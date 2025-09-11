2025-09-15 Monday

ຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕ

ໄດ້ຮັບຂ່າວຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງຕະຫຼາດ
I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went

Ever thought about turning your crypto into something as ordinary as groceries? That’s exactly what I set out to do.
SphereX
HERE$0.00018-14.28%
Everscale
EVER$0.01634+14.42%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.3452+38.24%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/11 22:47
ແບ່ງປັນ
JPY is underperforming on political developments – Scotiabank

JPY is underperforming on political developments – Scotiabank

The post JPY is underperforming on political developments – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is weak, down 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) and underperforming all of the G10 currencies into Thursday’s NA session, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. JPY is underperforming on risks to fiscal/BoJ “Politics are dominating as market participants assess the candidates to replace outgoing PM Ishiba. A noted fiscal and monetary dove, Sanae Takaichi, is said to have notified former PM Kishida of her intention to run in next month’s LDP leadership election.” “In terms of the BoJ, rate expectations are firming with expectations of a hawkish shift in tone at next week’s meeting. The shift should pave the way for tightening in October or December.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-is-underperforming-on-political-developments-scotiabank-202509111154
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017645+0.09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 22:47
ແບ່ງປັນ
US CPI Meets Expectations, Locks In 25 Bps Rate Cut As Bitcoin Pulls Back

US CPI Meets Expectations, Locks In 25 Bps Rate Cut As Bitcoin Pulls Back

US CPI inflation data landed right on target Thursday, cementing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week and triggering a modest dip in [...]
ແບ່ງປັນ
Insidebitcoins2025/09/11 22:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
Meme Coin Wars: Can Pump.Fun Hold On?

Meme Coin Wars: Can Pump.Fun Hold On?

Key Takeaways: Pump.Fun briefly lost momentum in July as LetsBonk.Fun gained traction, peaking at over $197 million in daily volume — nearly 4x higher than Pump.Fun at the time. By August, Pump.Fun reclaimed dominance, with volume surging to $191 million compared to $6 million on LetsBonk.Fun. Platform changes such as paybacks and dynamic fees helped attract new meme coin creators back to Pump.Fun. The native PUMP token rose nearly 80% over two weeks, though it still trades about 15% below its all-time high. New contenders like Believe.me, Heaven, and Sugar.me briefly challenged Pump.Fun, but most failed to maintain long-term momentum. In July, rumors started swirling across the crypto community that Pump.Fun was “over” and a new king had emerged: LetsBonk.Fun. The narrative wasn’t entirely baseless. If you looked at trading volumes on meme coin launchpads, LetsBonk clearly started gaining ground throughout the month. At its peak on July 21, LetsBonk.Fun recorded just over $197 million in trading volume, while Pump.Fun sat at around $50 million — a nearly 75% drop by comparison.Source: Dune Doubts about Pump.Fun were amplified by the silence of its official X account and co-founder Alon, especially in the wake of the PUMP token launch. With no major updates or news about the promised airdrop, many in the community began to assume the worst. But the sentiment shift didn’t last long. However, LetsBonk.Fun’s popularity was short-lived. In August, Pump.Fun reclaimed its position as the “king of meme coins.” For comparison, as of Sep. 10, the platform recorded a trading volume of $191 million, while its competitor managed only around $6 million. Did Paybacks Make the Difference? There could be several reasons behind the drop in interest toward LetsBonk.Fun. First, the hype around the platform may have simply faded, which is common in crypto markets. But more importantly, Pump.Fun adjusted its strategy and started offering better incentives to both traders and meme coin creators. One major update was the introduction of payback mechanics. Additionally, the platform added dynamic fees that reward meme coin creators directly. This change made Pump.Fun more appealing for new projects looking to launch their tokens, as creators now have the chance to earn a share of the launch fees. In other words, the platform started sharing its revenue with the community.Source: Pump.Fun’s X account Another important factor is the weekly paybacks in PUMP tokens. These distributions reward token holders regularly, helping boost demand for PUMP and increasing user engagement across the ecosystem. The impact is already visible in the token’s price. According to CoinGecko, PUMP has gained nearly 80% over the past two weeks. At the time of writing, it is just about 15% away from its all-time high (ATH). While many in the community still criticize the token after its initial crash, the recent recovery suggests growing confidence in the project.Source: CoinGecko More Meme Coins and Launchpads Enter the Scene LetsBonk.Fun wasn’t the only one trying to knock Pump.Fun off the throne. Earlier in the summer, there was a wave of hype around Believe.me, a platform built on the concept of Internet Capital Markets (ICM). In simple terms, users can launch meme coins based on an idea or narrative. Some startups joined the platform, including Fitcoin (FITCOIN) — an app focused on wardrobe and outfit suggestions. At the height of its popularity, Believe.me nearly matched Pump.Fun in terms of token launch trading volume.Source: Blackwork Research Despite the short-term success of these challengers, new platforms continue to emerge. In August, a new launchpad called Heaven went live. Learning from previous platforms, it immediately introduced a full 100% payback model. Shortly after launch, Heaven became the second-largest token launchpad after Pump.Fun. On Aug. 9, it accounted for nearly 28% of all new meme coin launches, while Pump.Fun held 63%. LetsBonk.Fun and Believe.me faded into the background with only 1.7% and 0.4%, respectively.Source: Dune Competition That Shapes the Meme Coin Space The growing competition between meme coins is leading to a more dynamic and responsive environment for both creators and traders. As platforms work to attract attention and liquidity, they are adjusting their models, offering new features, and becoming more creator-focused. Even Pump.Fun has made changes, such as introducing paybacks and flexible fee models, to stay ahead. At the same time, the fast pace of new token launches carries risk. Many meme coins are now created with the aim of becoming symbols of their respective platforms. One example is Useless Coin (USELESS) from LetsBonk, which gained rapid popularity earlier in the summer. Its market capitalization exceeded $400 million, with some calling it a possible successor to Fartcoin (FARTCOIN). Since July, USELESS has entered a correction and has not yet returned to its previous highs. A new launchpad, Sugar.me, has also emerged, currently ranking third in terms of launched tokens after Pump.Fun and LetsBonk. LetsBonk, in turn, has managed to reclaim second place, showing that market share in this space can shift quickly. In this environment, attention and capital tend to move fast. New projects appear regularly, and user preferences change with them. While this creates more options, it also highlights the need for careful evaluation of new platforms and tokens
FUNToken
FUN$0.009609+5.43%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008576+35.86%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002624-3.74%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CryptoNews2025/09/11 22:45
ແບ່ງປັນ
Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Giants Shiba Inu & Pepe After Being Dubbed The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Giants Shiba Inu & Pepe After Being Dubbed The Best Crypto To Buy Now

The post Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Giants Shiba Inu & Pepe After Being Dubbed The Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Shiba Inu and PEPE had their breakout era. They minted overnight millionaires and dominated headlines, but in 2025, the energy is shifting towards Layer Brett. Crypto experts have now identified the new meme coin as the best crypto to buy now for traders hoping to relive the historic runs of Shiba Inu and PEPE. Their …
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+0.33%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5503-1.53%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001145-3.29%
ແບ່ງປັນ
CoinPedia2025/09/11 22:44
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crucial US CPI Report Unveils August’s Economic Landscape

Crucial US CPI Report Unveils August’s Economic Landscape

The post Crucial US CPI Report Unveils August’s Economic Landscape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial US CPI Report Unveils August’s Economic Landscape Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial US CPI Report Unveils August’s Economic Landscape Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crucial-us-cpi-report/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017645+0.09%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 22:43
ແບ່ງປັນ
21Shares Launches DYDX ETP: New Opportunities for Institutional Access to On-Chain Derivatives

21Shares Launches DYDX ETP: New Opportunities for Institutional Access to On-Chain Derivatives

21Shares has announced the launch of the 21Shares DYDX Exchange-Traded Product (ETP), all the details in the article.
dYdX
DYDX$0.6446-3.11%
ແບ່ງປັນ
The Cryptonomist2025/09/11 22:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
Hong Kong’s HKMA considers capital rule changes for crypto banks

Hong Kong’s HKMA considers capital rule changes for crypto banks

The post Hong Kong’s HKMA considers capital rule changes for crypto banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) proposed more lenient capital requirements for financial institutions holding certain digital assets on Wednesday. The initiative suggests the region’s drive to become a global crypto hub. Local media reported that the country’s central bank introduced a new supervisory policy manual module, CRP-1. The provision outlines how virtual assets should be classified under the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s global capital standards. HKMA implements Basel standards in Hong Kong The Hong Kong Monetary Authority issued a note in mid-August confirming that the international laws are scheduled to take effect in the country in early 2026. The consultation paper was circulated to the local banking sector, detailing the central bank’s approach to implementing the Basel standards within Hong Kong’s regulatory framework.  The new provisions also focus on how data centers treat crypto assets that run on permissionless blockchains. Under the latest draft guidelines, cryptocurrencies built on permissionless blockchain networks could qualify for lower bank capital requirements if their issuer implements functional risk management and mitigation measures. The new banking proposal separates tokenized assets and stablecoins that meet the stablecoin framework from unbacked crypto like BTC and ETH, instead of treating all digital assets the same way. The Basel rules also attract a 1,250% risk weight that requires banks to hold capital equivalent to 100% or more of the digital assets’ value as a buffer against potential losses.  The rules make it uneconomical for banks to work with virtual assets, but the new provisions could lower the thresholds for qualifying crypto holdings. HKMA also plans to approve only a small group of stablecoin issuers for a start, giving them ample time in the remaining months till early next year to prepare before the capital requirements commence.  Over the years, the country has established regulatory infrastructure for cryptocurrencies,…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,575.32+0.11%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001364-3.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09612+0.95%
ແບ່ງປັນ
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 22:41
ແບ່ງປັນ
SEC Chair Pledges Clear Rules to Enable On-Chain Capital Formation

SEC Chair Pledges Clear Rules to Enable On-Chain Capital Formation

In his first major policy address, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins announced a sweeping shift in the agency’s stance toward digital assets.
Union
U$0.014598+40.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.1658-4.16%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01756+0.97%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Cryptodaily2025/09/11 22:40
ແບ່ງປັນ
21Shares rolls out DYDX ETP as DeFi derivatives edge toward mainstream

21Shares rolls out DYDX ETP as DeFi derivatives edge toward mainstream

21Shares is positioning institutional investors at the convergence of TradFi and on-chain finance. The new DYDX product launches as the underlying protocol expands into real-world assets, targeting a slice of the vast derivatives market. According to a press release shared…
RealLink
REAL$0.06398-0.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001757+0.51%
Edge
EDGE$0.37674-4.42%
ແບ່ງປັນ
Crypto.news2025/09/11 22:40
ແບ່ງປັນ

ຂ່າວທີ່ກຳລັງມາແຮງ

ເພີ່ມເຕີມ

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position