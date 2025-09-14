2025-09-15 Monday

Why Holding 5,000 PYTH Tokens Could Be Life-Changing

You’re holding just 5,000 PYTH tokens (around $850 right now), a number that might not seem impressive at first. What if that small bag could turn into tens of thousands of dollars during this market cycle? While no one can predict the future, the math and the fundamentals behind PYTH make the possibility hard to
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:37
Ethereum is ‘ready for $5K’, but THIS can drag ETH’s rally

The post Ethereum is ‘ready for $5K’, but THIS can drag ETH’s rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 14, 2025 Key Takeaways  ETH was well-positioned to extend its rally to $5K after defending $4.5K as support. But ETH bulls must contend with cooling ETF inflows and renewed SOL momentum.  Since mid-August, the Ethereum [ETH] price has been holding above $4K after price rejection near $5K.  Amid the September recovery, the altcoin has cleared key roadblocks, raising the odds of crossing $5K, but there are two crucial factors for a strong move.  In their recent update, Swissblock analysts noted that the only upside hurdle was at $4.8, and bulls could clear it if they defend $4500.  “The key is holding $4,500 and then $4,650 to unlock the path toward $5,000. ETH looks ready.” Source: Swissblock But they added that Solana [SOL] has outperformed ETH by over 15% this month, and could challenge ETH’s momentum.  ETH ETF flows ease Another bearish data set was a decline in spot ETH ETF inflows. According to CryptoQuant analyst JA Maartun, the institutional momentum that lifted ETH from May has reduced significantly.  Source: CryptoQuant In the past few days, the slow ETH ETFs have also dragged the ETH/BTC ratio lower, underscoring that BTC outperformed ETH recently.  If BTC and SOL take the lead in the next leg of the rally, the ETH uptrend could be slow. However, Swissblock analysts quipped,  “It has taken advantage of ETH’s recent weakness and accumulation, but ETH could still come back with strength.” Meanwhile, the Coinbase Premium Index has been positive and rising since 9th September. This suggested that the U.S retail has been accumulating the altcoin ahead of the Fed rate cut decision.  Source: CryptoQuant In most cases, a rising Coinbase Premium Index has always been positively correlated with ETH’s rallies. Simply put, whenever U.S retail appetite increases, ETH price tends to explode.   But ahead…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:34
Horror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming Charts

The post Horror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Julia Garner and Josh Brolin in “Weapons.” Warner Bros. Pictures The box office smash Weapons, starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, is already a big hit on multiple digital streaming charts. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office when it was released on Aug. 8. To date, the film has made $145.5 million domestically and $110.5 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $256 million against a $38 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers. ForbesWhen Is Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers The official logline for Weapons reads, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.” Weapons arrived on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Sept. 9, and as of Saturday, the film is No. 1 on many prominent digital rental and purchase charts, including Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Movies Anywhere and iTunes (via iTopChart). Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers Weapons is available on the digital platforms for $24.99 to purchase or $19.99 to rent for 48 hours. Consumers who purchase the film on PVOD also have access to the film’s bonus features. ‘Weapons’ Is Still Holding Strong In Theaters Even though Weapons is available on PVOD, audiences can still see the film in theaters. Weapons went into its sixth weekend of release on Friday in 2,310 North American theaters. According to Deadline, Weapons is projected to earn $2.9 million this weekend. If the projection holds, it will boost the film’s domestic tally to $147.6 million. ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers A…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:33
Here’s What The New XRP Ledger Updates By Developers Mean For Investors

The post Here’s What The New XRP Ledger Updates By Developers Mean For Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here’s What The New XRP Ledger Updates By Developers Mean For Investors | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/the-new-xrp-ledger-updates/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:31
Crypto Bank Exec Reveals How Onchain Collateral Secures Better Loan Terms

Recent developments in the cryptocurrency industry highlight how on-chain crypto collateral is revolutionizing borrowing and lending practices within the blockchain ecosystem. As digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the market, innovative DeFi platforms are leveraging on-chain collateral to offer better loan terms for users seeking liquidity without relinquishing ownership of their assets. [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/14 04:30
Police Arrest Metaverso Soluções Pyramid Scheme Leader

Civil Police arrests scheme leader of the Metaverso Soluções scheme after claims of cryptocurrency losses that reveal a multi-million pyramid fraud. J. R. V. B., 42 years old, the leader of the Metaverso Solucoes Digital pyramid scheme, was arrested by the Civil Police in Mato Grosso. This was an operation of a criminal network that […] The post Police Arrest Metaverso Soluções Pyramid Scheme Leader appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 04:30
Bitcoin Rebounds, Altcoins Explode: Weekly Gains Push Market Cap Past $4 Trillion

The post Bitcoin Rebounds, Altcoins Explode: Weekly Gains Push Market Cap Past $4 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ended the week nearly 5% higher, pushing its market cap back above $2.3 trillion while several high-cap altcoins saw significant double-digit gains. Crypto Market Rebounds After Bearish Stretch After nearly two weeks of a bearish sentiment, the crypto economy rebounded, closing the week with a market capitalization of just under $4.17 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-rebounds-altcoins-explode-weekly-gains-push-market-cap-past-4-trillion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:25
Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett’s Hasn’t Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu

The post Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett’s Hasn’t Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 23:22 Shiba Inu earned the title “the Dogecoin killer” when it turned small bets into millions. However, its explosive phases may already be behind it, with traders looking elsewhere for the best crypto to buy now.  One new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is generating significant buzz, with its presale surpassing $3.5 million as it fuses meme culture with an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. This new altcoin offers massive staking rewards, signaling a potential shift in the meme token landscape. Analysts suggest the enthusiasm hasn’t been seen since the early days of Shiba Inu. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is generating market buzz Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands out from other meme coins by offering tangible utility on its own Layer 2 blockchain. Unlike simpler tokens, LBRETT provides lightning-fast transactions, compresses gas fees to as low as $0.0001, and delivers substantial staking rewards. Its architecture on Ethereum’s Layer 2 ensures scalability and security, addressing common issues faced by Layer 1 networks. This blend of viral appeal and robust technology makes it a strong contender for the best crypto to buy now. Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge Layer Brett operates as an additional protocol on Ethereum, processing transactions off-chain for speed and affordability. This design helps maintain Ethereum’s security while unlocking throughput and shrinking wait times. Users can buy and stake LBRETT instantly with ETH, USDT, or BNB via wallets like MetaMask. The platform offers a remarkable 740% APY for early stakers, a figure that dynamically decreases as more tokens are locked. The case for Shiba Inu (SHIB): Earliest momentum and hype Shiba Inu (SHIB), an ERC-20 token popularly hailed as the “Dogecoin heir,” launched in August 2020. This meme coin operates on the Ethereum blockchain and has cultivated a vast, loyal community. Its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:24
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett’s Hasn’t Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu

One new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is generating significant buzz, with its presale surpassing $3.5 million as it fuses meme […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett’s Hasn’t Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 04:22
Apple AI executive Robby Walker is leaving after years of Siri setbacks and delayed improvements

Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy has been dealt another blow with the departure of Robby Walker, one of its most senior AI and search executives, following years of delays and frustrations around the company’s flagship voice assistant Siri. Walker, who reported directly to AI chief John Giannandrea, used to be in charge of Siri until recently. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 04:20
