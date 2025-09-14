When Is ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2, Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix?
Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX Spoilers ahead for Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1. Tyler Perry's hit Netflix drama Beauty in Black is taking viewers on another thrilling ride in Season 2, Part 1, which dropped on Sept. 11. With Episode 8 ending on multiple cliffhangers, how long will fans have to wait for new episodes in Part 2? In Season 2, Kimmie, a former stripper who became entangled in the wealthy Bellaire family, now serves as COO of their cosmetics empire. The first season ended with patriarch Horace Bellaire marrying Kimmie from his hospital bed, leaving her his inheritance and appointing her as the company's new head. Kimmie's promotion is basically the Bellaire family's worst nightmare, especially for Horace's entitled children, Charles and Roy. While Kimmie worked as a dancer at the club, Jules (who serves as both Bellaire's head of security and the boss at Norman's secret strip club) forced her to be Roy's prostitute. Now, Kimmie is seeking revenge against Roy and Jules for the suffering they caused, including kidnapping her sister, Sylvie. Forbes'Beauty In Black' Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained—Who Dies And Who Survives?By Monica Mercuri Horace's marriage is also troublesome for his shady brother, Norman, and his bitter ex-wife, Olivia, who are engaging in illegal business dealings (masked through LLCs) under the Beauty in Black company. Both Norman and Olivia want Horace dead; that way, he won't be able to control Kimmie, and they can continue making money. Meanwhile, the secret relationship between the family's attorney, Varney, and Horace's son, Charles, has been exposed, and some family members are using it as leverage for blackmail. Sylvie and Rain are also in a dangerous situation after almost accidentally killing someone important to…
