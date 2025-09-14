BlockDAG vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900

The post BlockDAG vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 23:00 See why BlockDAG leads the baest presale crypto race with $405M raised, compared to MAXI’s $20K cap, HYPER’s $14M raise, and T6900’s $10M meme push. The buzz around presales has only grown louder in 2025. More people and groups are looking for early entries before coins hit big exchanges. Presales are now seen as one of the strongest ways to get exposure ahead of the market. Some projects are showing huge funding totals, while others are still small but holding on to loyal users. Watching adoption, presale size, and readiness for listings can help reveal which ones might last. In this article, we look at four names making noise: BlockDAG, MAXI, HYPER, and T6900. Out of these, BlockDAG has taken the clear lead with unmatched scale, adoption, and global reach. Let’s see why it tops the list of the best presale crypto choices right now. 1. BlockDAG — The Presale Leader BlockDAG has turned heads with one of the biggest presales of recent years, raising over $405 million. More than 26.2 billion BDAG coins have been sold, and the price now stands at $0.03 in Batch 30. For a short time, the coin is still offered at $0.0013, giving early buyers a chance at a paper gain of 2,900%. The presale target is $600M, and exchange listings are lined up after the Singapore Deployment Event. The mining side gives BlockDAG (BDAG) even more strength. Over 19,800 miners are sold across the X10, X30, and X100 models. DHL is delivering about 2,000 units every week, and videos of unboxings are spreading fast on social media. Adoption is already clear worldwide, with 3 million users on the X1 miner app and more than 320,000 coin holders active. BlockDAG’s reach goes further with global marketing. The…