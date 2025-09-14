To Grow, Web3 Needs To Rely On Web2

The post To Grow, Web3 Needs To Rely On Web2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Richard Johnson, chief operating officer of Data Guardians Network In the ongoing drive to increase Web3 adoption, many Web3 enthusiasts and organizations continue to call for industries to move away from Web2 processes. Whether it’s trying to make Web3 tools feel like a Web2 application or redefining business models to focus more on Web3 infrastructure, there is a vocal group that believes in demolishing Web2 for Web3 to grow. This view is flawed. Replacing existing systems is neither practical nor beneficial in the short term and risks limiting Web3’s growth and potential. Getting people on side Web3 offers solutions to challenges from economic issues to daily tasks, but it remains complex and intimidating outside the industry. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of US adults have “little to no confidence” that ways to invest in, trade or use cryptocurrencies are reliable and safe. Meanwhile, Oxford University has identified the “trust paradox” of blockchain technology: The contradiction between blockchain’s assurances of removing worries over trust is inherently held back by the public image lacking confidence in the technology. Together, these trends demonstrate a broader confusion and lack of engagement from the mass market. This trend fundamentally means that users will most likely “play it safe” with Web2 applications rather than risk experimenting on Web3. It’s this barrier that slows Web3 adoption. Innovators cannot rely solely on the benefits of Web3 but instead must engage with the existing infrastructure if they hope to draw in a wider audience. A gradual shift Technology rarely changes overnight. Just as cars once shared the road with horse-drawn carriages and fax machines coexisted with email, Web3 adoption will be a gradual process. It’s a common misconception that engaging with Web2 providers, processes or tools will undermine the core concepts of Web3. The reality is, however, that only…