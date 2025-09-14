2025-09-15 Monday

While Solana Stalls, Digitap Explodes Past $100K in First Day of Presale

Digitap raised $100K on day one of its presale, offering a live “Omnibank” app with IBANs, crypto wallet, and 50% token buy-backs, as Solana struggles near $240 resistance.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 06:00
World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A proposal to route fees from protocol-owned liquidity for a token buyback has sparked significant interest in the World Liberty Financial community. The buy-back proposal has garnered 99.69% of votes in its favor, with WLFI up by nearly 4% since the launch of the voting. Buyback and Burn Proposal Gets Overwhelming Community Support World Liberty Financial has put forward a proposal to use all the fees earned by the project’s protocol-owned liquidity (POL) to be deployed in the open market purchase of WLFI. According to the proposal, the ultimate goal of the buyback process is to permanently burn WLFI tokens, a move expected to yield numerous benefits for the ecosystem. According to the proposal, the buyback and burn program will foster “stronger holder alignment” since it removes tokens from circulation held by participants that are not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth. Furthermore, the team notes that the proposal will trigger a growth spurt for WLFI, as increased usage will lead to a surge in realized fees and ultimately result in more WLFI being burned. In terms of operation, WLFI will collect fees from its liquidity position on Solana, BSC, and Ethereum blockchains. 100% of the costs will be used to purchase WLFI tokens, with purchased tokens transferred to a burn address and recorded on the blockchain. The proposal clarified that fees from community and third-party liquidity pools will not be affected by the buyback and burn process. Community members will have the option to vote in favor of the proposal or vote against it, opting to keep fees in the project’s treasury.  Advertisement &nbsp With voting set to end on September 18, 99.69% of the 4,924 votes cast are in favor of the proposal, while only 0.08% are voting against the buyback and burn plan.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:55
Massachusetts Alleges Kalshi’s Event Contracts Are Illegal Sports Bets

The post Massachusetts Alleges Kalshi’s Event Contracts Are Illegal Sports Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against prediction market platform KalshiEX LLC, alleging it illegally offered sports wagering to state residents without a license. Bay State Calls Kalshi ‘Sports Betting’; The Statute May Not Agree Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell brought the case Friday in Suffolk Superior Court’s Business Litigation Session, asserting […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/massachusetts-alleges-kalshis-event-contracts-are-illegal-sports-bets/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:49
Onchain Data Shows Cardano Holders Rushing To Enter Remittix After Global Media Outlets Send It Trending Worldwide

The post Onchain Data Shows Cardano Holders Rushing To Enter Remittix After Global Media Outlets Send It Trending Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 00:45 Cardano is in a dilemma as it battles between critical resistance at $0.90 and significant profit-taking scenarios. Amid ADA struggles, on-chain data shows ADA holders are diversifying into Remittix (RTX), the PayFi project trending worldwide after global media coverage. Cardano Price Action Keeps $1 in Sight Despite Whale Selling Cardano is trading around $0.89, maintaining stability even after whales offloaded more than 140 million ADA over the past two weeks. On-chain data reveals that large investors holding 1M–10M ADA tokens took profits following ADA’s mid-August rally, creating short-term resistance levels. Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko Smaller investors have stepped in despite the selling, absorbing supply, and keeping Cardano within its ascending channel. Technicals show ADA defending $0.85 support while testing resistance at $0.90–$0.95. A breakout above $1.00 could pave the way toward higher targets, with fractal analysis even hinting at a move toward $1.86 if historical cycles repeat. Why Cardano Holders Are Moving Into Remittix While Cardano’s price outlook remains constructive, data shows many ADA investors are reallocating into Remittix (RTX), a project positioned at the heart of the $183 trillion global payments industry. Remittix allows users to send 40+ cryptocurrencies directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries, with transfers settled within 24 hours. Freelancers, merchants, and enterprises can use the Remittix Pay API to accept crypto while receiving fiat instantly, solving one of crypto’s biggest utility gaps. Why Remittix Is Trending Globally Remittix’s presale has already raised $25.3 million, selling over 659M tokens, with the current price at $0.108. Analysts project RTX could climb to $5, representing a staggering 11,200% upside from presale levels. Meanwhile, the team has launched a Referral Program to accelerate growth, offering a 15% USDT bonus for every new buyer referred, instantly claimable every 24 hours via…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:48
What Time Does It Start & How To Watch

The post What Time Does It Start & How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faces off against Terence Crawford during a weigh-in ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Saturday night in Las Vegas, the time and place for a potentially epic night of boxing. Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford. The fight is one of the biggest in decades, but it’s not on pay-per-view. Any Netflix subscriber can watch the entire fight card for no additional cost. Here’s everything you need to know. Date, Time, and How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford When: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 pm ET (prelims begin at 5:30 pm on YouTube; main event follows on Netflix) Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — streaming globally, only on NetflixPrice: Free on Netflix for subscribers to the streaming service. The fight is included in all plans. How: Log in to your Netflix account, and look for the fight featured on the homepage. Within the app, you can set a reminder to be notified when the broadcast goes live. Full Card Main Card Main Event – Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs), 12 RoundsCanelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5) Co-Main – Super Welterweight Bout (154 lbs), 10 RoundsCallum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (153) WBC Super Middleweight Interim World Championship (168 lbs), 10 RoundsChristian Mbilli (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167) Lightweight Bout (133 lbs), 10 RoundsMohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Crawford (132.5) Prelims Middleweight Bout (156 lbs), 10 RoundsSerhii Bohachuk (155) vs. Brandon Adams (156) Heavyweight Bout, 10 RoundsIvan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (256) Super Featherweight Bout (130 lbs), 6 RoundsReito Tsutsumi…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:42
What Is A Groyper? Alt-Right Group Nick Fuentes Says Was ‘Framed’ In Charlie Kirk Shooting.

The post What Is A Groyper? Alt-Right Group Nick Fuentes Says Was ‘Framed’ In Charlie Kirk Shooting. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline White supremacist Nick Fuentes has denied speculation circulating on social media his followers, known as “Groypers,” were responsible for conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, after messages on unfired casings written by Kirk’s alleged shooter Tyler Robinson appeared to be linked to the far-right movement. Social media users speculated whether a suspect arrested in Kirk’s fatal shooting was linked to the white nationalist’s following. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Groypers appeared to emerge as a far-right political movement in 2019 as followers of Fuentes, with similar beliefs to other alt-right and white supremacist groups and grounded in traditional Christian values, characterizing themselves as “American nationalists,” according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. The group is named after a racist-coded version of the “Pepe” meme affiliated with the alt-right, which members use online to clash with other conservatives. In 2019, Fuentes ordered his followers to target question-and-answer events held by conservatives who aligned with President Donald Trump, including a series of events hosted by Kirk, during which Fuentes and his followers heckled crowdgoers and hurled homophobic and antisemitic questions. Kirk was often targeted by Groypers, who believed Kirk’s political beliefs leaned too moderate. Fuentes and his followers have since been banned from attending Turning Point USA events and the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, and Fuentes has often held a competing conference, the America First Political Action Conference, featuring speakers including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., former Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican, among others. A number of Groypers were identified as rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to congressional testimony by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. What Are Tyler Robinson’s Alleged Ties To Groypers? Law enforcement recovered bullet casings near a rifle they believe was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:39
Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Live Results, Highlights, Reactions

The post Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Live Results, Highlights, Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images Once in a lifetime is tonight. Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford for the former’s undisputed super middleweight title. Can’t watch or just want some company or a plug into the boxing community while you watch the superfight? I have you covered. The prelims begin Saturday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 pm ET. The main card starts at 9 p.m. with the main event streaming globally on Netflix. Once the card begins, I’ll have results on the fights and round-by-round updates and highlights from Canelo-Crawford. Keep refreshing as the most recent updates will appear at the top of the page. Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Updates and Results LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Álvarez (L) and Terence Crawford (R) face off as Dana White (C) looks on during Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Main Event Preview Canelo-Crawford is the latest superfight made possible by Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season’s enormous financial contributions and influence in the sport of boxing. The takeover has been real and so far, it has delivered more positives than negatives for the sport. Thanks to Alalshikh and Jake Paul, boxing feels more popular now than it has been in decades. Full Card and Results List at the Bottom Date, Start Time, and How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford When: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 pm ET (prelims begin at 5:30pm on YouTube; main event follows on Netflix) Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — streaming…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:36
Green Energy, Global Access, And Everyday Profits

The post Green Energy, Global Access, And Everyday Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market stabilizes and global regulatory frameworks continue to improve, the blockchain industry is gradually transitioning from its early, high-volatility, high-risk phase to a new, rational, and sustainable development cycle. Cloud mining, as a key channel connecting ordinary users with underlying blockchain infrastructure, is demonstrating strong growth potential. Leveraging technological innovation, compliant operations, and an international presence, swlminer is committed to driving the reconstruction and upgrade of the global cloud computing service ecosystem, becoming a key force in leading the next generation of digital asset production. In the current market environment, mining is gradually becoming “democratized.” Once a field accessible only to professional miners, it is now being transformed into an open platform accessible to ordinary users. swlminer  pioneered the “Mining-as-a-Service” (MaaS) concept. Through cloud technology and intelligent computing power management, it lowers the barrier to entry for mining, breaks down regional and technological barriers, and helps users around the world participate in blockchain infrastructure through cloud-based services. Powered by green energy, shared by users worldwide swlminer is taking concrete action to build an environmentally friendly and efficient cloud mining ecosystem. By connecting to clean energy mining farms, the platform achieves 100% renewable energy support, reducing carbon emissions and setting new standards for green mining. Our global presence already covers North America, Central Asia, Northern Europe, and other regions, and is rapidly expanding into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, making mining accessible to more users. No equipment or technical skills are required; just a click is all it takes to start using the platform’s cloud mining services.” swlminer is reshaping the cloud mining landscape through the following key advantages: 1：New User Incentives: Register and receive a $15 bonus, which can be used for daily check-ins, yielding up to $0.60 in daily returns. 2：Strong Regulatory Compliance: The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:34
How to Spot the Best Poker Deal Online

Every modern player knows the importance of finding the best poker deal to their overall experience. It goes far beyond the cards – it’s about the environment itself, rewards, fairness, and every other aspect in online poker that makes each session pleasurable. Essentially, the best poker deal excels in all of these aspects, creating an […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/14 05:29
Immutable surges 13% – How IMX can reclaim $1.5B market cap

The post Immutable surges 13% – How IMX can reclaim $1.5B market cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways IMX’s on-chain activities remaind low, with users barely interacting in the market, while off-chain factors drove price growth. Analysis of chart patterns showed a further rally could be likely if resistance levels ahead are breached. Immutable [IMX], the non-fungible token Layer 2 blockchain, has led the market in gains, topping with a 13% move. The increasing number of IMX holders has played an immense role, after crossing a new high of 97,100 holders in the market, while derivative inflows have had an equal effect. AMBCrypto analyzed whether these market factors are able to push IMX back above the $1.5 billion threshold. On-chain plays minimal role Activities on-chain have had no real reflection on the recent price surge witnessed in the past day. Analysis of transaction activity and users transacting in the market reflects that on-chain activity has remained nearly the same for months, oscillating between two thresholds. Source: Artemis In daily transactions, the number remained low at 128, at press time, a level that has been consistent. Daily transacting users have also stayed at the same level, with just 100 active addresses interacting with the network. This suggests a good level of retention by the blockchain but also reflects a lack of growth, typically making no real net additions to the market. Funding from off-chain The off-chain segments of the market have been the most active, despite weak on-chain activity. According to CoinGlass, Spot Exchange Netflow has been on the negative side, indicating total inflows and outflows were dominated by buyers in the market. So far, this group of investors has accumulated $781,000 worth of IMX, a major turnaround from the previous day’s sell-off in the market. Source: CoinGlass In the derivatives segment of the market, there has likewise been an inflow, with Open Interest (OI) seeing a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:22
