The post Tesla and Micron are rallying into overbought zones with S&P at all-time high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla and Micron are running hot as the S&P 500 locks in another record, ending the week at 6,600.21. That move followed higher unemployment claims and a drop in wholesale prices, pushing traders to fully expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points next week. The index rose 1.6% this week. But that rally has shoved certain stocks into overbought territory, and two of the loudest names on that list are Tesla and Micron. Data from CNBC flags S&P 500 names with gains above 5% and relative strength indexes (RSI) over 70. That threshold is where traders usually get twitchy, anything above 70 often signals too much buying too fast. Micron now holds an RSI of 81.2, while Tesla is sitting at 75.6. That makes both stocks extremely vulnerable to sudden reversals, especially if investors decide to cash out. Micron hits 2020-level gains as analysts raise targets Micron’s stock surged 20% this week, the biggest five-day jump for the chipmaker since March 2020. That move followed a price target upgrade by Citi on Thursday, which bumped their estimate to $175, an 11% gain from Friday’s close. In a note, Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote: “Micron will report F4Q25 results on September 23 after market close. We expect the company to report in-line results and guide well above consensus driven by higher DRAM and NAND sales and pricing. We believe the continued memory upturn is being driven by limited production and better than expected demand, particularly from the data center end market (55% of Micron revenue).” Micron’s gains were not isolated. The rally was part of a wider $14 trillion rise across equities since April. But its extreme RSI shows it may be peaking, at least for now. Traders holding these gains might book profits ahead of…