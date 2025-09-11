Decentralization Diehards Unite in Their Critique of Corporate L1s Like Tempo

Web2 firms are betting on their own blockchains, but many web3 industry leaders are questioning the move away from Satoshi Nakamoto's vision and ethos. A wave of corporate blockchain networks is gathering on the horizon, promising faster stablecoin payments and smoother adoption. The long-awaited vision of companies embracing blockchain tech seems to be finally taking shape, but not in the way many crypto veterans expected. Payments giant Stripe, backed by crypto VC firm Paradigm, is building its own Layer 1 chain, Tempo, for global payments, choosing to build the network from scratch instead of making another Layer 2 on Ethereum. Circle, one of the largest stablecoin issuers, is also developing its own L1 for its stablecoin, while Google is working on its own chain, though it won't be targeting retail users like the other two. Yet, despite big names behind the initiatives, the decisions have drawn wide criticism from some in the crypto community, who say corporate chains move away from the open, decentralized vision Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto had in mind. L1 vs L2 Debate Stripe and Paradigm's Tempo stands out among corporate L1s in that the team behind it has made an effort to present the protocol as a more open, public-focused network, compared to product-specific chains like Circle's Arc or Google's GCUL. Unlike competitors, Tempo is positioning itself as a "neutral platform with respect to stablecoins, allowing users to make transfers and pay gas fees in any stablecoin," according to a post from Tempo's official X account. Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner at Paradigm, said in an X post on Sept. 6 that the plan is to have "permissionless validation and permissionless smart contract deployment," drawing comparison with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. Anurag Arjun, co-founder of modular blockchain infrastructure project Avail, as well as a co-founder…