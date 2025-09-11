2025-09-15 Monday

Analysis: Initial jobless claims data confirms weak job market, Fed rate cut bets continue to rise

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, on Thursday, a U.S. government report showed that initial jobless claims jumped to a nearly four-year high. Short-term interest rate futures markets continued to increase bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts, ranging from expectations of at least two rate cuts by the end of the year, to bets on four consecutive rate cuts from September to January, and now fully pricing in three rate cuts this year, implying that the Fed will cut at all of its remaining meetings this year. However, a stronger-than-expected increase in the CPI in August may prevent the Fed from initiating significant rate cuts. The probability of a 50 basis point rate cut in September has slightly increased from 8% before the announcement to 10.9%.
2025/09/11
JUST IN: August CPI Data Shows Stable Inflation at 2.9%, How Will Crypto React?

The post JUST IN: August CPI Data Shows Stable Inflation at 2.9%, How Will Crypto React? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Inflation data is in, and markets are paying close attention! The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August 2025 rose 2.9% year-over-year, the highest since January – exactly as economists predicted. Core CPI, which removes volatile food and energy prices, stayed at 3.1%, unchanged from July and right in line with expectations. On the surface, …
2025/09/11
The Ultimate Way To Earn Passive Income In 2025

The post The Ultimate Way To Earn Passive Income In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The cryptocurrency market is no stranger to sudden volatility, but the recent $1.3 billion liquidation event left many traders stunned. In just a single day, leveraged traders across Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) were wiped out as markets swung sharply. While panic spread across exchanges, one group of investors remained unaffected — DNSBTC cloud mining users. No matter how chaotic the market became, DNSBTC miners continued to receive their guaranteed daily payouts, proving once again why cloud mining has become one of the best alternatives to trading in 2025. $1.3 Billion Gone Overnight Liquidations in crypto happen when traders borrow funds on leverage and the market moves against them. With Bitcoin (BTC) slipping and Dogecoin (DOGE) showing wild swings, margin calls triggered billions in forced selling. More than $1.3 billion was erased from the market, leaving many investors frustrated. But while traders suffered, cloud mining remained steady. Unlike trading, where profits rely on speculation, cloud mining ensures daily returns regardless of price swings. DNSBTC: Stability in an Unstable Market Established in 2020, DNSBTC is a professional Bitcoin cloud mining company based in the United States. By 2025, it had earned the reputation of being the best cloud mining service, with data centers located in the United States, Canada, and Iceland. Instead of betting on price action, users simply rent computing power from DNSBTC and receive steady payouts in Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), or Dogecoin (DOGE). With advanced ASIC hardware, eco-friendly power sources, and a user-friendly platform, DNSBTC has become one of the top cloud mining providers in the world. Key Benefits of DNSBTC Cloud Mining: $60 registration bonus for new users. Free cloud mining package available. Automatic daily payouts in BTC, LTC, or DOGE. No electricity or maintenance costs. Eco-friendly mining powered by solar and wind…
2025/09/11
SEC Delays Franklin Spot XRP ETF — Hard Deadlines Hit Next Month

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has pushed back its decision on Cboe BZX’s proposal to list the Franklin XRP ETF, setting a new outer limit for action on the file. In an order dated Sept. 10, the Commission “designates November 14, 2025 as the date by which the Commission shall either approve or disapprove” […]
2025/09/11
Ueno Bank Brings Its 2.2M Customers Quantum-Resistant Banking with SignQuantum and QANplatform

Asunción, Paraguay, 11th September 2025
2025/09/11
OpenAI signs a historic collaboration with Oracle: $300 billion in 5 years to enhance AI cloud computing

Sam Altman leads OpenAI towards a stellar $300 billion collaboration with Oracle, to enhance AI's computing capacity.
2025/09/11
Bitcoin Could Be the First Currency on Mars

Jose E. Puente and Carlos Puente recently outlined a system they call Proof-of-Transit Timestamping (PoTT), a framework that would let […] The post Bitcoin Could Be the First Currency on Mars appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/11
Cardano News, Solana Price & Top Trending Crypto Today: Which Altcoin Could Surge Over 25x Before November?

Layer Brett presale crosses $3M as investors seek 25x gains before November. L2 speed, $0.01 fees, and 760% APY staking make it a top crypto to watch.
2025/09/11
Markets lock in 25bps Fed rate cut as US CPI hits 2.9% in August

CPI rose 2.9% in August, locking in a 0.25% rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week, plain and simple. The monthly number came in hot at 0.4%, jumping from 0.2% in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. No more “will they or won’t they.” This print gives the Fed zero excuses. […]
2025/09/11
Don’t Expect New Shiba Inu ATHs: Machine Learning Algorithm Spits Out Max Price

The post Don’t Expect New Shiba Inu ATHs: Machine Learning Algorithm Spits Out Max Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Don’t Expect New Shiba Inu ATHs: Machine Learning Algorithm Spits Out Max Price | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dont-expect-shiba-inu-aths/
2025/09/11
