2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom

California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom

BitcoinWorld California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom The digital frontier is rapidly evolving, and with it, the urgent need for robust governance. For those in the cryptocurrency space, understanding the broader regulatory landscape for emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) is paramount, as these areas often intersect. A recent development from the Golden State has sent ripples through the tech world: the passage of the California AI bill, SB 53. This legislation aims to introduce significant changes to how large AI companies operate, but its future remains in the hands of Governor Gavin Newsom, creating a period of considerable uncertainty. What is SB 53 and Why is This California AI Bill So Significant? California’s state senate recently gave its final approval to SB 53, a landmark piece of legislation focused on AI safety. Authored by state senator Scott Wiener, the bill seeks to establish new transparency requirements for major AI developers. Wiener describes SB 53 as a measure that “requires large AI labs to be transparent about their safety protocols, creates whistleblower protections for [employees] at AI labs & creates a public cloud to expand compute access (CalCompute).” This bill is significant because California is a global hub for technological innovation. Any AI safety regulation enacted here could set a precedent for other states and even federal policy. The legislation touches on several critical areas: Transparency: Large AI labs would need to disclose their safety protocols. This aims to provide greater insight into how powerful AI models are developed and deployed. Whistleblower Protections: Employees at AI labs would receive protections, encouraging them to report safety concerns without fear of retaliation. CalCompute: The bill proposes creating a public cloud to expand compute access, potentially democratizing AI development and research. The core objective is to balance the rapid advancement of AI with the need to mitigate potential risks, ensuring responsible development and deployment of this transformative technology. Gavin Newsom AI Stance: A History of Caution and Concern The fate of SB 53 now rests with Governor Gavin Newsom. His decision is keenly awaited, especially given his past actions regarding AI legislation. Last year, Newsom vetoed a more expansive AI safety bill, also authored by Senator Wiener. While acknowledging the importance of “protecting the public from real threats posed by this technology,” Newsom criticized the previous bill for applying “stringent standards” to large models regardless of their deployment context or data sensitivity. He instead signed narrower legislation targeting specific issues like deepfakes. This history highlights the nuanced approach Governor Newsom has taken toward AI regulation. He is clearly aware of the technology’s risks but also cautious about imposing overly broad or potentially stifling regulations on innovation. Senator Wiener has stated that the current SB 53 was influenced by recommendations from an AI expert panel convened by Newsom himself after his prior veto, suggesting a more tailored and considered approach this time around. The question remains: will this revised bill meet his approval, or will concerns about its scope still lead to a veto? Industry Reactions to California’s Tech Policy AI Initiatives The prospect of new tech policy AI in California has elicited strong reactions across Silicon Valley. The industry is divided, reflecting the complex challenges of regulating a rapidly evolving field. Opposition from Giants: OpenAI and Andreessen Horowitz A number of prominent Silicon Valley companies, venture capital (VC) firms, and lobbying groups have voiced opposition to SB 53. OpenAI, while not specifically mentioning SB 53 in a recent letter to Newsom, argued for regulatory harmony. They suggested that companies meeting federal or European AI safety standards should be considered compliant with statewide rules, to avoid “duplication and inconsistencies.” This stance underscores a preference for unified, potentially less fragmented, regulatory frameworks. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a major VC firm, has also been vocal. Their head of AI policy and chief legal officer recently claimed that “many of today’s state AI bills — like proposals in California and New York — risk” violating constitutional limits on how states can regulate interstate commerce. This argument raises a fundamental legal challenge to state-level AI regulation, suggesting that such laws could overstep their bounds by impacting companies operating across state lines. The firm’s co-founders have even linked tech regulation to their political leanings, advocating for a 10-year ban on state AI regulation, aligning with some positions taken by the Trump administration. Support from Anthropic: A Blueprint for AI Governance? In contrast to the opposition, AI research company Anthropic has publicly come out in favor of SB 53. Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark stated, “We have long said we would prefer a federal standard. But in the absence of that this creates a solid blueprint for AI governance that cannot be ignored.” This perspective suggests that while a federal standard might be ideal, state-level initiatives like SB 53 can serve as valuable models for future regulation, filling a current void in comprehensive AI governance. This divergence of opinion highlights the ongoing debate within the tech community about the most effective and appropriate ways to govern AI. Some prioritize innovation and fear over-regulation, while others emphasize the urgent need for safeguards to ensure responsible development. Navigating the Nuances: Key Amendments and Regulatory Tiers Understanding the details of SB 53 is crucial, especially how it has evolved to address previous concerns. Politico reports a significant amendment: companies developing “frontier” AI models that generate less than $500 million in annual revenue will only need to disclose high-level safety details. In contrast, companies exceeding that revenue threshold will be required to provide more detailed reports. This tiered approach aims to tailor regulatory burdens based on a company’s size and potential impact, potentially alleviating concerns about stifling smaller innovators while ensuring scrutiny for larger, more influential players. This amendment reflects an attempt to create a more balanced AI safety regulation, acknowledging that not all AI developers pose the same level of systemic risk. It’s a pragmatic adjustment, potentially making the bill more palatable to a wider range of stakeholders, including Governor Newsom. Comparison: Newsom’s Vetoed Bill vs. SB 53 Feature Previous Vetoed Bill Current SB 53 Scope of Application Applied stringent standards broadly to large models. Targets “large AI labs” with transparency requirements. Revenue Tiers Not explicitly mentioned as a distinguishing factor. Introduces revenue tiers ($500M) for disclosure levels. Specific Provisions Less detailed on specific safety protocols and compute access. Explicitly includes transparency protocols, whistleblower protections, and CalCompute. Influence on Bill Authored by Wiener, faced Newsom’s broad criticism. Influenced by Newsom’s expert panel recommendations. The Future of AI Governance: A Pivotal Moment for California The passage of the California AI bill, SB 53, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing global discussion about AI governance. Whether Governor Newsom signs or vetoes it, the debate it has ignited underscores the urgent need for clear and effective frameworks to manage the power of AI. This legislation, and the reactions to it, offer valuable insights into the complexities of balancing innovation, safety, and economic impact. For the broader tech and cryptocurrency communities, this legislative effort highlights a growing trend: governments are actively seeking to understand and regulate emerging technologies. The outcome in California could influence how other jurisdictions approach AI, shaping the future landscape of technological development and its ethical implications. Conclusion: The Unfolding Impact of SB 53 As SB 53 makes its way to Governor Newsom’s desk, the tech world watches with bated breath. This AI safety regulation is more than just a piece of state legislation; it’s a test case for how democracies grapple with the profound challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence. The debate between fostering innovation and ensuring public safety is at its core, with industry giants and advocates for responsible AI development offering contrasting visions. The final decision by Gavin Newsom AI policy will undoubtedly have a lasting impact, not just on California, but potentially on the global conversation around tech policy AI for years to come. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005182+0.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.06401-0.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.775-4.04%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:10
ແບ່ງປັນ
23 cents of every tax dollar goes to pay interest on U.S. debt

23 cents of every tax dollar goes to pay interest on U.S. debt

The post 23 cents of every tax dollar goes to pay interest on U.S. debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is sitting atop a fiscal precipice. With the total U.S. debt surpassing $37.43 trillion as of September 2025, the nation faces a historic reality. Nearly one-quarter of every tax dollar it collects is consumed by servicing the interest payments on its debt burden. The relentless march of U.S. debt According to monthly updates from both the U.S. Treasury and Joint Economic Committee, the national debt has soared to $37.43 trillion. This marks an increase of $2.09 trillion in just the past year. The interest payments alone for FY2025 exceed $478 billion year-to-date, up 17% from last year, according to CNBC. This expense is projected to account for about 23 cents of every dollar collected by the IRS in revenue. This is a staggering proportion that has risen sharply as global interest rates normalize following years of quantitative easing. Tariffs: big numbers, small impact Recent years have seen the U.S. government rack up record-breaking tariff revenues, especially after a suite of new import duties imposed under the Trump administration. These tariffs are expected to bolster Treasury coffers and could reduce the national deficit by $4 trillion over a decade. Yet even such windfalls barely dent the mountain of national U.S. debt, with rising interest costs outpacing tariff collection gains. The IMF cautions that “the scale of the increase in tariff revenue is highly uncertain,” while Eliant Capital posted: “Despite tariff revenues, the deficit for July was $291B with the U.S. spending $630B and collecting $338B meaning 46¢ was borrowed for every $1 spent.” US debt and tariffs Nothing stops this train Macro analyst Lyn Alden has popularized the “nothing stops this train” thesis, a phrase borrowed from pop culture but now synonymous with the U.S. debt dilemma. Alden’s analysis argues that persistent deficits and relentless spending make for…
Union
U$0.014607+40.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.775-4.04%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0016102-6.47%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:02
ແບ່ງປັນ
Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As DOGE and XRP Rally

Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As DOGE and XRP Rally

The post Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As DOGE and XRP Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has entered the altcoin season with the index jumping to 84. The value of the index affirms the fact that other cryptocurrencies are performing better than Bitcoin in the present cycle. Altcoin Season Index Rises To 84 The data from the Blockchain Center shows that the altcoin season index has risen to 84, confirming that it is alt season. This suggests that investors favor higher-risk, greater-reward tokens besides the leading cryptocurrency. Therefore, in cases where most altcoins outperform Bitcoin, it indicates that most investors are shifting investments out of Bitcoin into these other cryptocurrencies. This collective outperformance confirms the shift in market momentum and defines the beginning of altcoin season. Hence, the index at 84 confirms that the 75% threshold has been significantly exceeded. Source: Blockchain Center Recently, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart stated that the altcoin season has arrived. He noted that the purchase from digital asset treasury companies has contributed to this rally for several altcoins. The timing of this transition is important. Bitcoin season has dominated for the past 65 days, but momentum has now flipped. However, according to Blockchain Center, altcoin seasons typically last for an average of 17 days. The capital rotation from Bitcoin is apparent, as can be seen in the performances of meme assets such as Dogecoin and infrastructure networks such as Ethereum and Solana. If the index rises further into altcoin territory in the next few weeks, the question would not be whether the season has started. Instead, it would be how long it can be sustained. Altcoin Leaders Drive Capital Rotation Beyond Bitcoin This pattern is also reflected in the price performances of top altcoins. XRP is trading above $3.15 following a 12% gain in the last week. Ethereum remains above $4,690, maintaining its upward trajectory. Dogecoin price is currently…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005884-2.25%
XRP
XRP$3.0548-1.62%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.219+2.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:01
ແບ່ງປັນ
Federal Police Seize Cryptos from WhatsApp Hackers in Argentina

Federal Police Seize Cryptos from WhatsApp Hackers in Argentina

The Federal Police of Argentina broke an international cybercrime network stealing cryptocurrencies through WhatsApp hacks and seized property and arrested six suspects. In Argentina, federal officials have been able to destroy a criminal gang that engaged in massive digital fraud. The organization was hacking down WhatsApp accounts of their victims, stealing the cryptocurrencies, as well […] The post Federal Police Seize Cryptos from WhatsApp Hackers in Argentina appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SIX
SIX$0.02186+0.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02159+17.65%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001462-34.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 03:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Momentum Weakens As Whales Favor Accumulating Rollblock Ahead Of A Potential Surge

Dogecoin Momentum Weakens As Whales Favor Accumulating Rollblock Ahead Of A Potential Surge

Dogecoin’s price momentum has started to weaken, with traders growing cautious as it struggles to maintain intense upward pressure. Meanwhile, attention is shifting toward Rollblock (RBLK), which has already delivered over 500% gains so far in presale. With more than $11.7 million raised and adoption metrics climbing, whales appear to be rotating capital into Rollblock, [...] The post Dogecoin Momentum Weakens As Whales Favor Accumulating Rollblock Ahead Of A Potential Surge appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09665+1.44%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02529-5.73%
Farcana
FAR$0.000359+4.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi2025/09/14 03:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Dogecoin Breaks Out With A 32% Surge: Time To Buy Or Too Late To Chase?

Dogecoin Breaks Out With A 32% Surge: Time To Buy Or Too Late To Chase?

Dogecoin’s recent move has put traders on edge and split opinion across markets. Prices leapt this week as news and big trade flows pushed the token higher, creating a fresh round of buy-or-hold debates on trading desks and crypto chat rooms. Related Reading: Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps 21% Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back ETF Launch Faces New Delay Based on reports, the eagerly watched US DOGE ETF has been pushed back again, with the earliest new listing window now sliding toward September 18. That postponement briefly dented hopes of immediate ETF access, but it did not stop demand from rising. Some market participants treated the delay as a pause, while others used it to enter positions ahead of any eventual listing. Price Rally Accelerates Momentum Meanwhile, Dogecoin price is up 15% in the last 24 hours, and 38% in the last week. Traders moved the token above recent swing levels, with on-screen quotes clustered in the mid-$0.20s to $0.30s. Volume rose alongside the gains. Quick gains like these tend to attract short-term players and cause order books to thin out, which in turn can make price jumps larger and pullbacks sharper. Institutional Bets Back Dogecoin Reports have disclosed that a corporate plan has added fuel to the rally. CleanCore Solutions announced a Dogecoin treasury effort backed by roughly $175 million in private capital, and reports name high-profile figures among those expected to take board roles. The company says it intends to hold DOGE as a reserve asset, and talk of large buys tied to that plan helped lift sentiment among some investors. What The Price Action Shows Short-term charts look overheated to some and promising to others. Momentum indicators are positive, and a pattern that some chart watchers call a pennant has formed on intraday charts. Related Reading: ETF Dreams For Dogecoin: Serious Possibility Or Just Hype? At the same time, resistance remains above current levels and quick reversals are possible. On-chain flows, futures open interest, and large wallet moves will be key in the coming days because they can flip a green session into a sharp drop if liquidations hit. Dogecoin’s jump this week is driven by a mix of headline buying and reported institutional interest. Reports show a 9% gain in 24 hours and 32% over the week, which is strong but not guaranteed to continue. For some, the setup still looks like a buy on dips. For others, the rally is already too hot to chase without clear entry rules. Volatility is likely to stay high while the ETF story and institutional moves play out. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13287+1.25%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015278+3.91%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.4-1.03%
ແບ່ງປັນ
NewsBTC2025/09/14 03:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
XRP Trades Sideways; Digitap Explodes with a $100K Day-One Frenzy

XRP Trades Sideways; Digitap Explodes with a $100K Day-One Frenzy

While some established tokens remain locked in sideways trading, newcomers with live products are stealing the show. One of these newcomers is DigiTap ($TAP), with a presale that delivered more than $150,000 in its first day, proving that fresh momentum can beat veteran status.  Ripple (XRP) retails around $3 and is unlikely to breach a
Moonveil
MORE$0.09665+1.44%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.373--%
XRP
XRP$3.0548-1.62%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner offers 100% green energy cloud mining with global access, $15 signup bonus, daily returns up to $0.60, and plans delivering up to $567,900 in 47 days.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12184+14.93%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:57
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records

BlockchainFX presale hits $7.2M with 90% APY, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—outshining Maxi Doge & MAGACOIN as 2025’s best 100x crypto.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27811-2.53%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
Playing Away At Home, In NYC Area

Playing Away At Home, In NYC Area

The post Playing Away At Home, In NYC Area appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At least two-thirds of the fans at Sports Illustrated Stadium for the USMNT-Korea Republic game were clad in red of the visiting team on Sept. 6. (Photo by Michael Lewis) Michael Lewis photo The U.S. Men’s National Team righted itself after an underachieving performance against the Korea Republic in Harrison, N.J. by registering a solid 2-0 triumph over Japan in Columbus, Ohio. Whether that will put the team in the right direction as it prepares to be one of the three hosts sides for the 2026 World Cup, it remains to be seen. But there are a couple of issues that won’t go away any time soon. Given the diverse population of the United States, the men have found themselves as the visiting side at many stadiums. When the Americans have to play Mexico, whether it is in a friendly, Concacaf Gold Cup or World Cup qualifier, the crowd has been known to be partisan to El Tri (outside of Ohio). Many Mexican fans don’t get opportunities to watch their heroes play live and when the team comes to town, whether it is Los Angeles, Chicago or Charlotte, N.C., the fans will show up in droves. In contrast to the rest of the world, the USMNT doesn’t play in only one or two venues. For many teams, the preferred city is their nation’s capital. Then again, many countries are not as spread out as the USA is. So, both national teams visit various venues to showcase the team whether it is in the Pacific Northwest, Middle America, the Southeast or Northeast. Given their success and popularity, the U.S. women many times will play in front of pro-American audiences, many, if not most are sellouts. The men? Not so much. CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 12: A United States fan holds up…
Chainbase
C$0.24254+0.93%
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.29%
Union
U$0.014607+40.31%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:54
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position