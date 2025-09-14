2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks

TLDR Farcaster introduces token and trade alerts for Base and Solana blockchains. Users can set custom price alerts for real-time trading updates. Track traders’ activities and get instant notifications on Farcaster. Farcaster combines social networking with live crypto asset monitoring. Farcaster has introduced new token and trade alert features for the Base and Solana blockchains. [...] The post Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06397-0.23%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01461-3.30%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/14 01:49
ແບ່ງປັນ
Best 8 Crypto PR Agencies to Boost Visibility in LATAM

Best 8 Crypto PR Agencies to Boost Visibility in LATAM

Discover the 8 best crypto PR agencies for Latin America. Compare services, strengths, and strategies to boost visibility in the LATAM market.
Boost
BOOST$0.09264+2.44%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/14 01:48
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Tether’ın ABD piyasasına özel olarak çıkaracağı ABD dolarına endeksli stablecoin USAT’ın resmi internet sitesinde yayımlanan önemli bilgilendirmeye göre, USAT herhangi bir devlet kurumu tarafından sigortalanmıyor. Açıklamada, USAT’ın yasal ödeme aracı olmadığı (ABD Yasaları Başlık 31, Bölüm 5103 uyarınca) ve ABD hükümeti tarafından ihraç edilmediği, desteklenmediği, onaylanmadığı veya garanti edilmediği belirtildi. Ayrıca, USAT’ın Federal Mevduat Sigorta […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017621-0.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 01:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top Altcoins to Invest in 2025 According to ChatGPT

Top Altcoins to Invest in 2025 According to ChatGPT

The post Top Altcoins to Invest in 2025 According to ChatGPT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market nears the final quarter of 2025, investors are shifting focus away from Bitcoin and Ethereum and towards new projects. One name that has been gaining traction is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is a promising DeFi protocol that aims to reshape the lending and borrowing market.  Mutuum Finance presale is currently in Phase 6 and is valued at $0.035. The project has over $15.63 million in total funds raised and over 16,240 token holders. Aside from Mutuum Finance (MUTM), older altcoins like Cardano (ADA) are also in the spotlight with ongoing ecosystem expansion and long-term development. Mutuum Finance is carving a niche for itself among more established competitors. Cardano Price & Outlook Cardano (ADA) is trading at around $0.8863. Cardano has been trading below $1, ranging from around $0.87–$0.90, with relatively low trading volume but continued interest from long-term investors. Some analysts see $1 as a close resistance that, once broken, can lead to further upside towards $1.10–$1.30, especially if ADA’s network updates and staking figures get further focus. In the meantime, as the crypto sentiment shifts, newer DeFi projects like Mutuum Finance are capturing investors’ attention alongside Cardano’s development. Mutuum Finance Presale Mutuum Finance is already in presale phase 6 where the token can be purchased at a price of $0.035. The project has already gathered over 16,240 token holders and has already raised over $15.63 million. FOMO is catching on rapidly. Early birds will be gaining life-changing returns. Defining the Future of DeFi Mutuum Finance will be leading the way when DeFi takes center stage. It is accessible to retail investors and institutional investors. Mutuum Finance is taking huge strides with its novel smart contract concept and focus on security and scalability. Mutuum Finance also introduced a $100,000 giveaway where 10 users are to…
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09664+1.43%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001589+0.25%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:42
ແບ່ງປັນ
Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback

Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback

TLDR Polymarket’s valuation jumps to $10B following a strategic funding round and regulatory approval. U.S. operations resume after Polymarket secures CFTC approval and acquires QCX in September 2025. Donald Trump Jr.’s board appointment signals Polymarket’s strong U.S. comeback plans. Polymarket’s blockchain platform offers real-time forecasting on global events, attracting global investors. Polymarket is preparing for [...] The post Polymarket eyes $10B valuation as prediction market preps US comeback appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.01485+42.65%
RealLink
REAL$0.06397-0.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.771-4.08%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/14 01:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
What It Was Like Without A Fed

What It Was Like Without A Fed

The post What It Was Like Without A Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Girard’s Bank, Philadelphia (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images It was only a golden era. American growth and opportunity in times like 1836-61 and 1865-1913—and even, sure enough, 1811-12—was epic. Robert L. Bartley, the supply-side god who ran the Wall Street Journal editorial page in the 1980s, in his 1992 memoir The Seven Fat Years had a Martian type into a handheld to get economic data. Bartley couldn’t get straight answers from typical economists. “How was the recovery in the 1980s,” he’d ask, and get something like, “taking into account slack, growth under Reagan lagged that of Carter and latter Ford and peaked for the long term in 1973,” etc. So in his book, he pretended he had a completely neutral third party, a Martian, and asked it, to get answers straight up. Let’s do it ourselves. “Martian, what was annual average growth from 1836-61?” ****4.28 percent**** “Martian, what was average annual growth from 1865-1913?” ****3.71 percent**** “Martian, what was annual growth from 1811-1812?” ****3.99 percent**** This is fun! The United States had nothing resembling a Federal Reserve or a central bank (or a serious war) in these date ranges. The First and Second Banks of the United States, congressionally chartered institutors resembling modern central banks, existed from 1791-1811 and 1816-36. And by the way, growth was plenty passable under their runs—largely, it must be noted, because these banks had expiration dates. They were to run for twenty years and twenty years only. The nation knew that central/government banks even when they existed were not permanent, and it acted accordingly by growing. When America lacked a central bank, it did simply great. Great, great, great. You can quibble, as you should, with GDP as a measure, but as a proxy, it works. Growth was wonderful when the United…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03618-0.35%
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.23%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009581+4.81%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
How BlockDAG’s $405M Presale and Pro Sports Partnerships Are Taking Crypto Mainstream

How BlockDAG’s $405M Presale and Pro Sports Partnerships Are Taking Crypto Mainstream

The post How BlockDAG’s $405M Presale and Pro Sports Partnerships Are Taking Crypto Mainstream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. While most crypto projects struggle to break out of the digital echo chamber, BlockDAG is scoring real-world wins in front of live audiences. Through exclusive partnerships with the Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket), the $405 million presale juggernaut has embedded blockchain utility into the heart of professional sports. This isn’t just another sponsorship deal, it’s the beginning of a cultural crossover. Fans aren’t just watching games; they’re owning NFTs, engaging with players through blockchain-based polls, and accessing behind-the-scenes content via BDAG’s growing ecosystem. These integrations show that BlockDAG is more than a token, it’s a full-scale technology suite designed for mainstream utility. As the project nears deployment, its presence across stadiums, screens, and social feeds proves one thing: crypto isn’t coming, it’s already here, and BlockDAG is leading the charge. Sports Meet Blockchain: The Vision Behind the Partnerships The sports world isn’t just about games, it’s about passion, identity, and community. BlockDAG’s alliance with the Seattle Seawolves (Major League Rugby) and Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket) is a clear signal that crypto adoption doesn’t have to be confined to exchanges and wallets. These partnerships represent a bold leap from presale buzz to mainstream visibility, offering a proof-of-concept for how blockchain can empower fan engagement and ownership. Rather than sponsoring in name only, BlockDAG has embedded its ecosystem into the operational and fan experience of both teams. This isn’t a marketing gimmick, it’s a fully-fledged product showcase, where NFTs, fan coins, and community features are seamlessly integrated into…
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.06397-0.23%
Echo
ECHO$0.03756-1.23%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin sluit CME gap van $117K: wat betekent dit voor de koers?

Bitcoin sluit CME gap van $117K: wat betekent dit voor de koers?

Bitcoin beweegt dit weekend nauwelijks en schommelt rond de slotprijs van vrijdag. Toch is er één opvallende ontwikkeling: de veelbesproken CME gap op $117.000 is eindelijk gesloten. Daarmee valt er weer een stukje puzzel op z’n plek voor de technische handelaren die deze koersgaten nauwlettend in de gaten houden. Bitcoin... Het bericht Bitcoin sluit CME gap van $117K: wat betekent dit voor de koers? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.7871-3.30%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 01:34
ແບ່ງປັນ
Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs

Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs

The post Sellers hold control below 20- and 50-day SMAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF up 0.12% but trades below 20- and 50-day SMA confluence at 0.8019/23, keeping sellers in control. RSI bearish but flat, suggesting near-term consolidation unless breakout above 0.8000 or drop below 0.7900 occurs. Upside targets include 0.8025 and 100-day SMA at 0.8109; downside risks point to yearly low at 0.7872. USD/CHF advanced during the North American session, yet it remains consolidating at around the 0.7950-0.8000 range ahead of the next week Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. The pair trades at 0.7966 up 0.12%. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook The USD/CHF daily chart shows that price action is poised to test yearly lows. Spot prices remain below the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) confluence at 0.8019/23, an indication that sellers remain in charge. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish, but flatlined. This means that the USD/CHF could be directionless in the short-term, unless the pair clear key support/resistance levels. On the upside, if USD/CHF climbs above 0.8000, the next ceiling level would be 0.8025, before aiming towards the 100-day SMA at 0.8109. Conversely, a drop below 0.7900 would sponsor a test of the yearly low of 0.7872. USD/CHF Price Chart — Daily Swiss Franc Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies this week. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.39% -0.41% 0.09% -1.46% -1.03% -0.28% EUR 0.17% -0.23% -0.14% 0.29% -1.29% -0.81% -0.11% GBP 0.39% 0.23% 0.00% 0.50% -1.06% -0.57% 0.16% JPY 0.41% 0.14% 0.00% 0.42% -1.10% -0.80% 0.17% CAD -0.09% -0.29% -0.50% -0.42% -1.45% -1.07% -0.34% AUD 1.46% 1.29% 1.06% 1.10% 1.45% 0.48% 1.24% NZD 1.03% 0.81% 0.57% 0.80% 1.07% -0.48% 0.75% CHF 0.28% 0.11% -0.16% -0.17% 0.34% -1.24% -0.75% The heat map…
NEAR
NEAR$2.72-2.61%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199005-0.93%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.219+2.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:33
ແບ່ງປັນ
Chainlink Price Analysis: Open Interest Stalls Below $2B Despite Polymarket Partnership

Chainlink Price Analysis: Open Interest Stalls Below $2B Despite Polymarket Partnership

The post Chainlink Price Analysis: Open Interest Stalls Below $2B Despite Polymarket Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Chainlink price hit $25 on Sept 13, notching 15% weekly gains. Polymarket confirmed live Chainlink oracle integration on Polygon mainnet. Open interest slipped despite a 7% jump in trading volumes. Chainlink price grazed the $25 mark on Saturday, Sept 13, stretching weekly timeframe gains to 15%. The surge comes as Polymarket officially adopted Chainlink’s feed for the settlement of price-related wagers. Both entities confirmed the operational partnership in a Friday press release, stating the integration is live on the Polygon mainnet. According to the statement, the upgrade enables the creation of secure, real-time prediction markets across hundreds of crypto trading pairs. It also introduces the potential for Chainlink to settle markets involving subjective questions, reducing reliance on social voting mechanisms and easing resolution risk. “Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled. When market outcomes are resolved by high-quality data and tamper-proof computation from oracle networks, prediction markets evolve into reliable, real-time signals the world can trust.”  Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. By adopting Chainlink data streams, the integration allows for low-latency, verifiable price reports and automated on-chain settlement. This provides Polymarket with near-instantaneous resolution capabilities, particularly in cases involving deterministic outcomes, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum price predictions. The LINK price action reflected initial enthusiasm around this news on Friday, before momentum flash overheating signals. Coinglass’ derivatives data reinforces this narrative as Chainlink open interest held at $1.7 billion, down 0.02% intraday, even as trading volumes climbed 7.3%. This suggests the majority of the intraday speculative activity was from traders trimming down LINK futures positions, as market sentiment approaches euphoric peaks. LINK Price Forecast: Can Bulls Sustain Momentum Above $25? From a technical perspective, the daily Chainlink price chart shows a 15.9% rally…
NEAR
NEAR$2.72-2.61%
RealLink
REAL$0.06397-0.23%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005806+6.62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:32
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position