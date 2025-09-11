World Liberty Financial Introduced Project Wings, a Trader Centric Initiative

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has introduced a trader-centric initiative called Project Wings. The initiative is in association with Raydium and Bonk.fun to reward USDT1 trading pairs. The announcement comes hours after USDT1 became an exclusive stablecoin in Falcon Stable community sale. World Liberty Financial, or WLFI, announced the launch of Project Wings. It is an initiative that centers around traders and has been defined as a new chapter on Solana. Project Wings has been launched in association with Raydium and Bonk.fun, with USDT1 as the reward token. The announcement comes hours after WLFI underlined an exclusive utility in the Falcon Finance ecosystem. World Liberty Financial Launched Project Wings Referring to it as a new chapter for USDT1, World Liberty Financial has introduced Project Wings. The trader-centric initiative by WLFI aims to boost trading and activities within the Solana ecosystem. The announcement further highlights that traders will be rewarded with USDT1, a stablecoin by WLFI, pairs once the program goes live. Introducing Project Wings: The Eagle Takes Off! 🦅 – A new chapter for USD1 on Solana, alongside our ecosystem partners.– A campaign created with traders at the center– USD1 pairs are now available for launch and trading on @bonk_fun and @RaydiumProtocol Launchlab. Keep an… pic.twitter.com/Zyt8EOXU94 — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) September 10, 2025 Notably, USDT1 trading pairs will be live on Raydium and Bonk.fun. The announcement has drawn reactions from both partners. Raydium said that it was the time to take off, linked to the tagline of the initiative, which is – The Eagle Takes Off. Bonk.fun acknowledged it by responding – let's BONK. Many community members have also responded by calling it a new high chapter. Raydium and Bonk.fun Shed More Light Raydium and Bonk.fun shared details with the community on participating in the initiative. Raydium said that participants may qualify…