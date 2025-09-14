Crypto Prices: BTC Holds $116k, XRP, SOL, DOGE Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets
The post Crypto Prices: BTC Holds $116k, XRP, SOL, DOGE Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The broader crypto market stayed in the green today, as recent news indicated a sustained investors’ interest in the digital assets. The surge in crypto prices helped gains of over 2.2% in the overall market cap and sent it to $4.09 trillion while writing. Meanwhile, the crypto prices fear and greed index stayed at 53, indicating a neutral sentiment in the market. Notably, the current sentiment, despite the robust rally, suggests that the broader market may continue to move to the north. However, the average crypto Relative Strength Index (RSI) paints a gloomy picture. The RSI current stayed at 65, indicating an overbought condition, which raises the risk of a short-term pullback ahead. Crypto Prices Today: BTC Price Soars, Altcoins Follow Suit In crypto prices today, BTC price has surged more than 1% in the last 24 hours and soared past the $116k mark. The crypto has moved between $114,794 and $116,769 in the last 24 hours, while its one-day volume fell 12% to $47 billion. In the altcoins segment, Ethereum price rallied over 4.5% to $4,7171, and its trading volume rose 7% to $43 billion. Simultaneously, XRP price rallied 4% to $3.16, while Solana and Cardano prices jumped 1.6% and 6%, respectively. BNB price also rallied 3% amid a broader crypto market rally. Meanwhile, the meme coins sector also made headlines in the crypto news column amid a broader crypto market rally. The leading player in the space, Dogecoin price jumped 13% to $0.2933 with its trading volume jumping 60% to $6.5 billion. On the other hand, Shiba Inu price rose 10% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001454 while the leading frog-themed meme coin PEPE Coin added 16% in the same timeframe. Why Is the Crypto Market Rising? The recent crypto news, the surge in prices has left…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:30