The post New Brazil Crypto Tax Could Hurt Small Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil’s Congress is currently debating a provisional measure that could potentially transform crypto taxation in the country—and not necessarily for the better. If passed, the reform would place a flat 17.5% tax on all crypto gains, however large or small. According to Fabio Plein, Coinbase’s Regional Director for the Americas, the proposed measure would represent a significant setback for retail and small-scale investors. Meanwhile, high-net-worth individuals stand to gain. What is Provisional Measure 1303/25? In June, Brazil’s federal government enacted Provisional Measure 1303/25 to simplify the tax treatment of various financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies. Sponsored Sponsored This new provisional measure allows the Brazilian government to replace its current progressive crypto tax system with a flat 17.5% rate. This change temporarily abolishes the previous tiered structure, taxing gains at 15% to 22.5% depending on size. In addition, the measure erases the existing exemption for all crypto transactions worth under R$35,000, or roughly $6,500. It also standardizes the tax treatment of crypto assets, regardless of where they are held. The flat rate applies equally to self-custody wallets and offshore accounts. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but governments are coming for your crypto gains. 🇧🇷 Brazil: 17.5% tax on all profits🇵🇹 Portugal: 28% tax introduced🇬🇧 UK: Allowance slashed in half Retail investors had a gray zone.That era is closing fast. pic.twitter.com/KRkhpw0VPO — PrimeX BTC (@PrimeXBitcoin) August 25, 2025 The government enacted this measure to address significant revenue shortfalls and help meet its fiscal target. This legislation directly responded to a previous political setback where Congress had overturned the government’s attempt to increase the Financial Transactions Tax (IOF). By introducing this new tax, Brazil aims to offset lost revenue and achieve its goal of a zero deficit in 2025. However, the measure’s future is not yet certain. Congress will soon vote…