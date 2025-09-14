2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

The post BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 20:10 Are you worried you might miss the next millionaire-making token? The rush for the top 100x crypto presale in 2025 is heating up, and three projects—BlockchainFX ($BFX), BlockDAG ($BDAG), and Tapzi ($TAPZI)—are dominating headlines. Each promises growth, but only one combines real-world revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income rewards that are already transforming early adopters into future crypto millionaires. BlockchainFX has already raised $7.2 million and hit $0.023 per token, climbing steadily toward its confirmed $0.05 launch price. Every Monday, prices rise again, tightening the window for entry. History proves that early presales—like Ethereum at $0.75 or Polygon under a cent—turned small buyers into legends. The regret of missing those chances is clear. The urgency now lies in not letting BlockchainFX be the one that got away. Secure your $BFX today and claim a 30% bonus with BLOCK30—before the next price hike locks you out. Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is the Best Presale Crypto 2025 for Passive Income and Explosive ROI BlockchainFX is more than hype—it’s a live super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one revenue engine. Unlike typical presales, BFX is already generating millions in daily trading volume and redistributes 70% of trading fees back to holders in USDT, creating one of the strongest crypto passive income models today. Holders report 4–7% daily returns, with annual APYs up to 90%, even before public listing. From $0.01 to $0.023 in just weeks, BFX is surging ahead. With its $0.05 launch confirmed, projections place post-launch prices at $0.10–$0.25, with long-term valuations above $1. That means a $5,000 presale buy could turn into $200,000+ at peak targets—exactly the kind of story crypto regret is made of if you wait too long. With Founder’s Club tiers, BFX Visa cards (Gold, Green, Metal), and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06397-0.23%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.41-1.01%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+1.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:00
Shiba Inu’s ShibaSwap Unleashes Powerful Multi-Chain Trading Upgrade

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, announced that new features are set to expand the Shib Ecosystem, with ShibaSwap at the center of this transformation. The latest upgrade extends the platform across Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and additional networks. This step transforms ShibaSwap into a multi-chain trading venue, eliminating reliance on external bridges and reducing barriers […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001371-3.24%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+0.33%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04467+5.75%
Tronweekly2025/09/14 02:00
Conflux Network and Salvo Alliance Targets Scalable Web3 Gaming Adoption

According to Salvo Games, the collaboration with Conflux Network Games is set to offer unique opportunities regarding blockchain-powered gaming.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:00
From $0.02 to $5? Lyno AI Presale Growth Fuels Bold 250x Predictions

The presale of Lyno AI is drawing a lot of attention in the cryptocurrency market. With its current cost of 0.05 per token in its Early Bird phase, 446,335 tokens have already been sold, which have generated 22,316.00 to a goal of 0.10. This presale price will soon rise to $0.055, which is a critical […] The post From $0.02 to $5? Lyno AI Presale Growth Fuels Bold 250x Predictions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01461-3.30%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01847+8.83%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 02:00
Experts Pick 3 Cryptos Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) By Over 1000% In The Final Quarter Of 2025

The post Experts Pick 3 Cryptos Set To Outperform Ripple (XRP) By Over 1000% In The Final Quarter Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Q4 2025 nears, analysts eye tokens with significant growth. Many believe a select few could outperform Ripple (XRP) by over 1000%.  What are these 3 magic crypto? Bittensor, Chainlink, and the presale sensation Layer Brett. How Experts Evaluate Top Performers for 2025 Identifying cryptocurrencies with exponential growth requires focus on innovation, utility, and market positioning. Experts consider scalable technology, community engagement, and clear value propositions. Projects like Chainlink and Bittensor, offering solutions to high gas fees or slow transactions, often gain an edge. Layer Brett excels here. A strong roadmap and crypto presale signal future gains. Ripple (XRP): A Long-Standing Contender Ripple (XRP) has long been a major player in cross-border payments. Its blockchain technology continues to see growing adoption; Brazil’s first on-chain private credit platform launched on the XRP Ledger. An XRP Earn Account on exchanges offers a notable yield for retail holders. With a current market cap of $192.48 billion, Ripple shows robust institutional interest. The XRP Ledger has observed a significant shift in user activity, indicating evolving use cases. Bittensor (TAO): The AI-Driven Network Bittensor (TAO) presents a unique play in the AI crypto sector, commanding a market cap of over $2.2 billion. As an AI-driven network, the TAO ecosystem is dynamic. TAO’s price recovered to the $330–$350 range in early September 2025, with technical indicators suggesting increased volatility. Despite no recent major partnerships, TAO attracts attention for its distinct approach to decentralized machine learning. Layer Brett offers an alternative take on utility. Chainlink (LINK): Oracle Leader’s Growth Chainlink (LINK) remains an indispensable decentralized oracle provider, crucial for bridging real-world data to smart contracts. Trading near $25 with a $16.67 billion market cap, LINK forged significant partnerships, including with SBI Japan and the US Commerce Department.  This institutional adoption increased investor confidence, with crypto whales accumulating…
NEAR
NEAR$2.72-2.61%
RealLink
REAL$0.06397-0.23%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04481-7.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:57
The Best Web3 Project Is A Super App: Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Overshadow Hyperliquid And Chainlink

BlockchainFX surges past $7M presale, offering 10x more assets, high-yield staking & Visa card utility—emerging as crypto’s first super app.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09664+1.43%
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-23.40%
RWAX
APP$0.00264+4.76%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 01:55
Watch Out: Details Emerge About New Stablecoin to Hit the Market That Are Causing Controversy

The post Watch Out: Details Emerge About New Stablecoin to Hit the Market That Are Causing Controversy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to important information published on the official website of USAT, the US dollar-pegged stablecoin that Tether will issue exclusively for the US market, USAT is not insured by any government agency. The statement noted that USAT is not legal tender (under Title 31, Section 5103 of the United States Code) and is not issued, backed, endorsed, or guaranteed by the U.S. government. Furthermore, USAT is not subject to the safeguards of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), or any other government agency. Warning on the USAT official website. It was stated that the company is not the issuer of USAT, and the official issuer of the stablecoin will be Anchorage Digital Bank, NA. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, announced yesterday that it would introduce a new stablecoin, USAT, that would comply with US regulations. This sparked controversy, as Tether’s largest stablecoin, USDT, failed to comply with US regulations. Bo Hines, formerly the White House cryptocurrency advisor, was appointed to manage the USAT token. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/watch-out-details-emerge-about-new-stablecoin-to-hit-the-market-that-are-causing-controversy/
Union
U$0.01485+42.65%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004127-1.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01461-3.30%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:52
BlockchainFX Is Poised For Another Price Jump As The Presale Skyrockets Beyond $7m: Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking rewards, Visa card, and super app features—making it a top crypto to buy now.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0037+37.03%
RWAX
APP$0.00264+4.76%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 01:51
BlockDAG Ships 19,000+ X Series Miners as $405M Presale Powers Global Mining Network

The post BlockDAG Ships 19,000+ X Series Miners as $405M Presale Powers Global Mining Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 20:00 With over 19,000 miners shipped and 3M mobile users, BlockDAG’s X Series delivers real mining utility and global reach. Discover why this $405M crypto is built for mass adoption. While most crypto presales focus on future promises and vague roadmaps, BlockDAG has taken a very different route, delivering real infrastructure before launch. At the center of this execution is the X Series mining lineup, a physical and digital mining ecosystem that anchors BlockDAG’s Proof-of-Work security model. From plug-and-play ASIC rigs to the accessible X1 mobile app, BlockDAG is building a crypto economy where users don’t just invest, they participate. The vision has already resonated globally. With over 19,000 X Series miners sold and over 3 million mobile miners actively using the X1 app, BlockDAG isn’t waiting for Mainnet to deliver value. It’s already giving its community the tools to earn, mine, and grow. The Full X Series: From Your Pocket to the Power Grid The BlockDAG X Series includes a mining solution for every type of user, from curious first-time participants to veteran miners with high-capacity setups. It starts with the X1, a cloud-based mobile mining app that’s seen more than 2.5 million downloads worldwide. Designed to mine BDAG coins from a smartphone, the X1 makes entry into mining frictionless and reward-driven. Users can accumulate tokens ahead of launch, with future integration into the live network once Mainnet goes live. Then comes the hardware range: the X10, X30, and X100. All three use custom ASIC chipsets engineered specifically for DAG mining, ensuring energy-efficient, high-performance output with minimal noise and compact design. The goal? To take mining out of garages and server rooms and put it into homes and workspaces without complexity or chaos. Each device also comes with clearly defined earning potential. Based…
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.06397-0.23%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04481-7.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:51
New Brazil Crypto Tax Could Hurt Small Investors

The post New Brazil Crypto Tax Could Hurt Small Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s Congress is currently debating a provisional measure that could potentially transform crypto taxation in the country—and not necessarily for the better. If passed, the reform would place a flat 17.5% tax on all crypto gains, however large or small. According to Fabio Plein, Coinbase’s Regional Director for the Americas, the proposed measure would represent a significant setback for retail and small-scale investors. Meanwhile, high-net-worth individuals stand to gain.  What is Provisional Measure 1303/25? In June, Brazil’s federal government enacted Provisional Measure 1303/25 to simplify the tax treatment of various financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies.  Sponsored Sponsored This new provisional measure allows the Brazilian government to replace its current progressive crypto tax system with a flat 17.5% rate. This change temporarily abolishes the previous tiered structure, taxing gains at 15% to 22.5% depending on size. In addition, the measure erases the existing exemption for all crypto transactions worth under R$35,000, or roughly $6,500. It also standardizes the tax treatment of crypto assets, regardless of where they are held. The flat rate applies equally to self-custody wallets and offshore accounts. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but governments are coming for your crypto gains. 🇧🇷 Brazil: 17.5% tax on all profits🇵🇹 Portugal: 28% tax introduced🇬🇧 UK: Allowance slashed in half Retail investors had a gray zone.That era is closing fast. pic.twitter.com/KRkhpw0VPO — PrimeX BTC (@PrimeXBitcoin) August 25, 2025 The government enacted this measure to address significant revenue shortfalls and help meet its fiscal target. This legislation directly responded to a previous political setback where Congress had overturned the government’s attempt to increase the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF). By introducing this new tax, Brazil aims to offset lost revenue and achieve its goal of a zero deficit in 2025. However, the measure’s future is not yet certain. Congress will soon vote…
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.23%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199005-0.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,596.57+0.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 01:50
