2025-09-15 Monday

Why Analysts Say Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy in Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, and Pepe

Why Analysts Say Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy in Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, and Pepe

The post Why Analysts Say Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy in Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, and Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 17:55 As the final quarter draws investor attention, the crypto market is showing clear differences in momentum. While established assets like XRP, Cardano , and Pepe face external pressures and fading hype , a new contender is emerging as the best crypto to buy now. Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based meme coin , is quickly gaining traction with its presale already surpassing $6.7 million and positioning itself as a standout project for Q4. Q4 Outlook for XRP, PEPE, and Cardano XRP, PEPE, and Cardano all show signs of weakness heading into Q4 . XRP’s price continues to depend on shaky ETF headlines and broader market speculation rather than its own progress , leaving holders betting on news they cannot control.PEPE’s decline is even sharper, with falling user activity , reduced trading volumes, and whale sell-offs pointing to fading momentum. Cardano still leans on its long-term vision , but its slow pace of delivery fails to match the market’s demand for results now . Together , these trends highlight why investors are shifting away from older names that rely on hope instead of real-time performance. History shows the biggest gains don’t come from waiting on tired giants, but from spotting the next breakout before it explodes. This is why sharp investors are already rotating into Pepeto, the project building real value in Q4 while the others stall. Why Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for Q4 Growth Pepeto sidesteps the problems facing XRP and PEPE by focusing on its own ecosystem. As an Ethereum-based meme coin with real tools, it delivers what most memecoins lack: zero fee trading through PepetoSwap and fast, secure cross chain transfers via PepetoBridge. Driving this utility is a presale price of just $0.000000153, giving investors the kind of early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:57
Staking XRP Made Simple: XRP Tundra Unveils User-Friendly Platform

Staking XRP Made Simple: XRP Tundra Unveils User-Friendly Platform

The post Staking XRP Made Simple: XRP Tundra Unveils User-Friendly Platform  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, XRP has been valued for its speed and reliability in global payments. However, holders lacked one thing that most other major cryptocurrencies already had: the ability to earn yield. Coins often sat idle, waiting on price movement. On the other hand, networks like Ethereum and Solana offered their communities accessible staking systems. That gap is now closing. XRP Tundra lets users earn rewards by staking XRP directly on the XRP Ledger. It keeps assets secure while offering exposure to governance and utility tokens. With Cryo Vaults, staking becomes straightforward: no bridges, no third-party custody, and no complex DeFi steps. Investors finally have a native way to generate consistent returns from their XRP. A dual-token model that adds even more depth supported this. Cryo Vaults And Industry-Leading Returns Cryo Vaults form the core of the staking system. Users lock their XRP for fixed terms ranging from 7 to 90 days. After the period ends, the platform returns their original tokens along with TUNDRA rewards. The process mirrors the simplicity of everyday XRP transactions: sign, confirm, and track activity directly on the ledger. Rewards are designed to be both attractive and sustainable.  XRP Tundra reserves 25% of the TUNDRA-X supply, 50 million tokens, for staking payouts. The platform spreads token emissions gradually over several years.  It boosts rewards for users who choose longer lockup periods. This approach promotes long-term commitment and avoids inflationary pressure.  This balance encourages commitment while avoiding the inflationary pitfalls common in less disciplined reward systems. On Solana, TUNDRA-S Cryo Vaults provide additional yield through its high-speed DeFi environment.  Together, XRPL and Solana vaults create parallel opportunities. One is tied to ledger security and transparency, the other to performance and low-cost execution. Optional enhancements allow users to optimize further. Blizzard Vaults, accessible by holding TUNDRA, unlock premium…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:45
Ethereum verdubbelt volume van Bitcoin terwijl altcoins domineren

Ethereum verdubbelt volume van Bitcoin terwijl altcoins domineren

Terwijl de meeste ogen gericht zijn op de komende FOMC vergadering, gebeurt er iets opvallends in de altcoinmarkt. Het handelsvolume verschuift duidelijk van Bitcoin naar alternatieve munten, met Ethereum als een van de grootste aanjagers. Handelaren bereiden zich zichtbaar voor op beweeglijke dagen en dat zorgt voor flink wat activiteit... Het bericht Ethereum verdubbelt volume van Bitcoin terwijl altcoins domineren verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/14 22:42
Polymarket Weighs $9B Valuation as Kalshi Eyes $5B, Report Says

Polymarket Weighs $9B Valuation as Kalshi Eyes $5B, Report Says

The post Polymarket Weighs $9B Valuation as Kalshi Eyes $5B, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket and Kalshi are reportedly weighing fresh fundraising rounds at valuations of $9 billion and $5 billion, respectively, according to a new report from The Information. Technology newsletter The Information reports that both prediction market operators are entertaining new cash infusions: Polymarket has weighed an offer that could peg its valuation as high as $9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polymarket-weighs-9b-valuation-as-kalshi-eyes-5b-report-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:34
SUI Maintains Its Price Range Above $3.00

SUI Maintains Its Price Range Above $3.00

The post SUI Maintains Its Price Range Above $3.00 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 14, 2025 at 13:21 // Price The price of Sui has risen above the moving average lines although it remains in a sideways trend below $4.40, as Coinidol.com reports. Sui price long-term prediction: ranging The sideways trend has been ongoing since the 10th of May. The altcoin is currently trading above the $3.20 support and below the $4.40 resistance level. Today’s upward trend came to an end at a high of $3.88. Since August 14, as Coinidol.com reported, buyers have struggled to keep the price above the $4.00 mark. SUI will rise above the $4.40 high if the current barrier is breached. The crypto price will continue to range if the current barrier is not breached. At the moment, SUI is at $3.77. Technical indicators Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40 Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60    Sui price indicators analysis The price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are above the upward moving average lines, indicating an uptrend. The 21-day SMA is higher than the 50-day SMA, indicating that the value of the cryptocurrency is rising. SUI will fall if the 21-day SMA support is not reached. SUI/USD chart – September 14, 2025 What is the next move for Sui? SUI is rising but has paused below the $3.90 high. Since September 13, the altcoin has been fluctuating below the $3.90 level and above the moving average lines. SUI will rise if the 21-day SMA support holds and reaches its previous high of $4.40. Selling pressure will return if the bears break the 21-day SMA support. SUI/USD 4-hours chart – September 14, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:31
MAGACOIN FINANCE Nears $14M Presale Milestone as Layer Brett Gains Early Retail Traction

MAGACOIN FINANCE Nears $14M Presale Milestone as Layer Brett Gains Early Retail Traction

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Nears $14M Presale Milestone as Layer Brett Gains Early Retail Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025’s presale boom, two names are dominating watchlists: MAGACOIN FINANCE and Layer Brett. One is drawing headlines for its retail-fueled meme explosion, the other for quietly locking in institutional buzz and whale capital. Together, they reflect two distinct roads in this market cycle—but only one may be poised to turn modest entries into staggering long-term gains. With MAGACOIN FINANCE now racing past the $14 million presale milestone and attracting thousands of holders, investors are now clearly knows which side to stand on. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Smart Money’s Silent Power Play The presale arena rarely sees such alignment between retail excitement and institutional trust, but MAGACOIN FINANCE has carved out that sweet spot. With $14M raised and zero-tax trading mechanics, the project has already crossed thresholds that signal strength and sustainability. It’s not simply hype; audits by HashEx and CertiK have validated the code, easing concerns for whales and everyday investors alike. What makes this token stand out, however, is not just its clean structure, but its stealth positioning. In a space where meme projects often burn bright and fade fast, MAGACOIN FINANCE has branded itself as a “whale-backed stealth play”—an early opportunity designed for serious longevity. By eliminating insider allocations, enforcing a capped supply, and promoting transparent mechanics, it has become a rallying point for large capital flows looking for an early-stage bet without the baggage of manipulation. Analysts note its 30x ROI potential, but more importantly, they point to its narrative: a community-first token where no player holds an unfair advantage. This positioning, combined with growing retail adoption, places MAGACOIN FINANCE not as just another presale hype story, but as a legitimate contender to become one of 2025’s defining meme-driven yet fundamentally strong assets. In short, while retail waves may come and go, MAGACOIN FINANCE is stacking momentum for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:28
SHIB Jumps 1,932% in Major Metric as Supply Shrinks by 2,190,152 SHIB

SHIB Jumps 1,932% in Major Metric as Supply Shrinks by 2,190,152 SHIB

Shiba Inu metric surges, but SHIB price in red
Coinstats2025/09/14 22:28
Shiba Inu Coin Turns Red Amid Shibarium Incident: How Bad Is It for SHIB?

Shiba Inu Coin Turns Red Amid Shibarium Incident: How Bad Is It for SHIB?

The post Shiba Inu Coin Turns Red Amid Shibarium Incident: How Bad Is It for SHIB? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) took a hit after its Layer-2 network Shibarium fell victim to a sophisticated exploit, with the prime ecosystem token sliding from the $0.0000142 zone back to $0.0000138 and giving up most of the gains it had built earlier in the week. What’s become known later is that attackers had managed to get hold of 10 out of 12 validator keys, using stolen money from the Shibarium bridge — including 224.57 ETH worth about $1 million and 92.6 billion SHIB worth about $1.3 million — to buy 4.6 million BONE and temporarily take control of the validator set long enough to push through a malicious state. You Might Also Like For SHIB, the price reaction has been immediate and heavy. The token is currently pinned near the $0.0000135-$0.0000137 range, which is a fragile support that’s held since late August. Source: TradingView If that floor breaks, the next level to watch is $0.0000130, hitting which would undo Shiba Inu coin’s late-summer base and signal a deeper correction. The recent sell-off shows that the SHIB market is still really sensitive to security headlines, and with $2.4 million confirmed stolen, there’s less appetite for aggressive dip-buying. Shiba Inu’s BONE price reaction After being used as the lever for the exploit itself, BONE, the governance and gas token of Shibarium, has also taken a hit. Trading at around $0.20, its value first soared by 54% and then fell by around 46%. You Might Also Like The damage to SHIB in terms of price is already clear, but there’s a risk that it could get worse if confidence doesn’t come back quickly. Unless developers can show that the vulnerability is sealed and the safeguards are in place, SHIB’s weak support zone may not hold, leaving the token exposed to fresh lows while BONE continues…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:25
Economist: The Fed's interest rate cut at a time of rising inflation may be a major mistake, and Bitcoin failed to achieve a breakthrough as expected

Economist: The Fed's interest rate cut at a time of rising inflation may be a major mistake, and Bitcoin failed to achieve a breakthrough as expected

PANews reported on September 14th that economist Peter Schiff wrote on the X platform that the Federal Reserve's impending interest rate cut amid rising inflation could be a major policy mistake. Gold and silver have already broken out, with mining stocks leading the rally, ultimately confirming this upward trend. However, Bitcoin has failed to achieve a breakthrough as expected and has instead traded sideways at a high level. For coin holders, it's time to change tracks.
PANews2025/09/14 22:22
As Milton Friedman Did, Trump Thinks The Fed Can Overcome Bad Policy

As Milton Friedman Did, Trump Thinks The Fed Can Overcome Bad Policy

The post As Milton Friedman Did, Trump Thinks The Fed Can Overcome Bad Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Notorious gangster Al Capone attempts to help unemployed men with his soup kitchen “Big Al’s Kitchen for the Needy.” The kitchen provides three meals a day consisting of soup with meat, bread, coffee, and doughnuts, feeding about 3500 people daily at a cost of $300 per day. Bettmann Archive Thoroughgoing Keynesian Ben Bernanke once quipped to Milton Friedman (1912-2006), “You’re right, we did it. We’re very sorry.” What did they or “we” do? According to Friedman, the Fed failed to increased the so-called “money supply” in the 1930s, thus the economic downturn. Bernanke and Friedman’s incorrect analysis was rooted in the Keynesian notion that governments have resources. They don’t. Just as governments can only spend money insofar as they extract it from the private sector first, creations of government like the Federal Reserve can’t increase money in circulation that only circulates insofar as there are market goods, services and labor to exchange. In other words, money in circulation is a mirror into production precisely because without production there’s no money circulating. No doubt some reading this will say governments can and do “print money” with abandon, and while true, the latter is not the same as increasing money in circulation. And it’s certainly not evidence of a central bank or monetary authority increasing so-called “money supply.” It’s not even close, and it explains why dollars referee exchange globally and in countries where the official currency is something else entirely. It’s markets at work. Yes, governments can once again print money, but only producers decide what monetary mediums circulate. And their production dictates the amount circulating. Nothing else. Friedman claimed, and his myriad disciples claim to this day that the Fed once again caused the Great Depression through a failure to increase the so-called “money supply.” Friedman made, and they make…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:21
