VanEck Preps Hyperliquid ETF as HYPE Price Pushes Higher
TLDR: VanEck will file for a Hyperliquid spot staking ETF in the U.S. and an ETP in Europe, per reports. Hyperliquid’s token HYPE has hit a new all-time high of $56.10 after a strong seven-day rally. HYPE traded between $44.45 and $56.01 over the past week, showing higher demand and tighter trading ranges. Trading volume [...] The post VanEck Preps Hyperliquid ETF as HYPE Price Pushes Higher appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/11 20:50
Bitcoin Price Watch: Short-Term Rally Faces Test at $115,000 Wall
The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Short-Term Rally Faces Test at $115,000 Wall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded at $114,011 on Sept. 11, 2025, bolstered by a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.11 billion. The day’s intraday price range spanned from $112,255 to $114,451, indicating tight consolidation within a key resistance zone. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s daily chart reveals a gradual recovery from a prior downtrend that […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-short-term-rally-faces-test-at-115000-wall/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:48
Ethereum and Solana Lead Stablecoin Growth: What It Means for ETH and SOL Prices in 2025
The post Ethereum and Solana Lead Stablecoin Growth: What It Means for ETH and SOL Prices in 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stablecoin flows are reshaping the crypto landscape, with Ethereum and Solana absorbing the majority of fresh supply in 2025. As these digital dollars drive liquidity into DeFi and payments, they directly impact gas usage, validator rewards, and ultimately the price trajectory of ETH and SOL. Can Ethereum’s stablecoin dominance push ETH price beyond $5,000, or …
CoinPedia
2025/09/11 20:47
Consumer prices rose at annual rate of 2.9% in August, as weekly jobless claims jump
The post Consumer prices rose at annual rate of 2.9% in August, as weekly jobless claims jump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prices consumers pay for a variety of goods and services moved higher than expected in August while jobless claims accelerated, providing challenging economic signals for the Federal Reserve before its meeting next week. The consumer price index posted a seasonally adjusted 0.4% increase for the month, double the prior month, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.9%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective readings of 0.3% and 2.9%. For the vital core reading that excludes food and energy, the August gain was 0.3%, putting the 12-month figure at 3.1%, both as forecast. Fed officials consider core to be a better gauge of long-run trends. On employment, the Labor Department reported a surprise increase in weekly unemployment compensation filings to a seasonally adjusted 263,000, higher than the 235,000 estimate and up 27,000 from the prior period. This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/consumer-prices-rose-at-annual-rate-of-2point9percent-in-august-as-weekly-jobless-claims-jump.html
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:47
Kospi Record High Hints at Bitcoin Bull Run End
The post Kospi Record High Hints at Bitcoin Bull Run End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes South Korea’s Kospi index reached a record high of 4,340 points on Sept.11. Historically, Kospi peaks have aligned with Bitcoin cycle tops in 2017 and 2021. Analysts suggest this correlation signals that the current Bitcoin bull run may be nearing its end. South Korea’s main equity index, the Kospi, climbed to a record high of 4,340 points, driven by strong earnings in the semiconductor sector and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts. However, after a 38% gain year-to-date, some market participants warn of potential profit-taking if corporate earnings fail to meet expectations. This development is prompting caution among some analysts. Based on historical data, the new high for the Kospi could indicate that the bull run for Bitcoin BTC $114 192 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $48.61 B is approaching its conclusion. Analysis from the crypto platform Alphractal shows a pattern of the Kospi and Bitcoin (BTC) peaking around the same time. This occurred in late 2017 and again in the second half of 2021, with both assets entering bear markets shortly after. The KOSPI Composite Index, South Korea’s main stock index, has just reached a new all-time high — a level not seen since 2021. 📌 Interesting fact: every time the KOSPI has set a new record high, Bitcoin was trading close to its all-time high of the cycle. The last time this… pic.twitter.com/prQaiQQzqy — Alphractal (@Alphractal) September 11, 2025 Kospi and Bitcoin Show Historical Correlation The relationship between the two assets highlights their shared sensitivity to global economic shifts. When investor confidence is high, capital tends to flow into both emerging markets like South Korea and riskier assets such as crypto. This pattern suggests that a peak in the Kospi could precede a similar move for the Bitcoin price. Joao Wedson, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:46
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.
PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, initial jobless claims in the United States rose sharply last week, consistent with a significant weakening of labor market conditions. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday that initial jobless claims rose by 27,000 to 263,000 in the week ending September 6th, exceeding the previous reading of 236,000 and the expected reading of 235,000. The U.S. government said this week that non-farm payrolls may have been overstated by 911,000 in the 12 months ending in March. Last week's non-farm payroll report showed that job growth almost stagnated in August, with a decrease in June, the first such decline in four and a half years. A New York Federal Reserve survey also showed that consumer confidence in finding a job in August fell to its lowest level since June 2013. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates next week, and the market has fully priced in a 25 basis point cut.
PANews
2025/09/11 20:44
XRP Price Struggles To Break Higher As Rollblock Continues To Win Investor Confidence
As XRP consolidates, Rollblock is drawing increasing attention from investors. Its presale has already raised over 11.7 million dollars, and […] The post XRP Price Struggles To Break Higher As Rollblock Continues To Win Investor Confidence appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/11 20:44
AC/DC Stopped From Returning To No. 1 By Three Powerhouse Women
The post AC/DC Stopped From Returning To No. 1 By Three Powerhouse Women appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” climbs to No. 2 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, narrowly missing No. 1 behind “End of You” by Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 07, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip) Getty Images for Power Trip AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” one of the most successful hard rock smashes of all time — and certainly the biggest tune in the Australian rock outfit’s discography — never disappears from the Billboard charts. These days, it regularly appears on several hard rock rankings, as it’s both a streaming and sales win week after week. The tune almost returns to No. 1 on several rosters in America this frame, but it is blocked from the summit on one tally by one of the most exciting hard rock collaborations in recent memory. AC/DC Misses No. 1 by One Spot “Thunderstruck” climbs from No. 3 to No. 2 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, the ranking of the bestselling tunes in that genre on platforms like iTunes in the United States. The smash misses out on returning to the summit by just one space, as three of the most successful women in the style collaborate on a hugely successful tune. Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante Rule This week’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart is led by “End of You,” a collaboration between Poppy, Amy Lee of Evanescence, and Courtney LaPlante, who is best known as the lead singer of Canadian heavy-metal outfit Spiritbox. The track leads only the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally, and also comes in second place on the Rock Digital Song Sales and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:44
U.S. CPI Rises to 2.9%, Meeting Expectations
The post U.S. CPI Rises to 2.9%, Meeting Expectations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the latest period rose to 2.9%, in line with market expectations of 2.9% and up from the previous reading of 2.7%. This indicates a modest acceleration in consumer inflation, reflecting steady price increases across goods and services. Analysts see the result as a signal that inflation pressures remain …
CoinPedia
2025/09/11 20:44
From Fat Protocols to Fat Apps: Is Crypto Shifting Its Value Layer?
Every cycle, crypto finds a new narrative that drives adoption — from ICOs to DeFi to NFTs. But in 2025, another contender is gaining traction: Fat Apps. These are not protocols, not just dApps, but heavyweight applications designed to dominate user attention and capture value at scale. What Are Fat Apps? In traditional Web3 discussions, value capture is often framed as “fat protocols” vs. “thin applications.” Fat Apps flip that thinking. They are: Applications with massive user networks. Built on top of existing blockchains. Designed to monetize data, liquidity, and user engagement directly. Instead of blockchain layers being the sole value driver, Fat Apps themselves could become the new giants. Why Fat Apps Could Be the Next Narrative User-first adoption: Retail users don’t care about L1 vs L2 — they care about apps that solve problems. Value capture: Fat Apps control front-end distribution, making them powerful gatekeepers. Ecosystem growth: As protocols compete for relevance, Fat Apps may dictate where liquidity flows. In many ways, the rise of Fat Apps echoes the Web2 model — think Facebook, Amazon, or Google — except now it’s on decentralized rails. Signals Already Emerging Some early signs suggest we’re entering a Fat Apps cycle: DeFi super-apps consolidating lending, swaps, and staking. SocialFi platforms where attention = tokenized value. Gaming ecosystems capturing users with built-in marketplaces. If this narrative takes off, the “winners” won’t just be protocols — they’ll be the apps that dominate user behavior. Fat Apps may sound like just another buzzword, but if history is a guide, new narratives drive cycles — and Fat Apps could be crypto’s next big story. We explored this in detail in our full editorial here: Fat Apps may sound like just another buzzword, but if history is a guide, new narratives drive cycles — and Fat Apps could be crypto’s next big story. We explored this in detail in our full editorial here: What Are Fat Apps in Crypto? From Fat Protocols to Fat Apps: Is Crypto Shifting Its Value Layer? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium
2025/09/11 20:42
