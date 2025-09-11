The Eagles Reach A Historic Milestone With The Biggest Album In U.S. History

The Eagles' Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 reaches 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, cementing its place among the longest-charting albums in U.S. history. March 1972 —- The rock band The Eagles rest in a desert valley. The Eagles were the most popular band of the seventies and their reunion tour in the nineties was also very successful. L-R: Bernie Leadon, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Randy Meisner. (Photo by Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images) Getty Images Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 by the Eagles is the highest-certified album in United States history. The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has certified it 38-times platinum, meaning it has shifted 38 million equivalent units, with most of those being actual sales — although lately, streams have factored in as well. Americans continue to buy and stream the collection, listening to the most successful singles from the legendary rock band any way possible. All that continued attention helps the compilation reach an incredible milestone on the most competitive albums chart in the U.S. — one that only a handful of titles have ever come close to. The Eagles on the Billboard 200 Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 rises on the Billboard 200 this week. The set improves from No. 180 to No. 157 — but that's not what's most impressive when it comes to the decades-old collection. 500 Weeks on the Billboard 200 The Eagles compilation has now spent 500 weeks on the Billboard 200. The set is coming up on a decade as one of the 200 most-consumed albums in the largest music market in the world each week. Nearly 50 Years Old and Still Selling Almost 50 years old, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 still moves an impressive number of units each frame in the U.S. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period,…