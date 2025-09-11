ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
/
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
/
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Layer Brett Is Tipped By Wall Street Traders As The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now, Calling It The Next Shiba Inu
Layer Brett presale soars as traders call it the next Shiba Inu. With 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, and 760% APY staking, LBRETT is tipped as the best crypto to buy now.
SHIBA
$0.000000000603
+0.33%
LAYER
$0.5509
-1.39%
NOW
$0.00583
-1.68%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 21:20
ແບ່ງປັນ
GENIUS Act Loophole Risks Draining Small Banks, Senator Warns
TLDR: Alabama Senator Keith Kelley says the GENIUS Act rewards loophole could reduce deposits in small rural banks. Crypto platforms offer high rewards without FDIC coverage, pulling funds away from community lending networks. Lower deposits could cut credit access for farms, small businesses, and rural economies dependent on local banks. Lawmaker urges Congress to close [...] The post GENIUS Act Loophole Risks Draining Small Banks, Senator Warns appeared first on Blockonomi.
ACT
$0.03935
-2.98%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockonomi
2025/09/11 21:19
ແບ່ງປັນ
Ethereum and Polygon Emerge as Top Picks for Latin American Developers
Consultancy firm Sherlock Communications found that developers across the region are favoring Ethereum and Polygon, attracted by their mature infrastructure […] The post Ethereum and Polygon Emerge as Top Picks for Latin American Developers appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coindoo
2025/09/11 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Next Big Cryptocurrency Investors Are Hunting Could Be a DeFi Crypto That Already Touched $15.6M
The post Next Big Cryptocurrency Investors Are Hunting Could Be a DeFi Crypto That Already Touched $15.6M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News When the market feels crowded with large-cap plays, investors often begin hunting for DeFi infrastructure that is still in presale but already showing signs of strong momentum. While many traders are analyzing crypto charts and debating whether to enter familiar names, others are spotting opportunities in emerging protocols where the upside remains far larger. Mutuum …
CAP
$0.1537
+3.92%
DEFI
$0.001757
+0.63%
FAR
$0.000359
+4.05%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia
2025/09/11 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hong Kong Proposes Crypto Classification and Capital Rules for Banks
The post Hong Kong Proposes Crypto Classification and Capital Rules for Banks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On Monday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority issued a draft of the new module CRP-1. It defines the “Classification of Crypto Assets” in the “Banking Supervisory Policy Manual” (SPM) to the local banking industry for public comment, as reported by a local media outlet. New Crypto Consultation Paper in Hong Kong The HKMA released a …
KONG
$0.01453
-12.25%
PUBLIC
$0.06238
-4.96%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia
2025/09/11 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
U.S. Jobless Claims Surge, Impacting Cryptocurrency Markets
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-jobless-claims-cryptocurrency-impact/
U
$0.014605
+40.41%
COM
$0.017647
+0.11%
JOBLESS
$0.001004
-28.84%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/11 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Surges as Fed Plans Rate Reductions
Recent economic data, including employment figures, has brought optimism to the cryptocurrency sector. Despite initial worries regarding inflation, especially after August’s global rate hikes, inflation levels have remained stable, contrary to expectations.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges as Fed Plans Rate Reductions
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/11 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Latin Americans Prefer Ethereum (ETH) and This Altcoin! Here’s Why!
The post Latin Americans Prefer Ethereum (ETH) and This Altcoin! Here’s Why! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While developers prefer various altcoins, especially Etheruem (ETH), two altcoins stand out in Latin America. The developer community in Latin America is opting for established blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum and Polygon rather than launching new base-layer protocols, according to a report by consultancy firm Sherlock Communications. Accordingly, Latin American developers are turning to Etheruem and Polygon because of their strong technical maturity and focus on real-world problems, he said. Developers prefer Ethereum and Polygon due to their intuitive tools, strong documentation, and proven track records, making them a good choice. “Latin America has a growing and increasingly talented developer community,” said Luiz Eduardo Abreu Hadad, blockchain researcher at Sherlock Communications. “But while developers have the capacity to create new platforms, the current reality is that the region will be a hub of development and adoption within already established ecosystems. This is what led them to Etheruem and Polygon.” According to the report, developers are also opting for Arbitrum (ARB), Avalanche (AVAX), Optimisim (OP), BNB, and Base networks, apart from Ethereum and Polygon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/latin-americans-prefer-ethereum-eth-and-this-altcoin-heres-why/
BNB
$928.3
-0.05%
REAL
$0.06403
-0.24%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005891
-2.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury
Read the full article at coingape.com.
SOL
$247.02
+4.07%
COM
$0.017647
+0.11%
FORWARD
$0.000246
--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats
2025/09/11 21:18
ແບ່ງປັນ
Suspects arrested for illegal crypto mining in Hong Kong care homes
Two technicians have been arrested in Hong Kong over allegedly installing mining rigs in two care homes.
KONG
$0.01453
-12.25%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/11 21:17
ແບ່ງປັນ
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ
ເພີ່ມເຕີມ
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position