2025-09-15 Monday

CAD is about as 'undervalued' as it was in the spring – Scotiabank

CAD is about as 'undervalued' as it was in the spring – Scotiabank

Canadian Dollar (CAD) softness is extending as markets look ahead to next week's BoC policy decision and the prospect of a 1/4 point cut in the target rate, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. CAD slips further on the day "Markets are 85-90% priced for a total of 50bps of BoC cuts by year end. The US/Canada 2Y swap spread has widened around 10bps over the past couple of weeks to around 92bps but retains the broader downtrend seen in place in the past few months. Spot is deviating more significantly from our—largely stable—fair value assessment which sits at 1.3643 this morning, little changed from yesterday or the start of the month." "The spot rate is two standard deviations above the equilibrium estimate, leaving the CAD about as "undervalued" as it was in the spring amid all the worry about tariffs. PM Carney said yesterday that he will announce the first round of major projects aimed at boosting growth, among other things, today. But that may not be enough to lift the spirits of the CAD which is being weighed down by rising market concerns about the economic headwinds facing Canada following the weaker than forecast August jobs data." "USD gains through resistance in the mid 1.38 area pave the way for a retest of what should be firm resistance defined by the late August high at 1.3925. Trend momentum is firming, however, raising the risk of spot gains extending to the 1.3965 area—the top of the channel in spot prevailing since July. Support is 1.3835/55."
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/11 21:50
Lyno AI Dominates as the Top Crypto Presale of 2025 While Solana and ADA Stay In the Spotlight

Lyno AI Dominates as the Top Crypto Presale of 2025 While Solana and ADA Stay In the Spotlight

The presale of Lyno AI is fast turning out to be the crypto event of 2025. Although Solana (203, up 7 percent) and Cardano (0.55, up 10 percent) remain in the spotlight in the market this September, the innovative AI-driven platform by Lyno Robotics is a better outlier. This is pre sale and not another token presale, it is a game changer. Solana and Cardano Keep Eyes Glued September 2025 has Solana driving forward with blistering pace and Cardano keeping solid momentum due to the ongoing research development. The two coins have high market interest. However, even with their visibility, traders and investors should not ignore the emerging powerhouse that Lyno AI would be in the crypto space. Lyno AI: The Real Crypto Star Lyno AI is a new type of arbitrage trading, where AI is used to capitalize on price differences across over 15 blockchains, such as Arbitrum and Ethereum. In contrast to Solana speed or Cardano research, the Lyno AI provides the retail traders with institutional level tools. The presale, now in its Early Bird phase, is selling the tokens at a rate of $0.050 apiece, and so far the sale has sold 425,122 tokens, raising more than $21,256. The next stage will be an increase of price to 0.055, which will go to a final target of 0.100. Any buyer spending over 100 dollars will be eligible to a $100K giveaway, to be split amongst 10 lucky investors, further contributing to the increasing FOMO regarding Lyno AI. Its audited position by Cyberscope ensures that the standards of security and governance are of the highest quality. Why Lyno AI Must Be on Every Radar Lyno harnesses artificial intelligence based algorithms that trade at a blistering pace with autonomous, and multi-layered security. The platform connects the liquidity between Ethereum,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/11 21:49
Bitcoin Prediction Today as Africa Embraces Crypto, Bitcoin Hyper Viral Presale Breaks $15M, and More…

Bitcoin Prediction Today as Africa Embraces Crypto, Bitcoin Hyper Viral Presale Breaks $15M, and More…

Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Africa Embraces Crypto, Bitcoin Hyper Viral Presale Breaks $15M, and More…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/11 21:48
Ethereum's core team underpaid, risking network's future

Ethereum's core team underpaid, risking network's future

A new compensation report from the Protocol Guild (PG) shows that most Ethereum core developers work for less than half of what they could earn elsewhere. The survey, which gathered responses from 111 of the group's 190 members across 11 organizations, paints the clearest picture yet of how underpaid the builders of Ethereum's core infrastructure remain. According to the findings, the typical Ethereum core contributor earns an average of $157,939, which is around 60% below the average $359,074 market compensation offered by competing firms. Notably, these developers are also provided with little or no equity or token incentives, while the median competing firm offers around 7% equity grant. The report furthered that nearly 40% of respondents received final job offers from other companies within the past year, highlighting how competitive the talent market has become. However, many of these core contributors continue to turn down higher-paying roles to remain focused on maintaining the Ethereum network. Speaking about these numbers, Ethereum developer Phil Ngo described core contributors as "selfless people" working under financial strain because they believe in building a financial system not ruled by traditional gatekeepers. According to him: "Most I know are foregoing the money because they believe in somETHing. That something is a world not ruled by the TradFi status quo, that nobody alone, nor a cartelized group of people can change the system." Risk for Ethereum However, the report warned that this underpayment poses long-term risks to the blockchain network. According to the report, Ethereum's technical roadmap depends…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/11 21:46
Apple's iPhone 17 Protects Crypto, Best Wallet Adds Extra Safeguards

Apple's iPhone 17 Protects Crypto, Best Wallet Adds Extra Safeguards

Apple is set to introduce the iPhone 17 next week, and it's attracting the attention of crypto lovers. Web3 enthusiasts can soon benefit from Apple's new A19 chip that enables Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE). It's built to prevent vulnerabilities that hackers often exploit to access crypto wallets before taking off with funds.
Bitcoinist 2025/09/11 21:45
Hong Kong Plans to Ease Banking Requirements for Stablecoins and Crypto

Hong Kong Plans to Ease Banking Requirements for Stablecoins and Crypto

Hong Kong proposes easing capital requirements for banks holding licensed stablecoins and digital assets. The new proposal could reduce regulatory burdens for banks dealing with stablecoins. The HKMA introduces CRP-1, a supervisory policy manual to classify crypto under Basel standards. Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance will only allow licensed issuers to operate stablecoins.
Coincentral 2025/09/11 21:45
Best Presales to Buy as SEC Delays Most ETFs: HODLing Might Be Better Now

Best Presales to Buy as SEC Delays Most ETFs: HODLing Might Be Better Now

The SEC has delayed its decision on BlackRock's staking application for its spot ETH ETF and Franklin Templeton's ETF applications tracking SOL and XRP.
Brave Newcoin 2025/09/11 21:44
Hong Kong police arrest suspects accused of crypto mining in care homes

Hong Kong police arrest suspects accused of crypto mining in care homes

Hong Kong police have arrested two individuals who stole electricity from two care facilities to power cryptocurrency mining. The Hong Kong police revealed that the two suspects, aged 32 and 33, allegedly set up eight devices in the ceilings of two offices and tapped into the care home's power and internet connection. The police statement showed that five cryptomining appliances were recovered from the Sham Shui Po institution and another three from the Kwun Tong care institution. The appliances reportedly drew close to HK$8,000 and HK$9,000 (US $1,153) in monthly electricity bills. Hong Kong police urge institutions to monitor spikes in power consumption Police inspector Ng Tsz-wing of the Sham Shui Po technology and financial crime squad revealed through an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post that the case was reported on Thursday, September 4, when IT staff at the Sham Shui Po home care detected a slow network speed. Thorough troubleshooting revealed that unauthorized concealed devices were draining excess power and internet bandwidth. A similar case was also reported in Sau Mau Ping. The Hong Kong police arrested the two suspects on Friday, September 5, in Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po. An energy engineering firm employed the two technicians and allegedly installed the equipment during a planned renovation of the facilities in August. The police believe the suspects acted individually, not as part of a wider conspiracy. Suspected individuals now face charges of abstracting electricity, which may carry a maximum of five years in jail under the Hong Kong Theft Ordinance. The police inspector Ng urged organizations to pay close attention to contractors during installations and watch out for unusual spikes in electricity bills.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/11 21:41
Quid Miner Cloud Mining Boosts ETH Ecosystem Development

Quid Miner Cloud Mining Boosts ETH Ecosystem Development

On September 5th, $1.28 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH) options are set to expire on Deribit, the world's largest crypto derivatives exchange. Market analysts believe this event could trigger short-term price fluctuations and have a profound impact on investor sentiment. With ETH currently fluctuating near key support levels, traders are betting on future trends while
Blockonomi 2025/09/11 21:40
Ethereum's Silent Crisis: Core Devs Paid Half What They're Worth

Ethereum's Silent Crisis: Core Devs Paid Half What They're Worth

A survey by Protocol Guild reveals Ethereum core developers are significantly underpaid, earning a median of $140,000 annually compared to market offers of $300,000. Risks to the Ethereum Protocol A recent survey by Protocol Guild, an independent funding organization, has revealed a significant pay disparity for Ethereum's core developers. The report found that these developers
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/11 21:39
