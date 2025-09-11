2025-09-15 Monday

ETH Price Predictions; Shiba Inu Latest News & Which Trending Crypto Is Backed The Best To Buy Now

ETH Price Predictions; Shiba Inu Latest News & Which Trending Crypto Is Backed The Best To Buy Now

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to struggle under the weight of its giant supply, with the dream of hitting $0.01 […]
Coindoo2025/09/11 21:15
US CPI hits 2.9% in August, sealing a 25bps Fed rate cut for next week

US CPI hits 2.9% in August, sealing a 25bps Fed rate cut for next week

The post US CPI hits 2.9% in August, sealing a 25bps Fed rate cut for next week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CPI rose 2.9% in August, locking in a 0.25% rate cut from the Federal Reserve next week, plain and simple. The monthly number came in hot at 0.4%, jumping from 0.2% in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. No more “will they or won’t they.” This print gives the Fed zero excuses. Inflation’s slowing just enough to ease the pressure, and the Fed’s going to act. The CPI-U now sits at 323.976, up 2.9% year-over-year. The CPI-W, which tracks inflation for wage earners, rose 2.8% annually, landing at 317.306. The C-CPI-U came in at 2.7% for the year. All those numbers moved 0.3% month-on-month before seasonal adjustment. Oh, and one caveat; they warned the last 10 to 12 months of data might be revised. Shelter, food, and energy push core prices again Shelter was the single biggest driver of the monthly gain. It jumped 0.4% in August. Rent? Up 0.3%. Owners’ equivalent rent? Also 0.4%. People who stayed at hotels or rentals paid 2.3% more than they did in July. The food index climbed 0.5% in August after being flat in July. Food at home rose 0.6%. All six grocery store categories went up. Tomatoes shot up 4.5%, apples jumped 3.5%, and fruits and vegetables overall rose 1.6%. Beef was up 2.7%, while meats, poultry, fish and eggs saw a 1.0% hike. Nonalcoholic drinks? Up 0.6%. Cereal, dairy, and bakery products each moved up 0.1%. Food away from home got more expensive too. The index rose 0.3% in August. Full-service restaurants increased 0.4%, and fast food joints ticked up 0.1%. Over 12 months, food at home is up 2.7%, and meats, poultry, fish, and eggs soared 5.6%. Nonalcoholic beverages rose 4.6%, and fruits and vegetables went up 1.9%. Cereals and bakery climbed 1.1%, and dairy rose 1.3%.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 21:14
World Liberty Financial Introduced Project Wings, a Trader Centric Initiative

World Liberty Financial Introduced Project Wings, a Trader Centric Initiative

The post World Liberty Financial Introduced Project Wings, a Trader Centric Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has introduced a trader-centric initiative called Project Wings. The initiative is in association with Raydium and Bonk.fun to reward USDT1 trading pairs. The announcement comes hours after USDT1 became an exclusive stablecoin in Falcon Stable community sale. World Liberty Financial, or WLFI, announced the launch of Project Wings. It is an initiative that centers around traders and has been defined as a new chapter on Solana. Project Wings has been launched in association with Raydium and Bonk.fun, with USDT1 as the reward token. The announcement comes hours after WLFI underlined an exclusive utility in the Falcon Finance ecosystem. World Liberty Financial Launched Project Wings Referring to it as a new chapter for USDT1, World Liberty Financial has introduced Project Wings. The trader-centric initiative by WLFI aims to boost trading and activities within the Solana ecosystem. The announcement further highlights that traders will be rewarded with USDT1, a stablecoin by WLFI, pairs once the program goes live. Introducing Project Wings: The Eagle Takes Off! 🦅 – A new chapter for USD1 on Solana, alongside our ecosystem partners.– A campaign created with traders at the center– USD1 pairs are now available for launch and trading on @bonk_fun and @RaydiumProtocol Launchlab. Keep an… pic.twitter.com/Zyt8EOXU94 — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 10, 2025 Notably, USDT1 trading pairs will be live on Raydium and Bonk.fun. The announcement has drawn reactions from both partners. Raydium said that it was the time to take off, linked to the tagline of the initiative, which is – The Eagle Takes Off. Bonk.fun acknowledged it by responding – let’s BONK. Many community members have also responded by calling it a new high chapter. Raydium and Bonk.fun Shed More Light Raydium and Bonk.fun shared details with the community on participating in the initiative. Raydium said that participants may qualify…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 21:13
Did diamond hands flinch? 187k BTC sold by LTHs means exhaustion or deeper drawdown ahead?

Did diamond hands flinch? 187k BTC sold by LTHs means exhaustion or deeper drawdown ahead?

The post Did diamond hands flinch? 187k BTC sold by LTHs means exhaustion or deeper drawdown ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Long-term holders sold about 183,000 Bitcoin across the last 30 days, including roughly 8,000 BTC spent in a single session, according to on-chain data tracking long-tenured supply and daily spent output. Per CryptoQuant’s 30-day Long-Term Holder Net Position Change, the cohort’s monthly balance decline aligns with a brief wave of distribution, and Glassnode’s spent-volume readings mark the largest one-day LTH move since the start of the year in early September. At the same time, the stock of coins with a low historical tendency to move, commonly framed as an illiquid supply, reached a record of nearly 14.3 million BTC in late August. Glassnode’s liquidity taxonomy places those coins with entities that have rarely been spent in the past, a bucket that has expanded even as prices cooled from mid-August levels. In other words, distribution from older wallets coincided with deeper storage by holders who seldom transact, a pairing that matters for how much new supply is actually available to trade. Flows in spot bitcoin ETFs add another layer. U.S. products posted a sharp daily intake on Sept. 10, with net subscriptions around $757 million, according to SoSoValue’s consolidated dashboard. Farside Investors’ running table shows the same pattern when aggregating daily prints across the complex. An upturn in primary-market demand at the same time older coins reentered circulation frames a simple absorption test; buyers either take the other side or they do not. Methodology matters for interpreting the numbers LTH Net Position Change calculates the 30-day change in the supply held by long-term holders, a negative reading over the past month that sums to about 183,000 BTC. LTH supply change (Source: CryptoQuant) CryptoQuant’s daily LTH “spent” measure the number of long-aged coins moved on the chain in a given day, which produced the early-September burst. Both datasets define the cohort using the 155-day…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 21:10
Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi at $0.0035 Could Outshine BlockDAG’s $396M Presale in 2025

Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Tapzi at $0.0035 Could Outshine BlockDAG’s $396M Presale in 2025

The cryptocurrency market is always on the lookout for the next big opportunity, and Tapzi, a Web3 gaming platform, may […]
Coindoo2025/09/11 21:10
XRP Price Forecast; Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction & The Latest Trending Cryptos That Could Make You Rich In 2025

XRP Price Forecast; Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction & The Latest Trending Cryptos That Could Make You Rich In 2025

Layer Brett presale surges past $3M, merging meme culture with Ethereum L2 utility, $0.0001 fees, 10K TPS speed, and 760% APY staking — tipped for 100x gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 21:10
ECB leaves interest rates at 2% with Trump tariff threats leading uncertainty

ECB leaves interest rates at 2% with Trump tariff threats leading uncertainty

The ECB kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 2% on Thursday, choosing to stand still for the second straight meeting. That decision was widely expected, with markets pricing in a 99% chance of no move. But the reason it matters is what's now surrounding the decision, and it's not pretty. The euro zone is […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 21:08
US inflation rises to 2.9%

US inflation rises to 2.9%

The post US inflation rises to 2.9% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways US inflation rose to 2.9% in August 2025, its highest point since January 2025. The rate surpasses the Federal Reserve’s target and could influence interest rate decisions. US inflation climbed to 2.9% in August 2025, reaching its highest level since January of the same year, according to Consumer Price Index data released today. The increase follows two months of steady 2.9% readings in June and July 2025, matching economists’ expectations of accelerating price growth. The current rate exceeds the Federal Reserve’s 2% long-term inflation target, highlighting ongoing challenges in price stabilization after inflation peaked above 9% in 2022. While US inflation maintained an average of 2.5% annually from 2010 to 2020, the early 2020s saw a surge driven by supply chain disruptions and stimulus spending. The latest reading mirrors levels observed in early 2025, suggesting persistent inflationary pressures. The S&P 500 has historically dropped between 1% and 2% on days when inflation data exceeds expectations, as markets price in potential monetary policy tightening. The elevated inflation rate indicates faster price increases for consumer goods and services compared to recent months, potentially affecting household spending and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-inflation-rate-august-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 21:07
Oracle to pay dividends on October 23; Here’s how much 100 ORCL shares will earn

Oracle to pay dividends on October 23; Here’s how much 100 ORCL shares will earn

The post Oracle to pay dividends on October 23; Here’s how much 100 ORCL shares will earn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oracle’s (NASDAQ: ORCL) stock price is soaring as investors react to the company’s earnings, which included strong revenue growth projections.  As the stock rallies, the American software company has also announced plans to reward shareholders through dividend payments in October. In this line, Oracle has confirmed it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on October 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the October 9 ex-dividend date.  Oracle dividend payment date. Source: Dividend.com To this end, an investor holding 100 shares will collect $50 in dividends. The payout is unchanged from the previous distribution on July 24, 2025. The dividend represents a forward payout ratio of 24.75% and equates to an annualized yield of about 0.61% based on the current share price. While this figure remains below the technology sector average of 1.37%, Oracle’s steady quarterly payments provide investors with reliable income alongside capital appreciation potential. ORCL stock soars on strong financials  Beyond dividends, Oracle shares continue to deliver gains, rallying 35% on Wednesday to close at $328.33. ORCL one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Indeed, Oracle’s strong financial performance has driven this momentum. Specifically, in the fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2025, the company reported revenues of roughly $14.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year.  Non-GAAP earnings per share climbed to $1.47, while Remaining Performance Obligations surged to nearly $455 billion, a staggering 359% increase from the prior year. These results indicate a growing demand for Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and AI services, driving the stock’s upward trajectory. Wall Street has responded positively to the latest earnings, especially with more projects in the pipeline. One notable development is a landmark agreement with OpenAI to purchase $300 billion in computing power over approximately five years, one of the largest cloud computing deals in history. This builds on a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 21:05
Why India Won’t Legalise Full Crypto Laws Yet

Why India Won’t Legalise Full Crypto Laws Yet

TLDR: India keeps crypto rules limited, warning full regulation could boost adoption and create systemic risk. $4.5B held in crypto by Indian households is not seen as a threat to financial stability. Stablecoins worry India, as they may compete with UPI and challenge monetary control. 30% crypto tax and AML rules stay as government monitors [...]
Blockonomi2025/09/11 21:04
