2025-09-15 Monday

US Treasury Budget Shows Deficit Spending Spiraling Out of Control

The post US Treasury Budget Shows Deficit Spending Spiraling Out of Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest numbers out of Washington are more than concerning; they’re historic. The US Treasury logged a $345 billion budget deficit for August 2025. That’s not only the biggest monthly shortfall this year but the second-worst August ever recorded for the federal books. And it’s causing US deficit spending to spiral out of control. With one month left in the fiscal cycle, the US government is set to mark a third straight year of eye-watering deficits, pushing the annual total to $1.97 trillion. US Treasury Budget Shows Deficit Spending Is Growing by the Month Just a month ago, July’s deficit was $291 billion. While large, it pales next to the latest figure. Only August of last year posted a higher monthly deficit, coming in at $380 billion. In August, government outlays spiked to $689 billion. This spending boom comes as social insurance costs keep rising and interest payments on debt climb ever higher. Despite some headline-grabbing good news on tariffs, the financial trajectory is only moving one way. US customs duties set a record with $30 billion collected in August. But even with this near 300% annual jump in tariff revenue, the money collected barely dents the deficit. The US still borrowed nearly half of every dollar it spent in July, according to Treasury data. Third-Largest Annual Deficit Ever The numbers for the first eleven months tell a stark story. The fiscal 2025 deficit is tracking at $1.97 trillion, a notch below only the pandemic-driven shortfalls of 2020 and 2021. The country is on track for the third-largest deficit in its history and, based on spending and interest trends, could even surprise to the upside. What’s driving the blowout? Federal revenues have risen by $38 billion, up 12% year-over-year, thanks in large part to tariffs and some tax receipts. But…
Ethereum Foundation introduces 'Privacy Stewards for Ethereum' and roadmap

The privacy roadmap included adding features for private transactions and decentralized identity solutions across Ethereum's tech stack. The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to bring end-to-end privacy features to the Ethereum network, a layer-1 (L1) smart contract blockchain, and rebranded its “Privacy & Scaling Explorations” initiative to “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum” (PSE).PSE said it aims to bring privacy solutions to the protocol, infrastructure, networking, application, and wallet layers in Friday’s announcement, and laid out several key goals for the next 3-6 months.These included enabling private transfers through the development of the PlasmaFold layer-2 network, confidential voting, and privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Read more
Altcoin Season Enters Day 3: Can the Crypto Party Bus Keep Rolling?

According to the Altcoin Season Index from blockchaincenter.net, the altcoin party officially kicked off three days ago, and right now the needle is holding steady at a fiery 80 out of 100. Blockchain Center Flags 3-Day Altcoin Season: Endurance or Illusion? Altcoin season is still rolling, and crypto die-hards on social media are reveling in […]
Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near

The post Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-investors-are-back-in-the-market-why-rally/
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Experienced Investors Believe This Other Crypto Has a Better Shot at Overtaking Dogecoin

The conversation around Shiba Inu price prediction is trending again as SHIB struggles to maintain momentum in 2025. Once considered Dogecoin’s fiercest rival, Shiba Inu now faces weakening demand, shrinking developer activity, and an apparent loss of market dominance. While some still hope for a rebound, many seasoned investors believe another emerging meme project, Little [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Experienced Investors Believe This Other Crypto Has a Better Shot at Overtaking Dogecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin trades around $114,000 backed by ETF inflows. XRP gains momentum while MAGACOIN FINANCE presale draws strong interest as breakout prospect.
Which 2025 Presale Will Soar?

The post Which 2025 Presale Will Soar? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 01:33 Explore the Tapzi presale vs BlockchainFX’s trading empire. Discover which project offers better growth potential in 2025. The world of crypto presales is filled with excitement and uncertainty. As 2025 unfolds, several projects are attempting to capture the attention of investors and gamers alike. Among these, two standout contenders, Tapzi, a Web3 gaming platform, and BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, have piqued the interest of many. This guide dives into the details of each, comparing these best crypto to invest in, their market potential, and tokenomics to determine which one has the edge in the competitive presale landscape. Key Takeaways Tapzi’s skill-based approach to gaming offers a sustainable, fairer alternative to traditional play-to-earn systems. Tapzi’s clear tokenomics, including staking mechanisms and liquidity locks, provide long-term stability and growth potential. With plans for PvP features, NFT integration, and DAO governance, Tapzi is set to scale rapidly in the Web3 gaming ecosystem. While BlockchainFX offers a decentralized multi-asset platform, Tapzi’s focus on the booming Web3 gaming market positions it for explosive growth, with blockchain gaming projected to hit $800 billion by 2035. The Growing Web3 Gaming Landscape Blockchain gaming is poised for explosive growth, with projections estimating the industry could be worth over $800 billion by 2035. Traditional gaming companies are beginning to embrace blockchain, allowing players to take ownership of in-game assets, participate in decentralized economies, and earn tokens for their skills. Tapzi, a Web3 gaming project, stands out by offering a unique skill-to-earn model where players can earn tokens based on their gameplay ability, not just luck or grind. Tapzi targets the fast-growing intersection between gaming and blockchain technology, offering real utility in the form of its skill-based games. With a clear use case and a focus on skill-driven gameplay, Tapzi provides…
Best Crypto To Invest in: Tapzi’s Skill-Based Revolution vs. BlockchainFX’s Trading Empire: Which Presale Will Soar?

The world of crypto presales is filled with excitement and uncertainty. As 2025 unfolds, several projects are attempting to capture […] The post Best Crypto To Invest in: Tapzi’s Skill-Based Revolution vs. BlockchainFX’s Trading Empire: Which Presale Will Soar? appeared first on Coindoo.
Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Crypto investor Lark Davis has poked holes into Cardano over its low user base, but community members have swooped in to defend the blockchain. ADA defenders cite its nearly eight-year uptime, governance mechanism, scalability, and growing utility as reasons for their confidence in the project. Lark Davis Stirs The Hornet’s Nest Bitcoin investor Lark Davis has criticized Cardano over its dwindling user base, casting doubt over its market capitalization. In an X post, Davis disclosed that Cardano’s market capitalization sits at $32 billion despite low activity levels on the blockchain, placing it side-by-side with Pump.fun. According to Davis, Pump.fun has emerged as one of the most popular projects in the cryptocurrency world, with a market capitalization of $2 billion. Given the activity levels of the Solana-based platform, Davis predicts a higher valuation for the project’s native token, PUMP. “Cardano, which almost no one uses, is worth $32 billion,” said Davis. “Pump Fun, one of the most popular and highest revenue apps in the entire industry, is worth just $2 billion. HIGHER.” At the moment, ADA trades at $0.92, rising by 13.27% over the last week in a rally driven by a raft of ecosystem activity. On the other hand, Pump.fun has surged 5% on the 24-hour chart to trade at $0.006. Amid the comparison, Davis disclosed that he owns a stash of PUMP tokens, fuelling a wave of reactions from Cardano proponents. Advertisement &nbsp Pseudonymous X account Dave took swipes at Davis’ claims of low activity on the Cardano network. Dave noted that “Cardano is widely used” and is still running after processing nearly $114 million in eight years. Dave argued that Cardano has consistently ranked as one of the top ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization since launch. He pointed to a growing ecosystem…
Best Crypto to Buy: 3 Meme Coins With Genuine 25x Growth Prospects in 2025

Little Pepe’s presale is 97% filled at $0.0021, giving early buyers 110% gains. With Certik audit, CMC listing, and 25x potential in 2025, LILPEPE leads SPX and WIF as top meme coin pick.
