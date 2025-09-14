ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Live On-Chain
Key Takeaways: In collaboration with Chainlink and Sei, the US Commerce Department will provide official macroeconomic data on-chain in real-time. This integration removes the data latency and allows real-time access The post Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Live On-Chain appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/14 01:14
What Nethermind Builds
Let's take a closer look at what the respected Ethereum R&D team has been building.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:14
OpenAI and Microsoft Reach Agreement on Corporate Restructuring
TLDR OpenAI’s nonprofit secures a $100B stake in the for-profit company under new restructuring terms. Microsoft continues as OpenAI’s key partner, ensuring ongoing access to its AI technology. The agreement allows OpenAI to attract investments while maintaining its nonprofit mission. Elon Musk files a lawsuit challenging OpenAI’s shift from nonprofit control to a more corporate [...] The post OpenAI and Microsoft Reach Agreement on Corporate Restructuring appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/14 01:13
Ledger Launches Mobile App for Enterprise Clients
The post Ledger Launches Mobile App for Enterprise Clients appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Ledger has launched the Enterprise Mobile App so institutional clients can approve transactions remotely. The application pairs exclusively with the Ledger Stax hardware device via Bluetooth. It uses Clear Signing on the Stax’s secure screen to prevent users from signing malicious contracts. Hardware wallet maker Ledger has released a new mobile application aimed at its institutional clients. The app allows administrators and operators to securely manage and approve digital asset transactions from anywhere, removing the need to be tied to a desktop computer. The Ledger Enterprise Mobile App is designed to streamline approval workflows for time-sensitive operations. According to a blog post published by Ledger on Sept. 12, the new app provides a mobile-centric experience that pairs with its Ledger Stax device to offer convenience and robust security for professional asset managers. Securing Transactions with Clear Signing A core feature of the new application is its implementation of the Clear Signing initiative. This technology addresses the risks associated with “blind signing,” a common attack vector where users authorize a transaction without seeing its full details in an easily understandable format. The request is sent to the Ledger Stax via Bluetooth when a transaction needs approval. The details are then displayed in a human-readable format on the Stax’s secure touchscreen. This process ensures that what a user sees on the screen is exactly what they are authorizing, a principle often called “what you see is what you sign”. A Multi-Layered Security Model Ledger states that the system remains secure even if a user’s mobile phone is compromised. The Ledger Stax establishes a double-authenticated secure channel directly with the Hardware Security Module (HSM), which holds the master key to sign transactions. This architecture ensures that the data displayed on the hardware device reliably represents the transaction that will be processed.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:11
Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push
Each promises growth, but only one combines real-world revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income rewards that are already transforming […] The post Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/14 01:10
Bitcoin Dominates Long-Term Returns Over Traditional Assets
Bitcoin outperforms gold and stocks with 80% average annual returns over a decade. Analysts see Bitcoin as the strongest response to currency devaluation, not a mere investment. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Dominates Long-Term Returns Over Traditional Assets The post Bitcoin Dominates Long-Term Returns Over Traditional Assets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:07
Tesla and Micron are rallying into overbought zones with S&P at all-time high
The post Tesla and Micron are rallying into overbought zones with S&P at all-time high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla and Micron are running hot as the S&P 500 locks in another record, ending the week at 6,600.21. That move followed higher unemployment claims and a drop in wholesale prices, pushing traders to fully expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points next week. The index rose 1.6% this week. But that rally has shoved certain stocks into overbought territory, and two of the loudest names on that list are Tesla and Micron. Data from CNBC flags S&P 500 names with gains above 5% and relative strength indexes (RSI) over 70. That threshold is where traders usually get twitchy, anything above 70 often signals too much buying too fast. Micron now holds an RSI of 81.2, while Tesla is sitting at 75.6. That makes both stocks extremely vulnerable to sudden reversals, especially if investors decide to cash out. Micron hits 2020-level gains as analysts raise targets Micron’s stock surged 20% this week, the biggest five-day jump for the chipmaker since March 2020. That move followed a price target upgrade by Citi on Thursday, which bumped their estimate to $175, an 11% gain from Friday’s close. In a note, Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote: “Micron will report F4Q25 results on September 23 after market close. We expect the company to report in-line results and guide well above consensus driven by higher DRAM and NAND sales and pricing. We believe the continued memory upturn is being driven by limited production and better than expected demand, particularly from the data center end market (55% of Micron revenue).” Micron’s gains were not isolated. The rally was part of a wider $14 trillion rise across equities since April. But its extreme RSI shows it may be peaking, at least for now. Traders holding these gains might book profits ahead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:03
How BlockDAG’s X Series Miners Power the $405M Crypto Network Built for Real Utility
While most crypto presales focus on future promises and vague roadmaps, BlockDAG has taken a very different route, delivering real […] The post How BlockDAG’s X Series Miners Power the $405M Crypto Network Built for Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/14 01:00
Generative AI: Is It Moving From Large Language Models to Small Languge Models?
Large language models (LLMs) have played a pivotal role in the significant growth witnessed by GenAI. But LLMs come with a number of built-in issues that act as a damper on the universal adoption of the technology. This is where the move to SLMs or small language models makes eminent sense. These need to conform to a much smaller number of parameters than in the case of LLMs. They are able to run admirably on devices with lesser processing power.
Hackernoon
2025/09/14 01:00
September 2025’s Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now, Don’t Miss These Early Opportunities
Discover the best crypto presale to buy now in September 2025. BlockDAG leads with $405M raised, while Pepenode, Maxi Doge, and Wall Street Pepe fuel investor buzz.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 01:00
