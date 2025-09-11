The Monsters In Yeon Sang-Ho’s Film ‘The Ugly’ Are All Humans

Park Jeong-min plays both the son and the younger version of his father in the film 'The Ugly.' TIFF The Ugly, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, the director best known for his live action zombie film Train to Busan, its sequel Peninsula, and the animated prequel Seoul Station. Yeon also created the South Korean superhero film Psychokinesis and co-wrote the sci-fi TV drama Parasyte: The Grey, in which parasites turn humans into monsters. The monsters in his latest film, The Ugly, are all human. The film begins with a documentary crew interviewing Park Yeong-gu (Kwon Hae-hyo), a blind stamp carver, who explains that even the visually impaired can perceive beauty. His son, Dong-hwan (Park Jeong-min) has grown up with a father, now considered a national treasure for his life's work of pursuing a traditional craft. Dong-hwan's mother disappeared when he was a baby, so his devoted father is the only parent he's ever known. While making the documentary, the body of Dong-hwan's mother is discovered, prompting several interviews investigating her death. Yeon based the script on stories his mother told him when he was younger, things that happened when she was young. The Ugly is so much more than a whodunit. 'I structured the story so that the son Dong-hwan is listening to the older generation's stories and the format is that it's five different interviews," said Yeon. "Until the middle of the movie you're trying to find out who did it. But the focus shifts after that and we really delve into the depths of human nature and at the end you see what kind of choices we make as a generation. I think those are the questions that I wanted the audience to think about." There is a lot…