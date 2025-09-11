ການແລກປ່ຽນ MEXC
Bitcoin’s Growth Explodes: Will $116K Resistance Trigger Further Gains?
Bitcoin (BTC) is gaining momentum steadily, and analysts say the asset will continue experiencing growth in the weeks ahead. Retail and institutional investors have been keen, and this has led to an upward trend of the cryptocurrency. Should this momentum persist, BTC will have breached critical levels of resistance, indicating a possibility of further expansion. […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/11 22:30
Best No KYC & Verification Casinos for Anonymous Play
Best No KYC & Verification Casinos for Anonymous Gambling in 2025 Crypto gambling has always attracted players who value speed, privacy, and freedom. In 2025, one of the biggest draws is the rise of no KYC (Know Your Customer) casinos – platforms that let you deposit, play, and withdraw using cryptocurrency without forcing you through […] The post Best No KYC & Verification Casinos for Anonymous Play appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 22:29
Dow Jones Industrial Average breaks through 46,000 points, setting a new record high
PANews reported on September 11 that according to Jinshi, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through the 46,000 point mark, setting a new historical high, and rose more than 500 points or 1.12% during the session.
PANews
2025/09/11 22:29
Old smartphone, new safe: Cake Wallet’s Cupcake challenges hardware wallets with free “air-gapped” cold storage
A hardware wallet costs on average between 70 and 250 euros, as highlighted by updated price lists of solutions such as Ledger and Trezor.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/11 22:28
Reshaping the Ecosystem From Crypto Trading To Traditional Assets
The post Reshaping the Ecosystem From Crypto Trading To Traditional Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Year of Rapid Rise: 50 Million Users Witness the RWA Revolution’s Genesis Formerly known as JuCoin, the platform has officially rebranded as Ju.com. This brand transition signals not only the company’s ambition to become a global ecosystem, but also highlights how the integration of blockchain with traditional assets is transforming the fundamental logic of capital markets. User Base and Data: Explosive Growth in Just One Year Since the arrival of the new management team in 2024, Ju.com’s data curve and product capabilities have experienced an undeniable surge. Registered users soared from five million to fifty million in a single year. Daily trading volume rose to five billion dollars. The JU token price, once at $0.10, broke past the $20 mark, making it one of the strongest-performing ecosystem tokens of the year. The global community has surpassed 26 million members. Ju.com now operates in over 100 countries and regions. On the technical side, the JuChain L1 blockchain delivers fast one-second block times and is EVM-compatible, with more than a million on-chain interaction addresses, enabling users to freely switch multi-chain assets through a seamless interface. Mechanism Innovation: The JU Growth Story and Engines This momentum did not come from a single product or marketing slogans, but rather from persistent mechanism innovation and authentic community consensus. The JU story began with an IDO refund airdrop, where users participated at zero cost. This early-stage distribution model significantly lowered investment risk. The platform replaced traditional fundraising with a “protect the investor first” approach, enabling early users to hold JU at minimal cost, with wide distribution around the $2 level, which fostered a solid base of community consensus. As JuChain and JuCard ecosystem applications launched, JU gradually became the platform’s unified payment and utility token, with both trading fee discounts and governance rights driving demand.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 22:28
Hong Kong considers regulatory regime change for crypto-holding banks
HKMA introduced CRP-1, which outlines how digital assets should be classified under the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s global capital standards.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/11 22:27
Solana Golden Cross Confirmed, But Major Breakout Concern Exists
Solana golden cross formation puts SOL price in spotlight as multiple altcoins eye ATH
Coinstats
2025/09/11 22:26
Best Wallet Token, SUBBD, Space Pay, and BlockchainFX: The Best Cryptos Under $1 Right Now
Switching between multiple apps to move money from crypto to stocks to forex wastes precious time. High fees and slow […] The post Best Wallet Token, SUBBD, Space Pay, and BlockchainFX: The Best Cryptos Under $1 Right Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/11 22:25
OnRe Introduces Points Program Rewarding ONyc Participation Across DeFi
Hamilton, Bermuda, 11th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 22:25
EasyGroup launches the app easyBitcoin.app to accumulate bitcoin: 1–2% bonus and 4.5% APY in BTC, here’s what really matters
The new platform easyBitcoin.app, launched by easyGroup, promises to transform dollar balances into rewards paid in bitcoin.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/11 22:23
