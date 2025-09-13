ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Polygon Expands POL Access in the Middle East Through Cypher Capital
Polygon Labs teams up with Cypher Capital to expand POL access in the Middle East, offering yield and liquidity options for institutions. Polygon Labs has teamed up with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to give institutional investors in the Middle East direct access to POL. The partnership was announced on September 12 and represents a major […] The post Polygon Expands POL Access in the Middle East Through Cypher Capital appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/14 01:30
XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’
Yet, Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 solution, is the one garnering significant attention. Its presale is ongoing, with […] The post XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’ appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/14 01:30
Rotating from Shiba Inu and Pepe, Investors Eye Pepeto as the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025
After banking those gains, a growing group is rotating again, moving from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto as […] The post Rotating from Shiba Inu and Pepe, Investors Eye Pepeto as the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/14 01:30
Snorter Token Presale Gains Momentum as Solana Breakout Signals New Altcoin Cycle
The post Snorter Token Presale Gains Momentum as Solana Breakout Signals New Altcoin Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 19:22 Solana’s breakout fuels altcoin hype as Snorter Token’s presale hits $3.8M, offering meme power with real trading utility. Solana is back in the headlines, and for good reason. The price has surged 19.4% in a week, hitting $244 for the first time in seven months. Big players like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries poured billions into Solana, signaling that institutional demand is heating up. Traders are already whispering about $300 targets. That kind of momentum tells us one thing: the market wants fresh stories, fresh tokens, and fresh opportunities. When appetite for meme coins and new projects returns, things can move fast. That’s where Snorter Token ($SNORT) steps in with its own brand of chaotic fun. Solana’s Rally Shows Altcoin Appetite is Alive The latest Solana rally isn’t just about charts. Galaxy Digital spent $1.16B scooping up nearly 5M $SOL in just three days. Forward Industries moved $1.65B into Solana’s ecosystem, showing how serious corporate players are about blockchain. Shorts worth $17M were wiped out as the rally gathered steam. Technicals back up the hype too, with Solana holding support at $218 and pushing against resistance at $244. Analysts now talk about $300 and beyond. When major institutions move in, retail investors follow the wave. That creates the perfect backdrop for the next best altcoins to shine. If Solana can attract billions, smaller tokens with strong community energy can also ride the momentum. That’s exactly where Snorter Token fits the story. What Snorter Token ($SNORT) is Building Snorter Token ($SNORT) isn’t just another meme coin with a funny name. It’s the backbone of Snorter Bot, a Telegram-native trading suite designed for Solana and Ethereum degens who thrive in fast-moving markets. Instead of juggling browser extensions and clunky dashboards, Snorter Token puts everything inside…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:30
Established Altcoins and the Rise of Pepeto
Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Etherum mainnet memecoin with working tools that isn’t on the big boards yet. Early buzz is building because it blends culture with utility, the mix that often leads the next alt season for readers hunting the best crypto to invest in 2025. The presale is live at $0.000000152 with more than $6,6M already raised.
Hackernoon
2025/09/14 01:30
Why Ondo (ONDO) Could Be the Next Big Crypto Goldmine
CaptainAltcoin’s team just released a deep-dive video asking a big question: could ONDO Finance become the next breakout star of the real-world asset (RWA) revolution? The video takes viewers through what RWAs are, how ONDO’s products work, and the key partnerships and catalysts that might drive its next rally. Here’s a closer look at the
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:30
The $405M Crypto That Skipped Token2049 to Own the Spotlight: BlockDAG’s Deployment Event Scheduled for October
In an industry where delay and overpromise are often the norm, BlockDAG has chosen a different path, one that combines precise execution with bold independence. That commitment is now culminating in a major milestone: the upcoming BlockDAG Deployment Event in Singapore. This self-hosted flagship event replaces Token2049, not as a fallback but as a statement. […]
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:23
From Stadiums to Blockchains: How BlockDAG’s $405M Presale and Pro Sports Partnerships Are Taking Crypto Mainstream
While most crypto projects struggle to break out of the digital echo chamber, BlockDAG is scoring real-world wins in front of live audiences. Through exclusive partnerships with the Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket), the $405 million presale juggernaut has embedded blockchain utility into the heart of professional sports. This […]
Coinstats
2025/09/14 01:19
Circle Enables AI Agents to Pay for Online Services Using USDC
The post Circle Enables AI Agents to Pay for Online Services Using USDC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Circle’s wallets now work with the x402 protocol for automated on-chain payments. The system allows AI agents to pay for API services with USDC without human help. This creates new pay-per-use monetization models for developers and online services. Circle Internet Financial has unveiled a new integration that allows artificial intelligence agents to pay for online services autonomously. The development, announced on Sept. 12, combines the firm’s wallet infrastructure with a new payment protocol to facilitate automated transactions using USD Coin USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $73.19 B Vol. 24h: $11.16 B . According to the company blog post, the system is built on Coinbase’s x402 protocol, an open standard that reactivates the long-dormant HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code. This technology enables web services to request an on-chain payment before fulfilling a data request, opening up new possibilities for API monetization. The new model allows an AI agent to complete a transaction without any human intervention. For example, an agent needing a wallet risk report from a paywalled API can automatically pay the small fee in USDC to receive the data, streamlining the entire process into one programmatic flow. A New Model for Machine-to-Machine Commerce This integration paves the way for new pay-per-use business models for developers and online platforms. Instead of relying on traditional subscriptions, services can now charge small amounts for individual API calls, making microtransactions a more viable option for monetizing digital resources. The system utilizes Circle’s Developer-Controlled Wallets, which are managed through an API and secured with multi-party computation (MPC) technology to protect private keys. This allows the AI agent to manage funds and authorize payments without directly handling sensitive credentials. To demonstrate the functionality, Circle developed a sample application using the Langchain framework and OpenAI’s GPT-4o mini model. In the demonstration,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 01:17
Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale
Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Avalanche are the best crypto to buy today, with explosive ROI potential and groundbreaking technology.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 01:15
