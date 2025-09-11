ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Starknet: BTC staking functionality will be launched on the mainnet on September 30
PANews reported on September 11th that Starknet announced on the X platform that BTC staking will launch on the mainnet on September 30th. This upgrade will allow Bitcoin holders to stake on Starknet, helping to secure the network and earn rewards. Furthermore, the unstaking period will be shortened from 21 days to 7 days, providing a faster and more flexible experience for both stakers and delegators. To complete this upgrade, the staking contract will be suspended for several hours at approximately 10:00 AM (GMT+3) on September 15th to integrate Bitcoin staking into the Starknet staking mechanism. Once the upgrade is complete, validators and developers will be able to deploy Bitcoin delegation pools and begin integrating with the protocol. Rewards will begin to be distributed on September 30th.
PANews
2025/09/11 22:01
Socios.com Secures MiCA Authorization, Pioneering Regulated SportFi in Europe
TLDR Socios.com becomes the first SportFi firm with EU-wide MiCA authorization MiCA approval lets Socios.com offer regulated crypto services in Europe Chiliz’s CHZ token aligns with MiCA in new white paper and EU filings Socios.com to fully transition to MiCA-compliant operations by Oct 2025 MiCA license boosts Socios.com’s reach to 400M+ EU fans in crypto [...] The post Socios.com Secures MiCA Authorization, Pioneering Regulated SportFi in Europe appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/11 21:58
Avalanche Seeks $1B for AVAX Treasury With Hivemind, Dragonfly
The post Avalanche Seeks $1B for AVAX Treasury With Hivemind, Dragonfly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanchee Foundation targets $1B total funding through two separate $500M investments. Hivemind Capital leads a Nasdaq-listed company deal with Scaramucci’s advisory role. AVAX price breaks 213-day consolidation pattern with analyst targeting $50+ levels. Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to establish two US-based digital asset treasury companies aimed at raising approximately $1 billion for AVAX token acquisitions. The blockchain organization plans to conclude both deals within the coming weeks as part of its strategy to position Avalanche as the primary digital ledger for capital markets. The foundation has structured two separate $500 million fundraising vehicles to achieve its billion-dollar target. They will purchase discounted AVAX tokens directly from the Avalanche Foundation. Hivemind and Dragonfly Lead Separate Initiatives According to FT, the first vehicle involves Hivemind Capital leading a private investment in an existing Nasdaq-listed company, targeting up to $500 million in capital. Anthony Scaramucci, former White House press secretary and cryptocurrency investor, serves as an advisor on this transaction, which could be finalized by the month’s end. The second vehicle operates as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) sponsored by Dragonfly Capital, also seeking $500 million in funding. This SPAC structure may require additional time to complete, with the potential conclusion extending into October. AVAX token circulation currently stands at approximately 420 million out of a maximum token supply of around 715 million. The foundation’s discount pricing mechanism could provide participating investors with below-market entry points and also generate operational funding for Avalanche ecosystem development. AVAX Price Breaks Out From Consolidation Period The timing aligns with technical developments in AVAX price action. Trader EllioTrades identified a breakout from a 213-day consolidation period. He has also projected potential upward movement toward $50 and beyond. As per CoinGecko data, AVAX price has jumped 8% in the last 24 hours to $28 at…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:58
Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock: Data Center Expansion Boosts Outlook Despite YTD Loss
TLDRs; Texas Instruments’ data center revenue grows over 50% in 2025, countering stock’s 1.8% YTD decline. CEO Haviv Ilan anticipates data center segment could reach 20% of total sales soon. TI plans $60B US investment to expand chip production amid rising AI demand. Growing data center power needs boost analog semiconductor opportunities for TI. Texas [...] The post Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock: Data Center Expansion Boosts Outlook Despite YTD Loss appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/11 21:56
Solana And Cardano Show Flat Momentum While Rollblock Captures Headlines With Viral 40x Buzz
While these established names consolidate, Rollblock has stolen the show. With its presale, the project has already raised a total […] The post Solana And Cardano Show Flat Momentum While Rollblock Captures Headlines With Viral 40x Buzz appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/11 21:55
Lion Group announces completion of conversion of all of its SUI assets into HYPE
PANews reported on September 11th that Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced the completion of a strategic transaction to convert all of its SUI (Sui) assets into HYPE (Hyperliquid). As of September 10, 2025, the company's treasury reserves held 194,726 HYPE and 6,707 SOL. The company intends to continue reallocating its SOL holdings to HYPE.
PANews
2025/09/11 21:55
Solana Price Prediction In 2025: SOL Holders Bet Big On This Viral Altcoin That Could ‘Break The Internet’
Solana stays strong above $200, but traders eye Layer Brett — a $0.0055 Ethereum L2 token with 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, and staking rewards — as the next 100x altcoin.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 21:55
The Eagles Reach A Historic Milestone With The Biggest Album In U.S. History
The post The Eagles Reach A Historic Milestone With The Biggest Album In U.S. History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 reaches 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, cementing its place among the longest-charting albums in U.S. history. March 1972 —- The rock band The Eagles rest in a desert valley. The Eagles were the most popular band of the seventies and their reunion tour in the nineties was also very successful. L-R: Bernie Leadon, Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Randy Meisner. (Photo by Henry Diltz/Corbis via Getty Images) Getty Images Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 by the Eagles is the highest-certified album in United States history. The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has certified it 38-times platinum, meaning it has shifted 38 million equivalent units, with most of those being actual sales — although lately, streams have factored in as well. Americans continue to buy and stream the collection, listening to the most successful singles from the legendary rock band any way possible. All that continued attention helps the compilation reach an incredible milestone on the most competitive albums chart in the U.S. — one that only a handful of titles have ever come close to. The Eagles on the Billboard 200 Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 rises on the Billboard 200 this week. The set improves from No. 180 to No. 157 — but that’s not what’s most impressive when it comes to the decades-old collection. 500 Weeks on the Billboard 200 The Eagles compilation has now spent 500 weeks on the Billboard 200. The set is coming up on a decade as one of the 200 most-consumed albums in the largest music market in the world each week. Nearly 50 Years Old and Still Selling Almost 50 years old, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 still moves an impressive number of units each frame in the U.S. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:53
Charlie Kirk’s killing turned into memecoin spectacle
The post Charlie Kirk’s killing turned into memecoin spectacle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In grimly predictable fashion, a raft of memecoins and bad taste jokes have flooded the crypto space in the wake of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk’s shooting on Wednesday. Dozens, if not hundreds, of Kirk-themed memecoins were created on the memecoin platform Pump Fun, with some reaching market caps as high as $37 million. Predictably, many have have already plummeted in price, suggesting their creators rug-pulled the tokens at the expense of other opportunists. On top of this, some memecoin creators were able to net over $300,000 from their Kirk tokens thanks to Pump Fun’s creator reward program. There was a backlash across the crypto community after the response to Kirk’s death. Read more: Hundreds of Liam Payne memecoins created minutes after his death The gross ritual of greed is nothing new in the memecoin space. The same thing happened days earlier when graphic footage of the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was made public. It also happened when One Direction singer Liam Payne died, and, unfortunately, is likely to continue as long as there’s money to be made. Kirk was a prominent right-wing influencer who traveled to various US universities debating students about his highly controversial views on abortion, immigration, gun laws, and religion. The footage of his killing went viral online within minutes and some crypto streamers capitalized on the event by making shocking jokes in order to gain social media traction. A backlash from users online led to streamer “RASMR” deleting his post. Uncensored footage of the killing shared by Polymarket Intel. Read more: The state of crypto is a million dildos who think they’re interesting Tributes poured in for Kirk when news of his death was announced. Among those sending their condolences was pardoned Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht who said Kirk, “stood up for his…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:52
Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Might Not Be in Top 10 Crypto Giants but a New Coin Heading Towards 120x ROI
The top 10 crypto coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP have long defined the market. They bring maturity, strong liquidity, and recognition, but their room for extreme upside is narrowing. Investors asking why is crypto going up today often see gains distributed more heavily across emerging projects that carry fresh utility and scalable designs. [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Might Not Be in Top 10 Crypto Giants but a New Coin Heading Towards 120x ROI appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/11 21:50
