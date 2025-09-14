7 Things You Need To Know For Week 2

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Getty Images It's week two, and you know that week one DFS was an anomaly of sorts (but good on you if you ended up in the money…keep it going). The abnormality, of course, came from the low scoring, both on the field and in the GPP and Single Entry games. The winner of DraftKings millimaker surged into first place with a score of 193.92, which is low considering the average winning score for the millimaker in 2024 was 229.14. In the nine-man roster, only quarterback Justin Fields (29.52) and wide receiver RickyPearsall (17.80) exceeded the 4.5x salary: points threshold. In the smaller field, single-entry formats scoring from 162 upwards landed you in the top 1 percent. So, it remains to be seen if this season will be an anomaly of scoring or if that was just a DFS week one aberration. Either way, let's move on to week two and seven things you need to know. What's Your Goal…Realistically Yes, winning a million dollars would be nice, but realistically, what is your goal in fantasy football DFS? Do you want to just come out even? Is there a specific amount of money you intend to make? When you know your goal, it is easier to choose the DFS contest you want to play in each week. Your choices are unlimited. You can play Cash games, Tournament games, Head-to-Head, or even qualifiers. It may seem silly, but know what you want to do have a plan. Study Prop Bets Per ESPN analytics, here are a few of the top prop bets for week two:…