2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Simpsons XRP Predictions Explored

Simpsons XRP Predictions Explored

Did the Simpsons Really Predict XRP’s Next Move?A video stirred up excitement in the crypto world by claiming that The Simpsons predicted XRP wIll reach $589 by the end of the year. The video uses a range of visual “evidence,” logo comparisons, social media coincidences, and meme logic. <iframe width=”560” height=”315” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/ijuasjaoYnE?si=5FKlMKZurIJ6caxM” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0” allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>The video shows a logo called the “tri skeleton” which exactly matches the Ripple/XRP logo. The video also claims the show (or at least some edited image associated with it) contains a chalkboard scene where Bart writes “XRP to hit $589+ by EOY”. Alongside this, the video points out that Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, follows 589 people on X , which could be a symbolic link. The video does acknowledge partway through that the $589 prediction is fake, saying it was created by someone from the XRP community. When one goes looking for third-party verification, the story unfolds differently. Outlets like Investing.com showed that the screenshot of Bart writing “XRP to hit $589+ by EOY” is not from any real episode of The Simpsons. It was fabricated as a thumbnail for YouTube and shared across social media, giving the impression of something it never was. The “Frinkcoin” episode, which the video and others often cite as the source, is real — it aired in 2020 and includes a sequence explaining blockchain and cryptocurrencies — but it does not include that chalkboard prediction. The fake screenshot started circulating around that time, but then grew into a meme, a recurring piece of “Simpsons XRP prediction” lore.The claim about Brad Garlinghouse following 589 accounts is somewhat rooted in what many crypto community members observe. Some have documented that at times his following count on X hovers around or was set at 589. Whether this is intentional or simply coincidental is not confirmed. XRP’s all-time price action (Source: CoinMarketCap)Further examination of fact-checks shows that when Dec. 31, 2020 arrived, XRP’s price was nowhere near $589. The “prediction” never manifested in price, and no official Simpsons content contains that claim. In short, the video’s presentation is built largely on symbolic associations, visual similarities, and meme culture, rather than verifiable Simpsons episodes making price predictions.
NEAR
NEAR$2.72-2.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.06399-0.31%
Safe Road Club
SRC$0.002801+1.52%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe Price Forecast For 2026; Why New Crypto Investors Favour This Altcoin As Their First Crypto Investment

Pepe remains volatile, BONK struggles for stability, but Layer Brett offers 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, 670% APY staking, and a $1M giveaway — making it 2025’s top meme pick.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002485-4.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005884-2.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 21:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
DC Sues Athena Bitcoin Over Scam-Linked Crypto ATM Deposits

DC Sues Athena Bitcoin Over Scam-Linked Crypto ATM Deposits

Athena Bitcoin, responsible for 13% of the cryptocurrency ATMs in the United States, is facing allegations of facilitating scams, as a staggering 93% of the deposits are linked to fraudulent activities. The majority of the victims are older adults, with an average age of 71, who have each lost approximately $8,000, some even losing as much as $98,000 in a single instance.
Dogechain
DC$0.00002708-6.62%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Tronweekly2025/09/11 21:30
ແບ່ງປັນ
Enigmatic $100M Movement After 13 Years!

Enigmatic $100M Movement After 13 Years!

The post Enigmatic $100M Movement After 13 Years! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Whale Resurfaces: Enigmatic $100M Movement After 13 Years! Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Whale Resurfaces: Enigmatic $100M Movement After 13 Years! Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-whale-awakens-dormancy-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017646+0.10%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 21:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
UK petition for blockchain innovation gains traction after Coinbase push

UK petition for blockchain innovation gains traction after Coinbase push

The petition, made in July, reached more than half of the required signatures for a government response after Coinbase sent out a push notification to its users. A public petition calling on the United Kingdom to develop a pro-innovation strategy for blockchain and stablecoins has gained momentum following a push from crypto exchange Coinbase.The petition, hosted on the UK government’s website, calls for a comprehensive framework that includes stablecoin regulation, blockchain adoption and the appointment of a blockchain “czar.”Although launched in July, the initiative drew attention this week after Coinbase sent in-app messages encouraging users to sign. Screenshots shared by users on social media showed in-app messages from the exchange, rallying its users with phrases like “help UK lead stablecoin innovation now.”Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09593+0.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.07763-0.95%
Propy
PRO$0.751+3.01%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
Bitcoin Loses 'Digital Gold' Label, Top Bloomberg Expert Proves

Bitcoin Loses 'Digital Gold' Label, Top Bloomberg Expert Proves

Bitcoin turns into pure risk asset, leaving "digital gold" role behind, says Bloomberg's McGlone
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001019+1.49%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:28
ແບ່ງປັນ
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01675+0.11%
Union
U$0.014621+40.57%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09257-2.26%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
Alabama State Senator Warns GENIUS Act Could Harm Small Banks

Alabama State Senator Warns GENIUS Act Could Harm Small Banks

The post Alabama State Senator Warns GENIUS Act Could Harm Small Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keith Kelley, a Republican state senator representing Alabama’s 12th district, is sounding the alarm for the potential impact of the federal stablecoin bill, the GENIUS Act, two months after it was signed into law by US President Donald Trump. In a Wednesday op-ed for 1819 News, Kelley said there was a loophole in the GENIUS Act that, if exploited, could “devastate” the economies of rural areas like many in Alabama. According to the senator, the bill would allow “cryptocurrency platforms to distribute financial rewards,” incentivizing people to withdraw funds or close accounts at small community banks in the state. “Unlike large banks, community banks depend on local deposits to fund their lending,” said Kelley. “If those deposits decrease, their ability to offer loans to individuals, families, and small businesses will be significantly restricted.” He added: “For our rural farming communities in particular, where margins are thin and seasonal cash flow is critical, the loss of a trusted lending partner could be devastating.” Though signed into law on July 18, the GENIUS Act will not go into effect immediately. The law requires the US Treasury and Federal Reserve to finalize regulations related to the bill — a process the former began in August by calling for public comments focusing on detecting illicit activity.  Related: Banking lobby fights to change GENIUS Act: Is it too late? Proponents of the GENIUS Act have argued that the bill will “drive innovation” to the US by establishing regulatory clarity for stablecoin issuers. Yet others have warned of issues with the law in addition to concerns about stablecoin issuers paying yields indirectly. “The foreign issuer loophole was not sufficiently fixed,” Timothy Massad, a research fellow at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and former chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), told…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.767-4.21%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199198-0.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006226+2.30%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 21:27
ແບ່ງປັນ
ETHGas launches the "Go to a Gas-Free Future with Gassy Jack" campaign, with the first chapter, "Beanstalk Carnival," opening.

ETHGas launches the "Go to a Gas-Free Future with Gassy Jack" campaign, with the first chapter, "Beanstalk Carnival," opening.

PANews reported on September 11th that ETHGas has officially launched the "Towards a Gas-Free Future with Gassy Jack" campaign. Users complete tasks to contribute to the goal of zero gas fees, collect "Beans" to show their contribution points, and can also invite allies to win more Beans. The campaign progresses in chapters, with the backdrop depicting the mascot, Gassy Jack, finding a bean seed that can help him escape danger. Participants can become founding members of the community, completing tasks or inviting friends to help grow the beanstalk. Chapter 1, "Beanstalk Carnival," aims to cultivate the ETHGas "Beanstalk." Joining will earn you 10 beans. Inviting friends as allies unlocks referral milestones, earns titles, and earns more beans. New tasks will be released later. Please note that "Beans" tokens are not yet available for secondary market trading, so beware of scams. Furthermore, the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade and regulatory changes may impact the long-term development of the project.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09593+0.72%
Triathon
GROW$0.025-3.47%
SEED
SEED$0.001029+0.58%
ແບ່ງປັນ
PANews2025/09/11 21:26
ແບ່ງປັນ
ECB holds rates at 2% as Trump tariffs cloud outlook

ECB holds rates at 2% as Trump tariffs cloud outlook

The post ECB holds rates at 2% as Trump tariffs cloud outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ECB kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 2% on Thursday, choosing to stand still for the second straight meeting. That decision was widely expected, with markets pricing in a 99% chance of no move. But the reason it matters is what’s now surrounding the decision, and it’s not pretty. The euro zone is stuck in a slow-growth cycle, and Donald Trump’s trade war rerun is threatening to make things worse. The last time the ECB adjusted rates was in June, when it finally eased off from last year’s all-time high of 4%. Now, with inflation sitting roughly at target, “around the 2% medium-term target,” as the bank said, there’s no immediate reason to panic. But there’s also no clarity on what comes next. “The Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook is broadly unchanged,” the statement said. No forward guidance. No direction. Just data-watching and more waiting. Trump’s threats shake economic outlook The bigger problem is the chaos coming from outside Europe. The ECB made its decision while global uncertainty keeps building. Yes, inflation seems fine. But the rest of the economy? Not so much. The euro zone barely grew in Q2, just 0.1%, down from 0.6% the quarter before. And while the ECB pretends it’s in control, growth is still being pulled down by forces far beyond its policy tools. Europe and the U.S. signed a trade agreement in July, which slapped a 15% blanket tariff on EU exports heading to the U.S. That mostly helped sectors like pharma, but others (especially wine and spirits) were left hanging. Then came Trump. He threatened retaliation against the EU after Brussels hit Google with a $3.45 billion fine. Now markets are bracing for another round of tit-for-tat tariffs. And every new headline makes the ECB’s job harder. So while…
Union
U$0.014621+40.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.767-4.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09593+0.72%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 21:26
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position