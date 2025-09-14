2025-09-15 Monday

Why Bitcoin will trade at $135,000 on October 1, 2025, according to ChatGPT

The post Why Bitcoin will trade at $135,000 on October 1, 2025, according to ChatGPT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin (BTC) seeks to reclaim the $120,000 resistance zone, insights from the artificial intelligence (AI) platform ChatGPT indicate that the largest cryptocurrency has the right conditions to climb to $135,000 by October 1, 2025. A push toward $135,000 would represent an increase of nearly 17% from the asset’s press-time value of $115,511. Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold Bitcoin’s path to $135,000 According to ChatGPT’s projection, the path to $135,000 is supported by a mix of macroeconomic tailwinds, institutional demand, and favorable market structures, though risks remain. ChatGPT highlighted that the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance and expectations of rate cuts are weakening the U.S. dollar, boosting demand for scarce assets like Bitcoin. Historically, a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields have funneled capital into alternative stores of value, giving Bitcoin a gold-like tailwind. It also pointed to spot Bitcoin ETFs as key liquidity drivers. The model noted that even modest inflows can move prices given Bitcoin’s limited supply, and upcoming quarter-end rebalancing could add further institutional demand. On the supply side, Bitcoin is showing signs of a tightening market. ChatGPT observed that whale distribution has slowed, miners have reduced selling, and long-term holders continue to keep coins off exchanges. Therefore, this lowers available liquidity and magnifies the impact of any incremental demand. Bitcoin’s path to $135,000 outlook. Source: ChatGPT From a technical perspective, Bitcoin has, in the short term, turned the $110,000 to $112,000 zone into support, which ChatGPT described as opening a path toward $135,000. To this end, momentum traders could accelerate the move, particularly if short sellers become overextended. Seasonality may also play a role, as October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months. Bitcoin’s risks heading into October  However, ChatGPT cautioned that risks remain, including potential ETF outflows, hawkish Fed signals, or geopolitical shocks that…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,596.57+0.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:15
Report Signals Three US Fed Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation, What’s For Crypto Prices?

The post Report Signals Three US Fed Rate Cuts Amid Rising Inflation, What’s For Crypto Prices? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Federal Reserve may reportedly cut rates in September, October, and December this year (2025). Every cut is expected to be 25 bps. Crypto prices may gain value following Fed rate cuts. The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates three times this year, that is, in 2025. All three rate cuts may reportedly happen in the next three Fed meetings. Rate cuts have triggered expectations for crypto prices to rise further by the year-end. US inflation and the labor market are believed to be key factors behind rate cuts. US Fed Rate Cuts The US Federal Reserve last cut rates in December 2024 by 25 basis points (bps). This brought the target range to 4.25% and 4.50%. According to a report by Reuters, the US Federal Reserve may once again cut rates in September, October, and December this year. Every meeting is expected to see a cut of 25 bps in US interest rates. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank had earlier forecasted two cuts in September and December, of 25 bps each. The Chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank, Matthew Luzzetti, said that there were no forecasts for 2026. The most optimistic rate cut prediction came from Standard Chartered. The bank said September could see a cut of 50 bps. Factors For Rate Cuts Two factors are in consideration for the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in its next 3 meetings. These are rising inflation and a slowing job market. The US inflation was recorded at 2.92% as of August 31, 2025. The lowest value that it touched this year was 2.31% as of April 30, 2025. The inflation rate has, since then, constantly increased. The highest inflation was 3% reported on January 31, 2025, still away from the target milestone of 2%. While it noted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:14
Tokenized RWAs Near $30B as Treasuries, Private Credit and Gold Drive the Boom

The post Tokenized RWAs Near $30B as Treasuries, Private Credit and Gold Drive the Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) have seen significant growth this year, and the September 2025 readout from rwa.xyz paints a lively picture of money, metals, and IOUs marching onchain with style. From Bills to Bullion: Tokenized Assets Cross $29B This week, according to rwa.xyz stats, total RWA value onchain sits at $29.18 billion, up 8.25% over […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tokenized-rwas-near-30b-as-treasuries-private-credit-and-gold-drive-the-boom/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:13
Shiba Inu Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens After Major Bridge Hack

The post Shiba Inu Freezes 4.6M BONE Tokens After Major Bridge Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu development team has frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens after blockchain security firm PeckShield identified a sophisticated attack targeting the Shibarium bridge infrastructure. The security breach prompted immediate action from developers to protect community assets and prevent further exploitation. Developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed the incident following PeckShield’s alert about suspicious activity on the network. The attackers executed a flash loan exploit to acquire 4.6 million BONE tokens through compromised validator signing keys. This attack method allowed the hackers to gain majority control over the bridge system and attempt asset drainage from the Shibarium ecosystem. The stolen tokens remained locked due to their delegation to Validator 1 and existing staking restrictions. This technical limitation gave the development team a crucial window to implement emergency measures. The team immediately suspended staking functions and initiated comprehensive security protocols to contain the breach. Emergency Response and Security Measures Shiba Inu developers transferred stake manager funds to a hardware wallet secured through multisignature technology. The team launched a thorough audit of all validator keys to assess the extent of the compromise and identify potential vulnerabilities within the system architecture. The stolen tokens were delegated to Validator 1, however, they stayed locked due to staking restrictions, and this allowed the Shiba Inu team to freeze the tokens. This technical safeguard proved instrumental in preventing the complete loss of community assets. Security firms Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield are collaborating with the Shiba Inu team to investigate the breach. Law enforcement authorities have been notified about the incident. The development team made an unconventional offer to negotiate with the attackers, promising no legal action and offering a bounty reward in exchange for returning the stolen funds. Market Impact and Ecosystem Implications At the time of writing, BONE is trading at $0.2014, showing an increase of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:11
The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

BlockchainFX presale surpasses $7M with staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—analysts see it as the next $1 crypto super app.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:10
CryptoAppsy Enhances Real-Time Trading Ease

The cryptocurrency market never sleeps, keeping traders on their toes. CryptoAppsy steps in as a lightweight yet powerful app offering both iOS and Android users access to critical market data without the hassle of account creation.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Enhances Real-Time Trading Ease
Coinstats2025/09/14 02:08
Dogecoin & BNB Surge as BTC and ETH Hit Monthly Highs — Could Altcoins Lead the Next Leg Up?

Dogecoin and BNB are making significant moves as Bitcoin and Ethereum reach new monthly peaks. This could signal a bigger shift in the crypto market. Is this the moment where altcoins take the lead? Readers will discover which digital currencies are poised for growth and might shape the next phase of the crypto surge. Dogecoin Stays Hot, Eyes Next Big Move Source: tradingview  Dogecoin is currently priced between twenty-one and twenty-four cents. The coin has shown strong growth, jumping by nearly forty percent in just a week. It's been climbing for the past six months, soaring over seventy-eight percent. For Dogecoin to keep this momentum, it needs to break the twenty-five cent mark, its nearest hurdle. If it manages to surpass this, it could aim for a rise towards twenty-seven cents, which would be an extra ten percent boost. However, if the price drops, the coin might find support at twenty cents. Dogecoin's recent performance suggests it might still have room to grow, but it faces challenges along the way. BNB Price on the Rise: Eyeing New Heights? Source: tradingview  BNB is trading between around $850 and $900, showing a significant upward trend. It's moving steadily, gaining over 10% in the past week and more than 55% in the last six months. The next resistance level is close to $910, and if BNB breaks through, it could aim for near $960. This potential rise suggests a growth of about 7% to 12% beyond the nearest barrier. With strong support near $820, BNB enjoys a positive outlook, bolstered by increasing momentum. This trend hints at even higher targets in the future if current patterns hold. Conclusion The recent rise in BTC and ETH has sparked interest in altcoins like Dogecoin and BNB. Both DOGE and BNB have shown strong potential during the current market surge. Their growth may indicate a broader move in the cryptocurrency market. If BTC and ETH continue to perform well, DOGE and BNB could lead the way for other altcoins. This momentum suggests that the market is ripe for further gains across various coins. The performance of these altcoins will be crucial in determining the next trends in the crypto space. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/14 02:08
Texas passes rules temporarily disconnecting major data centers from power grid

U.S. policymakers are eyeing a tougher tactic to curb the surge in Big Tech’s electricity use. During grid emergencies, large data centers could be temporarily disconnected so homes and hospitals stay powered. Texas acted first. In June, following the deadly 2021 winter freeze that left dozens dead, lawmakers told regulators to craft rules requiring utilities […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 02:07
Blockstream Warns of Scammers Using Phishing Emails Targeting Users

The post Blockstream Warns of Scammers Using Phishing Emails Targeting Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockstream, an infrastructure and hardware wallet provider, issued a warning about a new email phishing campaign attempting to target Blockstream Jade hardware wallet users. The company confirmed on Friday that it never sends firmware files through email and said that no data has been compromised in the attack. Phishing attacks are designed to steal crypto and sensitive user information through seemingly legitimate communication. According to Blockstream, the email featured a simple message directing users to download the latest version of Blockstream Jade wallet firmware by clicking on a link, which was malicious. Source: Blockstream Phishing scams cost crypto users over $12 million in August and affected over 15,000 victims — a 67% increase from July, according to anti-scam service Scam Sniffer. As phishing campaigns and other crypto scams increase in complexity and diversity, crypto users must exercise a heightened sense of awareness and take online safety measures to protect their funds and sensitive information from theft. Related: Crypto thefts hit $163M in August as hackers shift strategy Staying safe amid a rising threat landscape Crypto users lost over $3.1 billion due to scams and hacks in the first half of 2025, a sharp rise from 2024, according to a report from blockchain security firm Hacken. Phishing scams are designed to catch users off guard by cloaking malicious links designed to steal data in messages disguised to look like they are from reputable crypto companies. Typically, this involves a customer service email sent to the target warning of an imminent account closure, theft, cybersecurity breach or some other issue, and demanding a user’s private keys or passwords to fix the problem. Users can avoid phishing scams by double-checking URL addresses to ensure that websites are legitimate.  Scammers will often create URLs that are nearly identical to legitimate crypto websites, with one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:04
Polymarket Set For $10 Billion Valuation As US Relaunch Nears – Report

According to the latest reports, crypto-based prediction platform Polymarket is preparing for a new funding round that could see its valuation rise to $10 billion. This move to raise additional capital comes as the company prepares to relaunch in the United States. On September 3, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan revealed on the social media platform […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/14 02:00
