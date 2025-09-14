2025-09-15 Monday

Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?

The post Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Crunchyroll/©Koyoharu Gotoge _ SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable The anime feature Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — also known as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle — is new in theaters. When and where will it arrive on streaming? Rated R, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened Friday in theaters nationwide. The official logline for the movie reads, “The Demon Slayer Corps are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.” The film is available in theaters in its original Japanese dialogue, as well as an English dub. Forbes‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature?By Tim Lammers Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already a blockbuster hit internationally, having earned $316.2 million to date. The film looks to continue its success domestically this weekend, as Sony Pictures Entertinment projects the film will open at No. 1 with anywhere from $56 million in ticket sales from 3,315 North American theaters. The film is also a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who give the film a 97% “fresh” rating. The film also earned a 99% “fresh” rating on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers When Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle comes to streaming, it will likely debut on Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Crunchyroll streaming platform. Typically, it takes about four and a half to five months between the time Sony Pictures/Crunchyroll films open in theaters and the time they debut on the Crunchyroll streaming platform. For example, Spy x Family Code: White opened in theaters domestically on April 19, 2024, and debuted on Crunchyroll about four…
2025/09/14 02:51
TON Strategy Starts Share Buyback, Treasury Staking After Shares Plunge 40%

The post TON Strategy Starts Share Buyback, Treasury Staking After Shares Plunge 40% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (TONX) has repurchased over 250,000 shares of its common stock at $8.32 per share, well below its stated treasury asset value (TAV) of $12.18, the company said. The move is part of its recently launched $250 million buyback program and follows its pivot to position toncoin TON$3.2073 as the company’s primary treasury asset. The company also announced that it has begun staking its TON holdings to earn rewards by helping secure the blockchain networks, effectively using idle treasury assets to generate yield. Data from StakingRewards shows that yield could be as high as 4.8%. The company on its website says it owns 217.5 million TON tokens, with each currently trading at $3.24. That would lead to an annual yield near $34 million if the entire treasury were to be staked. TON Strategy shares are down more than 43% in the last 30 days, and saw a 9.2% drop in Friday’s trading session. TONX shares have in after-hours trading moved up 3.7%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/13/ton-strategy-starts-share-buyback-treasury-staking-after-shares-plunge-40
2025/09/14 02:49
Major Shibarium Security Breach Occurs, but Measures Taken: Top SHIB Dev

The post Major Shibarium Security Breach Occurs, but Measures Taken: Top SHIB Dev appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shytoshi Kusama’s right-hand developer, Kaal Dhairya, has spread the word about a malicious attack carried out against Shibarium in an attempt to steal millions of BONE tokens. However, it was successfully prevented. Dhairya shared an update with the details of the measures that were taken to protect the millions of BONE and the Shibarium ecosystem in general. You Might Also Like Details of recent attack Kaal Dhairya called the attack “sophisticated,” believing that it had probably been planned months in advance. It was carried out by the hacker using a flash loan to buy 4.6 million BONE. The attacker managed to access validator signing keys, thus gaining “majority validator power, and signed a malicious state to drain assets from the bridge.” However, the BONE contract was delegated to Validator 1; therefore, the hacker was unable to withdraw the tokens. They remain locked due to unstaking delays, Dhairya admitted, and thus the SHIB team got enough time to freeze that batch of crypto. 🚨 Shibarium Bridge Security Update 🚨 Earlier today, a sophisticated ( probably planned for months ) attack was carried out using a flash loan to purchase 4.6M BONE. The attacker gained access to validator signing keys, achieved majority validator power, and signed a malicious… — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) September 13, 2025 Dhairya stated that the team’s priority is “protecting the network and community assets.” He also promised to continue to provide relevant and transparent updates on this case as the investigation continues: “We will continue to provide transparent updates as the investigation progresses.” Source: https://u.today/major-shibarium-security-breach-occurs-but-measures-taken-top-shib-dev
2025/09/14 02:46
Ethereum Price Prediction: $5000 Within Reach, But This DeFi Altcoin Shows Better Bull Run Potential

The post Ethereum Price Prediction: $5000 Within Reach, But This DeFi Altcoin Shows Better Bull Run Potential  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s journey towards the highly anticipated $5,000 level is taking the limelight, but a fresh DeFi altcoin is quietly receiving the spotlight. Mutuum Finance, one of the newest decentralized lending protocols in the market, is attracting growing interest among analysts who feel that its risk-sharing model and sustainable models for yields make it the standout choice in the current market cycle.  The token is currently underpriced at $0.035 during stage 6 of its presale. As Ethereum continues to maintain its momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a coin with increasingly strong bull run potential, which is again generating fresh discussion regarding where the smartest capital may be headed in the next several months. Ethereum Price Prediction, Current Status & Momentum Ethereum (ETH) is sitting at $4,437.37, with most of its recent sessions seeing it trade in the $4,300–$4,500 area. Though hopes exist for ETH touching $5,000–$5,500 later in 2025 if ETF demand picks up and volume returns, short-term momentum is also looking muted, resistance in the $4,500 area remaining an obstacle and certain technical indicators looking mixed. As ETH stabilizes, newer DeFi-oriented tokens are also on investors’ radars, such as Mutuum Finance. Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance is providing investors with a chance to invest in the project when it is just at the initial phase of its development so that investors have the chance to buy the tokens at a very low cost. The token is being offered at one MUTM worth $0.035, while during the seventh token sale phase, the token will be offered at $0.04. Presale has been successful with over $15.63 million funds raised and token holders totaling over 16,240. Such demand positions MUTM on a strong footing compared to other DeFi protocols. $50,000 Bug Bounty Program The latest news regarding the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) platform…
2025/09/14 02:45
Left Dogecoin Behind? MoonBull Whitelist Charges Ahead As One Of the Next Big Meme Coins – Ride the Bull While You Can

Did you ever wonder if picking the right meme coin could have turned your peanuts into a fortune? With the crypto market buzzing, identifying the next big meme coin is crucial. FLOKI, for instance, has made waves recently, but if you missed that boat, don’t fret. MoonBull ($MOBU) is emerging as a strong contender in […]
2025/09/14 02:45
Grab Free Crypto Now: MoonBull Drops $15K Giveaway Amid Best Crypto Whitelist Rush as Floki and Dogecoin Climb

MoonBull fuels excitement with a $15K giveaway and the best crypto whitelist, while Dogecoin and Floki continue their market climb. Here’s the full breakdown.
2025/09/14 02:45
Pepe Chases 25x, but Ozak AI’s Presale Could Deliver 100x Returns

The post Pepe Chases 25x, but Ozak AI’s Presale Could Deliver 100x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are evolving with activity as traders chase each meme-fueled rally and utility-pushed innovation. On one side, Pepe is riding network hype with a goal of 25x returns, while on the other side, Ozak AI is gaining momentum with a presale that would potentially supply 100x gains. Together, those initiatives represent the dual forces riding the 2025 bull run—speculative excitement and long-term value advent. Pepe Chases 25x Pepe continues to shine as one of the most famous meme coins in the movement. Built around viral network culture and humor, it has ended up a favorite among traders seeking rapid gains. Its meteoric upward push in the latest months has attracted global attention, positioning it as a serious project no matter its meme origins. Many buyers are eyeing the opportunity of Pepe delivering 25x returns if momentum stays robust. From a technical perspective, Pepe is currently trading around $0.00001058, with key support levels at $0.00001005 and $0.00000980. Holding above the ones ranges is crucial for retaining upward stress. On the upside, the coin faces resistance at $0.00001070 and $0.00001120. Breaking via these limitations may want to gasoline a more potent rally in the direction of its 25x intention. However, with meme coins often tied to sentiment in place of fundamentals, volatility remains a steady chance. Ozak AI: A Project with Real Utility While Pepe thrives on community-driven hypotheses, Ozak AI brings real innovation to the table via combining blockchain with artificial intelligence. Designed to create AI-powered tools and solutions for people and groups, Ozak AI is greater than just a token—it’s a developing space at the intersection of two high-boom sectors. This gives it an edge in attracting traders seeking out substance alongside excitement. The project has additionally bolstered its position through partnerships with main crypto players. Adding to its…
2025/09/14 02:44
When Is ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2, Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

The post When Is ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2, Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX Spoilers ahead for Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1. Tyler Perry’s hit Netflix drama Beauty in Black is taking viewers on another thrilling ride in Season 2, Part 1, which dropped on Sept. 11. With Episode 8 ending on multiple cliffhangers, how long will fans have to wait for new episodes in Part 2? In Season 2, Kimmie, a former stripper who became entangled in the wealthy Bellaire family, now serves as COO of their cosmetics empire. The first season ended with patriarch Horace Bellaire marrying Kimmie from his hospital bed, leaving her his inheritance and appointing her as the company’s new head. Kimmie’s promotion is basically the Bellaire family’s worst nightmare, especially for Horace’s entitled children, Charles and Roy. While Kimmie worked as a dancer at the club, Jules (who serves as both Bellaire’s head of security and the boss at Norman’s secret strip club) forced her to be Roy’s prostitute. Now, Kimmie is seeking revenge against Roy and Jules for the suffering they caused, including kidnapping her sister, Sylvie. Forbes‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained—Who Dies And Who Survives?By Monica Mercuri Horace’s marriage is also troublesome for his shady brother, Norman, and his bitter ex-wife, Olivia, who are engaging in illegal business dealings (masked through LLCs) under the Beauty in Black company. Both Norman and Olivia want Horace dead; that way, he won’t be able to control Kimmie, and they can continue making money. Meanwhile, the secret relationship between the family’s attorney, Varney, and Horace’s son, Charles, has been exposed, and some family members are using it as leverage for blackmail. Sylvie and Rain are also in a dangerous situation after almost accidentally killing someone important to…
2025/09/14 02:42
Which Are Analysts Tipping as the Best Cryptos To Buy Today? Lyno AI Surges Past ADA & SOL

The post Which Are Analysts Tipping as the Best Cryptos To Buy Today? Lyno AI Surges Past ADA & SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is quickly ascending its way to the top as the crypto presale which analysts are making note of. It has outshone Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) in terms of buzz, having raised $22,316 in its Early Bird round with 446,335 tokens sold at $0.05 per token. The next stage price of 0.055 will follow immediately calling the investors to take quick action. Unpacking Why Lyno AI Outpaces ADA and SOL The analysts that hit it perfectly in forecasting the 250% increase of ADA in 2023 are now setting their eyes on Lyno AI. In contrast to the scaling problems of ADA and the oversaturated ecosystem of Solana, the true strength of Lyno AI is an AI-based arbitrage robot. This bot reads more than 15 blockchains, such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism, and takes advantage of price differences in milliseconds. It democratizes arbitrage, so that ordinary investors, such as a barista in Berlin, can make money on market inefficiencies that were once only available to institutions. FOMO Alert: Lyno AI’s Growing Momentum and Reward Structure The site of Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope that enhances confidence with the multi-layered security. Its protocol splits 30% fees with token stakers, which is an incentive to staking with a high payout. Having raised $22,316 at a token value of 0.05 and an ultimate target of 0.10, this presale is already a 220x potential juggernaut. The $100K giveaway also encourages investor hurry- those who purchase at least 100K in tokens have a chance to grab a portion of 100K, which will be divided into 10 investors. The ADA and SOL rush is an indicator of the paradigm shift in the direction of crypto investments, and Lyno AI is at the forefront of the movement. Conclusion: Don’t Miss Out on Lyno AI’s…
2025/09/14 02:41
Which Crypto Will Explode in 2025? BlockchainFX, Space Pay, and Bitcoin Hyper Presale Price Predictions for the Highest ROI Crypto

BlockchainFX leads 2025 presales with $7.26M raised, staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—outshining Space Pay & Bitcoin Hyper.
2025/09/14 02:40
