Murdoch Fox Succession Plan Highlights History Of Media Families

Murdoch Fox Succession Plan Highlights History Of Media Families

The post Murdoch Fox Succession Plan Highlights History Of Media Families appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUN VALLEY, ID – JULY 13: (L to R) Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp and chairman of Fox News, and Lachlan Murdoch, co-chairman of 21st Century Fox, walk together as they arrive on the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world’s most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Getty Images The battle for the future of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation empire is over, as Lachlan will now assume decision-making power upon the patriarch’s passing. With the Murdoch settlement and the end of Redstone family control of Paramount, it recalls a long history of family creation and stewardship of media in the U.S., a scenario we are unlikely to see again on such a sweeping scale. The Murdoch saga itself played out over many years and across multiple continents and courtrooms. For those with time and inclination, the New York Times did an exhaustive deep dive into court battle based on thousands of pages of court filings and hearing transcripts. If Succession had been a Court TV rather than HBO series, it might well have run a similar multi-year arc with the Roy family. With Lachlan in the Kendall Roy role, he had the benefit that Kendall never had of a father who lived long enough to ensure the hand off of the corporate scepter to his eldest son. With the litigation settlement, there will be no power sharing among a group of diversely opinionated siblings. The company Rupert’s father Keith founded in Australia more than 70 years ago will remain in a Murdoch’s control. And Lachlan’s politics mean we…
Decentralization Diehards Unite in Their Critique of Corporate L1s Like Tempo

Decentralization Diehards Unite in Their Critique of Corporate L1s Like Tempo

The post Decentralization Diehards Unite in Their Critique of Corporate L1s Like Tempo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Web2 firms are betting on their own blockchains, but many web3 industry leaders are questioning the move away from Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision and ethos. A wave of corporate blockchain networks is gathering on the horizon, promising faster stablecoin payments and smoother adoption. The long-awaited vision of companies embracing blockchain tech seems to be finally taking shape, but not in the way many crypto veterans expected. Payments giant Stripe, backed by crypto VC firm Paradigm, is building its own Layer 1 chain, Tempo, for global payments, choosing to build the network from scratch instead of making another Layer 2 on Ethereum. Circle, one of the largest stablecoin issuers, is also developing its own L1 for its stablecoin, while Google is working on its own chain, though it won’t be targeting retail users like the other two. Yet, despite big names behind the initiatives, the decisions have drawn wide criticism from some in the crypto community, who say corporate chains move away from the open, decentralized vision Bitcoin’s creator Satoshi Nakamoto had in mind. L1 vs L2 Debate Stripe and Paradigm’s Tempo stands out among corporate L1s in that the team behind it has made an effort to present the protocol as a more open, public-focused network, compared to product-specific chains like Circle’s Arc or Google’s GCUL. Unlike competitors, Tempo is positioning itself as a “neutral platform with respect to stablecoins, allowing users to make transfers and pay gas fees in any stablecoin,” according to a post from Tempo’s official X account. Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner at Paradigm, said in an X post on Sept. 6 that the plan is to have “permissionless validation and permissionless smart contract deployment,” drawing comparison with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. Anurag Arjun, co-founder of modular blockchain infrastructure project Avail, as well as a co-founder…
BREAKING NEWS! Critical US Inflation Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s (BTC) First Reaction!

BREAKING NEWS! Critical US Inflation Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s (BTC) First Reaction!

The post BREAKING NEWS! Critical US Inflation Data Released! Here’s Bitcoin’s (BTC) First Reaction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins are on the rise as expectations rise for a 50 basis point interest rate cut from the Fed next week. BTC rose above $114,000, Ethereum (ETH) rose above $4,400, and XRP above $3. Dogecoin (DOGE) has reached $0.25, posting a 5% daily gain for a total gain of 15.9% over the past week. While it is almost certain that the FED will cut interest rates next week, critical inflation data that the FED attaches importance to in making interest rate decisions was released today. Here is the data disclosed: Consumer Price Index Annual: Announced 2.9% – Expected 2.9% – Previous 2.7% Consumer Price Index Monthly: Announced 0.4% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.2% Core Consumer Price Index Annual: Announced 3.1% – Expected 3.1% – Previous 3.1% Core Consumer Price Index Monthly: Announced 0.3% – Expected 0.3% – Previous 0.3% The consumer price index is an important variable used to measure consumer purchasing trends and U.S. inflation changes. Bitcoin’s First Reaction After CPI Data! *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-news-critical-us-inflation-data-released-heres-bitcoins-btc-first-reaction/
Pound Sterling declines against US Dollar ahead of US inflation data

Pound Sterling declines against US Dollar ahead of US inflation data

The post Pound Sterling declines against US Dollar ahead of US inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling falls to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar ahead of the US CPI data for August. The US inflation data will influence market speculation for the size of the Fed’s interest rate cut next week. Investors await UK GDP and factory data for July, scheduled for Friday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) slides to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair is expected to trade cautiously ahead of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades near a three-day high around 98.00 at the time of writing. As the CME FedWatch tool shows that traders are confident about the Federal Reserve (Fed) resuming its monetary-easing campaign in the policy meeting next week, investors will monitor the US inflation data to get cues about the likely size of the interest rate cut. Traders see an 8% chance that the central bank will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% on September 17, while the rest point a standard 25-bps interest rate reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool. As measured by the CPI, the US headline inflation is expected to have grown at an annualized pace of 2.9%, faster than 2.7% seen in July. The core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy items – is estimated to have risen steadily by 3.1% YoY. Month-on-month headline and the core CPI are expected to have grown by 0.3%. Signs of price pressures cooling would prompt traders to raise bets supporting a bigger interest rate reduction by the Fed in next week’s policy meeting. On the contrary, hot inflation figures would weaken…
Useless Coin Pumping Again – Best Solana Meme Coin to Buy Now?

Useless Coin Pumping Again – Best Solana Meme Coin to Buy Now?

Solana meme coins, including PUMP, LINK, PENGU, and WLFI, are currently experiencing a surge. Amidst this market-wide rally, Useless Coin (USELESS) has seen a significant attempted recovery, with its price jumping 20% in the last 24 hours. This sudden price action indicates short-term optimism, but the broader outlook for the token remains a concern. While […]
US Initial Jobless Claims Hit 263K, Exceeding Forecasts

US Initial Jobless Claims Hit 263K, Exceeding Forecasts

The post US Initial Jobless Claims Hit 263K, Exceeding Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unsettling Rise: US Initial Jobless Claims Hit 263K, Exceeding Forecasts Skip to content Home Crypto News Unsettling Rise: US Initial Jobless Claims Hit 263K, Exceeding Forecasts Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-initial-jobless-claims-surge/
iPhone Prices Rise Across the Board as Apple Doubles Storage on Top Models

iPhone Prices Rise Across the Board as Apple Doubles Storage on Top Models

TLDRs; Apple raises iPhone prices, introduces 2TB storage on top models, signaling confidence in premium market demand. Incremental price hikes across iPhone lineup offset by doubled storage, balancing cost increases and customer appeal. Apple defies historical tech pricing trends with $2,000 iPhone, emphasizing loyal user base and premium positioning. Foldable iPhones expected next year may [...] The post iPhone Prices Rise Across the Board as Apple Doubles Storage on Top Models appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP Is Predicted to Continue Rising, With Investors Holding XRP Earning $6,875 Daily on Profitablemining

XRP Is Predicted to Continue Rising, With Investors Holding XRP Earning $6,875 Daily on Profitablemining

$XRP nears $4 as whales accumulate, and investors turn to cloud mining for daily passive income. ProfitableMining offers AI-optimized, green-powered plans.
XRP Flashing Early Breakout Signals: Is the Wait Over? (Ripple Price Analysis)

XRP Flashing Early Breakout Signals: Is the Wait Over? (Ripple Price Analysis)

Ripple’s native token continues to trade in a calm environment, with neither bulls nor bears showing decisive strength. The market is consolidating inside established structures, and order flow has not yet shifted strongly enough to break the deadlock. Technical Analysis By Shayan The Daily Chart On the daily timeframe, Ripple is holding above the $2.7–$2.8 […]
Apple’s iPhone 17 Boosts Crypto Security With Memory Integrity Enforcement

Apple’s iPhone 17 Boosts Crypto Security With Memory Integrity Enforcement

Apple iPhone 17 brings a hardware-level system using EMTE-style memory tagging to block flaws like out-of-bounds and use-after-free errors, protecting crypto users. Cybersecurity firm Hacken said MIE will raise the cost and complexity of spyware development, directly strengthening protections for wallet apps and Passkey approvals. The crypto community is likely to benefit from the latest [...]]]>
