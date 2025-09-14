2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
The post Ripple’s XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets With Its Market Cap Surpassing Banking Giant Citigroup ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has carved out a new milestone in its journey toward mainstream finance, reentering the list of the 92 most valuable assets worldwide by market capitalization. The token has been on a meteoric tear in recent weeks amid a broader crypto market rally, propelled by converging macroeconomic and market forces that are driving investors into riskier assets. At a current price of $3.16, XRP, currently the third-largest cryptocurrency by value, has pumped by about 12.7% over the last week. The price increase has pushed XRP’s market capitalization once again above the $188 billion mark, currently at $188.66 billion, according to data tracked by CoinGecko. With a market valuation of $188.6 billion, XRP has outpaced American banking behemoth Citigroup, whose market capitalization currently stands around $183 billion, and Canadian multinational e-commerce company Shopify, whose market cap hovers at $185.9 billion. XRP’s recent strong price action comes on the back of regulatory clarity in Europe. As ZyCrypto reported earlier this week, Ripple recently announced an expanded partnership with Spanish bank BBVA, enabling digital asset custody and settlement solutions under EU MiCA compliance standards. This new partnership fueled optimism that traditional banks might deepen adoption of blockchain settlement. Advertisement &nbsp XRP ETF Speculation Builds Meanwhile, spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) speculation continues in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to greenlight a spot XRP ETF, though futures-based funds are already live on the US market. Six asset managers, including Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, and Bitwise, have submitted paperwork to the U.S. regulator for spot XRP ETFs, with decisions expected in October. Ripple’s recent legal settlement with the SEC has improved regulatory clarity, boosting industry estimates to a 90% likelihood of ETF approval before the end of the year. Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripples-xrp-reenters-global-top-92-assets-with-its-market-cap-surpassing-banking-giant-citigroup/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:19
The post Polygon Expands POL Access in Middle East Via Cypher Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon Labs teams up with Cypher Capital to expand POL access in the Middle East, offering yield and liquidity options for institutions.   Polygon Labs has teamed up with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to give institutional investors in the Middle East direct access to POL.  The partnership was announced on September 12 and represents a major step in Polygon’s effort to establish POL as an institutional-grade digital asset. Why the Middle East Matters for POL The Middle East has become one of the most active regions for blockchain adoption. Favourable regulations, large family offices and more have created a strong base of professional investors that are now open to digital assets (like crypto). Cypher Capital, which is already active in the regional venture and investment space, will help Polygon enter and understand local market dynamics, alongside regulatory requirements.  Strategic announcement: Institutional Access to POL(the first of several 🔜 ) Institutional demand for real yield on crypto is already in high demand, and keeps growing. That’s why I’m excited to announce Polygon Labs is launching an initiative with @cypher_capital to expand… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 12, 2025 Its role will include hosting investor roundtables and guiding institutions on how to add POL into their portfolios. By focusing on this market, Polygon is tapping into a region where interest in blockchain-based finance continues to rise. Building Institutional-Grade Opportunities Around POL The partnership is designed to make POL more accessible for professional use. It has structured yield opportunities that will allow investors to earn returns based on Polygon’s network activity, instead of relying only on price ups and downs. Liquidity enhancements are also planned. This makes it easier for institutions to enter and exit positions.  These moves could help POL mature into an asset class that fits into several…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:16
US dollar-pegged Stablecoins have become commoditized, diminishing the need for individual price tickers from the viewpoint of crypto users. Dollar-pegged stablecoins will eventually lose their price tickers, as exchanges abstract away the differently denominated stable tokens on the backend, presenting only a “USD” option to the user, according to Mert Mumtaz, CEO of remote procedure call (RPC) node provider Helius. The bidding war for the Hyperliquid USD stablecoin (USDH), and proposals from several firms promising to give 100% of the yield back to Hyperliquid, revealed that the stablecoin sector has become “commoditized,” Mumtaz said. Mumtaz added that he expects many companies to issue their own stablecoins and many existing stablecoin issuers to start their own payment chains in the future, which may create liquidity fragmentation, keeping capital trapped within those ecosystems. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:14
The post Exxon touts new faster charging, longer lasting graphite tech for EVs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exxon Mobil Corp. has announced a synthetic graphite material that the company claims can extend the battery lifespan of electric vehicles.  Exxon’s announcement hands a boost to the electric vehicle industry as it becomes a supplier of a new synthetic material capable of solving critical challenges in the industry From oil to EV materials Exxon Mobil Corp. is making a big splash in the electric vehicle (EV) supply industry with the announcement of a synthetic graphite material that it claims can extend EV battery life by up to 30%. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Darren Woods, unveiled the innovation on Friday at the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Symposium, describing it as a “revolutionary step change in battery performance.” Exxon said that the new carbon molecule is already being tested by several EV manufacturers. This material could allow for faster charging, longer lifespans, and extended driving ranges in electric vehicles. Exxon intends to secure its supply chain and has already acquired production assets from Chicago-based Superior Graphite earlier this week. The company plans to scale up manufacturing of the material and is aiming for commercial production by 2029. Exxon insists that it does not intend to become a battery maker, but the company sees this as an opportunity to leverage its network of refineries, chemical plants, and research laboratories to support the development of clean energy. “We don’t do wind and solar, we have no issues with wind and solar, but we don’t have capability in that space,” Woods said. “But we do have capability of transforming molecules and there are enormous opportunities in that space to use hydrogen and carbon molecules to meet the growing demand.” The company has hinted at plans to enter the lithium extraction business as well. The company has a history in the industry.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:12
The post Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, and Has Layer Brett Reignited Meme Coin Season? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While much of the crypto market tracks the latest XRP news and ponders the Cardano price prediction, a new Ethereum Layer 2 project is capturing attention. Layer Brett, a next-generation meme coin with real utility, has surpassed $3.5 million in its presale, fusing viral culture with essential blockchain scalability. Layer Brett: New meme coin season Layer Brett stands out by offering a solution to common Ethereum Layer 1 challenges, namely slow transactions and expensive gas fees. Layer Brett processes up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS)—with gas fees that go down as much as $0.0001. This innovative approach gives $LBRETT a significant edge in a market hungry for efficient, low-cost alternatives. It truly bridges meme power with real speed and utility. Layer Brett aims to disrupt the meme token landscape by offering high-speed, low-cost transactions, significant staking rewards, and a vibrant community ecosystem. $LBRETT operates transactions off-chain to reduce congestion on the mainnet, while still anchoring to Ethereum for security. This mechanism unlocks throughput, compresses fees, and shrinks wait times, enabling near-instant transactions and dramatically reduced gas costs compared to Ethereum’s $10–$20 fees. By leveraging this efficiency, Layer Brett can provide significantly higher staking rewards, ensuring users get more for their efforts. A clear path for XRP XRP is positioned for a big move. The XRP news shows its price has broken out of a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling that a major accumulation phase is over. With XRP news about new institutional interest and potential for an ETF, a strong rally is imminent ADA’s researched-backed rally Cardano is a unique blockchain focused on security and sustainability, utilizing its peer-reviewed Ouroboros protocol. Its ongoing upgrades are designed to enhance ADA’s performance. When it comes to Cardano price prediction, technical analysis supports a powerful rally for ADA for the rest of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:03
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:01
Safe wallet scam through a fake Request Finance contract lost USDC 3.047M. This address poisoning trick is something to learn. A significant crypto theft emptied a wallet of USDC of 3.047 million. The attack took advantage of a bogus Request Finance contract, which defrauded the multi-signature security of the wallet.  The scheme is an update […] The post $3M USDC Stolen in Fake Request Finance Scam Explosion appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 05:00
The mean coin age and age consumed metrics were closely tied to the age of MORPHO tokens held in wallets, and hence are worth watching.
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:00
The post Digitap aims to outperform major cryptos in Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Digitap raises $80k in its ICO, with analysts predicting big gains as the digital payments market grows. Ethena (ENA) has been in the public eye this season following its strong backing from key influencers. Recently, Arthur Hayes purchased about $1 million worth of ENA token, tying this purchase to the preparation of deciding the USDH ticker. This major move has placed Ethena at the forefront of the market’s upcoming rally. Yet attention is converging on Digitap.   Analysts have set their sights on this new contender that merges fiat banking and blockchain-powered digital assets, making it the top crypto to buy for a massive rally.  With this new project, users can enjoy unique benefits like financial inclusion, crypto and fiat convergence, and a rich mobile banking experience. Despite Ethena’s steady rise in the market, investors believe this Omnibank could surge massively post-launch, and here’s why. Ethena sees upsides following massive accumulation Ethena has caught the attention of major investors following Maelstrom’s co-founder, Author Hayes, purchasing the token. Hayes’ massive purchase solidifies Ethena’s stance as a top contender in the USDH stablecoin race.  Backed by BlackRock, Ethena aims to use its USDtb stablecoin to collateralize USDH via BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. This rich proposal sets Ethena apart as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the market. Despite ENA’s impressive surge over 18% within the last seven days, market watchers are placing their bets on this new Omni-bank project. DigiTap wins interest with its secure financial ecosystem DigitTap is the world’s first omnibank that was created with the sole aim of empowering users to increase their income with no delays and hindrances. With the global financial ecosystem experiencing a shift, the DigiTap project…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:59
In a remarkable turn of events, altcoins, especially Dogecoin, have been at the forefront of substantial climbs in the digital currency arena. Within merely a week, Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged by a staggering 43%.Continue Reading:Doge Brings Unprecedented Gains to Investors
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:58
