2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Infinity Castle' Sequel Release Dates

Infinity Castle’ Sequel Release Dates

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is about to set records for the opening of an anime in the US, as it marches toward half a billion dollars at the global box office, besting its previous film entry, Mugen Train. We know that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first film in a trilogy that is meant to end the entire series. Hopefully with a billion dollar box office haul between them, Ufotable imagines. But in terms of Part 2 and 3 of Infinity Castle, its upcoming sequels, as of now, it's not great news on that front. Here's why: A few months back, it was reported by a source speaking to Anime Rave that the plan was to released Part 2 in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029, leading to a conclusion to the saga over ten years. The problem? There have been zero additional reports confirming that since then. No insider sources, and Ufotable has not given any official indication of release dates or a release window, not wanting to commit to one for either film, unlike say, what Marvel or DC does with its far-out projects (which to be fair, are often delayed after release dates are given). Fans may say that since these movies are maybe five or so episodes put together in terms of length, that given how long it took to produce past seasons, it should easily make it out within that timeline, right? Not exactly. It may not be well-known, but Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle took 3.5 years to make, and production had already started back during the Swordsmith Village Arc. The reason being they were throwing everything humanly possible into making the animation the most insane it's ever been for the beginning of its…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 22:15
Ethereum Foundation's Privacy Team Rebrands as PSE, Unveils End-to-End Onchain Privacy Roadmap

Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy Team Rebrands as PSE, Unveils End-to-End Onchain Privacy Roadmap

The Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy &amp; Scaling Explorations team rebranded as Privacy Stewards for Ethereum (PSE), unveiling an ambitious roadmap to make privacy the default rather than exception across Ethereum’s technical stack. The transformation shifts focus from cryptography exploration to problem-first solutions addressing Ethereum’s surveillance vulnerabilities. PSE’s new mission centers on three core tracks: private writes to make on-chain actions as cheap and seamless as public ones, private reads enabling surveillance-free blockchain queries, and private proving for accessible data verification. The initiative follows Vitalik Buterin’s April advocacy for privacy as essential to Ethereum’s survival as a global settlement infrastructure. The roadmap warns that without robust privacy protections, Ethereum risks becoming “the backbone of global surveillance rather than global freedom.” PSE emphasizes that institutions and users will migrate elsewhere if private transactions, identity, and data remain compromised by public blockchain transparency. From Cryptography Lab to Privacy Stewardship Mission PSE abandoned its previous approach of pursuing “cool tech” for concrete problem-solving focused on ecosystem outcomes rather than internal projects. The rebrand includes website updates to pse.dev and restructured team goals with particular emphasis on subtraction by default and problem-driven resource allocation. The strategy involves continuous problem mapping, execution decisions across lead-support-monitor engagement levels, and public communication through newsletters, community calls, and working groups. PSE draws inspiration from Protocol and EcoDev announcement simplicity while addressing feedback from Vitalik Buterin, Silviculture Society, and EF management. Key initiatives include PlasmaFold development for private transfers using PCD and folding, targeting proof-of-concept by Devconnect. The team continues to develop the Kohaku privacy wallet, focusing on zk account recovery frameworks and keystore implementation for stealth addresses. Private governance efforts focus on a “State of private voting 2025” report while collaborating with Aragon on protocol integrations. The Institutional Privacy Task Force launches with the EF EcoDev Enterprise team to unblock adoption through privacy specifications and proof-of-concepts. Another key aspect of this new direct is PSE’s data portability. It tracks advances in TLSNotary development for production-ready zkTLS protocols, while building SDKs that enable seamless integration across mobile, server, and browser platforms. Additionally, network privacy initiatives include Private RPC working groups, ORAM solution integration for privacy-preserving state reads, and sphinx mixing protocol implementation for broadcast privacy. The team has stated that it will methodically study ORAM and PIR state-of-the-art techniques while translating research into practical wallet and browser experiences. Industry Experts Warn Public Ledgers Threaten Mass Adoption The privacy push addresses growing concerns from industry veterans about Ethereum’s transparency model. In an interview with Cryptonews in August, British Gold Trust’s Petro Golovko argues public blockchains expose salaries, business deals, and balance sheets, making crypto “unusable for regular people and impossible for institutions.“ Golovko compares current blockchain transparency to the pre-SSL internet, when users refused to enter credit card numbers due to a lack of encryption. He maintains that crypto remains stuck in this vulnerable phase, preventing the scaling that transformed e-commerce into a $6 trillion industry. Institutional adoption concerns center on the exposure of trade secrets and the competitive disadvantage resulting from visible treasury movements. Golovko warns that no board will approve systems exposing supply chains or financial operations globally, limiting crypto to speculation rather than serious commerce. Vitalik Buterin’s April privacy advocacy stemmed from similar concerns about AI-driven surveillance and data misuse eroding personal autonomy. His roadmap outlined four areas for enhancing privacy: anonymous payments, application-level privacy, secure data access, and network obfuscation. The Ethereum co-founder advocated for wallets to integrate tools like Railgun and Privacy Pools, creating “shielded balances” that enable private-by-default transactions. He emphasized that separate addresses per dApp would eliminate traceable links between applications while maintaining usability. European regulatory pressure adds urgency to the development of privacy. Community member Eugenio Reggianini outlined GDPR compliance practices that require personal data to remain off-chain, with blockchain nodes relaying only encrypted references or proofs, rather than identifiable information. Looking forward, the team aims to accelerate ecosystem adoption through community initiatives with privacy and robust security at the center of its decentralized identity systems
CryptoNews 2025/09/14 22:14
Litecoin Latest Updates; HBAR News Today & Remittix Launches 15% USDT Rewards For Holders

Litecoin Latest Updates; HBAR News Today & Remittix Launches 15% USDT Rewards For Holders

Recent Litecoin and HBAR news reflects how well these two have carved out a niche for themselves. Litecoin is at the forefront of payment infrastructure, and HBAR news shows the project driving enterprise and governance blockchain development. However, recent news suggests there's a fast-growing project growing in momentum, and many expect it to dominate the market in Q4. This project, called Remittix, has features driving growth beyond just hype. This PayFi sensation delivers capacity, staking, low gas fees, and cross-border remittance. Litecoin Halving Approaches Litecoin is projected to climb to $180. The asset is backed by the anticipation of its imminent halving, which will cut its miner returns. According to Litecoin's history, that's created upward price tension. Investors cite LTC holding a key support region just below $110, with resistance forming around $130. Hence, a breakout over that could open room toward $150. But the chances are speculative. HBAR News Mirrors ETF Hype Effect HBAR news reflects pressure from mixed sentiment. Technical analysis points to a likely dip toward $0.205 if bearish momentum persists. But there's also growing interest as market analysts see the likelihood of ETF approval rising toward 90%. Such events could trigger renewed inflows. Technicals affirm what HBAR news reveals as the crypto recently broke from the trendline and created a classic Power of 3 setup. It is thought that as long as it holds support, there could be a spike. Why Remittix Attracts More Interest and Demand Remittix is creating a payment-first crypto project. Its wallet (beta) is due for launch this month, with native support for Solana (and Ethereum) networks. The project enables rapid, low-cost cross-border crypto payments in over 30 countries involving crypto and fiat currencies. Compared to the speculative prospects Litecoin and HBAR news present, Remittix's utility for daily,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 22:13
Ethereum Whales Are Rotating their Capital to Nexchain As Market Shows Signs of Alt-Season 2025

Ethereum Whales Are Rotating their Capital to Nexchain As Market Shows Signs of Alt-Season 2025

Ethereum whales are moving funds into Nexchain, a standout in the top crypto presales. With $10.25M raised, it is seen as the best crypto presale to buy right now.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/14 22:10
Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI's Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Crypto markets are entering the most exciting phases, with Bitcoin pushing new highs and innovative altcoins reshaping investor expectations. At a current price of $113,000, Bitcoin maintains to dominate headlines as establishments and retail buyers alike pile in. Analysts broadly consider BTC to double in the coming cycle, potentially hitting $200,000 or more. Yet, at […]
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/14 22:09
XRP Supply's Fall on Coinbase Extends to 90%, New Data Confirms

XRP Supply’s Fall on Coinbase Extends to 90%, New Data Confirms

The post XRP Supply’s Fall on Coinbase Extends to 90%, New Data Confirms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase’s XRP has fallen almost 90% in just three months, according to new information from XRPWallets. At the beginning of the summer, the leading U.S. crypto exchange held around 970 million XRP in 52 cold wallets. Ten of these held 26.8 million coins each, and the rest held another 16.8 million combined. This made Coinbase one of the largest visible holders of XRP in the market. But then something switched, and now, by the middle of September, only six cold wallets are still active, each with about 16.5 million XRP, leaving the total close to 99 million, a level not seen in years. You Might Also Like This is an 89.79% drop from June, which happened against the background of consistent transfers between Coinbase and unknown wallets all summer. One of those, like the 16.5 million XRP worth $51.4 million that moved into Coinbase, happened just this weekend, sparking further debate among traders. Where XRP going? Some may think that big companies and institutions like BlackRock might be buying XRP through Coinbase for their own customers, but nothing is known for sure. The on-chain data only shows balances leaving the exchange, not where the coins go after they leave cold storage or how they might be used later. You Might Also Like Amid all this, XRP remains the third largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a market value of around $183 billion. This makes it even more surprising that Coinbase’s role in storing XRP becomes much smaller, as it raises questions about whether coins are being moved into new custody solutions, private vaults, or alternative trading routes. Source: https://u.today/xrp-supplys-fall-on-coinbase-extends-to-90-new-data-confirms
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 22:07
Here's the 'nuclear projection' that will send XRP to $943

Here’s the ‘nuclear projection’ that will send XRP to $943

The post Here’s the ‘nuclear projection’ that will send XRP to $943 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cryptocurrency analyst has outlined a potential scenario tied to XRP’s role in cross-border payments that could push the asset close to the $1,000 mark. The outlook, shared by analyst Diana in an X post on September 12, builds on a projection from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who suggested that XRP could capture 14% of SWIFT’s $1.5 quadrillion annual flows within the next five years. According to the analyst, if XRP managed to secure that 14% share, roughly $210 trillion, nearly eight times the size of the U.S. economy, even a fraction passing through its liquidity pools could propel the token into uncharted territory, far beyond previous highs. Diana also noted that XRP’s potential extends beyond SWIFT, as the token is already linked to key global financial infrastructure.  This includes the DTCC, which handles $3 quadrillion in settlements, U.S. and Japanese banks holding $37.5 trillion in deposits, and payment giants like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, which process $26 trillion annually.  4️⃣ THE NUMBERS GET WILD 🔢 Conservative math:• 1% of $530T global flows = ~$96/XRP Speculative liquidity squeeze:• 5.6B effective float = $943/XRP ⚡️ Yes, that’s three digits. And it’s not hopium — it’s math. — Diana (@InvestWithD) September 12, 2025 Ripple’s technology is also positioned to play a central role in the rapidly growing tokenization market, expected to reach trillions in value over the coming decade. Using conservative assumptions, the analyst pointed out that if XRP captured just 1% of the $530 trillion in global payment flows, its price could climb to around $96. Under a more speculative liquidity squeeze scenario, where XRP’s effective float is about 5.6 billion tokens, the valuation could surge to $943 per coin. XRP price analysis  If XRP were to hit $943, it would mark a rally of over 30,000%, giving the token…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 22:06
MAGACOIN FINANCE 2025—Why Analysts Rank It The Best Altcoin Presale To Buy

MAGACOIN FINANCE 2025—Why Analysts Rank It The Best Altcoin Presale To Buy

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum network. Unlike typical meme coins, it has been designed with clear presale mechanics, community scaling potential, and a strong political theme that resonates with a wide audience. The project leverages Ethereum's robust smart contract infrastructure, giving investors security and compatibility across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi platforms. Its identity also distinguishes it from generic presales — the token branding has helped create early momentum that is now driving attention from both retail buyers and analysts. Presale Structure and Tokenomics The presale is structured in multiple stages, with the token price rising incrementally as each round sells out. Early buyers benefit from the lowest entry levels, while later participants pay more as investor demand increases. Key details include: Launch price: Set at $0.007, offering clarity for early investors. Presale rounds: Each stage raises the token cost slightly, rewarding first movers. Token allocation: A large share is reserved for community growth and exchange liquidity, which is essential for stable post-listing performance. This structured presale model mirrors the format used successfully by earlier Ethereum-based projects, ensuring that growth is tied to both capital inflows and community participation. Growing Investor Interest The presale has already secured more than 13,500 buyers globally, raising in excess…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 22:04
Bitcoin's Biggest Threat May Be Coming From Inside Corporate Treasuries

Bitcoin’s Biggest Threat May Be Coming From Inside Corporate Treasuries

The post Bitcoin’s Biggest Threat May Be Coming From Inside Corporate Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 14 September 2025 | 17:00 David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin treasury firm Nakamoto, has voiced frustration with how companies are reshaping the corporate crypto narrative. He argues that by adding weaker altcoins to balance sheets, firms are blurring what was once a straightforward strategy: holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Bailey criticized what he called “toxic financing” and the repackaging of failed projects as new instruments. He warned that too many firms are chasing trends without vision, undermining the legitimacy of the entire treasury sector. The way forward, he said, is simple: grow and monetize balance sheets effectively. Those who succeed will expand assets, while those who mismanage will be swallowed up by stronger players. Comparing Bitcoin treasury firms to traditional banks, Bailey said the industry is essentially building “Bitcoin banks” or, at minimum, Bitcoin-focused financial institutions. In his view, the sector is entering a critical testing phase where only a few will endure. His comments come as a growing number of publicly listed companies diversify beyond Bitcoin. Some firms, like Mill City Ventures III, have even unveiled strategies centered on altcoins such as Sui, fueling debate over risk and long-term viability. Data shows companies now hold nearly $118 billion worth of Bitcoin, while interest in Ethereum and other tokens has been rising. Ethereum, in particular, has gained traction thanks to staking yields, with over 3% of its supply already in corporate treasuries. Not all investors welcome this shift. Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz suggested Bitcoin’s recent sideways trading may be tied to treasury demand spilling into other assets. Meanwhile, some venture capital voices warn that only a handful of Bitcoin treasury firms will survive, predicting that poorly managed ones could spiral toward collapse. The growing appetite for non-Bitcoin treasuries highlights both the maturing of corporate crypto strategies and the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 22:03
$7.5T in US money market funds could soon be seeking a new home

$7.5T in US money market funds could soon be seeking a new home

The post $7.5T in US money market funds could soon be seeking a new home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $7.5 trillion is now parked in U.S. money market funds. This vast amount of capital marks a new all-time high that risk asset traders are closely watching. Why? Because as yields trend lower and the Fed prepares to cut rates, this colossal dry powder could be primed to flood into risk assets, including tech stocks and Bitcoin. Money market funds and the dry powder dilemma Money market funds have soared by almost $100 billion in just days. Bar Chart posted the figure at $7.4 trillion on September 9, only to be updated on September 13 to $7.5 trillion. $7.5T in money market funds (Source: Barchart) Semantics? Maybe, either way, it’s a huge wave of liquidity that could soon be looking for a new home. Traditionally, this much cash on the sidelines signals huge pent-up appetite for risk, especially as interest rates fall and safe returns shrink. Every rate cut makes holding cash less attractive. So once the Fed slashes rates, investors will seek out higher-yielding, risk-on opportunities, such as Bitcoin and growth stocks. The Fed’s upcoming rate cut is a hot topic. Most crypto traders and institutional analysts expect fresh liquidity to flow into markets after the cut, catalyzing new bull runs for volatile assets. Lower rates mean easy capital, looser financial conditions, and less incentive to stay parked in money market funds. Voices of caution: not everyone wants a rate cut It’s not a unanimous party, as CryptoSlate reported yesterday. Vocal critics, such as economist and goldbug Peter Schiff, call the Fed’s rate cut a “huge mistake,” warning it could reignite inflation and put the dollar at risk as a reserve currency. Schiff argues that constantly easier money is fueling dangerous bubbles and eroding long-term economic stability, pointing to gold’s rally as a forward signal of policy error. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 22:02
