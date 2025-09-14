2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Hacker Attack on Shiba Inu (SHIB) Network: Developers Issue Statement

Hacker Attack on Shiba Inu (SHIB) Network: Developers Issue Statement

The post Hacker Attack on Shiba Inu (SHIB) Network: Developers Issue Statement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens after it was revealed that they were linked to a security breach in Shibarium, the protocol’s Layer-2 scaling solution. The Shiba Inu team has issued an official statement regarding suspicious activity flagged by PeckShield. The project team announced the launch of a comprehensive investigation involving both internal security staff and external partners. According to the update, the details of the hack are as follows: The attacker temporarily gained validator voting power by purchasing 4.6 million BONE in the same block with funds obtained from the bridge hack. This power was used to sign a malicious “state” on Shibarium. The transaction was repaid using 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB, similar to a flash loan. Importantly, it was stated that BONEs cannot be withdrawn because they are delegated to validators. Investigations showed that signing keys for 10 out of 12 validators were compromised. The attacker attempted to sell approximately $700,000 worth of KNINE, but all attempts failed because the K9 Finance DAO multisig address was blacklisted. The LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD, SHIFU tokens affected by the attack have not been moved yet. However, the developers reported that they have taken precautions regarding the hack attack: Staking/unstaking operations have been halted to protect community assets. The forensic analysis process was initiated with Hexens, Seal911 and PeckShield. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hacker-attack-on-shiba-inu-shib-network-developers-issue-statement/
SHIFU
SHIFU$0.00001112-4.46%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001371-3.24%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1986-2.35%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention?

Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention?

The post Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 21:20 While many watch the Cardano price prediction closely, a new memecoin, Layer Brett, is capturing attention with its presale event, giving early buyers a chance for significant rewards. Ethereum Layer 2 solution fuses meme culture with tangible utility, offering blazing-fast transactions and low gas fees. Early investors can stake LBRETT immediately, with coverage citing APYs as high as 750% (a compelling entry point). The presale is ongoing, with tokens priced at $0.0055. Layer Brett: The new meme coin making a difference Layer Brett (LBRETT) isn’t just another memecoin; it’s a purpose-built Layer 2 solution. Unlike traditional meme tokens that often lack utility or get stuck on congested chains, LBRETT provides real blockchain scalability. It compresses fees to as low as $0.0001 and unlocks throughput for 10,000 transactions per second (TPS). This speed and efficiency give Layer Brett a significant edge over older altcoins—like Cardano. As the project roadmap puts it, “Brett is done being ordinary,” signaling its break from utility-free origins. Meanwhile, users can buy and stake LBRETT in seconds, bypassing Layer 1 congestion and its associated high gas fees. This setup amplifies staking rewards due to lower operational costs. The platform also offers multifaceted features: gamified staking, NFT integrations, with plans to introduce bridging solutions for seamless interoperability. Cardano price prediction: Sentiment rises, but momentum is limited Cardano (ADA) remains a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain platform known for its academic and research-driven approach to development. It aims to provide a secure and scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications and smart contracts. Still, ADA often faces scrutiny for its slower development pace compared to some rivals, which influences its market perception. Despite this, whale accumulation has sometimes provided support for the Cardano token. However, the Cardano price prediction currently reflects stalling sentiment. While ADA…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06399-0.20%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+1.18%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:39
ແບ່ງປັນ
Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As ETH, SOL, DOGE, and XRP Rally

Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As ETH, SOL, DOGE, and XRP Rally

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$247.03+4.18%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005884-2.25%
XRP
XRP$3.0547-1.62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 02:38
ແບ່ງປັນ
Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App

Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App

The post Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Lightchain and Maxi Doge are attracting some early interest, BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already raised $7m in its presale and is rapidly accelerating. This surge reflects investors’ confidence in its ecosystem and tokenomics. Right now, the project is ascending with each day, optimism surging, and it isn’t a crypto with a small ceiling either. Presale Pricing Rewards Early Buyers BlockchainFX has designed a transparent, tiered pricing structure where the token price rises with each stage of the presale. Currently, $BFX is trading at $0.023 with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. The earlier you buy, the more advantageous your position – especially when combined with the BLOCK30 bonus. By contrast, Lightchain and Maxi Doge offer fewer built-in incentives to reward early participation, making BlockchainFX the more compelling choice for those looking for the best cryptos to buy. High-Yield Staking With USDT And BFX Rewards BlockchainFX isn’t just a token launch; it has built a high-yield staking model that shares platform revenue with its community. Every time someone trades on its platform, 70% of fees flow into the $BFX staking pool, buybacks, and token burns. Of all fees collected, 50% are automatically distributed to stakers in USDT and BFX, while 20% is used to buy back $BFX daily. Half of those bought-back tokens are permanently burned, reducing supply and supporting the price. Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and scale according to how much BFX each holder stakes. This dual-reward structure and deflationary model make BlockchainFX a crypto with high ROI potential that stands apart from other presales. Multi-Asset Platform Creates The First Crypto Super App Another defining feature of BlockchainFX is its multi-asset trading platform. Investors will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more within one decentralised interface. This makes it one of the…
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09665+1.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01461-3.30%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:37
ແບ່ງປັນ
What Time Is Bears Vs. Lions? Here’s How To Watch

What Time Is Bears Vs. Lions? Here’s How To Watch

The post What Time Is Bears Vs. Lions? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Sam LaPorta #87 and Shane Zylstra #84 of the Detroit Lions celebrate after a third quarter touchdown from LaPorta against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson returns to Ford Field on Sunday for the first time after he spent six years with the Detroit Lions, including three seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Bears vs. Lions will meet for the 191st time, with Chicago holding a lead in the series with a 105-80-5 mark. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Veteran sports broadcaster Kenny Albert will serve as the play by play caller alongside analyst Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter Megan Olivi. The Bears and Lions are both winless in the 2025 NFL regular season, though it’s only the second week. The last time the Lions started a season 0-2 was in 2021, the first season under head coach Dan Campbell. In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago, 27-24, on Monday Night Football. Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 58 yards and one score. The Bears squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to the Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who made his first NFL career start. McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Lions, 27-13, at Lambeau Field a week ago. Packers quarterback Jordan Love went 16 of 22 through the air for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while Detroit quarterback Jared Goff — who is in his fifth…
MemeCore
M$2.57618+7.05%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02894-4.29%
SIX
SIX$0.02186+0.59%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:36
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlockchainFX Surpasses Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Crypto Presale In 2025

BlockchainFX Surpasses Remittix And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Crypto Presale In 2025

BlockchainFX presale tops $7M with staking rewards, Visa card utility & 10x asset trading—outshining Remittix & Bitcoin Hyper in 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32709-2.39%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
SOL’s Slight Rally Sparks Interest—Ozak AI Token Could See 100% Gains in the Next Few Months

SOL’s Slight Rally Sparks Interest—Ozak AI Token Could See 100% Gains in the Next Few Months

The post SOL’s Slight Rally Sparks Interest—Ozak AI Token Could See 100% Gains in the Next Few Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent performance of Solana (SOL) has recorded a slight upward trend, which has aroused the interest of traders and investors. The new interest is based on network adoption, ecosystem upgrades, and a Solana ETF speculation. At the same time, the Ozak AI token’s presale is gaining traction and is expected to deliver substantial returns in the near future. Growing Momentum for Solana Solana’s ecosystem is expanding with notable developments. The USDG stablecoin, supported by Robinhood, has experienced a sharp rise in supply on the Solana network, which has now exceeded the supply levels on Ethereum. This increase has already surpassed supply levels on Ethereum, showing a clear rise in adoption. Additionally, SOL Strategies Inc., a treasury firm built on Solana, is set to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. This is a milestone towards the acceptance of Solana in traditional finance and shows the increasing popularity of the blockchain. Moreover, analysts are watching the potential approval of a Solana ETF, with speculation fueled by a recent filing by REX Shares. These factors are supported by ecosystem improvements such as the proposed Alpenglow upgrade, which aims to strengthen transaction finality. Price Levels Under Watch Investors are closely monitoring Solana’s technical movements. The $206 resistance level, last reached in February, remains a decisive marker. If the price breaks above this level, it could lead to further upward momentum. At the same time, analysts emphasize the importance of the $183 support level. A fall below this point may add selling pressure and limit near-term gains. Consequently, caution remains in the market even as adoption continues to expand. Ozak AI Presale and Technology The Ozak AI presale has reached Phase 5, with tokens priced at $0.01. More than 863 million tokens have been sold, raising approximately $2.83 million. The price will rise…
NEAR
NEAR$2.72-2.61%
Solana
SOL$247.03+4.18%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+1.18%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:35
ແບ່ງປັນ
Spain Arrests 11 Over Sophisticated Phishing Scam

Spain Arrests 11 Over Sophisticated Phishing Scam

A massive phishing fraud with an approximate loss of over 1 million euros resulted in the arrest of 11 people by the Spanish police, who took possession of crypto, cash, and expensive goods. Spain has disrupted a criminal organization that operated a complex phishing scheme with the use of fraudulent bank employee tricks. At least […] The post Spain Arrests 11 Over Sophisticated Phishing Scam appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02159+17.65%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0216-3.09%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08513+17.43%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 02:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto Prices: BTC Holds $116k, XRP, SOL, DOGE Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets

Crypto Prices: BTC Holds $116k, XRP, SOL, DOGE Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets

The post Crypto Prices: BTC Holds $116k, XRP, SOL, DOGE Soar Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The broader crypto market stayed in the green today, as recent news indicated a sustained investors’ interest in the digital assets. The surge in crypto prices helped gains of over 2.2% in the overall market cap and sent it to $4.09 trillion while writing. Meanwhile, the crypto prices fear and greed index stayed at 53, indicating a neutral sentiment in the market. Notably, the current sentiment, despite the robust rally, suggests that the broader market may continue to move to the north. However, the average crypto Relative Strength Index (RSI) paints a gloomy picture. The RSI current stayed at 65, indicating an overbought condition, which raises the risk of a short-term pullback ahead. Crypto Prices Today: BTC Price Soars, Altcoins Follow Suit In crypto prices today, BTC price has surged more than 1% in the last 24 hours and soared past the $116k mark. The crypto has moved between $114,794 and $116,769 in the last 24 hours, while its one-day volume fell 12% to $47 billion. In the altcoins segment, Ethereum price rallied over 4.5% to $4,7171, and its trading volume rose 7% to $43 billion. Simultaneously, XRP price rallied 4% to $3.16, while Solana and Cardano prices jumped 1.6% and 6%, respectively. BNB price also rallied 3% amid a broader crypto market rally. Meanwhile, the meme coins sector also made headlines in the crypto news column amid a broader crypto market rally. The leading player in the space, Dogecoin price jumped 13% to $0.2933 with its trading volume jumping 60% to $6.5 billion. On the other hand, Shiba Inu price rose 10% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001454 while the leading frog-themed meme coin PEPE Coin added 16% in the same timeframe. Why Is the Crypto Market Rising? The recent crypto news, the surge in prices has left…
Solana
SOL$247.03+4.18%
Binance Coin
BNB$927.35+0.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,601.19+0.17%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Price Slows At Resistance While Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Preferred Growth Play

Dogecoin Price Slows At Resistance While Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Preferred Growth Play

Dogecoin rallies on ETF approval, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, weekly revenue share, and 60% token burns position RBLK as the 50x growth play for 2025.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04484-7.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01461-3.30%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:30
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position