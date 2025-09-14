2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

TLDR XRP’s open interest surged 8.6% in 24 hours, signaling strong market confidence. XRP’s price reached $3.17, up 13.11% over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP rose by 9.17% to $6.45 billion. XRP’s market cap grew to $189.01 billion amid its recent price increase. XRP has experienced a remarkable surge as its [...] The post XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 04:56
The Next “Explosive Move” in Bitcoin Will Be Determined at This Level – Analyst Shares

The Next "Explosive Move" in Bitcoin Will Be Determined at This Level – Analyst Shares

The post The Next “Explosive Move” in Bitcoin Will Be Determined at This Level – Analyst Shares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson stated that the $117,000 level is a critical zone for Bitcoin (BTC). In his assessment, Wedson pointed out that this level was one of the points where the market tended to slow down or form local peaks in the past. “Any price above $117,000 enters a zone of strong interest and indecision. Therefore, a clear break above $118,000 would be a sign of strength,” Wedson said. According to the analyst, both the CVDD Channel and Fibonacci-Corrected Market Average Price indicators, which have shown fairly accurate levels throughout Bitcoin’s history, are currently pointing to the same region. Wedson warned cryptocurrency followers to be careful, arguing that this zone could determine Bitcoin’s next “explosive” move. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $115,609, up 4.95% in the past week. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 8.63%, with the price trading at $4,647. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-next-explosive-move-in-bitcoin-will-be-determined-at-this-level-analyst-shares/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:52
GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

The post GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. GBC Mining launches a cloud mining platform with massive returns and a $20 welcome bonus for new users. GBC Mining, a unique cloud mining company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cryptocurrency mining platform at gbcmining.com, enabling users to mine digital assets without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.  The platform offers a streamlined approach to cryptocurrency mining with competitive daily returns and a special $20 welcome bonus for new users. Game-changing approach to crypto mining As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, GBC Mining addresses the significant barriers that prevent many investors from participating in mining operations. Traditional mining requires substantial upfront investments in specialized hardware, technical knowledge, and ongoing maintenance costs.  GBC Mining eliminates these obstacles by providing a cloud-based solution that democratizes access to cryptocurrency mining. “We’ve designed GBC Mining to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background or capital constraints,” said a company spokesperson.  “Our platform allows users to start earning from day one without worrying about hardware setup, electricity costs, or maintenance issues.” Getting started: Simple three-step process GBC Mining has simplified the mining process into three easy steps: Sign Up: Users register on the platform and receive their $20 welcome bonus immediately Choose Contract: Select from nine different mining contracts based on budget and profit expectations Start Earning: Begin receiving daily profits automatically deposited into their account This streamlined approach ensures that both cryptocurrency novices and experienced investors can quickly begin generating passive income through mining operations. Ready to get started? Sign up and get a $20 welcome bonus to begin your cloud mining journey today. Competitive advantages GBC Mining offers several key advantages over traditional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:50
Exxon unveils new graphite tech that allows EVs charge faster with longer range

Exxon unveils new graphite tech that allows EVs charge faster with longer range

Exxon Mobil Corp. has announced a synthetic graphite material that the company claims can extend the battery lifespan of electric vehicles.  Exxon’s announcement hands a boost to the electric vehicle industry as it becomes a supplier of a new synthetic material capable of solving critical challenges in the industry From oil to EV materials Exxon […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 04:50
BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, And MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records

BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, And MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records

The post BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, And MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if missing out on Ethereum at $0.75 or Solana at $0.20 didn’t have to be your story of regret? Today, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is fast becoming the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, offering what many are calling a once-in-a-decade second chance. While Maxi Doge and MAGACOIN Finance are both seeing strong traction, BlockchainFX has real-world adoption, explosive passive income rewards, and a confirmed exchange launch price that makes it stand out as the best presale crypto to buy now. With $7.2M+ raised, APYs up to 90%, and a launch target of $0.05, this isn’t just another presale—it’s a revenue-generating app already delivering rewards to thousands of users worldwide. Missing this stage could mean missing the next crypto millionaire story. 👉 Secure your entry into the best presale crypto today—use BLOCK30 for 30% more tokens before the next price increase. BlockchainFX Presale News: Explosive Growth and Why It’s the Best Crypto Presale 2025 BlockchainFX is a multi-asset trading super app that merges crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one revenue machine. Unlike hype-only presales, it’s already active, audited by CertiK, and distributing up to 70% of trading fees back to token holders in USDT daily. Early buyers are earning 4–7% per day, proving why this is a crypto passive income model designed for long-term growth. The presale started at $0.01 and is now at $0.023, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. Forecasts suggest $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term targets above $1 as trading volume and user adoption expand. That means a $5,000 entry at presale could grow beyond $50,000 within the first year of launch. The project has already raised $7.2M from 9,000+ buyers, and with every Monday price increase, latecomers pay more for the same tokens. Add to this a $500,000 giveaway contest and confirmed listings on five top…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:49
For The Upside Down Mets, More Worries About Haunted Young Pitchers

For The Upside Down Mets, More Worries About Haunted Young Pitchers

The post For The Upside Down Mets, More Worries About Haunted Young Pitchers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field on September 12, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images For nearly three hours last night, the darkly comic references about the Mets’ seventh straight loss — but the first on a “Stranger Things” night at Citi Field — easily wrote themselves. Of course the Mets’ three-month funk, grislier and longer than any Season 4 episode, would continue with an 8-3 loss to the Rangers. The defeat, coupled with the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Dodgers, cut the Mets’ lead in the race for the final wild card to a half-game — an unimaginable horror for a team that had the best record in baseball at 45-24 through June 12. And of course the Mets, mired forever in the Upside Down, would not only get routed in Jacob deGrom’s return to Citi Field but would surrender six runs and dip into the bullpen before deGrom — the poster boy for meager run support during his time in Queens — even threw his first pitch. (The Mets scored as many as six runs with deGrom on the mound 29 times in his 209 regular season starts) By the fourth inning, the scoreboard was no longer airing pictures of Demigorgans in place of the usual mug shots for Rangers players, presumably because fictional horrors couldn’t match the real thing. By the ninth inning, when Ryan Helsley took the mound to the now-ironic and badly misplaced “Hells Bells,” the Mets could have used Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin and threw a ceremonial first pitch that at least landed in the vicinity of home plate. But any rueful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:48
Dogecoin Captures Spotlight through Strategic Moves and Price Surge

Dogecoin Captures Spotlight through Strategic Moves and Price Surge

Dogecoin surged 43% in a week due to ETF news and new corporate reserves. A historic Italian football club adopted Dogecoin Ventures as its major shareholder. Continue Reading:Dogecoin Captures Spotlight through Strategic Moves and Price Surge The post Dogecoin Captures Spotlight through Strategic Moves and Price Surge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:47
7 Things You Need To Know For Week 2

7 Things You Need To Know For Week 2

The post 7 Things You Need To Know For Week 2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s week two, and you know that week one DFS was an anomaly of sorts (but good on you if you ended up in the money…keep it going). The abnormality, of course, came from the low scoring, both on the field and in the GPP and Single Entry games. The winner of DraftKings millimaker surged into first place with a score of 193.92, which is low considering the average winning score for the millimaker in 2024 was 229.14. In the nine-man roster, only quarterback Justin Fields (29.52) and wide receiver RickyPearsall (17.80) exceeded the 4.5x salary: points threshold. In the smaller field, single-entry formats scoring from 162 upwards landed you in the top 1 percent. So, it remains to be seen if this season will be an anomaly of scoring or if that was just a DFS week one aberration. Either way, let’s move on to week two and seven things you need to know. What’s Your Goal…Realistically Yes, winning a million dollars would be nice, but realistically, what is your goal in fantasy football DFS? Do you want to just come out even? Is there a specific amount of money you intend to make? When you know your goal, it is easier to choose the DFS contest you want to play in each week. Your choices are unlimited. You can play Cash games, Tournament games, Head-to-Head, or even qualifiers. It may seem silly, but know what you want to do have a plan. Study Prop Bets Per ESPN analytics, here are a few of the top prop bets for week two:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:45
Apple AI executive leaves role after high-profile Siri setbacks

Apple AI executive leaves role after high-profile Siri setbacks

The post Apple AI executive leaves role after high-profile Siri setbacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy has been dealt another blow with the departure of Robby Walker, one of its most senior AI and search executives, following years of delays and frustrations around the company’s flagship voice assistant Siri. Walker, who reported directly to AI chief John Giannandrea, used to be in charge of Siri until recently. He changed roles earlier this year to lead Apple’s Answers team after a major reshuffling, which some attribute to the challenges Apple was facing with rolling out Apple Intelligence. Oversight of Siri was transferred to software engineering head Craig Federighi after promised improvements to the assistant were delayed. A future release now in question Walker was reportedly moved on to oversee the development of a new AI-powered web search tool similar to products from Perplexity and ChatGPT. The search project is scheduled for release in 2026, but with his impending exit, the timeline for that launch may be called into question. Walker was known internally as a defender of Siri’s long-term potential. In a March internal meeting, he likened Apple’s work on AI to “swimming hundreds of miles” only to be criticized for “not getting to Hawaii,” acknowledging delays but insisting progress was significant. An exodus of AI talent Walker’s exit follows a string of high-profile departures from Apple’s AI division. Ruoming Pang, who led Apple’s AI models team, left for Meta earlier this year, with several engineers and researchers following him. Frank Chu, another senior figure who was working in the search services team, has also moved to Meta. This talent flight has intensified concerns about Apple’s ability to retain top AI talent at a time when rivals, including Google, Meta, and Microsoft, are racing ahead with advanced generative AI products. The defections risk hollowing out Apple’s institutional expertise just as demand for generative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:42
Zach Cole Made Quite An Impact In His Big League Debut With The Astros

Zach Cole Made Quite An Impact In His Big League Debut With The Astros

The post Zach Cole Made Quite An Impact In His Big League Debut With The Astros appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Before he even had his first major league at-bat, Zach Cole robbed Matt Olson of a home run in Atlanta. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) Getty Images The Houston Astros outfielder Zach Cole should just retire now. One game, one terrific performance, and call it a career. It may just never get any better than this. Cole made his major league debut last night in Atlanta against the Braves. With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Matt Olson hit a deep drive to left. Cole – playing his first game in a ballpark with three levels, mind you – tracked the ball to the wall, leaped, and robbed Olson of his 24th home run of the year. Not a bad way to announce your presence. The second inning was wholly uneventful. But in the top of the third, Cole dug in for his first big league at-bat. He wasted no time. He hit the first pitch he saw 114 MPH and 423 feet to right field for a two-run homer. In doing so, Cole became only the 32nd player in MLB history to hit the first pitch out for a homer. The most recent was Akil Baddoo in 2021 for the Detroit Tigers. Daniel Nava famously hit a grand slam for the Red Sox on the first pitch he saw in 2010. Interestingly, Adam Wainwright and Tommy Milone, both pitchers, did it in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Back to Cole. In the fourth inning, he came up again, and again he delivered. This time with a run-scoring single to center. He did it again one inning later, this time with a run-scoring single to right center. He also took advantage of a Ronald Acuña Jr. misplay and got to second ahead of the throw. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:39
