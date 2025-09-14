ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
United States CFTC S&P 500 NC Net Positions dipped from previous $-161.1K to $-173.7K
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:57
Chainlink Partners with Polymarket to Accelerate $100B Network of Oracle Ecosystem
Key Takeaways: Chainlink implements its oracle technology in a decentralized mode in the prediction markets of Polymarket on Polygon to enhance accuracy and resolution time. The collaboration decreases the use The post Chainlink Partners with Polymarket to Accelerate $100B Network of Oracle Ecosystem appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/14 00:54
ShibaSwap Just Leveled Up: Shiba Inu Ecosystem Announces New DEX Upgrade
The Shiba Inu ecosystem has announced a new upgrade for the ShibaSwap DEX, introducing enhanced user interaction and swap features. For context, the official X account of the Shiba Inu ecosystem posted on Friday that ShibaSwap has “just leveled up.” For the uninitiated, ShibaSwap is the decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which allows users to swap and stake SHIB, LEASH, and other ERC-20 tokens.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/14 00:54
Polymarket And Kalshi Prepare Billions In New Funding Rounds
The post Polymarket And Kalshi Prepare Billions In New Funding Rounds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Polymarket valuation could hit $10B with fresh investor deals Kalshi nears $5B funding milestone with Robinhood partnership Coinbase explores entering prediction markets as competition grows Polymarket Pushes Toward $10B Valuation Forecasting platforms Polymarket and Kalshi are drawing massive attention from investors as they prepare for new funding rounds that could catapult their valuations into the billions. According to The Information and Business Insider, both platforms are in advanced talks with major backers. Polymarket is reportedly entertaining offers valuing the company at up to $9 billion, with at least one investor considering a $10 billion deal. Such a valuation would mark a dramatic leap from its previous round, underscoring surging interest in the prediction market sector. Polymarket gained popularity amid betting on the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Source: Token Terminal Notably, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund is among Polymarket's investors. The platform has also struck a partnership with X (formerly Twitter), becoming its official forecasting partner — a move that further strengthens its mainstream reach. Kalshi Gains Momentum With $5B Deal Kalshi, which operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market in the United States, is reportedly close to finalizing a funding deal worth $5 billion. Just a few months ago, the platform's valuation stood at $2 billion, highlighting rapid growth. Backed by Paradigm and Sequoia Capital, Kalshi has also entered a strategic partnership with Robinhood, giving it access to millions of retail investors. Trading Volumes Cool Off But Competition Heats Up Despite heightened investor interest, both platforms saw trading activity decline in August 2025. Polymarket's volumes slipped to $1 billion, while Kalshi's fell to $875 million. Still, the broader market is becoming increasingly competitive. Coinbase is reportedly exploring its own prediction platform, while Crypto.com and Underdog have already launched services across 16 U.S. states.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:53
Ethereum Price Prediction Points Higher Yet Market Consensus Suggests Rollblock Offers A Sharper ROI
The Ethereum price prediction continues to point higher, fueled by regulatory clarity and upcoming network upgrades.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/14 00:52
Is It Time For A New Hurricane Scale? A Florida Expert Thinks So
SPRING LAKE, NC – SEPTEMBER 17: Bob Richling carries Iris Darden as water from the Little River starts to seep into her home on September 17, 2018 in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Flood waters from the cresting rivers inundated the area after the passing of Hurricane Florence. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images For the last few years, I have opined about the inadequacy of the Saffir — Simpson scale for conveying the full impacts of hurricanes. Harvey (2017), Milton (2024) and Helene (2024) are examples of hurricanes that altered landscapes and entire regions because of extreme rainfall, storm surge and tornadoes. Yet, the Saffir — Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale was designed to emphasize one hazard, wind. A professor at the University of South Florida and her team think it is time for a new scale. Dr. Jennifer Collins and her collaborators recently published a paper in the journal Scientific Reports that proposed replacing the Saffir — Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with something called the Tropical Cyclone Severity Scale. The TCSS accounts for wind, storm surge, and rainfall. Collins, a professor and hurricane researcher in USF's School of Geosciences, is an international expert versed in the physical and societal aspects of tropical cyclones. HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 30: Flooded homes are shown near Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The city of Houston is still experiencing severe flooding in some areas due to the accumulation of historic levels of rainfall, though the storm has moved to the north and east. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images In a USF press release issued in August, she said, "Frequently, people use the storm's category to decide whether to evacuate, that's incredibly dangerous because if they hear it's only a tropical storm or Category 1, too…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:48
US Authorities Seize $600K USDT From Iranian Drone Program Operator
US Authorities Seize $600K USDT From Iranian Drone Program Operator – Details
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:46
Australia CFTC AUD NC Net Positions up to $-79.2K from previous $-82.7K
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 00:45
Top Crypto Picks 2025: Exploring 5 High-Reward Opportunities for Smart Investors
What defines the top crypto picks 2025? For some investors, it's the reliability of a proven chain like Ethereum Classic ($ETC). For others, it's the speed and scalability promised by platforms such as Avalanche ($AVAX). Builders may look to Chainlink ($LINK) for its oracle dominance, while visionaries inspired by decentralization and inclusivity might gravitate toward [...] The post Top Crypto Picks 2025: Exploring 5 High-Reward Opportunities for Smart Investors appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/14 00:40
Berkshire Hathaway may still be losing money on its UnitedHealth stake despite a 30% rebound
Berkshire Hathaway may be sitting on a loss even as UnitedHealth shares push higher. The healthcare giant’s stock has jumped nearly 30% since Warren Buffett’s firm disclosed in mid-August that it bought just over 5 million shares between April 1 and June 30. According to CNBC, that SEC filing hit right after the stock closed […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 00:38
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position