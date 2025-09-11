Robert Griffin III On What Impresses Him Most About Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘Leadership’

Robert Griffin III says "leadership" is what impresses him the most about Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Getty Images Robert Griffin III is really impressed by J.J. McCarthy's leadership. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback garnered headlines by bouncing back from a rough first half and a few miscues to lead the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears. Minnesota trailed by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter. McCarthy displayed poise and moxie despite throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown earlier in the game. "I don't know if there's a great comparison for J.J. McCarthy at quarterback," says Griffin when asked if there's a player comparison he has for McCarthy. "The way that he turned it around in the fourth quarter, you heard a lot of people talking about the moxie that he had. But really, it's just leadership. He throws a pick-six, comes back, tells everybody, 'Don't worry, I got you. That's on me. I'm going to make it happen.' And then goes and makes it happen. I think that's his confidence." The 22-year-old was making his first career start after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury. His stat line wasn't pretty — 13-of-20 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception — but his play late in the game is what captured everyone's attention. It's worth noting that McCarthy is a proven winner at all levels, having won a national championship after losing just one game with the Michigan Wolverines. He also won a national championship with IMG Academy in high school. Robert Griffin III: Kevin O'Connell Is Confident In J.J. McCarthy "I think that's Kevin O'Connell's confidence in him," says Griffin of McCarthy. "The guy's a winner, national champion. He's always done what is asked of…