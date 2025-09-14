2025-09-15 Monday

‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey

The post ‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Crypto is commodity and currency” “Dumber than crap” David Lawrence Ramsey III, an American radio personality (The Ramsey Show), financial commentator and the founder of Ramsey Solutions, has slammed cryptocurrency, saying that it may be more legitimate in the future but not now. He also admitted that crypto is a currency, but a digital one, speaking not of Bitcoin or Ethereum but crypto in general. However, his take on crypto is rather mixed as he puts gambling, commodities, crypto and fiat currencies in the same pot when talking about it. Dave Ramsey: Bitcoin is dumber than crap He’s washed, has clearly only done extremely limited research on $BTC and is hurting his audience with this advice Hate to see it pic.twitter.com/dmLdn7dvX6 — Discover Crypto (@DiscoverCrypto_) September 12, 2025 “Crypto is commodity and currency” In a video excerpt published by the @DiscoverCrypto_ X account, David Ramsey is speaking during a recent Ramsey Show and is answering questions from the co-host about his take on crypto. His take on cryptocurrency in general seems rather mixed, since while he believes it to be a digital currency, he still refers to it as a gambling tool and a fetish. While answering questions by his co-host, Ramsey said that he does not believe crypto to be a proven investment, since he considers it a commodity, like gold or oil. He pointed out that he does not buy oil rigs either. Ramsey said, “It’s not gonna be a proven investment, because it’s a commodity. Commodities are never a proven investment.” You Might Also Like “Dumber than crap” He said he does not do much gambling when asked about buying crypto. He then stated that crypto is a currency and he prefers not to invest in that, like he does not invest in the Japanese yen or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:53
BullZilla Presale Leads With Hyperliquid And Cronos

The post BullZilla Presale Leads With Hyperliquid And Cronos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race for the top 100x crypto presales in 2025 is heating up as investors hunt for the following breakout projects. With meme coins and emerging DeFi platforms driving the conversation, early participation has never been more crucial. Among the crowd, BullZilla is dominating attention with a presale strategy built to reward early adopters. Hyperliquid, a rising decentralized exchange protocol, and Cronos, the blockchain backed by Crypto.com, add further depth to this week’s top picks. Together, these projects showcase a spectrum of opportunity from high-octane meme potential to institutional-grade infrastructure. For those seeking the best crypto to buy today, the numbers tell a compelling story. BullZilla Presale: Explosive Growth and 1000x Ambition Bull Zilla is redefining how meme coin presales operate. Now in Stage 2D, $BZIL is priced at $0.00005241, with stages advancing every 48 hours or once $100,000 is raised. Over $360,000 has already been collected, with more than 1,200 holders and 24.7 billion tokens sold. Analysts project an extraordinary ROI of 11,422% from the current stage to the anticipated listing price of $0.00527. Early joiners in Stage 1 have already seen a 695% return, and a scheduled 14.55% price increase is set within days. For investors targeting the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, BullZilla ($BZIL) stands out as the best crypto to buy today and a potential next 1000x performer. BullZilla Presale Information Metric Details Current Stage 2D (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase 4 Current Price $0.00005241 Presale Tally Over $360,000 Raised Token Holders Over 1200 Tokens Sold 23.4 Billion How to Buy BullZilla Investors eager to join the BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale can participate directly through the official website. The process typically involves: 1. Connecting a Wallet (such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet). 2. Selecting the Payment Option (ETH) 3. Purchasing BullZilla Tokens at the current presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:50
Bitcoin As An Interplanetary Currency? Recent Research Speculates

The post Bitcoin As An Interplanetary Currency? Recent Research Speculates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Picture this! It is some time in the not-too-distant future and humans managed to colonize Mars. The first settlers on the red planet get paid handsomely to build infrastructure and working systems to support more migration. The Martian economy is still young, but the early settlers still need to support their families back on Earth and thus Bitcoin becomes the first interplanetary currency. While this has the makings of a science fiction tale, it is within the realm of possibility, according to a recently published research paper. Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the idea of colonizing Mars and making humans a multi-planetary species not so long ago. Bitcoin as an interplanetary currency means it would be used to facilitate transactions across both planets. An impressive scale and certainly one that would mark the height of human economic achievement. While this sounds like a walk in the park on paper, some major challenges arise right off the bat. For example, the great distances between the two planets present a latency challenge that would introduce inefficiency into the current Bitcoin transaction validation system. Under normal circumstances, transaction finality would be a challenge even for Bitcoin. This is because the large distance would take too much time to finalize. This latency would likely disrupt the Bitcoin blockchain’s transaction finality. Researchers Propose a Bitcoin Interplanetary Standard with Proof of Transit Timestamping Jose E. Puente and Carlos Puente recently published a paper detailing a revolutionary new idea that could make an interplanetary Bitcoin a reality. A key component of their idea was a revolutionary cryptographic receipt system which they called Proof-of-Transit Timestamping (PoTT). The PoTT proposes nodes could exist as satellites along the way, and these would stamp digital receipts on the data as it traverses the distances. This approach would be ideal for dispute…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:37
Musk's xAI lays off 500 employees from its data annotation team

PANews reported on September 14th that according to Zhitong Finance, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI laid off 500 team members on Friday evening. The email announced the company's immediate "strategic shift," deciding to "accelerate and prioritize the expansion of our specialized AI mentor team while reducing our focus on general AI mentor positions." "As part of this refocus, we no longer need most of our general AI mentor positions, and your employment with xAI will be terminated," xAI wrote in the email. Business Insider believes the layoffs represent approximately one-third of xAI's 1,500-person data annotation team, which primarily handles the annotation and pre-processing of data used to train xAI's chatbot, Grok.
PANews2025/09/14 10:37
Bitcoin Holds $114K On ETF Strength As XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge

The post Bitcoin Holds $114K On ETF Strength As XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading in the $114,000-$114,500 range, showing strong support around these levels as institutional funds continue to flow in. BlackRock and Fidelity have reported rising ETF inflows over recent days, reinforcing BTC’s position as a core asset in digital portfolios.  As Bitcoin steadies, investors are not limiting their attention to BTC alone. Ripple’s XRP is gathering momentum, and early-stage opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE are now being named as some of the best crypto plays to watch. Traders appear to be balancing stability (BTC) with upside potential in selected altcoins and presales. ETF Demand Strengthens the Base ETF inflows are among the major tailwinds for Bitcoin now. Despite past volatility and intermittent periods of weak demand, recent reports show that BlackRock’s and Fidelity’s ETF products continue to attract steady capital. This institutional interest is helping reduce downward volatility and increasing investor confidence. Steady ETF flows tend to support long-term accumulation, and many analysts believe the sustained interest could push Bitcoin toward resistance levels near $120,000–$125,000 if key technical thresholds are breached. Meanwhile, support at $110,000 to $112,000 remains critical; if that zone fails, downward correction risk increases. XRP Emerges as a Strong Contender XRP has caught sentiment among traders looking for altcoin value. Currently trading near $3.05, XRP broke above short-term resistance in several markets and is being viewed as a rebound play. If XRP reclaims $3.10 and holds it, targets toward $3.50 become increasingly plausible in the medium term. Investors are also keeping an eye on XRP’s fundamentals – its cross-border payment usage, legal/regulatory developments, and partner integrations – all of which could serve as catalysts for price upside. MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Analyst Top Picks Whale trackers flag growing MAGACOIN FINANCE buys, showing fresh investor bullishness. This latest presale – already drawing both institutional and retail interest – has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:35
DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Tied to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme

Hackers drained millions in crypto by exploiting SIM swap flaws, laundering the funds through a casino in a brazen digital heist now under DOJ asset seizure action. Feds Crack Down on SIM Swap Hackers Behind $5M Crypto Theft and Laundering Plot The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week that it has filed a […]
Coinstats2025/09/14 10:30
Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

The post Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to bring end-to-end privacy features to the Ethereum network, a layer-1 (L1) smart contract blockchain, and rebranded its “Privacy & Scaling Explorations” initiative to “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum” (PSE). PSE said it aims to bring privacy solutions to the protocol, infrastructure, networking, application, and wallet layers in Friday’s announcement, and laid out several key goals for the next 3-6 months. These included enabling private transfers through the development of the PlasmaFold layer-2 network, confidential voting, and privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.  The introduction of the Ethereum PSE privacy roadmap. Source: Ethereum Magicians The roadmap also proposed exploring a workaround for personal data being broadcast through remote procedure call (RPC) services, and private identity solutions through zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, a way of verifying information without revealing the specific contents of that information. PSE outlined its mission: “Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity. We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached. “We’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” the announcement continued. Privacy has always been at the core of the cypherpunk ethos that spawned cryptocurrencies, and as crypto gains widespread adoption and the attention of governments, the crypto community is increasingly concerned about evolving digital financial surveillance methods. Related: EU Chat Control hinges on Germany’s decision The US government proposes government identity checks for DeFi US government officials are currently weighing regulations for the crypto industry and markets, which include potential surveillance measures to track the activity of participants. The US Department of the Treasury, headed by secretary Scott Bessent,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:23
Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring and Defilama data, Tron's 24-hour revenue reached US$1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first; Solana's 24-hour revenue reached US$175,700.
PANews2025/09/14 10:22
SHIB Price Prediction for September 13

The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 13 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls are controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has risen by 8.9% over the last day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001483. You Might Also Like However, if the daily bar closes not far from that level, the rise is likely to continue to the $0.000015 zone. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has broken the $0.00001428 resistance. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of the $0.00001550-$0.000016 range soon. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel. As neither side has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.000014-$0.000016 is the more likely scenario. SHIB is trading at $0.00001467 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-13
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:20
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $14M With 13,500 Holders – Best Crypto Presale of 2025

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $14M With 13,500 Holders – Best Crypto Presale of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 05:00 Discover why MAGACOIN FINANCE is being ranked among the best crypto presales of 2025 after raising $14M with 13,500 holders. Analysts predict strong ROI potential. Crypto investors are chasing the best crypto presale of 2025, with multiple new projects gaining traction across different sectors. From DeFi tokens to gaming-based assets, the hunt for the next high ROI crypto presales is intensifying. In the middle of this rush, MAGACOIN FINANCE has already pulled in attention after raising $14M with 13,500 holders, making it one of the top crypto presales to watch. MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Smashes $14M With 13,500 Holders Few tokens in early sales grab as much attention as MAGACOIN FINANCE has. The project has surged past a $14M raise, supported by more than 13,500 holdersalready. Analysts are linking this rapid growth to strong community backing and the limited allocation bonus, where investors can still access a 50% bonus using the code PATRIOT50X. Some experts are even projecting a 25x ROI once listings begin, putting MAGACOIN FINANCE among the best altcoin presales of 2025. With limited stages selling out quickly, many rank it among the top presale tokens to buy now, especially for those searching for a crypto presale with a considerable number of holders and strong early traction. Rising Demand for Early-Stage Crypto Tokens The appetite for the best new crypto projects has been growing each quarter. Investors want assets with clear narratives, high community activity, and potential for gains before the next cycle. This is why the best altcoin presales of 2025 are attracting higher volumes compared to previous cycles. Some examples of gaining visibility include projects tied to AI, gaming, and decentralized payments. Each carries different models, but all of them compete for the title of the best crypto presale to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:04
