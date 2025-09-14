2025-09-15 Monday

AI Experts Pick Lyno AI as the Top Presale To Watch, Ahead of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin

The post AI Experts Pick Lyno AI as the Top Presale To Watch, Ahead of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is quickly making news as the presale of 2025 because of its superior AI-enabled cross-chain arbitrage technology. This project is unlike other meme coins such as Dogecoin and Pepe Coin as it will provide a scalable and automated generation of profits across multiple networks. In its Early Bird phase, the Lyno AI token price of 0.05 has drawn 446,335 tokens sold, the equivalent of 22,316 of its ultimate goal of 0.10. Meme Tokens Show Volatility; Lyno AI Delivers Real Utility The meme-based enthusiastic costing of Dogecoin and Pepe Coin is still successful in creating unforeseeable price variations and speculative transactions. Lyno AI, in turn, run an advanced Ethereum/ Polygon/ BNB Chain/ Arbitrum/ 15+ chain arbitrage optimized bot. It uses autonomous AI to find and transact cross-chain opportunities in milliseconds making it accessible to everyday users to earn returns without Wall Street acumen or costly infrastructure. The tickets that are purchased in advance by purchasers who spend more than 100 dollars are offered the opportunity to win a portion of a 100, 000 prize, which gives more reason to purchase the tickets early. Lyno AI is the Presale to Watch Now. Cyberscope audited smart contracts provide the security and trust of Lyno AI. Its community-controlled protocol makes the owners of the $LYNO token in charge of the upgrades and decision-making on fees. Researchers that rightly predicted the 400 percent increase of Ethereum in 2023 under the project Lyno AI might grow by 20,000 percent by 2026. At the current stage of Early Bird being at 0.05 and with the following stage price up to 0.055, investors should hurry up to purchase their token before the price is increased. Lyno AI is also the first company to launch next-generation AI arbitrage, which creates an equal playing field by providing institutional-grade…
Cardano Made Millionaires, BlockchainFX Could Make the Next Wave! Join the Presale Now

The post Cardano Made Millionaires, BlockchainFX Could Make the Next Wave! Join the Presale Now  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 21:10 In every market cycle, there comes a coin that transforms ordinary investors into legends. For some it was Bitcoin under $100. For others it was Ethereum before $10. And in 2017, it was Cardano, a project that turned early believers into millionaires almost overnight. The truth is harsh. Most people missed those moments, watching from the sidelines as life-changing gains slipped through their fingers. But here in 2025, a new presale is igniting the same whispers — BlockchainFX ($BFX). With its explosive adoption curve, trading super app design, and a presale nearly sold out, BlockchainFX looks like the story people will talk about years from now. The only question is whether you’ll be inside the story this time, or outside watching it unfold. When Cardano Changed the Game and You Missed It Back in 2017, Cardano launched its ICO at just a few cents per token. Those who joined early watched ADA soar into double digits, minting fortunes for believers who saw the vision before the crowd did. The project positioned itself as the Ethereum alternative, armed with a scientific approach and a dedicated development community. But for every investor who saw their wallet explode, there were thousands who sat on the sidelines, doubting, hesitating, and overthinking. By the time the mainstream caught on, the life-changing multiples were gone. Missing Cardano’s ICO became one of the most painful stories in crypto investing — the story of being right there, but not moving fast enough. BlockchainFX: Your Second Chance at a 1000x Moment Fast forward to 2025, and a new project is stepping into the same spotlight. BlockchainFX is not just another blockchain — it is the world’s first trading super app, combining crypto, forex, stocks, commodities, ETFs, and bonds into a single, unified…
Little Pepe Surges & Nexchain AI Climbs to $0.108 but Only BlockchainFX Could 2x and Offer Daily Income

BlockchainFX presale tops $7.2M—daily USDT & BFX rewards, buybacks, burns & 2x launch upside make it the top crypto to buy now.
Bitcoin.com Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s Family Following Fatal Attack

The post Bitcoin.com Fundraiser for Charlie Kirk’s Family Following Fatal Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a speaking event in Utah earlier this week. Bitcoindotcom has launched a fundraiser to provide financial support for his family. Kirk strongly advocated Bitcoin, viewing it as a tool for individual liberty and a hedge against inflation. In the wake of the tragic death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the crypto platform Bitcoin.com has announced a fundraiser to support his family. Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. The killing of the 31-year-old influencer has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. In the aftermath, the crypto community is being offered a way to provide direct and immediate support to his family through digital asset donations. Crypto Community Offers Support The fundraiser aims to leverage cryptocurrencies to assist Kirk’s family financially. According to the announcement, contributions are being accepted in various major digital currencies to ensure broad accessibility for donors, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family. Accepted assets include Bitcoin BTC $115 531 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $38.94 B , Ethereum ETH $4 631 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $560.02 B Vol. 24h: $37.70 B , XRP XRP $3.11 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $185.70 B Vol. 24h: $6.72 B , and Dogecoin DOGE $0.29 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $43.44 B Vol. 24h: $8.79 B . Crypto allows for direct, transparent, and borderless transactions, bypassing delays common in traditional financial systems. Other crypto users are mourning in their own way by creating Charlie-based meme coins. They are potentially trying to capitalize on this dreadful event. Who Was Charlie Kirk? Charlie Kirk was a vocal and influential proponent of Bitcoin. He described himself as a “crypto advocate” and often framed digital assets as a…
Crypto Expert Split on How Fast Bitcoin Reaches $1M

The post Crypto Expert Split on How Fast Bitcoin Reaches $1M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 13 September 2025 | 20:35 Two of the most influential voices in the crypto space are offering starkly different visions of Bitcoin’s future. Samson Mow, a longtime advocate for nation-state Bitcoin adoption, believes the cryptocurrency will leap to $1 million in a dramatic surge. PlanB, the analyst known for his stock-to-flow model, argues the journey will be slower, with multiple pauses along the way. The Case for a Sudden Breakout Mow compares Bitcoin’s future trajectory to historic fiat currency collapses, which he notes tend to unravel not over decades, but in sudden and violent bursts. In his view, Bitcoin will behave the same way. Once confidence in the current financial system fractures, he says, Bitcoin could catapult to $1 million in just weeks or months. For him, the move won’t be incremental — it will be explosive. PlanB strongly disagrees. He says investors should temper expectations, warning that framing Bitcoin as a “get rich quick” bet risks misleading new entrants. According to him, each rally will face heavy resistance from profit-taking before higher levels can be sustained. Instead of a rapid moonshot, PlanB envisions a steadier climb, with the million-dollar milestone arriving in 6 to 8 years. Investor Implications The divide reflects broader uncertainty about how Bitcoin will react under global macroeconomic stress. If fiat instability worsens suddenly, Mow’s scenario could play out. If adoption continues to follow previous halving cycles and capital flows, PlanB’s model of a gradual ascent may prove more realistic. Either way, both analysts agree on one point: Bitcoin reaching $1 million is not a question of if — only of when. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always…
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ağına Hacker Saldırısı Yapıldı: Geliştiriciler Açıklama Yaptı!

Shiba Inu (SHIB), protokolün Katman-2 ölçeklendirme çözümü olan Shibarium’da bir güvenlik ihlaliyle bağlantılı olduğu ortaya çıktıktan sonra 4.6 milyon BONE tokenini dondurdu. Shiba Inu ekibi, PeckShield tarafından işaretlenen şüpheli faaliyetlere ilişkin resmi bir açıklama yaptı. Proje ekibi, hem iç güvenlik ekibinin hem de dış ortakların katılımıyla kapsamlı bir inceleme başlatıldığını duyurdu. Yapılan güncellemeye göre hack […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention?

Ethereum Layer 2 solution fuses meme culture with tangible utility, offering blazing-fast transactions and low gas fees. Early investors can […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention? appeared first on Coindoo.
From $0.023 to $5? Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now as Little Pepe and SUBBD Slow Down

BlockchainFX presale at $0.023 surges past $7.1M—live app, staking up to 90% APY, and $5 forecasts make it 2025’s best crypto to buy now.
Big tech could be forced offline during U.S. power crises

The post Big tech could be forced offline during U.S. power crises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. policymakers are eyeing a tougher tactic to curb the surge in Big Tech’s electricity use. During grid emergencies, large data centers could be temporarily disconnected so homes and hospitals stay powered. Texas acted first. In June, following the deadly 2021 winter freeze that left dozens dead, lawmakers told regulators to craft rules requiring utilities to curtail the biggest customers when supply tightens. The aim is to free enough capacity on a small number of extreme heat or cold days each year to prevent wider outages. A similar discussion is now taking shape on the mid-Atlantic system, which spans 13 states, and in other regions as sprawling server farms are appearing faster than new generation can be permitted and tied into the grid. The idea has drawn resistance from operators and major tech firms that rely on uninterrupted service around the clock. Like many places, Texas still courts these projects for jobs and tax revenue, yet the power draw is formidable. Demand has climbed since the late-2022 launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT set off a global sprint to build generative-AI services that require heavy compute. “We’re going to see that kind of thing pop up everywhere,” said Michael Weber, a University of Texas engineering professor. “Data center flexibility will be expected, required, encouraged, mandated, whatever it is.” Too many data centers, not enough power Planners in Texas, the Great Plains and the mid-Atlantic have issued forecasts showing steep load growth over the next few years, with data centers a major contributor. PJM Interconnection, which manages the mid-Atlantic grid serving 65 million people and big clusters in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, has floated an approach akin to Texas. The Southwest Power Pool, covering about 18 million people across Kansas, Oklahoma, and neighboring Great Plains states, says it must widen power-reduction programs, likely…
Solana Price Prediction, Cardano Latest News, and Experts Best Crypto To Buy Now In September

While investors keep an eye on the Solana price prediction chart and the latest Cardano news, a powerful contender is emerging. Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, offers immense utility, fast transactions, and high staking rewards. Early adopters are eyeing this Layer Brett presale as a prime opportunity. It has raised over $3.5 million […] The post Solana Price Prediction, Cardano Latest News, and Experts Best Crypto To Buy Now In September appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
