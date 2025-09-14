2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017642+0.06%
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:12
Polygon Labs Partners with Cypher Capital to Expand POL Access in Middle East

Polygon Labs has joined forces with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to bring institutional investors into the POL ecosystem across the Middle East.
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2733-2.21%
Brave Newcoin2025/09/14 06:10
Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017642+0.06%
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:08
BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust

The post BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market thrives on reinvention. Every cycle introduces projects that redefine potential, disrupt existing paradigms, and present opportunities for exponential returns. In 2025, three names rise above the noise: Bull Zilla, Ethereum, and Hedera. They represent three distinct pathways. BullZilla captures speculative energy with its cinematic presale and game-changing scarcity mechanics. Ethereum continues as the backbone of decentralized finance and Web3 innovation. Hedera pushes enterprise adoption through unmatched governance and efficiency. Together, they embody the top new coins for 100x gains this year. BullZilla: The Next 1000x Meme Coin Forged for Dominance BullZilla ($BZIL) is not a typical meme coin, it’s a carefully engineered economy that blends narrative power with hard mechanics. Positioned as a Pepe alternative with staying power, its presale builds urgency and scarcity with precision. Currently, BullZilla is in its 2nd stage (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie), Phase 2D, priced at $0.00005241. Over $370,000 has been raised, and the holder count has already crossed 1,300. Early investors are sitting on 811% gains, while projections at listing ($0.00527) indicate potential returns of nearly 9,958%. BullZilla’s Scarcity and Utility Model The project’s design ensures its longevity. The Roar Burn Mechanism permanently eliminates tokens at key milestones, reducing supply while increasing value pressure. The HODL Furnace offers up to 70% APY, rewarding long-term conviction and stabilizing the ecosystem. The Roarblood Vault fuels community engagement through referral rewards, cementing its viral growth engine. These mechanics differentiate BullZilla from meme coins built purely on hype. By combining narrative strength with structured tokenomics, BullZilla has the foundation to sustain momentum beyond launch. Presale Snapshot Metric Value Stage 2nd (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase 2D Current Price $0.00005241 Raised $370,000+ Holders 1,300+ How to Buy BullZilla Coins Buying $BZIL is straightforward. First, set up a Web3 wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Next, purchase…
Threshold
T$0.01677+0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.5-0.92%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012154+1.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:07
Shibarium bridge suffers ‘sophisticated’ flash loan attack, with $2.4 million drained

Shiba Inu developers offered a bounty to the attacker in exchange for the return of the funds, as investigations into the incident continue.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+0.33%
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:06
Ethereum & Doge Stall, BlockDAG Hits Nearly $405M in Presale

The post Ethereum & Doge Stall, BlockDAG Hits Nearly $405M in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum shows strength, but scaling and fee problems are not solved. The recent Ethereum price review makes clear how traffic and congestion limit progress. Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady near $0.21, though many ask if memes alone can push the next big jump. But what if a project avoided these weak points and built power from its users? That is what BlockDAG (BDAG) is doing. With close to $405M raised and over 3 million users on the X1 miner app, it is proving that community-driven growth works. With millions mining on mobile and thousands joining hardware mining, BlockDAG is showing how people-first projects can win in 2025. BlockDAG: Nearly $405M Raised & 3M Miners Driving Growth BlockDAG is reshaping how early presales grow. In the past, big names like Filecoin collected $257M and Tezos secured $232M, but both needed heavy support from venture funds. BlockDAG has now gone beyond them, reaching almost $405M in Batch 30 without a single venture check. Its strength comes only from community action and worldwide participation. With BDAG priced at $0.0013, the presale offers a low-cost entry and strong upside potential ahead of broader market access. Over 26.2 billion BDAG coins have already been taken, making this the largest presale powered directly by users. Instead of relying on a few wealthy groups, BlockDAG lets everyday people join early before exchange listings open. The scale of support is clear in the numbers. More than 132,000 holders are active, and 3 million people are using the X1 miner app daily. Alongside mobile mining, 19,800+ hardware miners have already been sold, with global shipping now underway to users worldwide. Every unboxing video or review online spreads the project further, creating natural promotion stronger than costly marketing drives. For new participants, the lesson is simple. The $0.0013 entry point will…
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09662+1.37%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003607+2.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:05
NFT sales show modest recovery, Pudgy Penguins jump 110%

The post NFT sales show modest recovery, Pudgy Penguins jump 110% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After weeks of steep declines in participation, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is showing early signs of stabilization, buoyed by a broader crypto rebound. While overall buyer and seller activity has plunged nearly 70%, transaction volumes are creeping higher, and specific blockchains and collections are breaking out with double-digit growth. At last check on Saturday, Bitcoin (BTC) topped $115,800 — up 5.2% over the past seven days — and Ethereum (ETH) hovered above $4,600, up 9.1% for the week. Summary NFT sales posted modest 4.7% recovery to $106.6 million Market participation collapsed with buyer and seller counts dropping around 70% Gaming collections dominated performance with Mythos Chain surging to second place According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks the first positive growth in several weeks following a series of declines. Market participation has contracted sharply, with NFT buyers falling by 69.84% to 180,693, and NFT sellers declining by 70.87% to 123,713. NFT transactions have increased by 2.60% to 1,754,295. Ethereum has surged to the $4,700 level. The global crypto market cap is now $4.07 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.81 trillion. Mythos Chain sales jump over 40% The buyer count declined across all blockchains, with BNB Chain leading at 84.35% growth as the only platform posting gains. At the same time, others saw drops ranging from 65% to 80%. Ethereum maintains the lead with $34.1 million in sales and dropped 7.45% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has fallen by 52.47% to $3.1 million. Mythos Chain advances to second place with $14.3 million, with 41.63%. Polygon (POL) drops to third with $13.6 million, falling 13.82%. BNB Chain (BNB) holds fourth with $10.3 million, up 7.96%. Bitcoin sits in fifth with $9.4 million, rising 19.49%. Immutable (IMX) climbs to sixth with $8.7 million, surging 69.41%. Solana (SOL)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:02
Cardano News And XRP Updates Take A Back Seat As Rollblock Dominates Speculator Watchlists

Recent Cardano news on network progress and XRP updates around regulatory battles have kept both tokens in the spotlight, but speculators are turning elsewhere. Rollblock (RBLK) has already raised $11.7 million in presale funding and processed millions in wagers through its live iGaming hub. With deflationary tokenomics and fast-growing adoption, traders see RBLK as the [...] The post Cardano News And XRP Updates Take A Back Seat As Rollblock Dominates Speculator Watchlists appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$3.0539-1.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02161+17.70%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17318-3.66%
Blockonomi2025/09/14 06:00
Analysts Say Digitap Could Outperform XRP and XLM in 2025 Crypto Banking Boom

Crypto is entering a decisive stage. Bitcoin has reclaimed key levels, Ethereum is eyeing $5,000, and altcoins are lining up for what could be their strongest quarter of the year. Among the names being discussed, DigiTap could be a serious contender, with the presale for its native token, $TAP, already raising nearly $100,000 in just
Boom
BOOM$0.009284-10.82%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371--%
Stellar
XLM$0.391-3.04%
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:00
Community Power: BlockDAG’s 3M App Users and Nearly $40M Presale Beat Ethereum Price Issues and Dogecoin Stagnation

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/ethereum-doge-stall-blockdag-hits-nearly-405m-in-presale/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017642+0.06%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27826-2.66%
RWAX
APP$0.00264+4.76%
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:00
