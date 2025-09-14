2025-09-15 Monday

Why Onchain Crypto Collateral Can Get You Better Loan-To-Value Ratios

The post Why Onchain Crypto Collateral Can Get You Better Loan-To-Value Ratios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fabian Dori, the chief investment officer at digital asset bank Sygnum, says that banks offering crypto-backed loans prefer crypto collateral in the form of onchain assets rather than exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and using onchain collateral can benefit borrowers. Dori said that onchain assets are more liquid, allowing lenders to execute margin calls for crypto-backed loans on demand and offer higher loan-to-value (LTV) ratios to borrowers because the lender can liquidate the collateral in real-time. Dori told Cointelegraph: “It’s actually preferable to have the direct tokens as collateral, because then you can do it 24/7. If you need to execute a margin call on an ETF on Friday at midnight, when the market is closed, then it’s more difficult. So, direct token holding is actually preferable from that point of view.” Loan-to-value ratios in crypto refer to the total amount of a loan versus the collateral backing the loan, like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or any other tokens accepted by the lender.  Lending in crypto by centralized institutions sharply declined during the 2022 bear market, which saw the blow-up of several crypto lending firms, but is on the rise again. Source: Galaxy A higher LTV ratio means the borrower is able to access more credit in relation to their posted crypto collateral, while a lower LTV means they will get a smaller loan for the same amount of collateral. Crypto-backed loans are still in their infancy, Dori said, but he was confident that the sector would continue to grow as crypto gains widespread adoption.  Financial institutions are steadily embracing loans secured by crypto as crypto lenders go public on US stock exchanges, and traditional financial (TradFi) firms warm up to the idea of accepting crypto as loan collateral.  Related: South Korea caps crypto lending rates at 20%, bans leveraged loans Crypto…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,639.57+0.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 09:29
Top Altcoins to Watch as Institutions Pour into Crypto in 2025

The post Top Altcoins to Watch as Institutions Pour into Crypto in 2025  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the market starts to gain momentum, institutional funds are putting more investment into coins, recalibrating the level of competition. While Ethereum will lead the way in decentralized finance and smart contracts, a tide of interest is shifting towards a new coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  This cheap altcoin at just $0.035 has been supported by more than 16,240 investors. Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated projects in the market with its focus on liquidity solutions, long-term yield strategies, and connecting traditional finance and on-chain markets. Taking a cue from industry behemoths like ETH, MUTM aims to disrupt the market in 2025. Ethereum Steadies as Institutional Demand Picks Up Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,438.11, well above the $4,300 level as institutional purchases continue to back the market sentiment for 2025. Experts believe that ETH can challenge the $4,500–$4,700 zone if the momentum continues, which should be followed by the introduction of ETFs and regulatory backing in the next few months. Though Ethereum remains the darling of smart contracts and decentralized finance, new players in the DeFi market like Mutuum Finance are also creating ripples. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 FOMO Investors are purchasing MUTM tokens at $0.035 even at Stage 6 presale. Waiting for Stage 7. The token has, to date, been accumulated by over 16,240 investors and has raised over $15.63 million in funding, surely an indication of huge market demand and interest. Price Discovery USD-denominated market prices and native tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX have to render lending, borrowing, and liquidation secure. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to provide the system with market prices. Fallback oracles, composite feed data, and time-weighted average decentralized exchange prices are also used by the system in pricing as close to perfection as possible under distress. Market volatility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 09:22
Stage 2D BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top Meme Coin Presales to Invest in This Week, while Official Trump and Baby Dogecoin Gain Traction

The meme coin arena is once again capturing the spotlight in 2025. What began as a niche corner of crypto […] The post Stage 2D BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top Meme Coin Presales to Invest in This Week, while Official Trump and Baby Dogecoin Gain Traction appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 09:15
Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

What if someone told you back in 2010 that a couple of hundred bucks could change your life forever? That was the missed chance with Bitcoin, the king that turned early degen believers into millionaires. Fast-forward to today, and meme coins have become the new lottery tickets of crypto,  but sharper, faster, and with far […]
Coinstats2025/09/14 09:15
China-US trade deal stalls amid growing uncertainties in their talks

China invited US President Donald Trump to a Beijing summit with Xi Jinping, but the White House has not replied.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 09:14
Ethereum Foundation releases privacy roadmap with PSE

The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to add privacy across all layers of the network.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 09:08
Today’s Wordle #1548 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 14th

The post Today’s Wordle #1548 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 14th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Another lazy Sunday is upon us. The last lazy Sunday of summer. I do love fall, of course. I love the chill in the air at night. I hate to see the green fade, but I love the changing leaves. I’m already thinking about what my Halloween costume will be (my son is going as one of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones and I think I may just copy him!) We’re still about six weeks from that holiday, however, so no rush. My weekend streaming guide is live, so be sure to check that out for some new show and movie ideas. If you’re watching anything good, I’d love to hear about it also. And we have a Wordle to solve! Let’s solve it! ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And MoreBy Erik Kain Looking for Saturday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 08:52
The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as PUMP prices hit new highs, Hyperliquid's top 2 account by 24-hour revenue, 0xtyle-imToken washed af, has seen a 5x long position in PUMP, generating a $7.365 million profit. It currently holds 1.94 billion PUMP (worth $14.63 million), making it Hyperliquid's largest PUMP long position. The position opened at $0.003737, with $397,000 in funding paid. Furthermore, its BTC/FARTCOIN/SOL/kPEPE positions have accumulated a $1.791 million profit, bringing the total account profit to $9.186 million.
PANews2025/09/14 08:44
How Bitcoin Price – S&P 500 Correlation Could Shape Its Next Move

The post How Bitcoin Price – S&P 500 Correlation Could Shape Its Next Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The evolving investor perception of BTC has turned it into a classic risk-on asset. This means the relative performance of Bitcoin price is similar to that of the equities on the NASDAQ and the S&P 500. To illustrate this, Bitcoin has shown a 76% correlation with the NASDAQ 100 over the past year. Although BTC’s volatility has indeed reduced over the past few years, a closer look at the macro factors influencing traditional stocks can help us gauge Bitcoin’s price potential. With Bitcoin down roughly 4% over the past month, it’s clear that optimism about a potential Federal Reserve rate cut hasn’t sparked a decoupled rally just yet. Market observers are now awaiting a likely rate cut decision from the Fed in the FOMC meeting next week. This decision could result in a temporary boost for both BTC and traditional stocks, but are there other factors at play that could affect the Bitcoin price? How Fed Rate Cuts and ETPs Are Binding Bitcoin Price to Tech Stocks BTC USD’s recent trajectory has confirmed a stronger link with the sentiment surrounding the US tech stocks. To fully put this into context, Bitcoin price correlation with NASDAQ has increased to a whopping 92% over the past six months. As we can see, the correlation between the two began climbing sharply in September last year and has remained relatively high ever since. Several macro factors have contributed to this correlation, with the most significant being the aggressive rate cuts by the US central bank. The Fed lowered its benchmark fed funds rate by 50 basis points in September 2024, which increased the correlation between crypto and traditional stocks. In fact, the launch of several Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) by TradFi players over the past year has also contributed to this increase in correlation.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 08:43
10 Things I Wish I Knew When I Visited Disneyland In Tokyo

The post 10 Things I Wish I Knew When I Visited Disneyland In Tokyo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo Disney is unlike any other Disney resort (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images) Getty Images To the uninitiated, Disney’s theme parks might seem like they are all the same. They are famous for their centerpiece castles with themed lands fanning out around them. However, one breaks the mould more than the rest. All but two of Disney’s parks belong to the Mouse and are run by it. The exceptions can be found at Tokyo Disney Resort which is owned and operated by specialist local leisure operator, the Oriental Land Company. The Tokyo Disneyland park looks like a carbon copy of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando but is home to a few more high-tech attractions. Its neighbor is a whole new world. Called Tokyo DisneySea, it is the only Disney park formed from ports which largely line a lagoon in the middle. As this report explained, they are comfortably the most realistic and immersive lands that Disney has ever developed. The Venetian-themed Mediterranean Harbour looks so authentic with its ornate arches, weathered walls and cypress tree-lined streets that my Italian friends thought I was actually in Venice when I sent them a photo from the park. Cracked aqueducts hide ride buildings and the streets look lived in as hotel rooms are behind the windows, which come complete with shutters of course. Guests can pretend they are in Venice. (Photo by Kurita KAKU/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images It’s the same with the American Waterfront area. With its soaring gothic skyscraper, full-size steam ship and neighboring fish market (a cleverly-disguised restaurant), it looks like the set of a period drama. The Mermaid Lagoon land looks like it has risen up from the depths of the ocean whilst the Lost River Delta really does look like it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 08:40
