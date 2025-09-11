2025-09-15 Monday

Ethereum L2 Token Layer Brett Set To Eclipse The Early Gains Of Polygon & Arbitrum In 2025

Layer Brett fuses meme culture with Ethereum L2 scalability, offering 10K TPS, $0.0001 fees, staking rewards, and $0.0055 presale — a 100x setup for 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/11 22:40
Chainlink Price Eyes $100 Target As LINK Bull Flag Pattern Nears Critical $26 Breakout

The post Chainlink Price Eyes $100 Target As LINK Bull Flag Pattern Nears Critical $26 Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Chainlink price has formed a bull flag pattern with resistance at $25-$26, which could trigger a rally to $100. The token recovered 120% from April lows, trading at $23.81 as institutional adoption accelerates. Grayscale ETF filing and Caliber’s treasury strategy provide fundamental support for the price surge. Chainlink price is positioned for a potential breakout that could send the oracle token toward $100, according to technical analysis shared by crypto analyst Ali Martinez on September 10. The analyst identified a bull flag pattern on LINK’s weekly chart, with the token testing resistance in the $25-26 region. Martinez stated that “the next move for Chainlink $LINK could send it toward $100.” Chainlink Price Analysis | Source: Ali Martinez, X Technical Setup Points to Major Upside for Chainlink Price Chainlink price bottomed at $10.89 on April 8 before mounting an impressive 120% recovery to reach $23.8 as of press time. This year, LINK price action formed a classic bull flag pattern, characterized by a sharp initial rally followed by sideways consolidation within a descending channel. The current weekly chart displayed clear resistance at the $25-26 zone, which coincided with the upper boundary of the consolidation pattern. Meanwhile, a successful breach of this critical level could trigger the next major upward leg. Notably, technical projections point toward the $100 target for Chainlink price. This ambitious price objective represented a 320% gain from current levels and would mark nearly a 10-fold increase from the April bottom. Such a move would position LINK among the top-performing large-cap altcoins in the cycle. The bull flag formation suggested accumulated buying pressure during the months-long consolidation phase. Data from Nansen revealed that whales accumulated 2.08 million LINK over the past 180 days, worth approximately $49.5 million at current prices, representing a 64.5% increase in buying activity.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 22:38
Altcoin season index shoots to over 76 points, highest since December 2024

The altcoin season index broke to 76 points, the highest level since December 2024. Altcoin pumps drove the index, while some older coins and tokens are yet to see new all-time highs.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 22:37
Socios Europe Services obtains the first MiCA license for the SportFi sector: a breakthrough for blockchain in sports

Socios Europe Services Limited (SES) has obtained authorization as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider, all the details.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/11 22:36
Three newly created wallets received over $200 million worth of ETH from FalconX in the past three hours.

PANews reported on September 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, in the past three hours, three newly created wallets received 46,347 ETH (worth US$204.4 million) from FalconX.
PANews2025/09/11 22:36
Ukraine’s Energy Strategy Shows How Democracy Can Outlast War

The post Ukraine’s Energy Strategy Shows How Democracy Can Outlast War appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A worker is inspecting the damage at the Kharkiv Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) in the Kharkiv Region, northeastern Ukraine, on April 11, 2024, after it was damaged by Russian shelling. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Amid a brutal war, Ukraine shows that democracy is not just an ideal but also a powerful tool—especially when applied to energy. Even as Russia attacks power plants, grids, and neighborhoods, Ukraine’s energy system has endured and adapted, becoming a decentralized network that keeps homes lit, factories running, and morale intact. Ukraine’s resilience proves that authoritarian tactics ultimately fail not just militarily but economically and morally. Dictatorships exhaust themselves through destruction, but democracies adapt and grow stronger—a lesson Washington sometimes forgets. “We build new projects, we protect them as much as we can, we improve the resilience of our energy system, and we protect our people. This is what we call the energy frontline,” says Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, in an interview with me. His company’s role in this fight, he explains, is not just about restoring power—it’s about defending democracy itself. “Either you rebuild quickly and deliver results, or you lose. First, you lose business, then you lose country.” Timchenko openly discussed how his company’s investments in battery storage, solar, and wind are not merely green-transition gestures but are key defenses in an ongoing energy war—and symbols of the nation’s undying spirit. Its most recent action has been to install batteries and renewable projects. They are not temporary fixes but technological shields designed to maintain grid stability. DTEK introduced a 200-megawatt battery system today—built by U.S.-based Fluence—that is two hundred times larger than Ukraine’s initial pilot project. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the totalitarian regime has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 22:35
RIPCharlieKirk Soars 53,000% and More Meme Coins Follow

The post RIPCharlieKirk Soars 53,000% and More Meme Coins Follow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The tragic death of U.S. activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday at Utah Valley University has sent shockwaves. Not only political, but the crypto market has also reacted to the incident, as a wave of Kirk-inspired meme coins were launched in the market, labelled as a movement of justice, while others call it unethical. One such token, RIPCharlieKirk, soared 53,000, and others also grew, but there are significant concerns about their long-term performance. Charlie Kirk Inspire Meme Coins Flood Into Crypto As the death of Charlie Kirk gained widespread media coverage and public grief, people jumped to launch meme coins with mottos to gain justice, and some for profit. Within hours of the news, multiple Kirk-inspired tokens were launched in the market across multiple platforms. In this one, RIPCharlieKirk token gained wide attention, surging 53,000% in just an hour, pushing its market cap to $5 million. Although the surge did not last long, and the token’s worth has crashed, it is still trending in the market. Others like JusticeforCharlie token climbed over 32,000%, gaining a $7 million market cap. However, the decline from the peak remains the same. Dozens of copycats of the same tokens also launched, but had far more volatility and resulted in pump and dumps. Notably, most of these Kirk tokens were largely speculative. They did not have any development team, roadmaps, or utility, signaling that their core purpose was to benefit from the hype. Source: DexScreener, Charlie Kirk Inspired Meme Coins Early buyers also benefited greatly, but others were impacted badly as the profit-taking led to sharp pullbacks. Experts noted a similar pattern with other political-themed meme coins, including Donald Trump-themed coins, whose price often soars before collapsing. Ethical and Community Response to Charlie Kirk Meme Coins Meme coins are built on trends, but not all are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 22:33
Polygon Hard Fork Resolves Transaction Finality Issue After Delay

TLDR Polygon implemented a hard fork to address a bug that caused a 15-minute delay in transaction finality. The bug affected parts of the network, causing disruptions to validators and RPC services. Polygon’s engineers rolled out emergency updates, which restored normal network operations. The faulty milestone proposal was identified as the root cause of the [...] The post Polygon Hard Fork Resolves Transaction Finality Issue After Delay appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/11 22:33
Market Uncertainty And The Rise Of On-Chain Corporate Treasuries

The post Market Uncertainty And The Rise Of On-Chain Corporate Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 11, 2025 at 13:08 // News The cryptocurrency market is currently navigating a complex and often contradictory set of forces. On one hand, there is a clear sense of macroeconomic uncertainty, with investors awaiting a crucial U.S. Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and a major jobs report revision. This has led to a period of consolidation for major assets like Bitcoin, which is trading in a tight range around the $111,000 mark. On the other hand, a quiet but profound revolution is taking place in corporate finance, as more companies are adding cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets. Treasuries holding Bitcoin have grown The concept of a corporate treasury, traditionally limited to cash, bonds, and other fiat-denominated assets, is being fundamentally re-imagined. A recent report from Animoca Brands reveals that digital asset treasuries, specifically holding Bitcoin, have grown to an astonishing $113 billion across over 90 public companies. This trend is not driven by short-term speculation but by a strategic, long-term view of digital assets as a hedge against inflation and a catalyst for growth. Companies are finding that adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets can lead to significant stock surges, as seen in the examples of CEA Industries and The Smarter Web Company, which have reported impressive returns on their crypto holdings. This shift is a strong vote of confidence from the traditional financial world, signifying that cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe asset class. Furthermore, the growth is not limited to Bitcoin. CEA Industries, for example, has made a concentrated bet on BNB, accumulating a significant portion of its circulating supply and demonstrating a belief in the utility of specific blockchain ecosystems. This targeted approach to on-chain treasury management shows a growing sophistication in how corporations are engaging with the crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 22:30
These 3 Coins Could Replace Tech Stocks in Your Long-Term Investment Portfolio

Growth investors seek network effects, sticky engagement and steady innovation. Across the crypto market, XRP, Solana and Cardano are the three assets that demonstrate what many look for in tech stocks. They cover payments, consumer-grade performance and protocol-level resilience — three pillars that build up over years, not weeks.  XRP aims to make creating and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 22:30
ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position