2025-09-15 Monday
ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
Inflation Rose Again In August. Here’s What To Know.
The post Inflation Rose Again In August. Here’s What To Know. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Inflation worsened as expected in August as President Donald Trump’s tariffs continued to raise consumer prices, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the last economic report under consideration by the Federal Reserve as it considers interest rate cuts next week. The Federal Reserve meets next week to decide whether to lower interest rates for the first time since December. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Consumer prices increased 2.9% last month from August 2024 and 0.4% between July and August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, matching Wall Street’s estimates, according to FactSet. Core consumer prices, an economic measurement that excludes the volatile food and energy markets, rose 3.1% annually and 0.3% from July to August, matching projections. Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings, said in a note Thursday the latest uptick for inflation suggests Trump’s tariffs are beginning to leak through to consumer prices “slowly—quite slowly, in fact.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened trading Thursday nearly 100 points higher (0.2%), while the S&P 500 (up 0.3%) and Nasdaq (0.4%) traded higher in the hour after the inflation report. What To Watch For Thursday’s CPI data will be the final major economic report to be considered by the Fed’s policymaking board ahead of its next meeting on Sept. 17. Investors have remained optimistic for interest rates to be cut from a 4.25% to 4.5% range, where they’ve been held since December, with odds placed at 100% after a lighter-than-expected report on wholesale prices on Wednesday, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. The Fed previously voted to keep interest rates at their current range in July, though two Fed officials voted in favor of a quarter-point reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump has pressured to cut rates, signaled openness to rate cuts…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:23
Joby Accelerates Air Taxi Launch Through Strategic Buyout
TLDRs; Joby will integrate Blade’s air taxi services into Uber by 2026, accelerating urban air mobility rollout. Blade’s infrastructure allows Joby to reduce costs and gain operational expertise quickly. eVTOL launch timelines extend beyond initial 2023 targets; Blade bridges urban air mobility gap. Strategic acquisitions position Joby to capture early market growth in major global [...] The post Joby Accelerates Air Taxi Launch Through Strategic Buyout appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/11 22:23
PI Price Faces Tug-of-War With Bulls Eyeing $0.39, Bears $0.32
The post PI Price Faces Tug-of-War With Bulls Eyeing $0.39, Bears $0.32 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network’s PI token has been locked in a tight trading range since August 25. It has faced resistance at $0.3469 while holding support near $0.3391. Despite attempts to push higher on August 30 and 31, PI bulls have failed to breach the ceiling, leaving the token stuck in sideways price action. The narrow movement reflects an ongoing tug-of-war between buyers and sellers, worsened by the market’s lack of volatility, which has suppressed PI. Sponsored Sponsored Pi Token Faces Shrinking Volatility The PI spot market’s lackluster performance is mirrored in its Relative Strength Index (RSI). The momentum indicator has traded flat on the PI/USD one-day chart since the start of September. At press time, the RSI stands at 44.52. PI RSI. Source: TradingView The RSI indicator measures an asset’s overbought and oversold market conditions. It ranges between 0 and 100. Values above 70 suggest that the asset is overbought and due for a price decline, while values under 30 indicate that the asset is oversold and may witness a rebound. A flat RSI signals a relative balance between buying and selling pressures, highlighting that neither side currently has the upper hand. This balance points to low market volatility, which, if it persists, could keep PI’s price subdued within its narrow range. In addition, the closing gap of PI’s Bollinger Bands confirms the market’s shrinking volatility, raising the risk of an even longer period within the tight range. PI Bollinger Bands. Source: TradingView Sponsored Sponsored The Bollinger Bands indicator tracks price relative to a moving average, with the upper and lower bands expanding during high volatility and contracting when market activity slows. The tightening bands on the PI daily chart suggest that momentum is fading, further supporting that PI may extend its sideways trend. Pi Token Eyes Either $0.35 Rally or…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:22
SharpLink Treasury Push Will Be 'White Swan Event' for Ethereum Adoption, Says CEO
Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink Gaming, told Decrypt that his company is educating traditional finance players about Ethereum.
Coinstats
2025/09/11 22:20
Coinbase-backed petition pushes UK on blockchain and stablecoin policy
Coinbase backs UK petition urging stablecoin rules and blockchain adoption. Petition tops 5K signatures; 10K triggers government reply, 100K a debate. Supporters warn UK risks falling behind without clear crypto strategy. A public petition urging the United Kingdom to adopt a pro-innovation strategy for blockchain and stablecoins has gathered momentum after crypto exchange Coinbase rallied […] The post Coinbase-backed petition pushes UK on blockchain and stablecoin policy appeared first on CoinJournal.
Coin Journal
2025/09/11 22:20
GBP down marginally ahead of trade/IP data Friday – Scotiabank
The post GBP down marginally ahead of trade/IP data Friday – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) is down 0.2% against the US Dollar (USD) and a mid-performer among the G10 as we head into Thursday’s NA session, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. GBP continues to trade just above the descending trend line “Markets are waiting on Friday’s trade and industrial production figures, with a calendar that will remain heavy into next Thursday’s BoE as we look to employment on Tuesday and CPI on Wednesday. Markets are expecting a hold at next week’s meeting and the short-term rates market has been softening its pricing of cuts, offering the GBP some fundamental support via yield spreads.” “The latest downward drift in GBP has pull its RSI back toward neutral, and price action remains muted overall. The GBP continues to trade just above the previously broken descending trend line drawn from the early summer highs, and it currently roughly coincides with the 50 day MA (1.3465). We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3450 and 1.3550.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-down-marginally-ahead-of-trade-ip-data-friday-scotiabank-202509111150
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:20
SBI and Zodia End Custody Venture After Two Years in Japan
Zodia Custody, backed by Standard Chartered, and local financial powerhouse SBI Holdings have quietly ended their two-year partnership that set […] The post SBI and Zodia End Custody Venture After Two Years in Japan appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/11 22:18
iPhone 17 raises the barrier against zero-day: Apple’s new “always-on” defense targets crypto wallets and Passkey
With iPhone 17, an always-on hardware-software defense debuts. In this article, we explore all the details regarding this.
ZERO
$0.00003954
-2.41%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/11 22:18
SEC delays Franklin and BlackRock crypto ETF decisions
The post SEC delays Franklin and BlackRock crypto ETF decisions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed decisions on multiple crypto exchange traded funds (ETF) proposals Wednesday, pushing back deadlines for funds including BlackRock and Franklin Templeton. According to SEC filings, the agency has set a new deadline of Nov. 13 for Franklin’s Ethereum staking amendment, and Nov. 14 for its Solana and XRP ETFs. A proposal seeking to permit staking in BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust is now slated for Oct. 30. The filings do not indicate how the SEC is leaning on the applications; only that more time is needed to evaluate them. The commission is using the maximum extension available before issuing a final decision. Franklin’s proposals for the Ethereum, Solana and XRP products were filed with Cboe BZX in mid-March, while Nasdaq submitted BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum staking amendment on July 16. Under Section 19(b) of the Securities Exchange Act, the SEC has up to 45 days from publication to act on a proposed rule change, which can extend to 90 or 180 days, and in some cases by an additional 60 days. Related: BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak ETF delays continue to pile up at the SEC The SEC has dramatically shifted its stance on digital assets since US President Donald Trump took office in January. On July 31, SEC Chair Paul Atkins unveiled “Project Crypto,” a commission-wide initiative to modernize securities rules and bring digital asset trading, lending and staking under a unified framework. At the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Roundtable on Global Financial Markets in Paris Wednesday, Atkins underscored the pivot, declaring, “Crypto’s time has come.” Despite the pro-crypto push, the SEC continues to delay decisions on ETF applications, with proposals piling up across altcoin and staking products. On Tuesday, the federal agency postponed decisions on the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:18
S&P 500 Buybacks Surge as Market Hits Record High
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/sp500-buybacks-surge-market-high/
Coinstats
2025/09/11 22:17
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position