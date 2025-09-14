2025-09-15 Monday

Coinbase Pushes Court to Probe Deleted SEC Messages

The post Coinbase Pushes Court to Probe Deleted SEC Messages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase demands court action after SEC deletes key texts, raising concerns over transparency, fairness, and digital communication standards in regulation. Coinbase is taking strong legal action against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, the crypto exchange filed a motion in federal court. It asked for a hearing to investigate the deletion of important messages by the SEC. Specifically, these messages include SEC former chair Gary Gensler and other top officials. SEC Deleted a Year of Texts, Coinbase Calls for Court Action According to a report by the SEC’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) the agency deleted almost a year’s worth of text messages. These deletions occurred from October 2022 to September 2023. The report explained the loss of data as being caused by “avoidable” errors. As a result, Coinbase is now asking for answers. The company wants to know why the SEC didn’t do a complete search of its records. This includes text messages and other communications from top officials. Coinbase had already filed multiple Freedom of information (FOIA) requests in 2023 and 2024. However, the SEC did not make these records available. Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, discussed the issue on X (formerly Twitter). He stated, “The Gensler SEC destroyed documents which they were required to preserve and produce.” He added the company now has proof from the SEC’s own inspector general. In its court filing, Coinbase is asking that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia act quickly. First it wants the court to order expedited discovery. This means quickening up the process of collecting evidence. Then, Coinbase is requesting sanctions against the SEC. Finally, it is calling for the immediate production of all the missing messages. Related Reading: Coinbase Combines Tech Giants and Crypto in New Index Futures | Live…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 12:02
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, about 10 minutes ago, Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network.
PANews 2025/09/14 11:51
‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date

The post ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Witcher Season 4 Credit: Netflix Netflix dropped the first trailer for fantasy series The Witcher’s fourth season Saturday evening. This is our first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia actually in action. We’ve seen plenty of set photos, but now we get to watch the new monster hunter actually fight a monster – specifically, a wraith. It sounds like Season 3 will once again follow our heroes on separate journeys. The logline reads: “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.” Here’s the trailer: Netflix also announced that all eight episodes of Season 4 will drop on October 30th, just in time for Halloween. Toss a coin to your Witcher costume designers. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” previous Witcher star, Henry Cavill, posted to his Instagram account back in 2022 prior to the third season’s release. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.” This was followed by one of the weirdest marketing campaigns I’ve ever seen for a TV show, with Netflix putting up billboards that said “He’s Still Geralt” as advertisements for Season 3, which was split into two parts. To make matters worse, one of the show’s producers blamed American viewers for the dumbing down of the show’s script. Cavill has big shoes to fill. He was not only the perfect…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 11:46
Bulls Are On The Move: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Be Millionaire Makers for Early Traders

What if the next meme coin millionaire is just one click away? The crypto world thrives on timing, and the right move at the right moment has changed lives overnight. In 2025, the search for high-potential projects is heating up, and investors are zeroing in on coins with viral energy, strong communities, and the ability […]
Coinstats 2025/09/14 11:45
Top DAO Projects by Social Activity: $TAO, $APE, and $HYPE Lead the Pack

LunarCrush ranks top DAO projects by social activity, with $TAO, $APE, and $HYPE are leading social engagement and interactions across Web3.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/14 11:30
Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Hits $12.7B—Best Altcoins To Buy In The Dip

The post Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Hits $12.7B—Best Altcoins To Buy In The Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin experienced a rough September as deep sell-offs by whales on exchanges exceeded $12.7 billion worth of BTC. Investors begin to feel selling pressure on bitcoin as price drops below $27,000. Given the way market participants are changing their allegiances, top market participants appear to be preparing for a major resurgence in 2023. During volatile cycles, capital is increasingly heading towards Ethereum, XRP, Solana and recently emerging MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Holds Firm Despite the Recieve, Ethereum continues to be the bedrock. The centrality of the Ethereum in Defi and Layer-2 scaling alongside positive ETF inflows, have kept the token above $2500.  Following a dip in two years, traders were quick to buy the dip, which has made ETH a long-term hold. XRP Finds New Strength XRP has turned regulatory uncertainty into momentum. Due to institutional demand and ETF speculation, the price is on the radar and changing hands between $2.20 to $2.30. While Bitcoin whales were offloading, XRP has been a smart accumulation contrarian pick. Solana Maintains Momentum Solana’s resilience is another bright spot. It was trading just above the $155 mark before the recent sell-off, but it has bounced back quickly. Focus on developer activity and institutional interest have positioned it to target between $197 and $290 by year-end. This makes Karura one of the top altcoins to watch after a September dip. Breakout Opportunity for New Entrants As the whale drama unfolds, analysts consider MAGACOIN FINANCE to become the top breakout altcoin for 2025. Backed by a double audit and a token model free from VC dominance, it offers the kind of scarcity and community-first momentum that appeals to both whales and retail investors.  MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of the strongest breakout contenders for 2025. Many people think this token is a hidden gem that can…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 11:20
Yala is suspected of being hacked, and SlowMist said it has received official help from Yala.

PANews reported on September 14th that SlowMist Technology's Chief Information Security Officer, 23pds, posted on the X platform that they had received an official request for help from Yala this morning and were following up on the matter. More information awaits official disclosure from Yala. Previous rumors suggested the protocol had been hacked. Earlier news reported that Yala's stablecoin YU was decoupled and fell to a low of $0.2074.
PANews 2025/09/14 11:19
Yala's stablecoin YU decoupled and fell to a low of $0.2074

PANews reported on September 14 that according to market news, Yala's stablecoin YU was once decoupled. DEX Screener data showed that the price fell to a low of US$0.2074 and has now rebounded to US$0.8295.
PANews 2025/09/14 11:10
4 Most Popular Cryptos in 2025 With Real-World Adoption: BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP & SUI

The post 4 Most Popular Cryptos in 2025 With Real-World Adoption: BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP & SUI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growing interest in the most popular cryptos in 2025 shows how market participants are shifting from hype-driven picks to projects backed by adoption and strong fundamentals. Rather than focusing only on short-term speculation, attention is moving toward coins with proven networks, technical strength, and sustained growth capacity. While Ethereum and XRP remain dominant choices in established areas, and newer projects like SUI try to expand their reach, one name has gained remarkable traction: BlockDAG. The project has already raised nearly $410 million in presale funding with more than 26.2 billion coins sold. With millions of users mining before the official launch, BlockDAG highlights a rare presale strength few projects can match. This article looks closely at why BlockDAG is leading among the most popular cryptos in 2025 while reviewing recent movements of Ethereum, XRP, and SUI. Each project provides unique features, but one clearly takes the front seat in the ongoing discussions about crypto growth. 1. BlockDAG: $0.0013 Presale Entry With $1 Ambition Among the most popular cryptos in 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) has redefined how a presale should look. The project has already raised nearly $410 million in presale funds and targets $600 million as its next milestone. Currently, BDAG is in Batch 30 at $0.03, but an exclusive entry point of $0.0013 remains available for a limited period. The presale model points toward an exchange listing at $0.05, with long-term potential estimates of $1, offering possible gains of up to 76,815%. Momentum here is backed by real adoption rather than speculation. More than 3 million users are actively mining through the X1 app, and over 19,000 miners are being shipped worldwide, with production scaling to 2,000 units weekly. The community has expanded to 312,000 holders across 130 countries, while major whales continue to allocate millions in single entries.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/14 11:01
Meme to mainstay: Why Dogecoin’s journey is no joke!

With an ETF on the way, DOGE is proving that irony has a price... and people will pay it.
Coinstats 2025/09/14 11:00
