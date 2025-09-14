2025-09-15 Monday

Shibarium's cross-chain bridge suffered a flash loan attack, resulting in losses exceeding $2.4 million.

Shibarium's cross-chain bridge suffered a flash loan attack, resulting in losses exceeding $2.4 million.

PANews reported on September 14 that according to The Block, the Shibarium cross-chain bridge connecting the Layer 2 network and Ethereum was hacked, causing a loss of US$2.4 million. Developers suspended staking, unstaking and related processes to rotate and protect validator keys. The attacker borrowed 4.6 million BONE tokens (Shibarium's governance token) through a flash loan and appears to have gained access to 10 of the 12 validator signing keys used to secure the network, giving them a two-thirds majority stake. The attacker then exploited their privileged position to steal approximately 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the Shibarium bridge contract and transferred these funds to their own address. These funds are worth approximately $2.4 million at current prices. In response to the attack, Shiba Inu developers suspended staking and unstaking functionality on the network, effectively freezing borrowed BONE tokens (which had already been affected by the unstaking delay) and causing the attacker to lose majority control. The attacker also obtained a large amount of K9 (KNINE) tokens (associated with K9 Finance), valued at approximately $700,000. When the attacker attempted to sell the KNINE, the K9 Finance DAO intervened and blacklisted the attacker's address, preventing the tokens from being sold.
PANews2025/09/14 08:06
To Grow, Web3 Needs To Rely On Web2

To Grow, Web3 Needs To Rely On Web2

The post To Grow, Web3 Needs To Rely On Web2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Richard Johnson, chief operating officer of Data Guardians Network  In the ongoing drive to increase Web3 adoption, many Web3 enthusiasts and organizations continue to call for industries to move away from Web2 processes.  Whether it’s trying to make Web3 tools feel like a Web2 application or redefining business models to focus more on Web3 infrastructure, there is a vocal group that believes in demolishing Web2 for Web3 to grow.  This view is flawed.  Replacing existing systems is neither practical nor beneficial in the short term and risks limiting Web3’s growth and potential. Getting people on side Web3 offers solutions to challenges from economic issues to daily tasks, but it remains complex and intimidating outside the industry. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of US adults have “little to no confidence” that ways to invest in, trade or use cryptocurrencies are reliable and safe.  Meanwhile, Oxford University has identified the “trust paradox” of blockchain technology: The contradiction between blockchain’s assurances of removing worries over trust is inherently held back by the public image lacking confidence in the technology. Together, these trends demonstrate a broader confusion and lack of engagement from the mass market.  This trend fundamentally means that users will most likely “play it safe” with Web2 applications rather than risk experimenting on Web3. It’s this barrier that slows Web3 adoption. Innovators cannot rely solely on the benefits of Web3 but instead must engage with the existing infrastructure if they hope to draw in a wider audience.  A gradual shift Technology rarely changes overnight. Just as cars once shared the road with horse-drawn carriages and fax machines coexisted with email, Web3 adoption will be a gradual process. It’s a common misconception that engaging with Web2 providers, processes or tools will undermine the core concepts of Web3. The reality is, however, that only…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 08:04
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Deliver 15x ROI as Meme Rotation Reignites?

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Deliver 15x ROI as Meme Rotation Reignites?

Dogecoin is once again in the spotlight after a strong rally, and analysts are giving bold forecasts. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE, a newer meme coin, is gaining attention as traders search for the next big winner beyond DOGE. Dogecoin Rally Sparks Fresh ETF Hype Dogecoin price has jumped more than 15% in a [...] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Deliver 15x ROI as Meme Rotation Reignites? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/14 08:00
Crypto bull run could extend into 2026 – Arthur Hayes

Crypto bull run could extend into 2026 – Arthur Hayes

There was a massive supply bought at $117K that could slow bulls
Coinstats2025/09/14 08:00
Why Digitap Could Beat Ripple in the Banking Revolution

Why Digitap Could Beat Ripple in the Banking Revolution

The crypto market is entering one of its most important periods of the year. BTC has regained strength, ETH is climbing, and altcoins are positioning for what many believe could be a big quarter.  In this environment, DigiTap is gaining popularity as a new player in the global finance sector. Its presale brought in nearly
Coinstats2025/09/14 08:00
Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Hits $12.7B in September — Best Altcoins to Buy During Market Dip

Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Hits $12.7B in September — Best Altcoins to Buy During Market Dip

September’s $12.7B Bitcoin whale sell-off sparks a market dip, and analysts highlight the best altcoins to buy now to capture strong upside potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:59
Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge

Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge

The post Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 02:33 Every crypto cycle has a handful of tokens that come from nowhere and shock everyone with explosive gains. In 2017, it was XRP. In 2021, it was Solana and Shiba Inu. In 2023, meme coins staged a comeback. Now, in 2025, investors are asking the same question again: what is the next crypto to explode? The truth is, nobody has a crystal ball. But certain signals help identify strong candidates: clear utility, solid tokenomics, strong community momentum, and a roadmap that investors can actually track. By those measures, several projects stand out. At the top of the list is Tapzi, a gaming-meets-crypto platform that blends skill-based play with tokenized rewards. Alongside Tapzi, altcoins like Chainlink, Avalanche, Bitcoin Hyper, and BlockDAG are also worth watching. How to Spot the Next Crypto to Explode Before diving into the list, it helps to understand what typically drives explosive growth: Narrative fit: The project must connect with a trend people care about, whether it’s gaming, AI, or Bitcoin scaling. Token utility: Tokens that get used — not just traded — tend to hold value longer. Transparent tokenomics: Vesting, locks, and allocation matter. Early dumps kill momentum. Community momentum: Explosions rarely happen in silence. They’re driven by engaged communities. Security and trust: Audits, KYC, and visible roadmaps reduce red flags for investors. With that in mind, here are the cryptos that look primed for major moves in 2025. Tapzi is the freshest contender for the title of next crypto to explode. Unlike meme coins that live or die on hype, Tapzi is anchored to a clear use case: skill-based gaming. Players enter matches in games like chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe by staking TAPZI tokens. Winners earn rewards directly. That creates a skill-to-earn loop instead of the “buy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 07:42
Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge

Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge

In 2017, it was XRP. In 2021, it was Solana and Shiba Inu. In 2023, meme coins staged a comeback. […] The post Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 07:33
Solana Rally To New Highs Seems Imminent, But BONK and WIF Holders Rotate Into Layer Brett

Solana Rally To New Highs Seems Imminent, But BONK and WIF Holders Rotate Into Layer Brett

But for Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) holders, the chance to increase their portfolio now lies in a new token, […] The post Solana Rally To New Highs Seems Imminent, But BONK and WIF Holders Rotate Into Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 07:22
Why BullZilla Is the Star of the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 While Hyperliquid and Cronos Gain Traction

Why BullZilla Is the Star of the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 While Hyperliquid and Cronos Gain Traction

Discover the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. BullZilla’s explosive presale, alongside Hyperliquid and Cronos, highlights the best crypto to buy today for massive upside potential.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:15
