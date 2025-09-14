2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Time to Buy or Too Late to Chase?

The post Time to Buy or Too Late to Chase? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:40
Kashi Is Ready To Fight For Prediction Markets Amid New Lawsuit

The post Kashi Is Ready To Fight For Prediction Markets Amid New Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction market platform Kalshi has vowed to fight a new lawsuit from the US state of Massachusetts, which accuses the company of offering unlicensed sports betting to residents. “We are proud to be the company that has pioneered this technology and stand ready to defend it once again in a court of law,” a spokesperson for Kalshi told Cointelegraph on Friday. “Prediction markets are a critical innovation of the 21st century, and all Americans should be able to access them,” Kalshi added.  Kalshi is prepared to fight amid other legal challenges The civil lawsuit, filed on Friday by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Suffolk County Superior Court, alleged that Kalshi disguises sports wagering as “event contracts” and violates the state’s strict gambling laws. Source: Dustin Gouker “Kalshi is violating the Commonwealth’s strict sports wagering laws and regulations by offering unlicensed sports wagering to Massachusetts residents,” the filing stated.  It further claimed that as of May 2025, more than three-quarters of Kalshi’s trading volume comes from sports — a larger share, the filing said, than industry giants DraftKings or FanDuel. However, the Kalshi spokesperson said that Massachusetts’s regulators chose legal action over directly resolving the matter: “Rather than engage in dialogue with Kalshi as many other states have done, Massachusetts is trying to block Kalshi’s innovations by relying on outdated laws and ideas.” Kalshi argues that it is regulated by the CFTC Kalshi has previously argued that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulates it at the federal level and does not fall under state gambling jurisdiction. It has received cease-and-desist orders from other states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois. Related: Polymarket partners with Chainlink to improve market resolution accuracy The case comes as blockchain-powered prediction market Polymarket is reportedly preparing to launch in the US. Citing sources familiar with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:37
Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva Fight Card

The post Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva Fight Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Opponents Diego Lopes of Brazil and Jean Silva of Brazil face off during the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-in at Frost Bank Center on September 12, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images The UFC is at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, for tonight’s Noche UFC 2025 fight card. The UFC Fight Night is headlined by a pivotal featherweight fight. In that matchup, recent UFC 145-pound title challenger Diego Lopes looks to hand the surging Jean Silva the first loss of his UFC career. We will update the results of the Noche UFC fight card as the take place throughout today’s UFC event. The main card for the Noche UFC fight card streams on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET. The prelims begin on that same streaming service at 3:00 p.m. ET. ForbesNoche UFC Main Event Odds, Picks, Predictions: Lopes Vs.SilvaBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC 2025 Results UFC Tonight: Noche UFC Main Card Results Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Rob Font vs. David Martinez Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le UFC Tonight: Noche UFC Preliminary Card Results Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko ForbesUFC 320 Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Alex Pereira 2 Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC Results: Video Highlights Noche UFC Results: Fight Night Bonuses Noche UFC Results: Official Scorecards Noche UFC Main Event: Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts after fighting Alexander Volkanovski of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:36
Why Are Memecoins Up Today? Rally Fueled by Bets on Fed Rate Cut and Altcoin ETFs

The post Why Are Memecoins Up Today? Rally Fueled by Bets on Fed Rate Cut and Altcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The memecoin sector is heating up as fresh altcoin season talks are starting to grow on social media, partly driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will this coming week cut interest rates, a boon for risk assets. Bitcoin’s market dominance has dropped 3.5% in the past month, and its underperformance relative to altcoins has now seen altcoin season indexes, which measure the performance of top cryptocurrencies against BTC, enter “altseason” territory. Altseason, short for altcoin season, refers to a period in which alternative cryptocurrencies significantly outperform bitcoin. It often starts as capital rotates out of bitcoin amid growing risk appetite. Those include indexes from CoinMarketCap and CoinGlass. Over the last 24 hours bitcoin moved up just 0.3%, while the CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME) rose 7.1%. Pushing up prices in the CDMEME index are some tokens like SHIB and BONE, which recently puzzlingly surged after Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network Shibarium suffered a flash loan exploit. The growing performance of altcoins stems from growing risk appetite, as lowering interest rates makes safer investments like government bonds less appealing. This renewed risk appetite is fueling a cascading rotation of capital across markets. Traders on prediction market Polymarket now see a 92% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points this month, and a 7% chance that rate will be 50 bps. On the CME’s FedWatch tool, odds of a smaller cut are at 93%, while odds of a larger cut are at 6.6%. Against this backdrop, a wave of altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is in line to hit U.S. markets in the last quarter of the year if these are approved. These even include a DOGE ETF and a TRUMP ETF. If approved, these ETFs could bring more retail and institutional investors into the altcoin space by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:34
Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy

The post Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 22:30 Pepe coin’s 2023 run reset expectations: a tiny early investment turned into seven figures in months. Shiba Inu did it in 2021, proving that memes can move markets when belief meets timing. But 2025 is different. Hype by itself won’t carry you; buyers want simple tools and a visible path forward. The edge lives in presales, low entry, open runway, early access. That’s where pepeto steps in: culture + utility + presale mechanics, tuned for the next momentum wave. Shiba Inu and Pepe coin early winners are watching this presale because it feels familiar, only sharper. Culture leads, utility follows, and the sub-penny entry is rare. Pepeto (PEPETO) wants attention to turn into daily use and real volume, not empty noise. If you study Pepe coin price history and scan for the next story, this is where many look before headlines arrive. First, a quick look at what worked, then why pepeto aims to push farther, the best crypto to buy now, for people who move early. How Pepe Coin Turned Early Investments Into Millions, And Why Pepeto Could Be Next April 2023: PEPE launches and explodes more than 10,000% by May, Pepe coin history that turned a few hundred dollars into life-changing gains for early wallets. Feeds lit up, memes spread, influencers amplified. Then reality: by August, PEPE had retraced more than 70% from the top, a curve Shiba Inu fans know well. Hype fades when there aren’t tools to keep people using the token. That’s why 2025 capital is circling pepeto. Pepeto is an Ethereum memecoin with pieces you can actually use: PepetoSwap for quick, zero-fee trades; a native bridge to move assets across networks; staking built to reward early holders. Together, these parts create a lane where Shiba Inu and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:33
Pay Attention to This Date for the Major Altcoin – Penalties Will Be Imposed on Users Who Fail to Comply

Developers of an altcoin have announced the date for the final penalty-free transition for the long-running transition period. Continue Reading: Pay Attention to This Date for the Major Altcoin – Penalties Will Be Imposed on Users Who Fail to Comply
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:33
Crypto Market Reaches $4 Trillion With XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano Leading The Resurgence

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has exceeded $4 trillion in a broad rally led by Solana and Doge.
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:32
Büyük Altcoinde Bu Tarihe Dikkat! Bunu Yapmayan Kullanıcılara Ceza Uygulanacak

Balancer, X platformu üzerinden yaptığı açıklamada MKR tokenlerinin SKY tokenlerine geçişi için son tarihin 18 Eylül olduğunu duyurdu. Buna göre MKR sahiplerinin yalnızca beş günü kaldı. Geçiş işlemini zamanında yapmayan kullanıcılar ise ciddi kayıplarla karşılaşabilir. Yönetim onayı halinde, 22 Eylül’den itibaren yapılacak geç migrasyonlarda %1 oranında SKY kaybı yaşanacak. Bu durum her çeyrekte artacak şekilde […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:32
Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy

But 2025 is different. Hype by itself won’t carry you; buyers want simple tools and a visible path forward. The […] The post Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 03:30
Reigning Olympic Shot Put Champion Ryan Crouser Wins Third-Straight World Title

The post Reigning Olympic Shot Put Champion Ryan Crouser Wins Third-Straight World Title appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ryan Crouser of the United States during the men’s shot put final on the first day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images He’s a legend for a reason. On the first day of action at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Tokyo on Saturday, U.S. star Ryan Crouser achieved a remarkable feat when he won his third straight world title in the men’s shot put without a single other competition to his name in 2025. The American legend and world record-holder, who qualified for worlds by virtue of his bye into the competition from his 2023 title in Budapest, shut the door on his fifth throw, hanging a mark of 22.34 meters (73 feet, 3.5 inches) on the field which they could not answer. Crouser, also the reigning three-time Olympic champion in the event, ended his competition on just six throws in total, including one in the qualifying round. Behind Ryan Crouser’s Big Win At The 2025 World Championships Interestingly enough, the winning mark was Crouser’s lowest season-best since 2015 and the fifth best throw globally of 2025 – behind Americans Joe Kovacs, Josh Awotunde and Payton Otterdahl. What made the performance legendary, however, was how the 32-year-old even made it to the circle in the first place. According to the Associated Press, Crouser was nursing a pretty serious elbow injury called nerve entrapment which required an MRI to evaluate his right arm. Contrast fluid was injected into the joint before it later leaked out, signaling a serious condition. The injury erased much of his training over the year, he said. “I really haven’t thrown hard,” Crouser told the AP. “Haven’t seen a ball go more than 20 meters in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:30
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

