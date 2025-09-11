ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
America Allegedly Plans to Use Digital Currency to Erase $37 Trillion — BRICS Called an Emergency…
Russian officials claim the US is orchestrating a massive financial reset through stablecoins, prompting desperate countermeasures from…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/11 20:42
Bitcoin Price Reacts Instantly to August US CPI Data
BTC dropped by almost a grand immediately after the news went live.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/11 20:42
VanEck Seeks Staked Hyperliquid ETF to Boost HYPE Token’s Growth
TLDR VanEck is filing for a spot staking Hyperliquid ETF in the U.S. to increase investor access to HYPE. The launch of the Hyperliquid ETF is expected to lead to a potential listing of the HYPE token on Coinbase. VanEck executives believe the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange has strong growth potential, challenging larger competitors. The HYPE [...] The post VanEck Seeks Staked Hyperliquid ETF to Boost HYPE Token’s Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/11 20:40
Traders fully price in three Fed rate cuts by end-2025
PANews reported on September 11 that according to Jinshi, traders have fully priced in three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve before the end of 2025.
PANews
2025/09/11 20:40
Analysts Suggest AlphaPepe Could Rival Pepe and FLOKI in 2025 Meme Coin Rally
AlphaPepe presale raises $130K in days with instant tokens, 85% APR staking, and 10x launch price boost. Analysts see 50x–1000x upside potential.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 20:40
5 Best Bitcoin Casinos: List of Top Crypto Gambling Sites Online 2025 (Key Tips Before You Play)
Looking for the best Bitcoin sites in 2025? We tested over 100 platforms to find the ones with the biggest bonuses, fastest payouts, and most exciting games. Here’s our expert-picked list – let’s dive in! Top 5 Best Bitcoin Casinos for 2025 Casino Welcome Bonus Rating JACKBIT 🔥 30% Rakeback + 100 No-Wager Free Spins […] The post 5 Best Bitcoin Casinos: List of Top Crypto Gambling Sites Online 2025 (Key Tips Before You Play) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 20:40
Harder, Better, Faster…More Private?
Blockchain’s future needs privacy as much as speed—exploring why confidentiality must become a core feature for real adoption.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 20:40
Analysis: U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in August, but won't prevent the Fed from cutting rates next week
PANews reported on September 11th that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose more than expected in August, with the annual rate of inflation increasing at its fastest pace in seven months. However, these figures are not expected to prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates next week due to a weak job market. Thursday's data showed that the CPI rose 0.4% in August, following a 0.2% increase in July. For the 12 months ending in August, the CPI rose 2.9%, the largest increase since January, following a 2.7% increase in July. Following recent bearish news on the job market, the CPI report could stoke concerns about stagflation. The impact of US President Trump's comprehensive tariffs will be gradual, but price increases are likely to accelerate in the coming months as businesses have now depleted pre-tariff inventories. Business surveys have been hinting at impending price increases for some time. Stephen Stanley, chief economist for US Capital Markets at Santander Bank, said: "There is a lot of evidence that more tariff-related inflation is coming, although it may take several months for the full transmission to occur."
PANews
2025/09/11 20:37
The Monsters In Yeon Sang-Ho’s Film ‘The Ugly’ Are All Humans
The post The Monsters In Yeon Sang-Ho’s Film ‘The Ugly’ Are All Humans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Park Jeong-min plays both the son and the younger version of his father in the film ‘The Ugly.’ TIFF The Ugly, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the director best known for his live action zombie film Train to Busan, its sequel Peninsula, and the animated prequel Seoul Station. Yeon also created the South Korean superhero film Psychokinesis and co-wrote the sci-fi TV drama Parasyte: The Grey, in which parasites turn humans into monsters. The monsters in his latest film, The Ugly, are all human. The film begins with a documentary crew interviewing Park Yeong-gu (Kwon Hae-hyo), a blind stamp carver, who explains that even the visually impaired can perceive beauty. His son, Dong-hwan (Park Jeong-min) has grown up with a father, now considered a national treasure for his life’s work of pursuing a traditional craft. Dong-hwan’s mother disappeared when he was a baby, so his devoted father is the only parent he’s ever known. While making the documentary, the body of Dong-hwan’s mother is discovered, prompting several interviews investigating her death. Yeon based the script on stories his mother told him when he was younger, things that happened when she was young. The Ugly is so much more than a whodunit. ‘I structured the story so that the son Dong-hwan is listening to the older generation’s stories and the format is that it’s five different interviews,” said Yeon. “Until the middle of the movie you’re trying to find out who did it. But the focus shifts after that and we really delve into the depths of human nature and at the end you see what kind of choices we make as a generation. I think those are the questions that I wanted the audience to think about.” There is a lot…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:35
Interest rate futures are pricing in bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by four consecutive quarter-points by January.
PANews reported on September 11 that according to Jinshi, interest rate futures pricing reflects a bet that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points four times in a row by January next year.
PANews
2025/09/11 20:34
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position