of fiat-pegged tokens via defillama.com shows the sector expanded by $2.733 billion in seven days. Tether’s share has slipped, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stablecoin-market-hits-fever-pitch-with-290-billion-in-play-this-week/
2025/09/14 00:37
Trump Threatens Russia With ‘Major Sanctions’

The post Trump Threatens Russia With ‘Major Sanctions’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was “ready to do major sanctions” on Russia once NATO countries pull purchases of Russian oil, additionally requesting the alliance to impose up to 100% tariffs on China until Russia ends its war with Ukraine, as peace talks have stalled in recent weeks. Trump argued “powerful tariffs” could break China’s “strong control” over Russia. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts “I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump added, “NATO’s commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%,” and countries in the alliance purchasing Russian oil “has been shocking!” Imposing sanctions on Russia in addition to placing 50% to 100% levies on China “will also be of great help” in ending Russia’s war with Ukraine, Trump said, noting the tariffs would be pulled after the conflict ends. China has “strong control, and even grip,” over Russia, Trump claimed, suggesting “these powerful tariffs will break that grip.” Crucial Quote “If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives lost will be saved!” Trump wrote, adding, “If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States.” What Nato Members Buy Russian Oil? Turkey has been the third-largest buyer of Russian oil since 2023, behind China and India, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Hungary, Slovakia, France, the Netherlands and Belgium ranked the largest importers of Russian fossil fuels in August. Key Background Trump has pressured countries in recent weeks to halt purchases of Russian oil or face hefty levies.…
2025/09/14 00:36
WisdomTree Brings Private Credit Onchain With CRDT on Ethereum and Stellar

TLDR: WisdomTree launches CRDT fund, giving crypto investors onchain exposure to private credit and alternative income strategies. CRDT tokenized on Ethereum and Stellar, with T+0 subscription settlement and T+2 redemption settlement for investors. Fund tracks Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit Index, targeting yield and portfolio diversification through alternative credit. CRDT is available on WisdomTree Prime and [...] The post WisdomTree Brings Private Credit Onchain With CRDT on Ethereum and Stellar appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/14 00:36
Tether Launches USAT, First Fully Regulated Digital Dollar in the U.S.

The post Tether Launches USAT, First Fully Regulated Digital Dollar in the U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: The launch of USAT, a new stablecoin pegged to the dollar which will be controlled by U.S. law, and which meets the recently passed GENIUS Act. Bo Hines joined Tether USAT as the CEO with a high-level background of legal and policy experience in the White House. Anchorage Digital to issue USAT, where reserves will be managed by Cantor Fitzgerald, a strong indication of institutional inclusion and complete compliance with U.S. regulation. The giant of the most popular stablecoin in the world (USDT), Tether, is making a historic move to transform the U.S. crypto economy. As the company announced USAT, a U.S. regulated stablecoin, the company targets strengthening U.S. dollar supremacy in the age of blockchain, now with American leadership and regulation. A New Standard of U.S. Stablecoins – USAT The introduction of USAT by Tether is timely considering the fact that the regulators in the United States start formalizing the regulations of stablecoins via the GENIUS Act that is signed in July 2025. The new law requires all stablecoin issuers to work under stringent compliance with complete reserve support through liquid asset and monthly reserve reports. USAT will be: In full compliance with the GENIUS Act. Published by Anchorage Digital Bank, the first federal charter crypto bank in the U.S. Holding by Cantor Fitzgerald, one of the most frequently used financial institutions and primary dealers in U.S. Treasuries. This legal status provides Tether with more legal authority to directly engage in the American financial ecosystem than any other company that issues a large-scale stablecoin. Read More: Tether to Launch $86B USD₮ on Bitcoin via RGB Protocol, Unlocking Private & Native Stablecoin Payments Significance of USAT USAT is not another stablecoin; it is a financial tool that is created with the intent to introduce regulatory certainty, institutional confidence,…
2025/09/14 00:34
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs roar back adding nearly $3bn last week

Following a choppy August marked by back-and-forth flows, Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds posted a strong turnaround last week.Bitcoin ETFs saw five consecutive days of inflows, while Ethereum products logged four straight days of gains, according to SoSoValue data.Bitcoin was the clear standout, pulling in more close to $2.4 billion in net inflows over the week. Ethereum ETFs added nearly $640 million, rounding out a combined total of almost $3 billion in fresh capital flowing back into the market.Investor conviction appears to be driven by rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates. Markets are now pricing in a near 94% chance of a rate cut at next week’s FOMC meeting, with both Coinbase and Morgan Stanley projecting additional easing through the end of the year. Lower rates are widely seen as a tailwind for risk assets, particularly crypto, where liquidity and momentum play major roles.The shift in monetary policy is already having an impact. Bitcoin has surged to a three-week high above $116,000, decoupling from the Nasdaq after months of tight correlation. Analysts believe institutional inflows — especially through ETFs — could supercharge the next leg higher.Derive’s Sean Dawson sees Bitcoin climbing to $140,000 by year-end, with upside to $250,000 if inflows remain strong. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee offered a similar view, telling CNBC that Bitcoin “can easily get to $200,000 before the end of the year.”Ethereum, meanwhile, has been quietly leading the market, outpacing Bitcoin with nearly 200% gains since mid-April, compared to Bitcoin’s roughly 50% rise over the same period. While much of the ETF flow spotlight has focused on Bitcoin, analysts say several structural drivers are building a strong long-term case for Ethereum.“Ethereum is waking from its slumber,” said Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, who now sees a path toward $10,000, citing three key catalysts: the rise of staking, the explosion of tokenised assets, and the coming generational wealth transfer that favors crypto adoption.Crypto market moversBitcoin is up 0.4% over the past 24 hours to trade at $115,720.Ethereum is up 1.9% in the same period to $4,635.What we’re readingTether to launch USAT stablecoin for US market with former White House crypto lead Bo Hines — DL NewsSam Bankman-Fried Appeal Hearing Set for November — UnchainedPlatformization: The new era of DeFi — Milk RoadLucrative ‘looping’ strategies now make up a third of DeFi activity, says oracle co-founder — DL News
2025/09/14 00:33
Chainlink Reaches an All-time High in Total Value Secured (TVS), Securing $100B in DeFi

Key Takeaways: Chainlink is now worth over 100 billion Total Value Secured (TVS), a two-fold increase on its 38B position in a year. Aave v3 has more than 70% of The post Chainlink Reaches an All-time High in Total Value Secured (TVS), Securing $100B in DeFi appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
2025/09/14 00:33
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions fell from previous £-33.1K to £-33.6K

The post United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC Net Positions fell from previous £-33.1K to £-33.6K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
2025/09/14 00:33
Ardor (ARDR): Advanced Parent-Child Chain Architecture

The post Ardor (ARDR): Advanced Parent-Child Chain Architecture appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ardor (ARDR) is a blockchain platform that focuses on providing scalable and efficient solutions for both businesses and developers to create their own customizable blockchain networks. It aims to address some of the limitations and challenges faced by existing blockchain technologies, particularly in terms of scalability and ease of use. Ardor is designed to enable the creation of child chains that can interact with the main Ardor blockchain while maintaining their own unique features and functionalities. Parent-Child architecture Ardor uses a parent-child chain architecture. The main Ardor blockchain acts as the parent chain, while individual customizable child chains are created for specific use cases or applications. The parent-child architecture of Ardor allows for improved scalability, as transactions are processed on individual child chains rather than all transactions being processed on a single chain. Ardor enables interoperability between child chains and the main Ardor chain, allowing them to exchange data and assets securely. Moreover, developers can create their own child chains with specific parameters, features, and consensus mechanisms to suit their unique requirements. Security, efficiency and more Ardor employs a unique Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm called “Proof of Stake Time” (PoS-T) that ensures security while reducing the energy consumption associated with traditional Proof of Work (PoW) mechanisms. The account control features allow users to set different levels of access and permissions for their accounts. Additionally, child chains can implement privacy features as needed. Ardor’s child chains support “smart transactions,” which allow for the creation of custom transactions with predefined conditions and logic. ARDR is the native utility token of the Ardor platform. It is used for transaction fees, participating in consensus, and accessing platform features. Ardor’s approach to blockchain scalability and customization through its parent-child architecture makes it a unique solution…
2025/09/14 00:31
Polymarket Prepares $10B Valuation as It Plans US Relaunch

Polymarket targets a $10B valuation with its US relaunch, while rival Kalshi nears $5B amid surging trading volume and funding.   Polymarket is preparing for a United States comeback that could value the platform as high as $10 billion, according to Business Insider.  The blockchain-powered prediction market has already attracted new funding interest, with some […] The post Polymarket Prepares $10B Valuation as It Plans US Relaunch appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/14 00:30
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position