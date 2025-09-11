ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Robert Griffin III On What Impresses Him Most About Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘Leadership’
The post Robert Griffin III On What Impresses Him Most About Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘Leadership’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robert Griffin III says “leadership” is what impresses him the most about Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images Robert Griffin III is really impressed by J.J. McCarthy’s leadership. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback garnered headlines by bouncing back from a rough first half and a few miscues to lead the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears. Minnesota trailed by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter. McCarthy displayed poise and moxie despite throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown earlier in the game. “I don’t know if there’s a great comparison for J.J. McCarthy at quarterback,” says Griffin when asked if there’s a player comparison he has for McCarthy. “The way that he turned it around in the fourth quarter, you heard a lot of people talking about the moxie that he had. But really, it’s just leadership. He throws a pick-six, comes back, tells everybody, ‘Don’t worry, I got you. That’s on me. I’m going to make it happen.’ And then goes and makes it happen. I think that’s his confidence.” The 22-year-old was making his first career start after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury. His stat line wasn’t pretty — 13-of-20 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception — but his play late in the game is what captured everyone’s attention. It’s worth noting that McCarthy is a proven winner at all levels, having won a national championship after losing just one game with the Michigan Wolverines. He also won a national championship with IMG Academy in high school. Robert Griffin III: Kevin O’Connell Is Confident In J.J. McCarthy “I think that’s Kevin O’Connell’s confidence in him,” says Griffin of McCarthy. “The guy’s a winner, national champion. He’s always done what is asked of…
M
$2.57507
+7.32%
T
$0.01676
+0.17%
SIX
$0.02186
+0.73%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:56
ແບ່ງປັນ
Plume partners with Octane to bring institutional-grade security to its RWA blockchain
Plume Octane
PLUME
$0.12763
+0.20%
RWA
$0.005746
+6.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news
2025/09/11 20:56
ແບ່ງປັນ
BTC Price Stabilizes Near $112,500 While Rollblock Emerges As The Next Big Market Challenger
Rollblock, still in presale, has captured attention by raising over $11.7 million and rewarding early buyers with gains exceeding 500%. […] The post BTC Price Stabilizes Near $112,500 While Rollblock Emerges As The Next Big Market Challenger appeared first on Coindoo.
NEAR
$2.721
-2.61%
BTC
$115,639.58
+0.16%
GAINS
$0.02534
-5.55%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/11 20:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
Solana News: SOL sehr stark bei 225 USD – bester Coin für 2025?
Solana klettert auf den höchsten Stand seit sieben Monaten und weckt neue Hoffnungen. Experten sehen ETFs und Firmeninvestments als starke Treiber. Anleger könnten vor einem heißen Jahresendspurt stehen. Du hast Solana vielleicht schon länger auf dem Schirm – oder du fragst dich, warum der Coin gerade wieder überall auftaucht. Tatsache ist: SOL legt kräftig zu […]
SOL
$246.97
+4.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoinist
2025/09/11 20:55
ແບ່ງປັນ
After the CPI was released, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September rose to 10.9%.
PANews reported on September 11th that, according to Jinshi, citing CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September is 89.1%, and the probability of a 50 basis point cut is 10.9%. The probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut in October is 4.3%, the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point cut is 84.4%, and the probability of a cumulative 75 basis point cut is 11.3%. (Before the CPI release, the probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September was 92%, and the probability of a 50 basis point cut was 8%. The probability of a cumulative 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October was 21.2%, the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point cut was 72.6%, and the probability of a cumulative 75 basis point cut was 6.2%.)
ROSE
$0.03003
+2.38%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/11 20:54
ແບ່ງປັນ
Monad gears up for MON token launch with 100 billion supply
Monad MON
TOKEN
$0.01459
-3.44%
MON
$0.0173
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news
2025/09/11 20:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
Asset management firm Robeco increased its stake in Strategy by $18 million in Q2
PANews reported on September 11 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages $62 billion, purchased $18 million worth of Strategy shares in the second quarter and currently holds 125,650 shares, worth more than $41.3 million.
MORE
$0.09658
+1.40%
SECOND
$0.0000118
--%
NET
$0.00009632
-0.90%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/11 20:53
ແບ່ງປັນ
Eightco Holdings Inc. Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change To ORBS, Advancing The AI Revolution
The post Eightco Holdings Inc. Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change To ORBS, Advancing The AI Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eightco Holdings Inc. Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change To ORBS, Advancing The AI Revolution – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Eightco Holdings Inc. Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change to ORBS, Advancing the AI Revolution Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eightco-holdings-inc-announces-nasdaq-ticker-symbol-change-to-orbs-advancing-the-ai-revolution/
CHANGE
$0.00199198
-0.81%
COM
$0.017647
+0.11%
AI
$0.1448
-1.02%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:52
ແບ່ງປັນ
U.S. jobless claims jump to highest level in nearly four years
PANews reported on September 11th that initial unemployment claims in the United States surged to their highest level in nearly four years last week, suggesting that layoffs may be increasing amid a sharp slowdown in hiring. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims reached 263,000 in the week ending September 6th, the highest level since October 2021. The four-week moving average rose to 240,500, the highest level since June. Initial claims data can fluctuate around holidays, and this week's data covers the Labor Day weekend. Texas saw the largest increase in initial unemployment claims, followed by Michigan, while the remaining states saw a decline.
U
$0.014605
+40.41%
JOBLESS
$0.001004
-28.84%
MAY
$0.05214
+11.48%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews
2025/09/11 20:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
South Korea Ends 2018 Ban on VC Investments in Crypto Firms
The post South Korea Ends 2018 Ban on VC Investments in Crypto Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea has lifted its 2018 ban that barred crypto-related companies from receiving venture capital investments. This is a major decision that could position the nation as a leader in blockchain investment across Asia. South Korea Lifts Crypto VC Investment Ban After 7 Years Seoul Economic Daily reported that South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) confirmed Cabinet approval of a revised enforcement decree that removes digital asset trading and brokerage from its list of restricted industries. Effective September 16, crypto startups can now apply for venture certification under the same rules as other high-growth firms. The ban was previously imposed in October 2018. This came at a time of speculative excess and widespread public concern. Regulators lumped crypto ventures alongside gambling and nightlife businesses. Industry leaders criticized the policy as out of step with international markets. They also claimed it damaged the country’s competitiveness in fintech and blockchain. In the years since, there has been a change in the global crypto ecosystem. For example, the U.S. created new rules for stablecoins and allowed big cryptocurrency companies to go public. Meanwhile, South Korea also introduced a stablecoin bill. This initiative aims to clarify stablecoins and establish rules for them in the country. Furthermore, in 2021, the country started a licensing system for virtual asset service providers. In July 2025, they also enacted the Virtual Asset User Protection Act. These actions established rules to protect deposits and closely monitor unfair trading practices. Korea’s New Push for Venture Capital in Digital Assets The decision to open venture certification to crypto businesses shows that the country places digital assets in high regard. By doing this, South Korea is providing access to government-backed incentives, financing programs, and risk capital. Minister Han Seong-sook emphasized that the reform was designed to align Korea with global…
U
$0.014605
+40.41%
CHANGE
$0.00199198
-0.81%
COM
$0.017647
+0.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:51
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position