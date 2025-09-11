ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
2025-09-15 Monday
ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Crypto Markets Prepare for a Promising September Revival
Crypto markets started September poorly but are poised for recovery with positive data. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw significant inflows, easing tariff-related concerns. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Prepare for a Promising September Revival The post Crypto Markets Prepare for a Promising September Revival appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/11 22:16
Bitcoin ETF’s beleven beste dag in maanden: einde correctie?
De bitcoin (BTC) koers zit al een paar weken in een slechte vorm. Maar de beursgenoteerde bitcoin-fondsen uit de Verenigde Staten zijn al veel langer de draad kwijt. Gisteren lieten de beursproducten wel weer een topdag zien. Is dit dan het startschot van een nieuwe sterke fase? Ruim $700 miljoen naar BTC-fondsen De elf fondsen die de bitcoin koers volgen, door daadwerkelijk bitcoins te kopen met het geld dat er binnenstroomt, noteerden gisteren een netto-instroom van 741,5 miljoen dollar. Dat blijkt uit data van Farside Investors. Het is het beste resultaat sinds 17 juli. Er zijn drie fondsen die we daar vooral voor mogen bedanken: het ARKB-fonds van ARK Invest en 21Shares (145,1 miljoen dollar), het IBIT-fonds van BlackRock (211,2 miljoen dollar) en het FBTC-fonds van Fidelity (299 miljoen dollar). Het was bovendien de derde positieve dag op rij. Nu is dat normaal gesproken niks bijzonders, maar de afgelopen tijd kiezen veel ETF-investeerders eieren voor hun geld. Vooral sinds de bitcoin koers verzeild is geraakt in een bloederige correctie. Op 14 augustus bereikte bitcoin een nieuwe all-time high van 124.500 dollar, maar daarna is het voor twee weken lang bijna alleen maar gedaald. Deze maand is de koers bezig aan een herstel en gisteren werd daarin de belangrijkste stap gezet. Bitcoin sloot de dag namelijk af boven de 113.500 dollar. Daarmee werd voor het eerst in een maand tijd weer eens een higher high neergezet. De neerwaartse trend kan nu dus definitief achter ons gelaten worden. #BTC successfully reclaims $113.5k and has created a daily higher high thus ending the month long downtrend: pic.twitter.com/jRq25YplI7 — Matthew Hyland (@MatthewHyland_) September 11, 2025 Amerikaanse inflatiecijfers in de vorm van de producentenprijsindex (PPI) gaven gisteren het zetje dat bitcoin nodig had. De cijfers kwamen veel lager binnen dan verwacht, en op maandbasis was er zelfs sprake van deflatie (prijsdaling, van 0,1 procent). Vandaag kwam de consumentenprijsindex zoals verwacht binnen op 2,9 procent en dat heeft vooralsnog weinig veranderd in de grafieken. De markt kan nu zonder zorgen uitkijken naar de eerste renteverlaging van de Amerikaanse centrale bank sinds december. Dat zou de koers naar de volgende halte van 117.000 dollar kunnen brengen. ETH breekt uit tegenover BTC De ethereum ETF’s hebben al een tijdje het nakijken op de bitcoin-fondsen. En ook gisteren scoorde ethereum een stuk minder goed met een totale instroom van 171,5 miljoen dollar. De ETH/BTC-grafiek beweegt ook al twee en een halve week naar beneden, wat simpelweg betekent dat ethereum waarde verliest ten opzichte van bitcoin. Bitcoin presteert dus beter. Maar vandaag staat ethereum er weer beter voor en is de grafiek boven een neerwaartse trendlijn gebroken. Dat zou kunnen betekenen dat ethereum de komende tijd weer de hoofdrol pakt. https://Twitter.com/SilverBulletBTC/status/1966058026315690372 Het bericht Bitcoin ETF’s beleven beste dag in maanden: einde correctie? is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/11 22:16
Perplexity Raises $200 Million as Valuation Hits $20 Billion
The post Perplexity Raises $200 Million as Valuation Hits $20 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Perplexity closes $200M round, valuation jumps to $20B. Annual recurring revenue nears $200M, showing strong growth. Startup positions itself as a direct Google competitor. Perplexity Closes $200 Million Funding Round at $20 Billion Valuation Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine startup, has closed a $200 million funding round at a $20 billion valuation, according to The Information, citing company sources. While the company has not publicly confirmed the news, the latest investment reflects strong confidence in its growth trajectory. According to the report, Perplexity’s total funding has now reached $1 billion. Earlier this year, in mid-July 2025, the company closed a $100 million round at an $18 billion valuation. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) is approaching $200 million, up from $150 million reported last month. Business Insider previously noted the company was preparing a new round, highlighting the startup’s steady financial growth and expanding market footprint. Next-Generation AI Search Technology Founded in 2022, Perplexity is developing a next-generation AI search engine with a conversational interface. Using large language models, the platform delivers accurate, source-backed results, helping users find reliable information faster. Perplexity Search Engine. The company positions itself as a direct competitor to Google, and media reports suggest it even explored acquiring the Chrome browser for $34.5 billion. Perplexity’s aggressive growth strategy and technological innovation make it a standout player in the AI search market. The startup is reportedly working on integrating its technology with educational platforms and enterprise knowledge tools, aiming to become the go-to search solution for both professional and personal use. Analysts note that its combination of conversational AI and source-backed accuracy could redefine how users interact with search engines, potentially challenging incumbents like Google and Microsoft in multiple market segments. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10994/perplexity-raises-200-million-as-valuation-hits-20-billion
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:16
‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins
Solana-based Project 0 plans to become a tool that allows traders to manage all their DeFi positions in one place. DeFi has long promised an open alternative to Wall Street, but adoption has suffered due to a fragmented and inefficient…
Crypto.news
2025/09/11 22:15
Russian Official Recommends National Crypto Bank To Tackle Fraud
Russia may launch a national crypto bank to regulate transactions, support miners, and curb fraud, says lawmaker Evgeny Masharov. Russia may establish a national crypto bank to regulate transactions, support miners, and curb fraud. Evgeny Masharov, a member of the Russian Civic Chamber, proposed an interview with the state news agency TASS. Why Russia Wants […] The post Russian Official Recommends National Crypto Bank To Tackle Fraud appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 22:15
Best Cloud Mining Platforms in 2025: Top 5 Sites for AI-Powered Bitcoin Mining & Daily Passive Income
In 2025, cloud mining remains one of the most talked-about ways to earn passive income from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Solana.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/11 22:13
Forward Industries Surges 12% Premarket On $1.65B Raise To Fund Solana Treasury Strategy
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is up 8% over the past week, buoyed by news that more companies are looking to accumulate SOL as a treasury asset.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/11 22:13
Nasdaq surpasses 22,000 points, setting a new record high
PANews reported on September 11 that according to Jinshi, the Nasdaq reached 22,000 points, setting a new historical high, and the increase expanded to 0.45%.
PANews
2025/09/11 22:12
Study Times published an article titled "The Technical Principles and Trust Logic of Stablecoins": Stablecoins are gaining favor with compliant investors around the world
PANews reported on September 11th that the Central Party School's Study Times official account published an article titled "The Technical Principles and Trust Logic of Stablecoins." The article noted that amid the accelerating penetration of digital finance into the global trade system, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have attracted widespread attention. However, their volatile price fluctuations have hindered their adoption as mainstream payments. Stablecoins, such as Tether (USDT) and USDC, leverage a pegging mechanism to fiat currencies, retaining the advantages of blockchain-based payments, such as high efficiency and low costs, while avoiding the instability and disadvantages of traditional cryptocurrencies. Consequently, they have become a hotspot for digital financial innovation. Recent legislation and regulations in the United States, the European Union, and Hong Kong, China, have laid a foundation for the compliance of stablecoins. Stablecoins are gaining traction with compliant investors worldwide and are gradually being integrated into the mainstream financial system.
PANews
2025/09/11 22:12
Ethereum and Stellar Stay Steady, While BullZilla’s Price Rises in a Few Hours – Could it Be the Next 100x Crypto Presale?
The post Ethereum and Stellar Stay Steady, While BullZilla’s Price Rises in a Few Hours – Could it Be the Next 100x Crypto Presale? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market thrives on bold narratives, rapid adoption, and the relentless pursuit of the next 100x crypto presale. Every cycle crowns a handful of projects that reshape the industry, blending disruptive technology with unstoppable momentum. In 2025, three names rise above the noise, BullZilla, Ethereum, and Stellar. Each represents a different force: an unleashed …
CoinPedia
2025/09/11 22:11
