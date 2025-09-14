ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.
PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an account named "btc@tuta.com" on Hyperliquid holds the largest PUMP short position, currently suffering a $35 million unrealized loss. This account shorted 8.56 billion PUMP tokens with 5x leverage, a position valued at $64 million. The position opened at $0.00338, and the current price of PUMP has more than doubled. Besides PUMP, this account also holds multiple short positions, primarily in SOL and LINK. The total unrealized loss currently stands at $44.1 million. However, this address is frequently traded, suggesting it may be an arbitrage/hedging address.
PANews
2025/09/14 08:40
Web3 White Hats Earn Millions, Dwarfing $300K Cybersecurity Salaries
The post Web3 White Hats Earn Millions, Dwarfing $300K Cybersecurity Salaries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top white hats hunting vulnerabilities across decentralized protocols in Web3 are earning millions, dwarfing the $300,000 salary ceiling in traditional cybersecurity roles. “Our leaderboard shows researchers earning millions per year, compared to typical cybersecurity salaries of $150-300k,” Mitchell Amador, co-founder and CEO of bug bounty platform Immunefi, told Cointelegraph. In crypto, “white hats” refers to ethical hackers paid to disclose vulnerabilities in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Unlike salaried corporate roles, these researchers choose their targets, set their own hours and earn based on the impact of what they find. So far, Immunefi has facilitated more than $120 million in payouts across thousands of reports. Thirty researchers have already become millionaires. “We’re protecting over $180 billion in total value locked across our programs,” Amador said, adding that the platform offers bounties of up to 10% for critical bugs. “These million-dollar payouts reflect the reality that many protocols have tens or hundreds of millions at stake from single vulnerabilities,” he said. Immunifi has made 30 millionaires. Source: Immunifi Related: New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems $10 million bug bounty saved billions The largest single payout to a Web3 white hat was $10 million, awarded to a hacker who found a fatal flaw in Wormhole’s crosschain bridge. Amador said that vulnerability could have vaporized billions. Despite that vulnerability being uncovered, Wormhole suffered a $321 million exploit on its Solana bridge in 2022, the largest crypto hack of the year. In Feb. 2023, Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto and Oasis.app conducted a “counter exploit” on the Wormhole protocol hacker, clawing back a total of $225 million. Amador revealed that critical vulnerabilities account for the biggest rewards. Top researchers have pulled in between $1 million and $14 million, depending on the severity and scope of their findings. “These are the 100x hackers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:38
Pump Fun Lianchuang: The average number of concurrent online live broadcasts has exceeded Rumble
PANews reported on September 14th that Pump Fun co-founder Alon tweeted that Pump Fun has surpassed Rumble in average concurrent live streams. Its current market share is approximately 1% of Twitch and 10% of Kickstarter. Pump Fun is gaining market share and will continue to do so.
PANews
2025/09/14 08:36
This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 5.69% to US$106.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers plummeted by nearly 70%.
PANews reported on September 14th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume rebounded slightly by 5.69% to $106.6 million over the past week. The number of NFT buyers decreased by 69.84% to 180,693, while the number of NFT sellers decreased by 70.87% to 123,713. The number of NFT transactions increased by 2.60% to 1,754,295. Ethereum network transaction volume was $34.02 million, down 4.95% from the previous week. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $15.5 million, up 61.06% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $13.37 million, down 14.39%. This week's high-value sales include: CryptoPunks #2368 sold for 89 ETH ($408,599 USD) CryptoPunks #5702 sold for 57.95 ETH ($264,994 USD) CryptoPunks #8464 sold for 48.5 ETH ($225,753) CryptoPunks #6557 sold for 50 ETH ($220,923 USD) CryptoPunks #5935 sold for 46.5 ETH ($216,444 USD)
PANews
2025/09/14 08:32
Ethereum Foundation Launches ‘Privacy Stewards’ Program & Roadmap Unveiled
The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap aimed at enhancing privacy and security for Ethereum users. The initiative, named the Privacy Stewards Roadmap, reflects the ongoing efforts within the cryptocurrency community to prioritize user confidentiality amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny and the expanding DeFi and NFT sectors. Focus on Privacy Enhancements for a Safer Ethereum [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/14 08:32
Monero’s Weak Spot Exposed: Expert Says Network Still Vulnerable
The recent claim of a 51% attack on Monero by the mining pool Qubic has raised concerns about the network’s security. Although the claim of a sustained attack was largely debunked, it highlighted a vulnerability that can be exploited using common mining hardware. Qubic’s 51% Attack Claim on Monero Sparks Security Debate The recent claim […]
Coinstats
2025/09/14 08:30
Ethereum Foundation releases end-to-end privacy roadmap covering privacy writing, reading, and proving
PANews reported on September 14 that according to The Block, the Ethereum Foundation team released a roadmap outlining current progress and future plans, aiming to build comprehensive end-to-end privacy protection for the world's second largest blockchain. The Ethereum Foundation's Privacy and Scaling Exploration team has been renamed the Ethereum Privacy Stewards (PSE), shifting its focus from speculative exploration of new technologies to solving concrete problems and improving ecosystem outcomes. The roadmap focuses on three key areas: Private Writes, making private on-chain operations as cost-effective and seamless as public ones; Private Reads, enabling access to blockchain data without revealing identity or intent; and Private Proofs, making proof generation and verification fast, private, and accessible. Within the framework of privacy-focused writes, the team plans to continue developing its experimental Layer 2 design, PlasmaFold, to add support for private transfers. The team is currently developing a proof-of-concept for this feature and hopes to debut it at Devconnect, the Ethereum developer conference in Argentina, on November 17th. For privacy-focused reads, the team is developing a privacy-preserving RPC (remote procedure call) service. According to the roadmap, the team also plans to publish a report titled "The State of Private Voting in 2025," summarizing its work on private voting. Finally, the team is working on the private DeFi space, potentially designing protocols that ensure privacy while maintaining regulatory compliance for institutional clients, and continuing its work on private computing projects.
PANews
2025/09/14 08:20
Pundit Reveals Where Bitcoin’s True Strength Lies – Here’s What It Is
The post Pundit Reveals Where Bitcoin’s True Strength Lies – Here’s What It Is appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pundit Reveals Where Bitcoin’s True Strength Lies – Here’s What It Is | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/where-bitcoins-true-strength-lies/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:16
Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.
PANews reported on September 14th that Derive co-founder Nick Forster proposed increasing the supply of DRV, the native token of his on-chain options exchange, to retain core contributors and secure deals with institutional partners. The proposal calls for minting 500 million DRV tokens, increasing the supply by 50%, and distributing these tokens to the Derive Foundation (to be renamed the Lyra Foundation). Forster stated that the proposal estimates that existing holders would see their tokens diluted by up to 8.25% annually over four years. As part of the proposal, Forster said Derive has “entered into a key partnership that will bring institutional-grade liquidity and custody services to the ecosystem,” adding that the foundation is “in advanced talks with several of the largest liquidity providers and dealers to bring in deeper liquidity and launch new product lines.”
PANews
2025/09/14 08:13
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets $5 In 2025 But This Altcoin At Just $0.10 Could Get There First
The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets $5 In 2025 But This Altcoin At Just $0.10 Could Get There First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing again as XRP reclaims strength above $3.04, fueling bold XRP price prediction targets of $5 in 2025. Ripple’s European expansion, including its custody partnership with BBVA, has given investors renewed confidence. But while XRP is regaining momentum, many traders are eyeing Remittix, the PayFi altcoin that has raised more than $25,4 million through the sale of 660 million tokens at $0.1080 each. Analysts argue this new project could outpace Ripple’s growth with faster real-world adoption. XRP Price Prediction Builds On Breakout Source: TradingView XRP has cleared a key descending trendline that held it down since mid-July. Price action now sits above the $2.94–$2.99 EMA cluster, with both the 20- and 50-period moving averages supporting the trend. Analysts point to the next significant test, which is at $3.10 with heavy resistance as the boundary between the channels. Any breakout above $3.10 will push XRP to $3.25 and later to $3.50, continuing the recovery phase. Nonetheless, a drop below $3.00 would take the market to a position below $2.75, which has been defended several times by bulls. While Ripple’s strong regulatory framework in Europe has boosted sentiment, its ability to sustain momentum is still under question, keeping investors cautious despite positive XRP price prediction targets. Why Remittix Could Outpace Ripple Remittix is capturing attention because it offers something XRP no longer does: fresh exponential growth potential. As a PayFi project, Remittix is building rails for instant cross-border payments with support for 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies. On top of that, its new 15% USDT referral rewards program allows holders to claim stable payouts every 24 hours, boosting adoption by incentivizing growth. With institutional-level audits and a beta Web3 wallet launch coming this September, experts are calling it the best crypto to buy now for anyone seeking…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:09
