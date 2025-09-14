2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Ethereum Foundation sets end-to-end privacy roadmap, with private writes, reads and proving

Ethereum Foundation sets end-to-end privacy roadmap, with private writes, reads and proving

The Ethereum Foundation's PSE team outlined a roadmap for making private transactions on Ethereum as ubiquitous and cheap as public ones.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06241-4.96%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
Top economist who called 2008 recession warns ‘we are in a gigantic price bubble’

Top economist who called 2008 recession warns ‘we are in a gigantic price bubble’

The post Top economist who called 2008 recession warns ‘we are in a gigantic price bubble’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Rosenberg, the economist who predicted the 2008 financial crisis, is warning that U.S. equities are deep in bubble territory as economic fundamentals weaken. His warning comes despite the benchmark index notching new highs in recent sessions. Notably, at the close of Friday’s session, the S&P 500 stood at 6,584, representing year-to-date gains of over 12%. According to Rosenberg, the S&P 500 is at risk of delivering negative returns in the year ahead, with valuations reaching extreme levels. The Rosenberg Research founder argued that the market’s lofty valuation shows investor sentiment has disconnected from the economic backdrop. To this end, such exuberance reflects a bubble pattern where prices climb even as fundamentals deteriorate. “This is what a euphoric state looks like we’re seeing it in real time. <…> We are in a gigantic price bubble that is ongoing. And you know it’s a price bubble when prices move up in the face of negative fundamentals,” he said in an interview with Business Insider.  Warning of negative S&P 500 returns  Rosenberg backed his view with data showing the index’s Shiller price-to-earnings ratio has risen to about 37.5, the third-highest in history behind peaks in 2021 and 2022. Historically, when valuations have reached similar levels, forward returns have turned negative. Historical stock market valuation. Source: Rosenberg Research At the same time, labor market signals are flashing red, which contributed to Rosenberg’s cautionary take. Initial jobless claims rose to 263,000 last week, surpassing economists’ expectations and pointing to weaker payroll growth.  Over the past four months, job creation has averaged under 100,000 per month, while Bureau of Labor Statistics revisions revealed nearly one million fewer jobs were added in the year through March than previously estimated. Looking ahead, with hiring slowing and valuations stretched, Rosenberg believes the market is either already in a…
Union
U$0.014607+40.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06403-0.15%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015281+3.93%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:15
ແບ່ງປັນ
BlockDAG vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900

BlockDAG vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900

The post BlockDAG vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 23:00 See why BlockDAG leads the baest presale crypto race with $405M raised, compared to MAXI’s $20K cap, HYPER’s $14M raise, and T6900’s $10M meme push. The buzz around presales has only grown louder in 2025. More people and groups are looking for early entries before coins hit big exchanges. Presales are now seen as one of the strongest ways to get exposure ahead of the market. Some projects are showing huge funding totals, while others are still small but holding on to loyal users. Watching adoption, presale size, and readiness for listings can help reveal which ones might last. In this article, we look at four names making noise: BlockDAG, MAXI, HYPER, and T6900. Out of these, BlockDAG has taken the clear lead with unmatched scale, adoption, and global reach. Let’s see why it tops the list of the best presale crypto choices right now. 1. BlockDAG — The Presale Leader BlockDAG has turned heads with one of the biggest presales of recent years, raising over $405 million. More than 26.2 billion BDAG coins have been sold, and the price now stands at $0.03 in Batch 30. For a short time, the coin is still offered at $0.0013, giving early buyers a chance at a paper gain of 2,900%. The presale target is $600M, and exchange listings are lined up after the Singapore Deployment Event. The mining side gives BlockDAG (BDAG) even more strength. Over 19,800 miners are sold across the X10, X30, and X100 models. DHL is delivering about 2,000 units every week, and videos of unboxings are spreading fast on social media. Adoption is already clear worldwide, with 3 million users on the X1 miner app and more than 320,000 coin holders active. BlockDAG’s reach goes further with global marketing. The…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3272-2.48%
GET
GET$0.008375-0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+1.32%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:06
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum Devs Are Underpaid by Over 50%: Report

Ethereum Devs Are Underpaid by Over 50%: Report

Despite Ethereum securing nearly $1T in value, many of its key contributors earn less than half the salaries offered by competitors.
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoPotato2025/09/14 04:05
ແບ່ງປັນ
Altcoin Season Index Hits 84 as ETH Solana Dogecoin and XRP Rally

Altcoin Season Index Hits 84 as ETH Solana Dogecoin and XRP Rally

TLDR Altcoin Season Index rises to 84, signaling a strong shift away from Bitcoin. Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin lead the rally in the altcoin market. XRP sees a 12% weekly gain, trading above $3.15 as altcoins surge. Solana holds near $240, maintaining strong growth despite market dips. The crypto market has shifted significantly, with [...] The post Altcoin Season Index Hits 84 as ETH Solana Dogecoin and XRP Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$2.723-2.54%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005887-2.04%
XRP
XRP$3.0548-1.70%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coincentral2025/09/14 04:02
ແບ່ງປັນ
4 Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Raises $405M vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900

4 Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Raises $405M vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900

The buzz around presales has only grown louder in 2025. More people and groups are looking for early entries before […] The post 4 Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Raises $405M vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900 appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3272-2.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+1.32%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.02821+11.59%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo2025/09/14 04:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tether Sparks Curiosity With USAT: The New US Stablecoin

Tether Sparks Curiosity With USAT: The New US Stablecoin

 USAT is a tether-controlled, US-regulated stablecoin, led by B.Hines, that aims to change the digital dollar environment in the US with transparency and compliance. Tether introduced a new dollar-backed stablecoin named USAT that is specifically targeting the U.S. market. The action represents a radical next step for Tether to offer fully regulated stablecoins to American […] The post Tether Sparks Curiosity With USAT: The New US Stablecoin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
B
B$0.53783+1.26%
Union
U$0.014607+40.58%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199005-0.94%
ແບ່ງປັນ
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 04:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey

Radio celebrity and financial commentator Dave Ramsey has lambasted crypto
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Shiba Inu News: SHIB Whales Eye Trending $0.035 Coin as a Strong Bull Run Opportunity

Shiba Inu News: SHIB Whales Eye Trending $0.035 Coin as a Strong Bull Run Opportunity

Shiba Inu whales are buying in the market once again, but this time the target is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a trending DeFi project. Mutuum Finance stands at Stage 6 of presale and has set the token at $0.035. Stage 7 is a 14.29% increase to $0.04. The campaign has reached more than $15.63 million and […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001372-3.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09657+1.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001761+0.74%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 04:00
ແບ່ງປັນ
Whale Buys Boost PEPE Cryptocurrency

Whale Buys Boost PEPE Cryptocurrency

In an unexpected surge, meme-based cryptocurrency PEPE has captured notable attention in the Ethereum-based digital currency market. PEPE experienced a remarkable 17% upswing over the course of just one day, while its trading volume skyrocketed by 150% to hit $1.34 billion.Continue Reading:Whale Buys Boost PEPE Cryptocurrency
Boost
BOOST$0.09265+2.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001149-2.95%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002625-3.56%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:58
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position