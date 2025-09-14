ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex
Federal Police attack attorney in INSS operation related to Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Dispute surrounds Bitcoin Banco, as well, during the investigation. One of the attorneys in the Brazil investigation of INSS is under Federal Police investigation. This lawyer had previously represented Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Bitcoin Banco also defaulted on him. The entry of […] The post Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/14 03:30
Solana Price Prediction Eyes $250 But Early Buyers Say Rollblock Could Deliver 20x Faster Returns
Solana targets $250 with institutional inflows, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, deflationary tokenomics, and weekly revenue share set it up for 20x faster gains.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 03:30
Fed Monitors Economy Before Key Rate Call
The post Fed Monitors Economy Before Key Rate Call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the Federal Reserve’s anticipated meeting approaches, all eyes are on the economic signals that might shape forthcoming interest rate choices. Recent weeks have presented financial sectors with a challenging economic scenery marked by rising inflation, a stagnant job market, and unstable commodity prices. Continue Reading:Fed Monitors Economy Before Key Rate Call Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/fed-monitors-economy-before-key-rate-call
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:28
PEPE Surges as Whale Purchases Stir the Market
PEPE experienced a 17% spike, driven by significant whale purchases. It ranks 31st in market capitalization with trading volume soaring 150%. Continue Reading:PEPE Surges as Whale Purchases Stir the Market The post PEPE Surges as Whale Purchases Stir the Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:27
Suspicion of Major Fraud Emerges on a Cryptocurrency Platform: It Claimed to Have $12 Billion
The post Suspicion of Major Fraud Emerges on a Cryptocurrency Platform: It Claimed to Have $12 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DefiLlama’s anonymous founder, 0xngmi, announced on social media that the decentralized finance (DeFi) data platform has detected serious inconsistencies in Figure’s total value locked (TVL) data. 0xngmi stated that Figure’s on-chain assets and trading volume do not match the claimed figures. According to the data, the company only holds approximately $5 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and $4 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) on exchanges, while Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume is only $2,000. Furthermore, the supply of Figure’s own stablecoin, YLDS, is limited to just 20 million units. According to the DefiLlama team, this data contradicts the company’s claimed $12 billion in on-chain RWA (real-world assets). The platform’s analysis revealed that most RWA transfers originate from accounts other than the asset owners, and loans are largely processed in fiat currency, with on-chain payment transactions virtually nonexistent. 0xngmi explained that DefiLlama discussed the matter with Figure in a Telegram group, raising numerous concerns about the system and the removal process. However, during the process, some claimed that DefiLlama rejected Figure solely because of his social media following. Rumors even circulated that the platform was charging a listing fee. DefiLlama, however, vehemently denied these allegations. 0xngmi, who maintains that the platform has never rejected a project based on follower count and has never charged any fees, said, “DefiLlama’s value lies in providing users with reliable and accurate data. Maintaining this trust is our top priority.” The company stated that the $12 billion TVL revealed by Figure may actually be merely an on-chain reflection of an internal database, and its accuracy should be seriously questioned. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/suspicion-of-major-fraud-emerges-on-a-cryptocurrency-platform-it-claimed-to-have-12-billion/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:25
Still Regretting Not Buying Solana During Its ICO? This Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now is Exploding
Every cycle has its regrets. Investors who watched Ethereum’s ICO at $0.31 but never bought, or those who laughed at Solana under $1, carry scars of missed opportunities. The ICO era minted legends, but it also left millions of bystanders wishing for just one more chance. Today, that chance is resurfacing. It comes not from […]
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:15
Unlock a stable passive income from XRP cryptocurrency
The post Unlock a stable passive income from XRP cryptocurrency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, cryptocurrency market volatility will continue. While the long-term prospects of mainstream digital assets like BTC, ETH, and XRP remain positive, short-term price fluctuations continue to put significant pressure on investors. More and more people are realizing that relying solely on “buy and hold” isn’t the only viable investment path, and alternative methods that can provide stable returns are gaining attention. Amid this trend, cloud mining is growing in popularity. Service platforms like FleetMining, through intelligent computing power scheduling, make it easy for ordinary investors to earn consistent cryptocurrency returns. Compared to traditional mining machines, cloud mining offers significant advantages: No equipment investment required: You don’t need to purchase expensive mining machines, nor do you have to bear electricity and maintenance costs. Low barrier to entry: Simply register and start a hash rate contract. Stable returns: Even in a market downturn, you can still earn daily mining income. Flexible options: A variety of contract terms are available to meet different funding plans and risk preferences. FleetMining stands out among many cloud mining platforms due to the following innovations: Intelligent Hashrate Allocation The system automatically adjusts hashrate to higher-yielding cryptocurrencies based on real-time market conditions and network conditions, maximizing mining efficiency. Multi-Currency Support Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, and USDC can be deposited and withdrawn, providing flexible funding. Green Energy Powered The data center is primarily powered by solar and wind power, which helps control operating costs and is environmentally friendly. Fund and Data Security The platform utilizes multi-signature cold wallets and a transparent revenue tracking system to ensure the security and transparency of user assets. Fleet Mining Contract Examples Plan Investment Daily Return Duration (Days) Total Return Starter Miner $100 $3 2 $106 Starter Miner $500 $6.25 5 $531.25 Standard Miner $3,000 $45 15 $3,675…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:15
Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community
Crypto pundit Lark Davis has poked holes into Cardano over its low user base, but community members have swooped in to defend the blockchain.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:15
Top New Coins for 100x Gains: Ethereum Powers DeFi, Hedera Reimagines Trust, and BullZilla Presale Surges
Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Hedera rank among the top new coins for 100x gains in 2025.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 03:15
World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues
A proposal to route fees from protocol-owned liquidity for a token buyback has sparked significant interest in the World Liberty Financial community. The buy-back proposal has garnered 99.69% of votes in its favor, with WLFI up by nearly 4% since the launch of the voting. Buyback and Burn Proposal Gets Overwhelming Community Support World Liberty […]
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:10
